Pictured: The Ventura County Community Foundation in Camarillo.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In light of the impact of the novel coronavirus on area nonprofit organizations, the Ventura County Community Foundation in coordination with the County of Ventura, Amgen Foundation, Southeast Ventura County YMCA, Give An Hour and the Economic Development Collaborative has launched the Rapid Response Fund to support nonprofit organizations addressing the needs of individuals and families with food and housing support, childcare, wage replacement, mental health care and more.

While public health officials are working diligently to prepare for and respond to COVID-19, VCCF’s Rapid Response Fund makes financial support available to those organizations experiencing financial hardship as a result of restrictions brought on by concerns over the coronavirus. Funds are designed to enable these organizations to maintain and increase services.

Details online at www.vccf.org