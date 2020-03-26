FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226- 10003836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MCCABE SURF LLC, 2) WWW. MCCABE-SURF.COM, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, McCabe Surf LLC, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29128

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224- 10003673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REYES ALL CALI GREEN, 2) ALL CALI GREEN, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Miguel Reyes, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29083

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200225- 10003730-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GUZIK WOODCRAFT, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Josiah Guzik, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 25, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29084

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226-10003852-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KOTRABA REFRIGERATION, 2894 Bunsen Ave. Unit "C", Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Thomas David Kotraba, 9563 Oneida St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06-01-2009. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29203

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200212-10002748-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAFE 126, 11033 Citrus Drive, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIF., F G EVANS GROUP LLC, 3876 Sierra Madre Court, Simi Valley, ca 93063. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 12, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29289

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200228-10003991-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URIBE'S GROUNDSKEEPING, 1587 Morse Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo, 672 Empire Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/14/2014. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200304-10004331-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OVER THE TOP HAULING, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Luis A Rosete, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 4, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004354-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JNRB STORE, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Olga Vladimirovna Filina, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200306-10004508-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CORONADO TRUCKING, 555 Sandy Circle, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Peter Coronado, 1012 Simon Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1989. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29251

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 805 CREAMS, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Crispy & Sweet, LLC, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29252

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004172-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUGAR FAMILY DENTAL, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Katie M. Sugar, DMD, PC, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/15/2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29253

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200316-10005238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JACKS & RACKS LOW VOLTAGE, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JACKS & RACKS, LLC, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29512



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004191-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLD COAST SOBER LIVING MEN'S, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, ALL LEVELS LLC, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29513



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER LOO, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Candice Imbler, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29491



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200313-10005128-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO, 287 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Christensen, 3373 Armada Dr. #18, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29492



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004473-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BEVERLY WEST HEALTHCARE CENTER, 2) WESTSIDE HEALTH CARE, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 202001510165 / CA, MIRALCLE MILE HEALTHCARE CENTER, LLC, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29493



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200311-10004916-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CAPITOL CONSTRUCTION, 2) GOOD GUYS CONSTRUCTION, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, CAPITOL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29494



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004817-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARMEN’S PIANO SERVICE, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, L.A. County, Armen Tarpinians, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2001. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Armen Tarpinians, Armen Tarpinians. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29497



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200313-10005127- 0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 287 San Clemente St., Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 4/14/11. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20110414100052300. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Carol Evarts, 791 Skyview Terrace, Ventura, CA 93003, N/A. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Carol Evarts, Carol Evarts, Carol Evarts. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29499

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200302-10004104-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEANA NICOLE SKIN CARE AND HAIR, 317 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Deana Nicole Pinckard, 3276 Corona St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Deana Nicole Pinckard, Deana Nicole Pinckard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 2, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29657

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEST IN SHOW CLASSIC PARTS, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jeremias Jauregui, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/03/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeremias Jauregui, Jeremias Jauregui. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29490

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540459-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 25 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAKHWINDER SINGH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAKHWINDER SINGH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAKHWINDER SINGH to LAKHWINDER SINGH GILL.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-8-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./28910

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540600-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 02/27/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ to LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH; LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH to LAWRENCE WILLIAM TITSWORTH.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04-17-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29120

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540714-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ADRIAN DION SALINAS to ADRIAN SALINAS RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/14/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date MAR 03 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29294

T.S. No.: 9551-4114 TSG Order No.: 180297317-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 061-0-013- 080 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/23/2005 as Document No.: 20050823-0209156, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: AMELIA RAMIREZ AND JORGE RAMIREZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/16/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 90 VALLEY RD (Unincorporated Area), OAK VIEW, CA 93022-9416 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $476,218.82 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916- 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9551-4114. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0368820 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/19/2020, 03/26/2020, 04/02/2020/29379

T.S. No.: 9987-5621 TSG Order No.: 8761032 A.P.N.: 215-0-190-405 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/30/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/14/2005 as Document No.: 20050714-0171574, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: MIGUEL ALFARO AND YOSADIRA ALFARO, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/09/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 429 NAVITO WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $242,654.63 (Estimated) as of 04/01/2020. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916- 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-5621. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0368769 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/19/2020, 03/26/2020, 04/02/2020/29378



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540922- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 09 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN to DONALD HINDSMAN.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-22- 2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date MAR 09 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29477



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Diana Kaneko and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/ or subtenants originally located at 6266 Morningside Dr, City of Huntington Beach, County of Orange, State of California. CA 92648 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00p.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863- 20-14, www.americanauctioneers.com.

/S/ Approved by

3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3353710#/29481

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Diana Kaneko and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 6266 Morningside Dr, City of Huntington Beach, County of Orange, State of California. CA 92648 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00p.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863-20-14, www. americanauctioneers.com.

/S/ Approved by

3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3353710#/29481



A.P.N.: 627-0-342-185 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1735 Title Order No: 1376389CAD Reference No: 0011-01 Sterling NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 9/4/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 4/16/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/10/2019, as Document No. 20190910-00106492 Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: James I Sterling and Evelyn E Sterling Trustees of the James & Evelyn Sterling family trust under declaration of trust dated March 28 1990 The purported new owner: James I Sterling and Evelyn E Sterling Trustees of the James & Evelyn Sterling family trust under declaration of trust dated March 28 1990 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 4460 Lubbock Dr# B Simi Valley, CA 93063 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $13,565.07 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: PARK LANE OWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may 16 — — March 26, 2020 LEGAL be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1735. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 3/13/20. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (03/26/20, 04/02/20, 04/09/20| TS#2019-1735 SDI-17940)/29629



Lien sale 67 Chev Lic# None Vin# 136177Z15259 to be sold on 04/08/20 @ 10 AM @

1378 E Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA

3/26/20

CNS-3355652#/29655



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on April 16, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018

B006 – Garvin, Deborah; B010 – Gibson, Dean; C003 – Hernandez, Kimberly; C146 – Mohler, Brian; C218 – Ictue, Elmer; D033 – Gibson, Ashlee; D046 – Gream, James; D102 – Casteel, Kyle; D122 – Simoni, Tony

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073

A033 – Enriquez, Ernesto; A051 – Santiago, Gisel; B033 – Segura, Ketty; C027 – SIMPSON, JOSHUA; C083 – giannotta, paul; C099 – Richardson, Gordon; D002 – Carey, Pam; D036 – Vaca Ceja, Karina; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; F072 – Nichole, Carol; F080 – Basura, Alexa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

033 – Nall, Terry; 052 – Maddox, Tony; 119 – Schneider, Tyler; 164 – Pacheco, Jonathan; 201 – Gendron, Anna; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 244 – Hoffman, Lloyd; 267 – Barbee, Jeremy; 274 – Camarena, Ingrid; 385 – Chaney, Blaine

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

010 – Dilbeck, Jim; 058 – Dilbeck, Jim; 1014 – Krrueger, Kristlle

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 26th of March 2020 and 2nd of April 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.

Bond No. 5908365.

3/26, 4/2/20

CNS-3356083#/29656



LIEN SALE 04/08/2020 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 17 FORD LIC# 6MA6BA6 VIN# 1FA6P8TH4H5309996

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20./29654



LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on 04/24/2020 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Lauren Keegan Unit# 259

Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Eva Medina Unit# 227

Miscellaneous personal and/ or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 3/5/2020. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn, Bond No. MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29659

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

56-2019-00526838-

CL-IC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Trevor Jay Prickett, and Does 1-40, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California,(www. sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT – VENTURA DIVISION, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richard L. Mahfouz II, Clerkin, Sinclair & Mahfouz, LLP, 530 B St., 8th Fl., San Diego, CA, 92101, 619-308-6550.

DATE: (Fecha): APR 02 2019.

Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29489

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

RIC 1904772

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) ISMAEL HERRERA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): ARCH CBT SPE, LLC, a California limited liability company; and, NPI DEBT FUND I, LP, a California limited partnership.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): RIVERSIDE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 4050 MAIN STREET, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): TOM R NORMANDIN 102265 – Prenovost, Normandin, Bergh & Dawe, A.P.C., 2122 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92706, (714) 547-2444.

DATE (Fecha): SEP 19 2019 Clerk, By, E. Escobedo (Secretario), Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20../29628

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DAVID GLASER

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00540594-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of DAVID GLASER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MICHAEL NARVID in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MICHAEL NARVID be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/08/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LINDA B. TAKAHASHI –

SBN 94335

NARVID SCOTT LLP

15760 VENTURA BLVD.,

18TH FLOOR

SHERMAN OAKS CA 91436

3/12, 3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3350919#/29247

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

CASE NO. 56-2020-00540751-

PR-NC-OXN

I, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST dated May 9, 2012, do hereby file the following proposed Notice to Creditors for purposes of an assignment of a proceeding number, pursuant to Probate Code Section 19004, to be followed by publication pursuant to Probate Code Section 19040 as follows:In the Matter of EDWARD CORRAL, deceased. Beneficiary:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

Notice is hereby given under California Probate Code Sections 19000 et seq. to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and mail a copy to CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee, of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST originally created May 9, 2012, wherein the decedent was the Settlor, at: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. within the later of four (4) months after March 12, 2020, (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 30 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested to: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. DATED: February 26, 2020./s/ ERIK D. BLACK, attorney for Petitioner, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29299

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON,

aka SHIRLEE MORTON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540778-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON, aka SHIRLEE MORTON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4-15-20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29254

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

KERI LYNN GALVAN

CASE NO.

56-2020-

00540876-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of KERI LYNN GALVAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/30/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN

1262 RAMONA DRIVE

NEWBURY PARK CA 91320

3/19, 3/26, 4/2/20

CNS-3352601#/29482



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JAMES ANTHONY

SELLERS

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00541085-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JAMES ANTHONY SELLERS. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by CATHERINE D. SELLERS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that CATHERINE D. SELLERS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/29/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

RUSSELL J. NADEL, ESQ. –

SBN 114025

NADEL & ASSOCIATES

2629 TOWNSGATE ROAD,

SUITE 230

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

CA 91361

3/19, 3/26, 4/2/20

CNS-3354062#/29483



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

BLANCA CASTRO EDDY,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540653-

PR-PW- OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BLANCA CASTRO EDDY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HAROLD CLINTON EDDY II in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HAROLD CLINTON EDDY II be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4-15-20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29368



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

AMENDED REPORT

OF SALE AND

PETITION FOR

ORDER CONFIRMING

SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

ESTATE OF

JUDITH ANN

STUART,

DECEDENT

Case No.

56-2019-00524199-

PR-LA-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile / Probate Division.

Hearing Date: April 15, 2020, 9:00 a.m., Department: J6.

1. Petitioner: KAREN J. SHARP is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order for: c. approval of commission of: 5% of the amount of: $450,000.00 d. additional bond is not required.

2. Description of property sold

a. Interest sold: 100%

b. Improved.

d. Street address and location:

204 N. Olive Street, Ventura, CA 93001.

e. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e.

3. Appraisal a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 12/13/2018.

b. Appraised value at above date: $500,000.00.

c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing: $450,000.00

d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed.

4. Manner and terms of sale

a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: ROBERT BODEEN POLSON, JACQUELINE ANN HILL, TBD

c. Sale was private on: March 4, 2020

d. Amount bid: $450,000.00 Deposit: $13,500.00

e. Payment: Cash

f. Other terms of sale (specify terms on Attachment 4f)

5. Commission

b. A written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with: Ojai Valley Real Estate, Carol Blanton, Agent

c. Purchaser was procured by: Return on Investment, Inc., Michael Hernandez, agent, a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account. d. Commission is to be divided as follows: 50% to Carol Blanton and 50% to Michael Hernandez

6. Bond

a. Amount before sale: $670,000.00

c. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account.

Receipts will be filed. Bank of America, at Borchard and Main Street, Ventura, California

7. Notice of sale

a. Published

8. Notice of hearing

a. Special devisee:

(1) None

b. Special notice:

(3) Required written notice will be given

9. Reason for sale

a. Necessary to pay

(1) debts

(2) devise

(4) expenses of administration

(5) taxes

b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons.

10. Formula for overbids

a. Original bid: $450,000.00

b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00

c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $12,500.00

d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $463,500.00

11. Overbid Required amount of first overbid: $463,500.00

12. Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonably attainable for the property were as follows:

13. Number of pages attached: 2

Date: March 12 2020

/s/ Robert Lamont Coit, Attorney

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct.

Date: March 12 2020

/s/ Karen J. Sharp, Petitioner

ATTACHMENT 2e

Legal description of 204 North Olive, Ventura, CA 93001:

“A part of Lot Twelve (12) as a part of Plat of Dubbers Tract Town of San Buenaventura as more fully described below: Situate, lying and being in the City of San Buenaventura, County of Ventura, State of California, and described as:

A part of Lot twelve (12), as the same is designated and delineated upon that certain map entitled, “Plat of Dubbers Tract Town of San Buenaventura”, and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of said Ventura County, in Book 2 of Miscellaneous Records at page 133; said real property particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the East line of “Olive Street” as delineated upon the above described map; said point of beginning being at the corner common to Lots 12 and 13 of said “Dubbers Tract”; thence from said point of beginning,

1st – South 81° 27’ East 164.50 feet to the corner common to said Lots 12 and 13; said point being at the Northeast corner ofsaid Lot 12, and at the Southeast corner of said Lot 13 thence,

2nd – South 4°21’ West 50.15 feet along the Easterly line of said Lot 12 to a point; thence,

3rd – North 81°27’ West 187.69 feet to a point in the East line of said “Olive Street”, distant North 8°33’ East 50.00 feet along the East line of said “’Olive Street” to the point of beginning.

4th – North 6°33’ East 50.00 feet along the East line of said “Olive Street” to the point of beginning.”

ATTACHMENT 4f

1. Buyer to accept the lateral sewer connection test performed by From Sinks to Sewers dated June 30, 2019 which test confirmed a leak in the sewer connection from the property. Buyer to have 30 days to do further inspection to approve or disapprove this and other conditions of the property.

2. Seller to Petition Court to confirm sale per Probate Code Section 10302;

3. Natural and Environmental Disclosures to be provided and approved by Buyer 3 days prior to Court confirmation;

4. Buyer’s investigation of property to be approved by Buyer 3 days prior to Court. Confirmation;

5. Buyer approval of Preliminary Title Report 3 days prior to Court Confirmation;

6. Property sold as-is condition;

7. Seller to provide City of Ventura ordinance violation clearance letter;

8. Escrow fee to be shared 50/50; and

9. No Home warranty Plan.

Robert Lamont Coit, Attorney at Law, 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, 805- 650-1197,

Attorney for KAREN J. SHARP, Personal Representative.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29501

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

PAUL CALVIN

WORTHINGTON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00541120-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PAUL CALVIN WORTHINGTON A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SEAN WORTHINGTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SEAN WORTHINGTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: APRIL 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: MARC K. HERBERT, ESQ SBN 176910, 190 SIERRA COURT, SUITE B-3, PALMDALE, CA 93550, (661) 273-9007. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29658