Sheltering in place getting you down? Treat yourself to a little takeout! Dining in restaurants is off the menu for now, but local eateries are adjusting to today’s reality with special to-go menus, meal deals and new delivery options. Here’s a list of locally owned restaurants throughout the county that are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery for your convenience. Because no one should have to cook every night . . . even in lockdown.

NOTE: Services vary and as we’ve all learned recently — anything can change at any moment. Be sure to contact the establishment to verify availability and options.

Did we miss you? Get something wrong? Has something changed? Please let us know! Send information on your establishment (please include restaurant name, city, phone number and website address) and/or any corrections to nshaffer@timespublications.com and we’ll get this list updated online as soon as we can!

CAMARILLO

The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce is promoting a Takeout Blitz to encourage residents to support local restaurants. More information at www.camarillochamber.org/takeout-blitz.html.

Agave Maria’s Restaurant and Cantina 
805-383-2770 
www.agavemarias.com

Adolfo Grill 
805-482-3200 
www.adolfogrill.com

Bandits’ Grill and Bar 
805-445-4742 
www.banditsbbq.com

BLVD BRGR CO. 
805-389-9200
 www.blvdbrgr.com

Braxton’s Kitchen 
805-384-7566 
braxtonskitchen.com

Cafe Ficelle 
805-312-7155
 www.cafeficelle.com

Camarillo Cupcake
 805-755-5004
www.camarillocupcake.com

Cantara Cellars and Flat Fish Brewing
 805-484-9600 
cantaracellars.com

Chili Peppers Mexican Restaurant and Seafood 
805-484-7260 
www.chilipeppersmexicanrestaurantandseafood.com

Cronies Sports Grill 
805-482-5900 
cronies.com

D’amore’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant
 805-445-6534 
www.damorespizza.com

DJ’s California Catering
805-850-0194
 www.djscatering.com

Eggs n’ Things
805-987-4497 
www.eggsnthings.net

El Rey Cantina
805-205-0230
 www.elreycamarillo.com

El Tecolote Restaurant Mexican Food
 805-482-4318 
www.eltecolote.com

Fine Sconehenge Baking Co. 
805-389-0033 
debbie@finesconehengebakingco.com www.finesconehengebakingco.com

Fresh Curry Chefs
 805-384-8066 
www.freshcurrychefs.com

Good Morning Cafe 
805-437-6081 
goodmorningcafecamarillo.com

Institution Ale Co. 
805-482-3777 
www.institutionales.com

Lure Fish House 
805-388-5556 
www.lurefishhouse.com

Mama’s Hummus 
805-482-9999 
www.mamashummus.com

Mister Softee of Southern California 
805-384-0750 
www.mistersofteesocal.com

Money Pancho Mexican Restaurant 
805-484-0591
 www.moneypancho.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes 
805-918-4560
 www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Olas De Carlos Surf Grill 
805-484-5566

Old Town Cafe 
805-484-5500 
www.myoldtowncafe.com

Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant 
805-482-3810 
www.ottavio.com

Patron Mexican Bar and Grill 
805-702-4164
 patronmex.com

Peking Inn 
805-987-8188 
pekinginnrestaurant.com

PHO’ Basil and Mint Vietnamese Cafe
 805-482-9993
 www.phobasilmint.com

Ric’s Restaurant Sports Lounge 
805-389-9919 
www.ricsrestaurant.com

Ruby’s Fresh Mexican Food and Tequila Bar 
805-451-8576
www.rubysmexicanfoodandtequilabar.com

Sheila’s Place Wine Bar and Cafe 
805-987-9800 
www.sheilaswinebar.com

Slate Bistro and Craft Bar 
805-388-9888
 theslatebistro.com

Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack 
805-384-0334
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Spencer Makenzie’s 
805-643-8226 
www.spencermakenzies.com

St Francis BBQ  
805-388-9555
 www.saintfrancisbbq.com

TIfa Chocolate and Gelato
 805-231-0411
 tifachocolateandgelato.com

Toppers Pizza 
805-385-4444
 www.topperspizzaplace.com

Tortillas Grill and Cantina
 805-445-9696
 tortillasgrill.com

Twenty 88
 805-388-2088 
www.twenty88.com

Valentino’s Take-n-Bake Pizza 
805-482-7777
 www.valentinosgourmet.com

The Wine Closet 
805-383-9812 
wineclosetinc.com

Wood Ranch 
805-482-1202 
www.woodranch.com

Yolanda’s of Camarillo 
805-389-9922 
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

FILLMORE

El Pescador 
805-524-9999 

El Taco Llama
 805-524-2092

Genmai Sushi 
805-524-2425 
www.genmaisushirestaurant.com

Roan Mills Bakery 
818-522-4686
roanmills.com

Yanni’s Best Charbroiled 
805-524-1501 
yannisbest.net

OJAI

Agave Maria’s 
805-646-6353 
agavemarias.com

Boccali’s 
805-646-6116 (Ojai) 
805-649-1057 (Oak View) 
www.boccalis.com

Bonnie Lu’s 
805-646-0207 

Ca’ Marco 
805-640-1048 
camarcoojai.com

Food Harmonics 
805-798-9253
 www.foodharmonicsojai.com

Hakane Sushi 
805-640-3070 
www.hakanesushi.com

Ojai Café Emporium 
805-646-2723 
ojaicafeemporium.com

Ojai Coffee Roasting 
805-646-4478 

Ojai Pizza Co. 
805-646-7878
 theonlygoodpizza.com

Ojai Rotie 
805-798-9227 
www.ojairotie.com

Osteria Monte Grappa 
805-640-6767 
omgojai.com

Papa Lennon’s Pizzeria
 805-640-7388
 papalennons.com

Sea Fresh
 805-646-7747
 www.seafreshseafood.com

OXNARD

Hollywood Beach Cafe
 805-590-2233
hollywoodbeachcafe.com

La Dolce Vita 
805-486-6878
 ladolcevita1901.com

The Shores 
805-394-0028
www.theshoresoxnard.com

Ventura BBQ Co.
 805-586-4456 
venturabbq.co

The Waterside 
805-985-4677 
watersidechannelislands.com

Yolanda’s Mexican Cafe
 805-985-4677 
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

SANTA PAULA

Best BBQ 
805-229-7668 

Chapala 
805-525-2813 

Enzo’s Italian Restaurant
 805-933-3444 
www.glentavern.com/dining

Garman’s Pub 
805-933-4600 
garmanspub.com

Hozy’s Grill 
805-525-1068 
hozysgrill.com

La Cabaña 
805-525-8383 
www.lacabanarestaurantca.com

La Michoacana Azteca 
805-921-1057 

La Tapatia 
805-933-6601 

La Terraza
 805-525-0528 

Rabalais’ Bistro 
805-525-2109
 rabalaisbistro.com/#3

Santa Paula Steak and Hoagie 
805-525-4090 

Taqueria Lago Azul
805-933-2036

Tlaquepaque 
805-933-5535 
www.santapaulamexicanfood.com

Trinity Pho 
805-525-0777 

Yokozuna Sushi 
805-229-7395
yokozunasp.com

Zapparelli’s Pizzeria 
805-933-1351 
www.zapspizza.com

SIMI VALLEY

Ali Baba Cafe 
805-526-8400 
babacafe.com

Atlas Mediterranean Kitchen
 805-522-8527 
atlasmediterranean.wix.com

Bamboo Cafe 
805-522-6266 
www.facebook.com/bamboocafevn

Barton’s Steak and Seafood
 805-955-9997 
www.bartonssteakandseafood.com

Fire Island Grill 
805-581-1999 
www.fireislandgrill.com

The Flying Yolk 
805-210-5015
 www.theflyingyolk.com

Viva la Pasta! Kitchen of Italy
 805-522-4249 
www.vivalapastasimivalley.com

THOUSAND OAKS

Barone’s
805-371-0523
baronespizzeria.com

Cisco’s Mexican Restaurant
805-288-6208
www.ciscosthousandoaks.com

Country Harvest
805-375-4598
www.countryharvest.restaurant

Flatiron Bagel Co.
805-370-5800

Sadaf
805-371-8100
www.sadafencino.com/oaksmenu.html

VENTURA

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese
 661-312-7155
 www.805copa.com

Alexanders Restaurant 
805-658-1212
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/oxrfp-four-points-ventura-harbor-resort/

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market
 Currently offering 10 percent off.
805-654-8228
www.andriasseafood.com

Austen’s at The Pierpont 
805-643-0245
www.pierpontinn.com/austens

Banh-Mi Grill 
805-628-3637

Beach House Tacos/Beach House Fish
 805-643-4783
www.beachhousefish.com

Blenders In The Grass 
805-683-5858
 www.drinkblenders.com

The Blue Agave
 805-667-9180
 theblueagaverestaurant.com

Blue Ridge Honey
 805-941-3777
 www.blueridgehoneyca.com

Busy Bee Café 
805-643-4864 
www.busybee.cafe

Caribbean Haven 
805-339-0705
 www.caribbeanhaven.com

Coastal Cone Inc.
 805-658-2837 
www.coastalcone.com

Copa Cubana 
661-312-7155 
www.805copa.com

Danny’s Deli 
805-289-9200 
www.dannysdeli.com

Finney’s Crafthouse 
805-628-3312
 www.finneyscrafthouse.com

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood 
805-650-5350 
www.thegreekventura.com

Harbor Cove Cafe 
Offering 33 percent off .
805-658-1639

Himalaya Cuisine of India, Nepal and Tibet 
805-643-0795 
www.himalayacuisine.com

La Cosecha 
805-652-5151 
http://www.lacosecharestaurant.com

Leashless Brewing 
805-628-9474
www.leashlessbrewing.com

Lure Fish House
 805-567-4400 
www.lurefishhouse.com

Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant 
805-654-7906 
www.villaventuraharbor.com

Missy’s Cupcake Creations 
805-382-4852 

Native Pizza 
805-667-8991
 nativepizza.com

Nature’s Grill 
805-643-7855
www.naturesgrillventura.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes
 805-918-4560 
www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Orozcos de Ventura 
805-628-3419 
orozcos-de-ventura.business.site

The Parlor 
805-658-2837 
www.coastalcone.com

Peirano’s Market and Delicatessen 
Deli and pasta packages, as well as “The Essentials” with eggs, milk and other basics.
805-628-9028
 www.deliventura.com

Plan B Wine Cellars 
805-233-1453
 planbwinecellars.com

Rice By Mama
 805-641-0238

Rincon Brewery 
805-676-0020 
www.rinconbrewery.com

Secret Garden Florist Cafe 
805-672-2900
www.secretgardensflorist.com

Social Tap 
Limited menu available 
805-667-8485
socialtapeatery.com/ventura-location/

Spencer Mackenzie’s
 805-643-8226 
www.spencermakenzies.com

SpiceTopia 
805-628-3267
 www.spice-topia.com

Tony’s Pizzaria 
805-643-8425
 www.tonyspizzaria.net

Top This Chocolate 
805-535-4167
 topthischocolate.com

Traveler Café 
805-667-8229
 travelercafeventura.com

Vom Fass 
805-641-1900
 www.vomfassusa.com/blogs/stores/ventura

Water’s Edge  
Special takeout and delivery menu 
805-642-1200 
watersedgeventura.com

Yolanda’s 
805-643-2700 
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

AND FOR YOUR KITCHEN…

Don’t forget your local vendors when you’re stocking your freezers, refrigerators and pantry! Many remain open and offer great curbside pickup and even delivery service.

Main Street Meats 
You have to call a day ahead to place an order with this Ventura-based butcher, but otherwise it’s nearly effortless to get your locally sourced chicken, pork and beef needs met. Paying by credit card over the phone is easiest, but you can pay when you pickup, too — just be sure to let them know when you’re arriving. 
805-643-0318 
www.mainstreetmeatsventura.com

Underwood Family Farms 
There’s no more pick-your-own and the Springtime Easter Festival is canceled, but Underwood’s Moorpark and Somis markets are open. You can also arrange to pick up a $45 Healthy Harvest Box with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in season, or — for a fee — have it delivered to your home (with a minimum 48-hour lead time) via FedEx. Some restrictions apply, so be sure to read the fine print. underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Ventura Fresh Fish 
Fish market offering fresh, local seafood. 
206-391–9054 
www.eatlocalseafood.com

The Ventura Meat Co.
 Keeping a full inventory as of March 19, with (as of press time) no change to the typical business hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 
805-667-9159 
vtameatco.com

Wild Local Seafood 
Fish market offering sustainable seafood, ceviche and more.  
805-252-3639 
wildlocalseafood.com