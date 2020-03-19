PICTURED: California Governor Gavin Newsom. Photo by Gage Skidmore

Newsom signs order to protect cash-strapped renters

On March 16, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order designed to “waive civil code” requirements and “allow localities to put moratoriums in place” on evictions and foreclosures related to decreased income and/or increase in medical expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any actions taken by local government to protect the public. Newsom shared the news via a video on Facebook. The order is in effect through May 31, 2020.

The order includes protections related to keeping critical utilities for those burdened by the pandemic.

60-day grace period for driver licenses and registrations

Gov. Newsom has implemented a 60-day grace period on the enforcement of expired driver licenses and vehicle registrations in order to reduce the demand for in-person services at offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles. In a video statement on March 16, Newsom said the grace period will be extended if needed.

Juvenile corrections high school still open

Officials with the juvenile correction center in Camarillo confirmed Monday that its high school is still operating and those employees are still expected to come to work.

The Division of Juvenile Justice “is committed to continuing education programs for youth and limiting the impact our COVID-19 response has on positive rehabilitative programming,” said an official with the California Department of Corrections on March 16, responding via email to the VCReporter. “We are actively adhering to social distancing and hygiene guidelines for classrooms and throughout the institution so that we may continue our overall mission of youth healing and community restoration.”

Local employees of the high school at the facility in Camarillo are required to report to work.

Closed schools trying to create online learning

All public school districts in Ventura County are closed and have the option of providing tools and programs for online learning options for students. One issue they have to grapple with, however, is potential legal action if they are unable to ensure equity to all students.

Anything that is provided must be available “to every single one of them,” said Stan Mantooth, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools. He said state and federal laws related to special needs children can “leave [the district] open to claims of discrimination . . . particularly with special needs students.”

Mantooth said Gov. Newsom “gave us some really good cover by allowing us to not follow all the state regulations related to providing online learning,” right now and those steps have “let us off the hook, if not for the federal government.”

According to Mantooth, the federal government has not provided “good guidance” about how to proceed with providing online learning, and that everything a district does must comply with the Individualized Education Program (IEP) for special needs students.

“The best thing would be for the [federal government] to do the same as the state,” he said, and allow districts leeway to meet students needs. “We are being cautious; some districts have received letters from their legal counsel.”

Mantooth clarified that while a parent of a special needs student could waive the requirements, “that would not forestall a class action by a legal entity,” and he emphasized that some districts in the county are moving forward with creating online learning options.