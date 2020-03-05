by David Goldstein

Years ago, pet owners were urged to “curb your dog.” It seemed too much to ask people to pick up their pet’s waste, so the best exhortation public advocates could muster was a plea for people to keep pollutants out of prime walking space.

More recently, as awareness has spread about the way waste in gutters ends up in waterways, a communal consensus has raised standards for dog walkers.

Public reaction to a massive release of helium balloons at a grand opening last month shows a consensus emerging regarding another act previously considered normal. Because balloons become litter, and because of concerns regarding this litter’s potential for washing through storm drains out to sea or otherwise harming wildlife, celebrants are likely to seek alternatives to balloon releases in the future.

Bubbles are the most comparable alternative to balloons, adding shimmer and reflection to harmless spheres floating off into the distance. Don Henry, owner of Music Memories and More Custom Events in Camarillo, rents standard bubble machines for $85 per event, plus transportation and set up costs. A special bubble machine, available for $150 per event, produces bubbles with clouds of fog inside.

The Ventura Harbor Village’s bubble machine, between Coastal Cone and 805 Bar and Grilled Cheese, operates Saturdays and Sundays in the summer, on holidays, and at special events. At the Mermaid Parade on March 21 at 1 p.m., Harbor Village personnel will give out bubble mix, wands and silk flowers to be carried by parade participants and then returned for reuse next year. Occasionally, Ventura Harbor Village hires a “Bubblist” to provide entertainment, including producing stackable bubbles and bubbles-inside-bubbles.

Best Bubble Parties, a San Fernando Valley-based business serving Ventura County, offers Bubblists to provide this type of specialized entertainment for $195 per hour. Their most dramatic shows are offered only for indoor sites, but the company also offers Outdoor Bubble Play programs, providing kiddie pools as giant bubble solution trays, professional bubble wands, and instruction from an expert Bubblist.

If bubbles are too tame for you, Music Memories and More also offers a Cold Spark Machine for a “sparktacular” show. Using neither fire nor smoke, these machines, available in pairs for $475 per event, produce a simulated sparkler firework effect, shooting sparkling columns 15 feet in the air. They rely on a heated powder which repeatedly flashes as it cools, leaving only a small, “easy-to-sweep-up” residue, “like someone shook a pepper shaker a few times,” according to company owner Don Henry.

Besides bubbles and balloons, many other activities previously considered normal are also targeted by people seeking better alternatives for the environment. For example, in response to Mardi Gras last month, Heifer International, other advocates and a petition garnering 44,036 supporters on thePetitionSite.com promoted alternatives to plastic “throws,” including glass beads, folded paper items, bagged beans, and new “green” beads and doubloons made from algae by a company called Verdi Gras.

Closer to home, airsoft guns are popular teen toys, using electricity, CO2 cartridges or springs to shoot plastic pellets. Pretend warriors, dressed in long sleeves and wearing goggles and helmets, battle in backyards, parks and open space, with the automatic, electric versions of these guns firing at rates between 100 and 1,500 rounds per minute, according to a sales representative at Big 5 Sporting Goods, who asked not to be named. Occasionally, some of the six Big 5 Sporting Goods stores in Ventura County offer a more expensive, but degradable, sugar cane or corn starch polymer version of airsoft projectiles.

“Nothing should go into our storm drains except the water that fell from the sky,” said Arne Anselm, water resources deputy director of the Ventura County Public Works Watershed Protection District. Since “rain always picks up something along the way,” litter often ends up in the ocean.

David Goldstein is an Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency.