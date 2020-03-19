FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200220-10003452-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREFLY CERAMICS, 1580 Saratoga Ave., Ste. C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Laurie Kolkman, 107 Hoover Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/14/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Laurie Kolkman, Laurie Kolkman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 20, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28849

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003499-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERIC’S PIANO SERVICE, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Eric Gustav Rautenberg, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric Rautenberg, E. Rautenberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28850

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003469-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KNIGHT BILT, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Jeff Knight, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeff Knight, Jeff Knight. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28851

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224-10003656-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VALUE ONE REAL ESTATE, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Steve Goldbaum, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steve Goldbaum, Steve Goldbaum. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28852

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200214-10003026-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MARKETING ARSENAL, 2) MAGNETIC LIFESTYLES, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28847

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200218-10003219-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BACK N’ STYLE, 231 S. Catalina St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Brandon J. Eifrid, 154 Verdi Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brandon J. Eifrid, Brandon J. Eifrid. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 18, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28848

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226- 10003836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MCCABE SURF LLC, 2) WWW. MCCABE-SURF.COM, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, McCabe Surf LLC, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ McCabe Surf LLC, Michael E McCabe, Michael E McCabe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29128

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224- 10003673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REYES ALL CALI GREEN, 2) ALL CALI GREEN, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Miguel Reyes, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Miguel Reyes, Miguel Reyes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29083

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200225- 10003730-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GUZIK WOODCRAFT, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Josiah Guzik, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josiah Guzik, Josiah Guzik. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 25, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29084

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226-10003852-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KOTRABA REFRIGERATION, 2894 Bunsen Ave. Unit “C”, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Thomas David Kotraba, 9563 Oneida St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06-01-2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas David Kotraba, Thomas D. Kotraba, Thomas D. Kotraba, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29203

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200212-10002748-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAFE 126, 11033 Citrus Drive, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIF., F G EVANS GROUP LLC, 3876 Sierra Madre Court, Simi Valley, ca 93063. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ F G EVANS GROUP LLC, Frank G Evans, Frank G Evans, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 12, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29289

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200228-10003991-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URIBE’S GROUNDSKEEPING, 1587 Morse Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo, 672 Empire Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/14/2014. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo, Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200304-10004331-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OVER THE TOP HAULING, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Luis A Rosete, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luis A Rosete, Luis A Rosete. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 4, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004354-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JNRB STORE, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Olga Vladimirovna Filina, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Olga Vladimirovna Filina, Olga Vladimirovna Filina. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200306-10004508-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CORONADO TRUCKING, 555 Sandy Circle, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Peter Coronado, 1012 Simon Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1989. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Peter Coronado, Peter Coronado. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29251

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 805 CREAMS, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Crispy & Sweet, LLC, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Crispy & Sweet, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29252

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004172-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUGAR FAMILY DENTAL, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Katie M. Sugar, DMD, PC, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/15/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Katie M. Sugar, DMD, PC, Katie M. Sugar, Katie M. Sugar, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29253

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200316-10005238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JACKS & RACKS LOW VOLTAGE, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JACKS & RACKS, LLC, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JACKS & RACKS, LLC, Greg Devore, Greg Devore, MRG. Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29512



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004191-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLD COAST SOBER LIVING MEN’S, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, ALL LEVELS LLC, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ALL LEVELS LLC, Elgin Goodwin, Elgin Goodwin, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29513



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER LOO, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Candice Imbler, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Candice Imbler, Candice Imbler. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29491



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200313-10005128-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO, 287 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Christensen, 3373 Armada Dr. #18, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Christensen, Jennifer Christensen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29492



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004473-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BEVERLY WEST HEALTHCARE CENTER, 2) WESTSIDE HEALTH CARE, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 202001510165 / CA, MIRALCLE MILE HEALTHCARE CENTER, LLC, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MIRALCLE MILE HEALTHCARE CENTER, LLC, Phillip L. Chase, Phillip L. Chase, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29493



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200311-10004916-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CAPITOL CONSTRUCTION, 2) GOOD GUYS CONSTRUCTION, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, CAPITOL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CAPITOL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC, Jose M Schneider, Jose M Schneider, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29494



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004717-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TELCOM, INC, 2) TELCOM COMMUNICATIONS, 411 N Lombard St., Unit D, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C1365464 CALIFORNIA, PETROLEUM TELCOM, INC, 411 N Lombard St., Unit D, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3-10-20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CAPITOL PETROLEUM TELCOM, INC, Frank Hines, Frank Hines, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29495



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004817-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARMEN’S PIANO SERVICE, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, L.A. County, Armen Tarpinians, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2001. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Armen Tarpinians, Armen Tarpinians. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29497



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200313-10005127- 0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 287 San Clemente St., Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 4/14/11. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20110414100052300. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Carol Evarts, 791 Skyview Terrace, Ventura, CA 93003, N/A. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Carol Evarts, Carol Evarts, Carol Evarts. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29499

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540294- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 21 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO to CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/10/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 21 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amber Coronado, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28846

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540459-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 25 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAKHWINDER SINGH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAKHWINDER SINGH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAKHWINDER SINGH to LAKHWINDER SINGH GILL.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-8-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./28910

APN: 185-0-153-045 TS No: CA08000670-18-5 TO No: 8760004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 21, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 4, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0185079-00, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by STEVE W DOMBKOWSKI, AND, MELINDA J DOMBKOWSKI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2033 MISTRAL PL., OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $297,407.57 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000670-18-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/25/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000670- 18-5 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 70371, Pub Dates: 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020, 03/19/2020, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/28971

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540600-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 02/27/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ to LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH; LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH to LAWRENCE WILLIAM TITSWORTH.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04-17-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29120

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST Loan No.: 9210998-1 -NMM LLC RESS Order No.: 76915 A.P. NUMBER 201-0- 260-185 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/12/2016, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on 03/26/2020, at 11:00AM of said day, To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in that certain Deed of Trust executed by NMM, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company recorded on 10/14/2016, in Book n/a of Official Records of VENTURA County, at page n/a, Recorder’s Instrument No. 20161014-00151230-0, by reason of a breach or default in payment or performance of the obligations secured thereby, including that breach or default, Notice of which was recorded 11/15/2019 as Recorder’s Instrument No. 20191115-00141808-0, in Book n/a, at page n/a, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, lawful money of the United States, evidenced by a Cashier’s Check drawn on a state or national bank, or the equivalent thereof drawn on any other financial institution specified in section 5102 of the California Financial Code, authorized to do business in the State of California, ALL PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE, all right, title and interest held by it as Trustee, in that real property situated in said County and State, described as follows: Lot 15, Tract 2079, per Map Book 55, pages 98 to 100 of Maps The street address or other common designation of the real property hereinabove described is purported to be: 650 Buena Vista Avenue, OXNARD, CA 93030. The undersigned disclaims all liability for any incorrectness in said street address or other common designation. Said sale will be made without warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, or other encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest and other sums as provided therein; plus advances, if any, thereunder and interest thereon; and plus fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of said obligations at the time of initial publication of this Notice is $1,670,987.73. In the event that the deed of trust described in this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is secured by real property containing from one to four singlefamily residences, the following notices are provided pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code section 2924f: NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee’s sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 76915. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not be immediately reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 02/27/2020 RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as Trustee By: Bruce R. Beasley, President 1780 Town and Country Drive, Suite 105, Norco, CA 92860-3618 (SEAL) Tel.: (951) 270-0164 or (800)343- 7377 FAX: (951)270-2673 Trustee’s Sale Information: (916) 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com NPP0368536 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020, 03/19/2020/29124

A.P.N.: 580-0-242-125 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1362 Title Order No: 1373629CAD Reference No: 76020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 6/5/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 3/26/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 6/11/2019, as Document No. 20190611-00064399, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: JOSEPH K KNIGHT The purported new owner: JOSEPH K KNIGHT WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 545 FAIRFIELD ROAD SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $8,039.29 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: WOOD RANCH LAKE PARK VILLAGE ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1362. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 2/18/2020. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20| TS#2019-1362 SDI-17668)/28676

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country, payable at time of sale, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the following location: 1550 RORY LANE, SPACE 117, SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobile home must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: HILLCREST TRADENAME: HILLCREST YEAR: 1973 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: LAB8163 SERIAL NO.: S626U,S626X. The current location of the subject property is: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 117, Simi Valley, CA 93063 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Jim Daniels aka James Daniels, Joshua Daniels aka Josh Daniels, Dawn I. Daniels, and Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc with Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $27,293.03. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: March 12, 2020 HART, KING By: Vickie Chan, Esq. Authorized Agent for Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (03/12/20, 03/19/20 IFS# 21085)/29235

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit # Name General Description of Goods 075 David Rose – Cement mixer, post hammer, mulcher, propane tanks, misc items

080 Alvie L Thompson – 3 TV’s, ice chest, step ladder, rocking chair, couches, misc items 119 Joseph V Crovo Jr. – Craftsman tool box, hockey sticks, ski/mountain boots, misc items

144 Garth Frost – Golf clubs, computer, exercise step, furniture dolly, misc items

273 Eric Frost – Table saw, tools, tool box, table, shop vac, desk, misc items

434 Eric Raya – Stroller, children’s bed, car seat, boxes, torque wrench, misc items 36 Trevor M Rauch – 2 snow boards, computer, bike, bow, light fixtures, misc. items.

This is notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) SECURITY SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12//20 and 3/19/20./29279

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Thursday the 26th day of March, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

10 Alegria Angeles – Misc. plastic containers, chairs, mirrors, mannequins, table, misc. Items

326 Alegria Angeles – File cabinets, misc. boxes, misc. plastic containers, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California.(See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29278

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held the 26th day of March, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond #14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, located at 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura,

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

D-60 Hawk, Melisse – Clothing, Mattress, Suitcases, Shoes, Boxes, Misc Items A-5 Flaherty, Kristopher Scott – Assorted flooring materials, Boxes, Misc Items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code).

NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE

By: Gary Braun.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12//20 and 3/19/20./29280

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property Described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will Sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding. Ending on March 25th, 2020 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.

Erica Howard: 3 chairs, Vacuum, 3 boxes, Kitchenware, CD’s/ DVD’s, Duffle bag, Shoes and clothing.

Glenn Corning: Dolly, Office chair, 6 wood shelving, 20+boxes, Luggage, Books and 2 metal rolling carts.

Jeataun Jones: 2 storage tubs, Luggage, File case, Broom and dustpan.

Thomas Perakos: Treadmill, 6 computers, T.V. Are rug, Wicker chest, 6+ boxes and desk.

Sulim Cornejo: Refrigerator, Hello kitty razor scooter, 2 skateboards, 4+ backpacks, Luggage, 8+ bags.

Glenn Corning: 50+ boxes of new clothing, 500+ artwork prints, Linens, 500+ retail items and 500+ throwing dice.

Raymond Basquez: 2 plinko machines, Various furniture, Chest, Ice chest, 10+ boxes, Home décor, Bird cage, Camp chair, Duffle bag and lamp.

Glenn Corning: 25+ boxes of new clothing, Wood shelving.

Arturo M Ortiz: Monitor, Speaker, Linens, 2 storage tubs and soccer ball.

John Bass: Chair, 2 safes, Microphish, magnifier, Clothing, Printer and American flag

Jaiel Jackson: Clothing, Video camera and 3 gas cans.

Dated 3/5/2020. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488-3886. Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auction by: www.Storagetreasures.com. Phone (480)397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29281

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540714-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ADRIAN DION SALINAS to ADRIAN SALINAS RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/14/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date MAR 03 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29294

T.S. No.: 9551-4114 TSG Order No.: 180297317-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 061-0-013- 080 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/23/2005 as Document No.: 20050823-0209156, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: AMELIA RAMIREZ AND JORGE RAMIREZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/16/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 90 VALLEY RD (Unincorporated Area), OAK VIEW, CA 93022-9416 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $476,218.82 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916- 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9551-4114. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0368820 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/19/2020, 03/26/2020, 04/02/2020/29379

T.S. No.: 9987-5621 TSG Order No.: 8761032 A.P.N.: 215-0-190-405 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/30/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/14/2005 as Document No.: 20050714-0171574, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: MIGUEL ALFARO AND YOSADIRA ALFARO, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/09/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 429 NAVITO WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $242,654.63 (Estimated) as of 04/01/2020. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916- 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-5621. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0368769 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/19/2020, 03/26/2020, 04/02/2020/29378



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540922- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 09 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN to DONALD HINDSMAN.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-22- 2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date MAR 09 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29477



VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING INFORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on April 15, 2020 and afterwards publicly opened, for Matilija Creek Giant Reed Retreatment, for Specification No. WP20-08(I), which consists of herbicide application, and vegetation removal and disposal. The estimated cost of construction is $80,000.00. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/es d/contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased at the Public Counter for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor) A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A and/or C27 California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can obtain wage rates from the website provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/ DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

3/19/20

CNS-3354041#/29479

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on April 9, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, for Specification No. CP20-02, which consists of remodel of two rooms including finishes, lighting, mechanical systems, plumbing relocation, and remodel of the fire sprinkler system and fire alarm. Project Additive Bid Alternate includes re-roof of the existing roof. The total project area is approximately 2,419 square feet. The estimated cost of construction is $ 1,030,001.00 The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at : https://www.vcpublicworks.org/ esd/contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $22.93 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($12.93 if picked up). Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class B California Contractors license and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/ DLSR/PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

3/19/20

CNS-3353489#/29480



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Diana Kaneko and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/ or subtenants originally located at 6266 Morningside Dr, City of Huntington Beach, County of Orange, State of California. CA 92648 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00p.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863- 20-14, www.americanauctioneers.com.

/S/ Approved by

3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3353710#/29481



LIEN SALE

Zavala Auto Body,

830 East Fifth St Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 3/31/2020: 15-DODG

License: 7NLT979 / CA Vin: 2C3CDZAT9FH911905.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20./29486

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE(S)

(UCC Sec. 6105 et seq.

and B & P Sec. 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 811670-KM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: Veronica Gomez, 231 W. 5th St., Oxnard, CA 93030-7157 Doing Business as: La Vero’s Mexican Seafood & Bar All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/ Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Francisco Gomez, 60% interest and Francisco Gomez, Jr. 40% interest The assets being sold are generally described as: Furniture, Fixtures, Equipment & Leasehold Improvements for a full service restaurant and Alcoholic Beverage License and is/are located at: 231 W. 5th St. Oxnard, CA 93030-7157 The type of license(s) and license no. to be transferred is/are: Alcoholic Beverage License #543809 now issued for the premises located at: Same address The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of: Contact Escrow Inc. 2301 S. Victoria Avenue #B, Ventura, CA 93003 and the anticipated sale date is May 4, 2020. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $300,000.00, including inventory, estimated at $Unknown, which consists of the following: Description Amount Check $20,000.00 Promissory Note $280,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller(s) / Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer/ transferee(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dated: March 9, 2020 Seller(s)/Licensee(s)

S/ Veronica Gomez, Buyer(s)/Applicant(s)

S/ Francisco Gomez, Jr.

3/19/20

CNS-3353777#/29484

SUMMONS

49CIV. 20-000128

SUMMONS

STATE OF

SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF MINNEHAHA

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT

GPAC, LLP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PROGENABIOME, LLC,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE- NAMED DEFENDANTS, GREETINGS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff in the above entitled action, a copy of which said Complaint is hereunto annexed and herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the subscribers, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P., at their office at P.O. Box 1030, 206 West 14th Street, P.O. Box 1030, in the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, South Dakota, within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and you will hereby take notice that in case of your failure to answer said Complaint, judgment by default may be rendered against you as requested in the said Complaint.

Dated at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this 13th day of January 2020.

DAVENPORT, EVANS, HURWITZ & SMITH, L.L.P.

Mitchell Peterson

206 West 14th Street

P.O. Box 1030

Sioux Falls, SD 57101-1030

Telephone (605) 336-2880

Facsimile (605) 335-3639

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28853



SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del

Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complain Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064. 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer/Clerk (Secretario),

by /s/ Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

2/27, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19/20

CNS-3345752#/28704

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

56-2019-00526838-

CL-IC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Trevor Jay Prickett, and Does 1-40, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California,(www. sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT – VENTURA DIVISION, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richard L. Mahfouz II, Clerkin, Sinclair & Mahfouz, LLP, 530 B St., 8th Fl., San Diego, CA, 92101, 619-308-6550.

DATE: (Fecha): APR 02 2019.

Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29489

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JANE JACKSON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540520-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JANE JACKSON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SCOTT E. JACKSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: SCOTT E. JACKSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29101

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JOHN HILTON

WOLFARD,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540095-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN HILTON WOLFARD

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOSEPH HOWARD WOLFARD, II in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOSEPH HOWARD WOLFARD, II be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/01/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rebecca S. Koch (SBN: 284345), Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, 427 East Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-963-9721.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29109

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ANITA LOUISE

LUNDBERG,

DECEDENT

Case No 56-2020-00540450- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANITA LOUISE LUNDBERG A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MATTHEW MURALT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: MATTHEW MURALT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Apr 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, SBN: 101400, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805- 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29098



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

BIRGITTA ELS

MARIE LANDRY,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540485-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BIRGITTA ELS MARIE LANDRY

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: H. ALAN LANDRY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: H. ALAN LANDRY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/15/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, SBN: 101400, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805- 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29099

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DAVID GLASER

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00540594-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of DAVID GLASER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MICHAEL NARVID in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MICHAEL NARVID be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/08/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LINDA B. TAKAHASHI –

SBN 94335

NARVID SCOTT LLP

15760 VENTURA BLVD.,

18TH FLOOR

SHERMAN OAKS CA 91436

3/12, 3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3350919#/29247

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

CASE NO. 56-2020-00540751-

PR-NC-OXN

I, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST dated May 9, 2012, do hereby file the following proposed Notice to Creditors for purposes of an assignment of a proceeding number, pursuant to Probate Code Section 19004, to be followed by publication pursuant to Probate Code Section 19040 as follows:In the Matter of EDWARD CORRAL, deceased. Beneficiary:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

Notice is hereby given under California Probate Code Sections 19000 et seq. to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and mail a copy to CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee, of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST originally created May 9, 2012, wherein the decedent was the Settlor, at: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. within the later of four (4) months after March 12, 2020, (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 30 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested to: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. DATED: February 26, 2020./s/ ERIK D. BLACK, attorney for Petitioner, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29299

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON,

aka SHIRLEE MORTON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540778-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON, aka SHIRLEE MORTON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4-15-20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29254

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

KERI LYNN GALVAN

CASE NO.

56-2020-

00540876-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of KERI LYNN GALVAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/30/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

ISAAC JUSTIN GALVAN

1262 RAMONA DRIVE

NEWBURY PARK CA 91320

3/19, 3/26, 4/2/20

CNS-3352601#/29482



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JAMES ANTHONY

SELLERS

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00541085-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JAMES ANTHONY SELLERS. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by CATHERINE D. SELLERS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that CATHERINE D. SELLERS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/29/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

RUSSELL J. NADEL, ESQ. –

SBN 114025

NADEL & ASSOCIATES

2629 TOWNSGATE ROAD,

SUITE 230

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

CA 91361

3/19, 3/26, 4/2/20

CNS-3354062#/29483



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

BLANCA CASTRO EDDY,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540653-

PR-PW- OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BLANCA CASTRO EDDY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HAROLD CLINTON EDDY II in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HAROLD CLINTON EDDY II be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4-15-20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29368



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

AMENDED REPORT

OF SALE AND

PETITION FOR

ORDER CONFIRMING

SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

ESTATE OF

JUDITH ANN

STUART,

DECEDENT

Case No.

56-2019-00524199-

PR-LA-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile / Probate Division.

Hearing Date: April 15, 2020, 9:00 a.m., Department: J6.

1. Petitioner: KAREN J. SHARP is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order for: c. approval of commission of: 5% of the amount of: $450,000.00 d. additional bond is not required.

2. Description of property sold

a. Interest sold: 100%

b. Improved.

d. Street address and location:

204 N. Olive Street, Ventura, CA 93001.

e. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e.

3. Appraisal a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 12/13/2018.

b. Appraised value at above date: $500,000.00.

c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing: $450,000.00

d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed.

4. Manner and terms of sale

a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: ROBERT BODEEN POLSON, JACQUELINE ANN HILL, TBD

c. Sale was private on: March 4, 2020

d. Amount bid: $450,000.00 Deposit: $13,500.00

e. Payment: Cash

f. Other terms of sale (specify terms on Attachment 4f)

5. Commission

b. A written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with: Ojai Valley Real Estate, Carol Blanton, Agent

c. Purchaser was procured by: Return on Investment, Inc., Michael Hernandez, agent, a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account. d. Commission is to be divided as follows: 50% to Carol Blanton and 50% to Michael Hernandez

6. Bond

a. Amount before sale: $670,000.00

c. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account.

Receipts will be filed. Bank of America, at Borchard and Main Street, Ventura, California

7. Notice of sale

a. Published

8. Notice of hearing

a. Special devisee:

(1) None

b. Special notice:

(3) Required written notice will be given

9. Reason for sale

a. Necessary to pay

(1) debts

(2) devise

(4) expenses of administration

(5) taxes

b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons.

10. Formula for overbids

a. Original bid: $450,000.00

b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00

c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $12,500.00

d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $463,500.00

11. Overbid Required amount of first overbid: $463,500.00

12. Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonably attainable for the property were as follows:

13. Number of pages attached: 2

Date: March 12 2020

/s/ Robert Lamont Coit, Attorney

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct.

Date: March 12 2020

/s/ Karen J. Sharp, Petitioner

ATTACHMENT 2e

Legal description of 204 North Olive, Ventura, CA 93001:

“A part of Lot Twelve (12) as a part of Plat of Dubbers Tract Town of San Buenaventura as more fully described below: Situate, lying and being in the City of San Buenaventura, County of Ventura, State of California, and described as:

A part of Lot twelve (12), as the same is designated and delineated upon that certain map entitled, “Plat of Dubbers Tract Town of San Buenaventura”, and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of said Ventura County, in Book 2 of Miscellaneous Records at page 133; said real property particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the East line of “Olive Street” as delineated upon the above described map; said point of beginning being at the corner common to Lots 12 and 13 of said “Dubbers Tract”; thence from said point of beginning,

1st – South 81° 27’ East 164.50 feet to the corner common to said Lots 12 and 13; said point being at the Northeast corner ofsaid Lot 12, and at the Southeast corner of said Lot 13 thence,

2nd – South 4°21’ West 50.15 feet along the Easterly line of said Lot 12 to a point; thence,

3rd – North 81°27’ West 187.69 feet to a point in the East line of said “Olive Street”, distant North 8°33’ East 50.00 feet along the East line of said “’Olive Street” to the point of beginning.

4th – North 6°33’ East 50.00 feet along the East line of said “Olive Street” to the point of beginning.”

ATTACHMENT 4f

1. Buyer to accept the lateral sewer connection test performed by From Sinks to Sewers dated June 30, 2019 which test confirmed a leak in the sewer connection from the property. Buyer to have 30 days to do further inspection to approve or disapprove this and other conditions of the property.

2. Seller to Petition Court to confirm sale per Probate Code Section 10302;

3. Natural and Environmental Disclosures to be provided and approved by Buyer 3 days prior to Court confirmation;

4. Buyer’s investigation of property to be approved by Buyer 3 days prior to Court. Confirmation;

5. Buyer approval of Preliminary Title Report 3 days prior to Court Confirmation;

6. Property sold as-is condition;

7. Seller to provide City of Ventura ordinance violation clearance letter;

8. Escrow fee to be shared 50/50; and

9. No Home warranty Plan.

Robert Lamont Coit, Attorney at Law, 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, 805- 650-1197,

Attorney for KAREN J. SHARP, Personal Representative.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29501