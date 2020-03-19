NOTE: Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, numerous events around the county have been cancelled or postponed, and many cultural institutions will be temporarily closed. Check with the venue or event coordinator to verify if a scheduled activity will still take place.

OPENING ART

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS March 24-May 24. Buenaventura Art Association member show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through March 29. Solastalgia, paintings by Sharon Coughran concerned with our current geological age, the Anthropocene. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 643projectspace.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through March 28. Collectors Choice, donated works by a variety of today’s finest artists from around the globe. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY Through May 2. Retrograde, a selection of cutting edge information and media technology work alongside handmade art pieces. Closing reception on Saturday, May 2, 6-10 p.m. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through April 17. Magnetic Currents: Representations charged by the U.S. and Mexico border. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772, art.csuci.edu. CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 MAY AFFECT THIS VENUE

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through April 9. Ink to Skin: The Art of Tattooing, featuring work by tattoo artists from across the country. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, www.oxnardcollege.edu.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through April 17. Magnetic Currents: Representations charged by the U.S. and Mexico border; Patricia Keller’s Detritus and works by Devin Sullivan (Grad Wall); and Impressions of Santa Rosa Island (Palm Temporary). CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772, art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through April 9. Current in the Shadows, looking at the overlap between artistic and scientific spheres through pressed flowers, seaweed collections and similar displays by Cara Lasell Bonewitz. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 31. Robbie Braun, Tom Hardcastle, Drew Lurie. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI STUDIO ARTISTS Second Saturdays. Mini-tours of the studios of Ojai artists occur on the second Saturdays of every month, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., February-July. Participating studios and maps available at www.ojaistudioartists.org/2020-second-saturdays.

realART Opened March 1. Sylvia White’s newest gallery will feature works by Elaine Unzicker, John White, Ed Ruscha, Joanne Julian and others. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. whatisrealart.com

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.