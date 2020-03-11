by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Oscar Mendoza, 84 of Ojai, left his home on March 2, 2020, to visit his son in Palmdale, he never arrived and was reported missing on March 3.

As of March 11 he is still missing. Detective Scott Reeder with the Ojai Police Department said Mendoza’s son located his car in the Palmdale area and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office has conducted a search of that area but Mendoza has not been found.

“There is no evidence of criminal activity,” said Reeder, either at Mendoza’s home in Ojai, or at where his car was found in Palmdale. The car has been released to his son.

Mendoza is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, 185 pounds. He has short/shaved white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, glasses, gray sweatshirt, white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information or who thinks they have seen Mendoza is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center: 805-654-9511, or dial 911.