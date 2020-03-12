FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002542-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HAUL4ME.COM, 2) UNITED LANDCARE SERVICES, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C3153450 CA, UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 09/2010; 2) 08/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, Richard Jack, Richard Jack, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28587

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002485-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE TELEPHONE, 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., Alan Kosh, Alan Kosh, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28588

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200213-10002872-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, John Davis, John Davis, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28589

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002597-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AVANTE HAIR STUDIO, 555 South A Street, Suite# 165A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Daisy Chavez Gomez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030, Lucero M Juarez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daisy Chavez Gomez, Daisy Chavez Gomez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28591

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200206-10002470-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRINITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Juan Guerra, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Guerra, Juan Guerra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28592

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200220-10003452-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREFLY CERAMICS, 1580 Saratoga Ave., Ste. C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Laurie Kolkman, 107 Hoover Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/14/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Laurie Kolkman, Laurie Kolkman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 20, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28849

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003499-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERIC’S PIANO SERVICE, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Eric Gustav Rautenberg, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric Rautenberg, E. Rautenberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28850

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003469-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KNIGHT BILT, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Jeff Knight, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeff Knight, Jeff Knight. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28851

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224-10003656-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VALUE ONE REAL ESTATE, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Steve Goldbaum, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steve Goldbaum, Steve Goldbaum. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28852

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200214-10003026-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MARKETING ARSENAL, 2) MAGNETIC LIFESTYLES, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28847

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200218-10003219-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BACK N’ STYLE, 231 S. Catalina St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Brandon J. Eifrid, 154 Verdi Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brandon J. Eifrid, Brandon J. Eifrid. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 18, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28848

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226- 10003836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MCCABE SURF LLC, 2) WWW. MCCABE-SURF.COM, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, McCabe Surf LLC, 1208 Marthas Vineyard Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ McCabe Surf LLC, Michael E McCabe, Michael E McCabe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29128

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224- 10003673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REYES ALL CALI GREEN, 2) ALL CALI GREEN, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Miguel Reyes, 4996 Shenandoah St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Miguel Reyes, Miguel Reyes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29083

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200225- 10003730-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GUZIK WOODCRAFT, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Josiah Guzik, 829 Jazmin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josiah Guzik, Josiah Guzik. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 25, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29084

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200226-10003852-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KOTRABA REFRIGERATION, 2894 Bunsen Ave. Unit “C”, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Thomas David Kotraba, 9563 Oneida St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06-01-2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas David Kotraba, Thomas D. Kotraba, Thomas D. Kotraba, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 26, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29203

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200212-10002748-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAFE 126, 11033 Citrus Drive, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIF., F G EVANS GROUP LLC, 3876 Sierra Madre Court, Simi Valley, ca 93063. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ F G EVANS GROUP LLC, Frank G Evans, Frank G Evans, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 12, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29289

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200228-10003991-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URIBE’S GROUNDSKEEPING, 1587 Morse Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo, 672 Empire Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/14/2014. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo, Jose Jaime Uribe Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200304-10004331-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OVER THE TOP HAULING, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Luis A Rosete, 405 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luis A Rosete, Luis A Rosete. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 4, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004354-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JNRB STORE, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Olga Vladimirovna Filina, 355 Hodencamp Road, Apt# 129, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Olga Vladimirovna Filina, Olga Vladimirovna Filina. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200306-10004508-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CORONADO TRUCKING, 555 Sandy Circle, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Peter Coronado, 1012 Simon Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1989. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Peter Coronado, Peter Coronado. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29251

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 805 CREAMS, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Crispy & Sweet, LLC, 200 N Westlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Crispy & Sweet, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29252

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004172-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUGAR FAMILY DENTAL, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Katie M. Sugar, DMD, PC, 1701 Solar Drive, Suite 180, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/15/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Katie M. Sugar, DMD, PC, Katie M. Sugar, Katie M. Sugar, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29253

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 072151

HEARING DATE: 04/15/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ziclali Veronica Infante, a child. To: Maria Infante Medrano, Thomas Vega, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ziclali Veronica Infante, Date of Birth: 10/27/2004, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Fatherʼs name: Tomas Vega, Motherʼs name: Maria Infante Medrano. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 04/15/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 04/15/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 02/12/2020 by: Maria Avitud Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

2/20, 2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3343383#/28583



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539984-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT to MIRANDA ALCOTT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28584

T.S. No.: 9550-1479 TSG Order No.: 8417263 A.P.N.: 202-0-073-050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 03/10/2005 as Document No.: 20050310-0059222, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: BARNEY R. GARCIA JR., A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 03/19/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 334 SOUTH F STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $348,605.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-1479. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION LOT 30 OF THE HENRY T. OXNARD SUBDIVISION, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, IN THE COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER RECORDED IN BOOK 5, PAGES 49 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. NPP0367764 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020/28657

T.S. No.: 9462-5536 TSG Order No.: 191024496-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 181-0-206-015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/14/2005 as Document No.: 20051214-0306894, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: J Michael Pace A Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 03/19/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2531 WOOD OPAL WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $149,711.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-5536. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0367845 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020/28658



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540294- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 21 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO to CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/10/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 21 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amber Coronado, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28846

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that Golden State Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding ending on March 19th, 2020 at 12:00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California.

Monique Brown: 5 bikes, gas can, refrigerator, 10+ storage tubs, 10+ boxes of unknown, Various electronics, vitamix blender, step ladder.

Jurik Niyahv: Lamp, mirror, home decor, 2 decorative glasses, kitchenware.

Tonie Juarez: 5+ boxes of unknown, dolls, basket, toys , 2 storage tubs.

Timothy Ruoff: Ladder, 8+guitars, 15+ guitar cases.

Carol Young: Rocking Chair, wire rack, 45+ boxes of unknown, carved bear, tiki statue.

Timothy Ruoff: Cash register, wheel chair, stereo equipment, steamer trunk, tool boxes, harp, bose speakers, compressor, 50+ guitars, 25+ guitar cases, 3 taxidermy Animals, ladder, 2 amps, 2+ bikes.

Timothy Ruoff: 25+ guitars, 25+ guitar cases, compound bow, drums, 2 violins, tools, conch shell, 2 statues, art 10+boxes of unknown, pedal car.

Richardo Chavez: 2 dollys, vacuum, 2 bikes, drum set, cooler, wheel chair, jack, flat screen tv, lawn mowers.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated: 03/05/2020 and 03/12/2020 Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29106

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540459-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 25 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAKHWINDER SINGH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAKHWINDER SINGH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAKHWINDER SINGH to LAKHWINDER SINGH GILL.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-8-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./28910

T.S. No.: 9462-5536 TSG Order No.: 191024496-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 181-0- 206-015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/14/2005 as Document No.: 20051214-0306894, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: J Michael Pace A Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 03/19/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2531 WOOD OPAL WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $149,711.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-5536. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0367845 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020/28658



APN: 185-0-153-045 TS No: CA08000670-18-5 TO No: 8760004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 21, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 4, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0185079-00, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by STEVE W DOMBKOWSKI, AND, MELINDA J DOMBKOWSKI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2033 MISTRAL PL., OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $297,407.57 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000670-18-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/25/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000670- 18-5 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 70371, Pub Dates: 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020, 03/19/2020, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/28971

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980- 2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Danai Junpram and Erwin Kahulugan and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 35 N. Raymond Ave. #209, City of Pasadena, County of Los Angeles, State of California. CA 91103 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Monday, March 24, 2020 at 10:30a.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, Ca. 93021 Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790- 0433, California Bond #FS863-20- 14, www.americanauctioneers. com.

/S/ Approved by

3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3347946#/29112

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 20, 2020, the personal property in the below listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018

C003 – Hernandez, Kimberly; C031 – Shibata, Daniel; C218 – Ictue, Elmer; D120 – Norbut, Elizabeth

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073

A051 – Santiago, Gisel; C007 – Sonsalla, Laura; C027 – SIMPSON, JOSHUA; D002 – Carey, Pam; D043 – Turkalj, Danny; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; F080 – Basura, Alexa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

119 – Schneider, Tyler; 201 – Gendron, Anna; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 357 – Rodriguez, Matthew; 408 – Wright, Brian

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

1014 – Krrueger, Kristlle; 553 – Smith, Jennifer; 569 – Meza, Brian

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 5th of March 2020 and this 12th of March 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

5908365.

3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3346918#/29111

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 375 S. Laurel St. Ventura, CA 93001 March 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Genevieve Mcintyre – clothes, shoes, kids art work

Elizabeth Garcia- Partition, cooler, folding chairs, toys, table, microwave, boxes, clothes, mattress

Gavin Williams – Amp, wicker furniture, lamp shade, antiques, artwork, bookshelf, books, boxes

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29115

NOTICE OF

WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN &

PUBLIC SALE

CERTIFIED MAIL – RETURN

RECEIPT REQUESTED

THE ESTATE OF DENNIS FELTON

206 PACIFICA DR SPACE 81 OXNARD, CA 93033

PAC WESTERN NATL BK

200 S VINCENT AVE

WEST COVINA, CA 91790

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that THE ESTATE OF DENNIS FELTON and/or PAC WESTERN NATL BK are in default of payment of the charges and expenses described below for storage of the goods described below on the property of Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates, 206 Pacifica Dr. AKA 4130 Maulhardt Rd, Space 81, Oxnard, CA 93033, from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020. This notice constitutes a demand for payment of all charges, expenses and costs listed below. PAYMENT MUST BE MADE WITHIN TEN (10) DAYS FROM THE TIME YOU RECEIVE THISNOTICE. UPON SALE, THE LISTED GOODS MUST BE REMOVED FROM THE PREMISES. UNLESSPAYMENT IS RECEIVED BY THE UNDERSIGNED, THE LISTED GOODS WILL BE ADVERTISEDFOR SALE AND SOLD BY AUCTION, PURSUANT TO COMMERCIAL CODE SECTION 7210(b)(2)ON March 23, 2020, AT 10:00 AM AT:Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates206 Pacifica Dr. AKA 4130 Maulhardt Rd, Space 81Oxnard, CA 93033The goods referred to herein are described as: Mobilehome: 1977 VILLA WEST Serial Number(s): A26454 & B26454 Decal Number(s): AAZ3595 The amounts due and payable for storage of the goods are as follows: Storage Charges for the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020: $947.00. In addition to the Storage Charges set forth above, Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates claims the amount of Twenty-Eight Dollars and Eleven Cents, ($28.11) per day from February 1, 2020, to the date of the aforementioned sale of the goods, and for the reasonable expenses in the amount of $850.00 for this proceeding to enforce the lien.

DATED: February 11, 2020

By: /s/ Cynthia Reyes

Authorized Agent for Oxnard Pacific Mobile Estates

714-918-8374

3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3342369#/29113

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540600-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 02/27/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ to LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH; LAWRENCE WILLIAM CRUZ TITSWORTH to LAWRENCE WILLIAM TITSWORTH.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04-17-20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 25 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29120

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST Loan No.: 9210998-1 -NMM LLC RESS Order No.: 76915 A.P. NUMBER 201-0- 260-185 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/12/2016, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on 03/26/2020, at 11:00AM of said day, To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in that certain Deed of Trust executed by NMM, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company recorded on 10/14/2016, in Book n/a of Official Records of VENTURA County, at page n/a, Recorder’s Instrument No. 20161014-00151230-0, by reason of a breach or default in payment or performance of the obligations secured thereby, including that breach or default, Notice of which was recorded 11/15/2019 as Recorder’s Instrument No. 20191115-00141808-0, in Book n/a, at page n/a, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, lawful money of the United States, evidenced by a Cashier’s Check drawn on a state or national bank, or the equivalent thereof drawn on any other financial institution specified in section 5102 of the California Financial Code, authorized to do business in the State of California, ALL PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE, all right, title and interest held by it as Trustee, in that real property situated in said County and State, described as follows: Lot 15, Tract 2079, per Map Book 55, pages 98 to 100 of Maps The street address or other common designation of the real property hereinabove described is purported to be: 650 Buena Vista Avenue, OXNARD, CA 93030. The undersigned disclaims all liability for any incorrectness in said street address or other common designation. Said sale will be made without warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, or other encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest and other sums as provided therein; plus advances, if any, thereunder and interest thereon; and plus fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of said obligations at the time of initial publication of this Notice is $1,670,987.73. In the event that the deed of trust described in this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is secured by real property containing from one to four singlefamily residences, the following notices are provided pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code section 2924f: NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee’s sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 76915. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not be immediately reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 02/27/2020 RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as Trustee By: Bruce R. Beasley, President 1780 Town and Country Drive, Suite 105, Norco, CA 92860-3618 (SEAL) Tel.: (951) 270-0164 or (800)343- 7377 FAX: (951)270-2673 Trustee’s Sale Information: (916) 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com NPP0368536 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020, 03/19/2020/29124

A.P.N.: 580-0-242-125 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1362 Title Order No: 1373629CAD Reference No: 76020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 6/5/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 3/26/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 6/11/2019, as Document No. 20190611-00064399, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: JOSEPH K KNIGHT The purported new owner: JOSEPH K KNIGHT WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 545 FAIRFIELD ROAD SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $8,039.29 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: WOOD RANCH LAKE PARK VILLAGE ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1362. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 2/18/2020. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (3/5/20, 3/12/20, 3/19/20| TS#2019-1362 SDI-17668)/28676

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 Stearns Street Simi Valley, CA 93063 March 25, 2020 at 10:30 am

Paul Stalnaker – Household items

Melanie Nelson – Household items

Makayla Sheehan -Household items

Michelle Nadler – Household items and furniture

Shaylene Dornan – Tubs, boxes, misc

Trever Morrow – Household items

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29089

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 161 Duesenberg Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 March 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM

Ned Sands – Furniture, clothes, pictures and some other household items

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29090

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2585 W 5th St. Oxnard, CA 93030 March 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

A280 Jose Arroyo: Sports equipment, tools, appliances, furniture

E175 Amanda Morales: Toys, boxes, bags

C107 Julio Cardoza: Tools, hydraulic equipment, lifts, machinery, tables, boxes

A256 Joan Consorti: Totes, boxes, bags

A220 Stephanie Peters: Sports equipment, boxes, furniture, electronics, suitcases

C165 Matthew Filomena: Boxes, chair, appliances, clothes

A168 Rowena Warshawsky: Electronics, totes, table, ladder

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29088

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3700 Market St, Ventura, CA 93003, 3/24/2020 at 11:30 AM.

Gerardo Gary Lopez – Tools, electronics, furniture, boxes

Brandon Bartek – Household goods

Jesse Hernandez – Household goods

Joseph Burns – Household goods

David Dougherty – Tools

Cuong Nguyen – Household goods ignonne

Lafleur – Household goods

Janim Marie Halsey – Househld goods

Leticia Mendoza – Household goods

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29093

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1285 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 March 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

Megan Allen – Swap meet items

Tiffany Long – Boxes Household items

Gesabel Vitela – Tools

Tierney Waters – Crib, bed frame

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29091

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3101 Grande Vista Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320. March, 24th 2020 at 1:30 PM, 805-208-5146:

Jason Singer – Houseold

Chris Rehnke – Household

Diana Farrant- Household

Christopher French -Household

Benjamin Safavi – Household

Valdis Vizulis – household items, furniture, mattress

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./29092

LIEN SALE

Commercial Auto Body, 1285 Commercial Ave Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 3/24/2020: 10-HOND License: 6YZZ833 / CA Vin: JHLRE3H34AC007416

12-CHEV License: 6XJC791 / CA Vin: 2GNALBEKXC1287333. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20./29298

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on APRIL 14TH, 2020 , and afterwards publicly opened, for CASITAS VISTA ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT #327 & CULVERT REPLACEMENT AT MP 0.30, for Specification No. RD20-06, which consists of construction of replacement of reinforced concrete box structure (Bridge #327) on Casitas Vista Road @ MP 0.35 & upsizing culvert pipe @ MP 0.30. This work includes public access & notice, traffic control & construction signing, water pollution control, removal of existing structures, structure excavation & backfill, bracing & shoring, 10’ x 9’ reinforced concrete box culvert, headwall with straight wingwalls (upstream & downstream), reinforced concrete apron, trash rack, 2-sack cement slurry, ½-ton & 1-ton rip rap apron, 36” RCP, drainage inlet, straight headwall, 8” thick AC pavement repair & widening, and appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $680,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, $5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents.

Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

3/12/20

CNS-3351113#/29277

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country, payable at time of sale, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the following location: 1550 RORY LANE, SPACE 117, SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobile home must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: HILLCREST TRADENAME: HILLCREST YEAR: 1973 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: LAB8163 SERIAL NO.: S626U,S626X. The current location of the subject property is: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 117, Simi Valley, CA 93063 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Jim Daniels aka James Daniels, Joshua Daniels aka Josh Daniels, Dawn I. Daniels, and Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc with Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $27,293.03. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: March 12, 2020 HART, KING By: Vickie Chan, Esq. Authorized Agent for Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (03/12/20, 03/19/20 IFS# 21085)/29235

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit # Name General Description of Goods 075 David Rose – Cement mixer, post hammer, mulcher, propane tanks, misc items

080 Alvie L Thompson – 3 TV’s, ice chest, step ladder, rocking chair, couches, misc items 119 Joseph V Crovo Jr. – Craftsman tool box, hockey sticks, ski/mountain boots, misc items

144 Garth Frost – Golf clubs, computer, exercise step, furniture dolly, misc items

273 Eric Frost – Table saw, tools, tool box, table, shop vac, desk, misc items

434 Eric Raya – Stroller, children’s bed, car seat, boxes, torque wrench, misc items 36 Trevor M Rauch – 2 snow boards, computer, bike, bow, light fixtures, misc. items.

This is notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) SECURITY SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12//20 and 3/19/20./29279

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Thursday the 26th day of March, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

10 Alegria Angeles – Misc. plastic containers, chairs, mirrors, mannequins, table, misc. Items

326 Alegria Angeles – File cabinets, misc. boxes, misc. plastic containers, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California.(See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29278

BUSINESS &

PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held the 26th day of March, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond #14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE, located at 312 Giant Oak Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, County of Ventura,

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

D-60 Hawk, Melisse – Clothing, Mattress, Suitcases, Shoes, Boxes, Misc Items A-5 Flaherty, Kristopher Scott – Assorted flooring materials, Boxes, Misc Items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code).

NEWBURY PARK SELF STORAGE

By: Gary Braun.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12//20 and 3/19/20./29280

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property Described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will Sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding. Ending on March 25th, 2020 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.

Erica Howard: 3 chairs, Vacuum, 3 boxes, Kitchenware, CD’s/ DVD’s, Duffle bag, Shoes and clothing.

Glenn Corning: Dolly, Office chair, 6 wood shelving, 20+boxes, Luggage, Books and 2 metal rolling carts.

Jeataun Jones: 2 storage tubs, Luggage, File case, Broom and dustpan.

Thomas Perakos: Treadmill, 6 computers, T.V. Are rug, Wicker chest, 6+ boxes and desk.

Sulim Cornejo: Refrigerator, Hello kitty razor scooter, 2 skateboards, 4+ backpacks, Luggage, 8+ bags.

Glenn Corning: 50+ boxes of new clothing, 500+ artwork prints, Linens, 500+ retail items and 500+ throwing dice.

Raymond Basquez: 2 plinko machines, Various furniture, Chest, Ice chest, 10+ boxes, Home décor, Bird cage, Camp chair, Duffle bag and lamp.

Glenn Corning: 25+ boxes of new clothing, Wood shelving.

Arturo M Ortiz: Monitor, Speaker, Linens, 2 storage tubs and soccer ball.

John Bass: Chair, 2 safes, Microphish, magnifier, Clothing, Printer and American flag

Jaiel Jackson: Clothing, Video camera and 3 gas cans.

Dated 3/5/2020. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488-3886. Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auction by: www.Storagetreasures.com. Phone (480)397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29281

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00540714-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAR 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORENA JESUS MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ADRIAN DION SALINAS to ADRIAN SALINAS RODRIGUEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/14/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date MAR 03 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20, 3/26/20 and 4/2/20./29294

SUMMONS

49CIV. 20-000128

SUMMONS

STATE OF

SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF MINNEHAHA

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT

GPAC, LLP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PROGENABIOME, LLC,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE- NAMED DEFENDANTS, GREETINGS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff in the above entitled action, a copy of which said Complaint is hereunto annexed and herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the subscribers, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P., at their office at P.O. Box 1030, 206 West 14th Street, P.O. Box 1030, in the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, South Dakota, within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and you will hereby take notice that in case of your failure to answer said Complaint, judgment by default may be rendered against you as requested in the said Complaint.

Dated at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this 13th day of January 2020.

DAVENPORT, EVANS, HURWITZ & SMITH, L.L.P.

Mitchell Peterson

206 West 14th Street

P.O. Box 1030

Sioux Falls, SD 57101-1030

Telephone (605) 336-2880

Facsimile (605) 335-3639

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28853



SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del

Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complain Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064. 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer/Clerk (Secretario),

by /s/ Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

2/27, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19/20

CNS-3345752#/28704

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JANET MALENE COOMBES CASE NO. 56-2020- 00540000-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JANET MALENE COOMBES. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JIM ALAN COOMBES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JIM ALAN COOMBES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/25/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN 253284

PEDERSON LAW OFFICES, APLC

920 HAMPSHIRE RD. SUITE A1

WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91361

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3345381#/28702



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MARJORIE JANE HOOPER AKA MARJORIE JANE JONES CASE NO. 56-2020- 00540094-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MARJORIE JANE HOOPER AKA MARJORIE JANE JONES. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JANE ALLISON HOOPER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JANE ALLISON HOOPER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/01/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

JANE ALLISON HOOPER

7268 1/4 FOUNTAIN AVENUE WEST HOLLYWOOD CA 90046

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3344846#/28701



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DONALD MICHAEL WHITE CASE NO. 56-2020- 00539781-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DONALD MICHAEL WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SHARON MARIE CARLSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SHARON MARIE CARLSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/18/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JOHN B. PALLEY – SBN 173469

MEISSNER, JOSEPH, PALLEY & RUGGLES, INC.

1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE, SUITE 108

SACRAMENTO CA 95815

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3345518#/28703



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANN JEANETTE NEWMAN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00537730- PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANN JEANETTE NEWMAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DIANE MARIE DEFFNER MIERS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DIANE MARIE DEFFNER MIERS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MAR 26 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Thomas E. Olson (SBN 82569),

Benton, Orr Duval & Buckingham,

39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001,

(805) 648-5111.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28706



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BARRETT HARTER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2020-00538880- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CHRISTINE BARRETT HARTER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CAROLE BALLARD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CAROLE BALLARD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 3/26/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Miles Lang, SBN 189826,

BONAVENTURE LAW GROUP,

PO Box 7576, Ventura, CA 93006,

(805) 622-7576.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20/28845.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JANE JACKSON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540520-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JANE JACKSON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SCOTT E. JACKSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: SCOTT E. JACKSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29101

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JOHN HILTON

WOLFARD,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540095-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN HILTON WOLFARD

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOSEPH HOWARD WOLFARD, II in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOSEPH HOWARD WOLFARD, II be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/01/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rebecca S. Koch (SBN: 284345), Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, 427 East Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-963-9721.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29109

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ANITA LOUISE

LUNDBERG,

DECEDENT

Case No 56-2020-00540450- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANITA LOUISE LUNDBERG A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MATTHEW MURALT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: MATTHEW MURALT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Apr 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, SBN: 101400, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805- 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29098



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

BIRGITTA ELS

MARIE LANDRY,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540485-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BIRGITTA ELS MARIE LANDRY

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: H. ALAN LANDRY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: H. ALAN LANDRY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/15/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, SBN: 101400, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805- 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./29099

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DAVID GLASER

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00540594-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of DAVID GLASER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MICHAEL NARVID in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MICHAEL NARVID be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/08/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LINDA B. TAKAHASHI –

SBN 94335

NARVID SCOTT LLP

15760 VENTURA BLVD.,

18TH FLOOR

SHERMAN OAKS CA 91436

3/12, 3/19, 3/26/20

CNS-3350919#/29247

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

CASE NO. 56-2020-00540751-

PR-NC-OXN

I, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST dated May 9, 2012, do hereby file the following proposed Notice to Creditors for purposes of an assignment of a proceeding number, pursuant to Probate Code Section 19004, to be followed by publication pursuant to Probate Code Section 19040 as follows:In the Matter of EDWARD CORRAL, deceased. Beneficiary:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Code §19040

Notice is hereby given under California Probate Code Sections 19000 et seq. to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and mail a copy to CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, Successor Trustee, of the EDWARD CORRAL AND GUADALUPE HILARIA CORRAL LIVING TRUST originally created May 9, 2012, wherein the decedent was the Settlor, at: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI, c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. within the later of four (4) months after March 12, 2020, (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 30 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested to: CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI c/o Black & Black, 1114 State Street, Suite 272, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 957-1922. DATED: February 26, 2020./s/ ERIK D. BLACK, attorney for Petitioner, CYNTHIA ANN BATASTINI. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29299

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON,

aka SHIRLEE MORTON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540778-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHIRLEY KELLER MORTON, aka SHIRLEE MORTON.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: KRISTINE KELLER NEWMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4-15-20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN: 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/12/20, 3/19/20 and 3/26/20./29254