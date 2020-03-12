by Kimberly Rivers

Note online update March 12, 10:35 a.m.: Parade director Jim Monahan confirmed this year’s parade has been cancelled due to the notice from Governor Newsom that large events “should” be cancelled. “This is not a rain out…we have our lineup for next year,” said Monahan. So all parade entries for this year who have paid a fee will be slated for next year’s event. Read more about Newsom’s statement HERE.

May it be a grand soft day in Ventura on Saturday, March 14, so the Ventura Elks Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade doesn’t get cancelled due to a pelting of rain.

The road will rise up to meet the thousands of local residents and visitors who will line Main Street in Downtown Ventura. A gaggle of floats, bands, horses, marchers, bag pipe players and perhaps a few leprechauns will be seen in the sea of green garb.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. in front of the San Buenaventura Mission and travels up Main to Ann Street.

This year’s theme is “Music Makes the World go Round.” Serving as judges this year are Roger Rice, superintendent of Ventura Unified School District; Nichole Ipach, assistant to the president of California State University, Channel Islands; Robyn Daniels, branch manager of Mechanics Bank; James Lockwood, member of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and director of public relations for the Ventura County Fairgrounds; and Connie Stahl with the Elks Club.

Nan Drake, longtime co-chair of the parade committee, has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall. Drake is the governmental affairs and public relations director for E.J. Harrison and Sons. Her community involvement includes serving as a former Ventura City Council member and former chair of the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control board. She currently serves as the chair of the Economic Development Collaborative and has been active in many local chambers of commerce. For over a decade she has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Business in the Tri-Counties by Pacific Coast Business Times.

Each year the parade committee selects its Irish Belle — one young woman recognized for contributions to her community with a $1000 scholarship from the Ventura Elks Club.

Annabella “Belle” Page of Ventura, a senior at El Camino High School, has been awarded the honor of Irish Belle for the day’s festivities. Look for her with her royal court in the convertible that will lead the parade committee entry.

Page is active with the Ventura Actor’s Studio and assists with lessons for children with cognitive disabilities. She has volunteered over 100 hours with the L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre in Burbank, performing for children, and says she enjoys making kids smile.

She will be joined on parade day by the Irish Belle Court, which includes Tammy Williams of Buena High School, Margaret Hammer of Ventura High School, Tressa O’Connor of Foothill Technology High School, Sarah Gianelli of St. Bonaventure High School and Samantha Frenes of Pacific High School.

