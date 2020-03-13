In the wake of school closures due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Oxnard Union High School District will be providing free meals to all children (18 and under), without any requirements for documentation between Monday, March 15, 2020 and Friday, March 20, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Meals will be available at the cafeteria windows at the following school locations:

Channel Island High School – 1400 Raiders Way, Oxnard

Hueneme High School – 500 Bard Road, Oxnard

Oxnard High School – 3400 West Gonzales Road, Oxnard

Pacifica High School – 600 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard

Rio Mesa High School – 545 Central Avenue, Oxnard

Adolfo Camarillo High School – 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo

Rio Vista Middle School– 3050 Thames River Dr, Oxnard

More information at Website: https://www. oxnardunion.org/nutrition- services