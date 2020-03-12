Pictured, Kimberly Duran with her winning design for the 37th Annual California Strawberry Festival poster contest. Photo submitted.

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Congratulations to Kimberly Duran, winner of the official poster contest for the 37th Annual California Strawberry Festival. Duran’s winning design — which festival chairperson Dean Kato called “unique and refreshing” — features colorful hands making a heart shape around a strawberry. It was selected from more than 60 entries and garnered the artist $2,000 and other prizes. The winner was announced at a March 3 luncheon at Yolanda’s Mexican Café in Oxnard, kicking off celebrations for the festival, which takes place May 16-17 in Oxnard.

Duran, a digital designer and illustrator, is known for her murals around Los Angeles and Orange counties, where she has attempted to spread love for culture and community through her art. The poster is the first time she has brought her art to Ventura County.

“I happen to love strawberries. I eat them every morning,” Duran said in the festival’s press release. “The shape of a strawberry reminds me of a heart. I used the concept of hands making a heart symbol and a heart-shaped strawberry within the hands to spread love and the love of strawberries.”

The poster will be used in promotional materials for the festival, which will take place May 16-17 in Oxnard.

For more information, call 888-288-9242 or visit www.castrawberryfestival.org.