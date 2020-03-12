Health officials say handwashing with soap is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Online Update: March 12, 10 a.m.: Note: after press deadline on March 11, Ventura County reported a second case, details HERE.

As of March 10, one person from Ventura County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A second Ventura County resident has symptoms, but tested negative. Both individuals were aboard the same Grand Princess cruise ship as the Placer County man who died after falling ill from the virus — the first coronavirus-related death in Californian.

Four other residents of Ventura County were also aboard the ship and all have been contacted by Ventura County Public Health (VCPH). As of March 10, those four have shown no symptoms, and have not been tested. All six Ventura County-based passengers of the ship are currently on home quarantine.

“There is no evidence of community transmission in Ventura County. This is a travel-related case,” said Dr. Robert Levin, VCPH Officer. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low. Community members are encouraged to take the same steps they would take to help prevent colds and the flu. Preparing for social distancing is still recommended.”

The ship’s route and destinations were not subject to travel restrictions and all passengers disembarked in San Francisco on Feb. 21 without health checks. Upon confirmation that the Placer County death involved the virus, Princess Cruise Lines began to notify passengers.

On March 4, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported to VCPH that local residents had been aboard the ship.

The first Ventura County resident to test positive was already not feeling well when they disembarked in San Francisco and had contacted their local primary care physician, who requested that they be tested for COVID-19. In order to limit possible exposure, that person remained in their car for a curbside drop-off of an oral swab at the VCPH lab, one of 11 in the state authorized to test for the virus. The sample returned a positive test on March 5; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed the positive test on March 10.

As of March 6, VCPH reports that the person has “mild symptoms.” Their spouse was also on the ship, but has no symptoms, and is also under home quarantine.

As of March 11, 11:55 a.m. (updated online at that time), 54 people in the county have tested negative for the virus and 22 residents in the county are on home quarantine due to travel history with no symptoms. VCPH reports that there are no people currently being held at the quarantine center at Naval Base Ventura County, Pt. Mugu.

On March 5, CDPH reported that there were 60 positive cases in California; as of March 9, that number increased to 133. Most are related to travel, 19 are community acquired and 18 are still from unknown sources. Over 10,000 are self-monitoring in the state.

On March 10, Levin spoke during the public meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and stated that there continues to be a shortage of test kits, but that now all doctors can prescribe a test if a person has the symptoms, including coughing. He said coronavirus has a higher death rate than the flu.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or up to 14 days after exposure. If you have symptoms and may have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled internationally, contact your doctor first by phone to prevent possible transmission.

Preventative measures include washing hands with soap and water, rubbing for at least 20 seconds; covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and staying home if you are sick.

For more information, visit www.vcemergency.com.