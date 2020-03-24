Sheltering in place getting you down? Treat yourself to a little takeout! Dining in restaurants is off the menu for now, but local eateries are adjusting to today’s reality with special to-go menus, meal deals and new delivery options. Here’s a list of locally owned restaurants throughout the county that are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery for your convenience. Because no one should have to cook every night . . . even in lockdown.
NOTE: Services vary and as we’ve all learned recently — anything can change at any moment. Be sure to contact the establishment to verify availability and options.
Did we miss you? Get something wrong? Has something changed? Please let us know! Send information on your establishment (please include restaurant name, city, phone number and website address) and/or any corrections to nshaffer@timespublications.com and we’ll get this list updated online as soon as we can!
CAMARILLO
The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce is promoting a Takeout Blitz to encourage residents to support local restaurants. More information at www.camarillochamber.org/takeout-blitz.html.
Agave Maria’s Restaurant and Cantina
805-383-2770
www.agavemarias.com
Adolfo Grill
805-482-3200
www.adolfogrill.com
Bandits’ Grill and Bar
805-445-4742
www.banditsbbq.com
BLVD BRGR CO.
805-389-9200
www.blvdbrgr.com
Braxton’s Kitchen
805-384-7566
braxtonskitchen.com
Cafe Ficelle
805-312-7155
www.cafeficelle.com
Camarillo Cupcake
805-755-5004
www.camarillocupcake.com
Cantara Cellars and Flat Fish Brewing
805-484-9600
cantaracellars.com
Chili Peppers Mexican Restaurant and Seafood
805-484-7260
www.chilipeppersmexicanrestaurantandseafood.com
Cronies Sports Grill
805-482-5900
cronies.com
D’amore’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant
805-445-6534
www.damorespizza.com
DJ’s California Catering
805-850-0194
www.djscatering.com
Eggs n’ Things
805-987-4497
www.eggsnthings.net
El Rey Cantina
805-205-0230
www.elreycamarillo.com
El Tecolote Restaurant Mexican Food
805-482-4318
www.eltecolote.com
Fine Sconehenge Baking Co.
805-389-0033
debbie@finesconehengebakingco.com www.finesconehengebakingco.com
Fresh Curry Chefs
805-384-8066
www.freshcurrychefs.com
Good Morning Cafe
805-437-6081
goodmorningcafecamarillo.com
Institution Ale Co.
805-482-3777
www.institutionales.com
Lure Fish House
805-388-5556
www.lurefishhouse.com
Mama’s Hummus
805-482-9999
www.mamashummus.com
Mister Softee of Southern California
805-384-0750
www.mistersofteesocal.com
Money Pancho Mexican Restaurant
805-484-0591
www.moneypancho.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes
805-918-4560
www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Olas De Carlos Surf Grill
805-484-5566
Old Town Cafe
805-484-5500
www.myoldtowncafe.com
Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant
805-482-3810
www.ottavio.com
Patron Mexican Bar and Grill
805-702-4164
patronmex.com
Peking Inn
805-987-8188
pekinginnrestaurant.com
PHO’ Basil and Mint Vietnamese Cafe
805-482-9993
www.phobasilmint.com
Ric’s Restaurant Sports Lounge
805-389-9919
www.ricsrestaurant.com
Ruby’s Fresh Mexican Food and Tequila Bar
805-451-8576
www.rubysmexicanfoodandtequilabar.com
Sheila’s Place Wine Bar and Cafe
805-987-9800
www.sheilaswinebar.com
Slate Bistro and Craft Bar
805-388-9888
theslatebistro.com
Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack
805-384-0334
snapperjackstacoshack.com
Spencer Makenzie’s
805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
St Francis BBQ
805-388-9555
www.saintfrancisbbq.com
TIfa Chocolate and Gelato
805-231-0411
tifachocolateandgelato.com
Toppers Pizza
805-385-4444
www.topperspizzaplace.com
Tortillas Grill and Cantina
805-445-9696
tortillasgrill.com
Twenty 88
805-388-2088
www.twenty88.com
Valentino’s Take-n-Bake Pizza
805-482-7777
www.valentinosgourmet.com
The Wine Closet
805-383-9812
wineclosetinc.com
Wood Ranch
805-482-1202
www.woodranch.com
Yolanda’s of Camarillo
805-389-9922
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
FILLMORE
El Pescador
805-524-9999
El Taco Llama
805-524-2092
Genmai Sushi
805-524-2425
www.genmaisushirestaurant.com
Roan Mills Bakery
818-522-4686
roanmills.com
Yanni’s Best Charbroiled
805-524-1501
yannisbest.net
OJAI
Agave Maria’s
805-646-6353
agavemarias.com
Boccali’s
805-646-6116 (Ojai)
805-649-1057 (Oak View)
www.boccalis.com
Bonnie Lu’s
805-646-0207
Ca’ Marco
805-640-1048
camarcoojai.com
Food Harmonics
805-798-9253
www.foodharmonicsojai.com
Hakane Sushi
805-640-3070
www.hakanesushi.com
Ojai Café Emporium
805-646-2723
ojaicafeemporium.com
Ojai Coffee Roasting
805-646-4478
Ojai Pizza Co.
805-646-7878
theonlygoodpizza.com
Ojai Rotie
805-798-9227
www.ojairotie.com
Osteria Monte Grappa
805-640-6767
omgojai.com
Papa Lennon’s Pizzeria
805-640-7388
papalennons.com
Sea Fresh
805-646-7747
www.seafreshseafood.com
OXNARD
Hollywood Beach Cafe
805-590-2233
hollywoodbeachcafe.com
La Dolce Vita
805-486-6878
ladolcevita1901.com
The Shores
805-394-0028
www.theshoresoxnard.com
Ventura BBQ Co.
805-586-4456
venturabbq.co
The Waterside
805-985-4677
watersidechannelislands.com
Yolanda’s Mexican Cafe
805-985-4677
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
SANTA PAULA
Best BBQ
805-229-7668
Chapala
805-525-2813
Enzo’s Italian Restaurant
805-933-3444
www.glentavern.com/dining
Garman’s Pub
805-933-4600
garmanspub.com
Hozy’s Grill
805-525-1068
hozysgrill.com
La Cabaña
805-525-8383
www.lacabanarestaurantca.com
La Michoacana Azteca
805-921-1057
La Tapatia
805-933-6601
La Terraza
805-525-0528
Rabalais’ Bistro
805-525-2109
rabalaisbistro.com/#3
Santa Paula Steak and Hoagie
805-525-4090
Taqueria Lago Azul
805-933-2036
Tlaquepaque
805-933-5535
www.santapaulamexicanfood.com
Trinity Pho
805-525-0777
Yokozuna Sushi
805-229-7395
yokozunasp.com
Zapparelli’s Pizzeria
805-933-1351
www.zapspizza.com
SIMI VALLEY
Ali Baba Cafe
805-526-8400
babacafe.com
Atlas Mediterranean Kitchen
805-522-8527
atlasmediterranean.wix.com
Bamboo Cafe
805-522-6266
www.facebook.com/bamboocafevn
Barton’s Steak and Seafood
805-955-9997
www.bartonssteakandseafood.com
Fire Island Grill
805-581-1999
www.fireislandgrill.com
The Flying Yolk
805-210-5015
www.theflyingyolk.com
Viva la Pasta! Kitchen of Italy
805-522-4249
www.vivalapastasimivalley.com
THOUSAND OAKS
Barone’s
805-371-0523
baronespizzeria.com
Cisco’s Mexican Restaurant
805-288-6208
www.ciscosthousandoaks.com
Country Harvest
805-375-4598
www.countryharvest.restaurant
Flatiron Bagel Co.
805-370-5800
Sadaf
805-371-8100
www.sadafencino.com/oaksmenu.html
VENTURA
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese
661-312-7155
www.805copa.com
Alexanders Restaurant
805-658-1212
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/oxrfp-four-points-ventura-harbor-resort/
Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market
Currently offering 10 percent off.
805-654-8228
www.andriasseafood.com
Austen’s at The Pierpont
805-643-0245
www.pierpontinn.com/austens
Banh-Mi Grill
805-628-3637
Beach House Tacos/Beach House Fish
805-643-4783
www.beachhousefish.com
Blenders In The Grass
805-683-5858
www.drinkblenders.com
The Blue Agave
805-667-9180
theblueagaverestaurant.com
Blue Ridge Honey
805-941-3777
www.blueridgehoneyca.com
Busy Bee Café
805-643-4864
www.busybee.cafe
Caribbean Haven
805-339-0705
www.caribbeanhaven.com
Coastal Cone Inc.
805-658-2837
www.coastalcone.com
Copa Cubana
661-312-7155
www.805copa.com
Danny’s Deli
805-289-9200
www.dannysdeli.com
Finney’s Crafthouse
805-628-3312
www.finneyscrafthouse.com
The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood
805-650-5350
www.thegreekventura.com
Harbor Cove Cafe
Offering 33 percent off .
805-658-1639
Himalaya Cuisine of India, Nepal and Tibet
805-643-0795
www.himalayacuisine.com
La Cosecha
805-652-5151
http://www.lacosecharestaurant.com
Leashless Brewing
805-628-9474
www.leashlessbrewing.com
Lure Fish House
805-567-4400
www.lurefishhouse.com
Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant
805-654-7906
www.villaventuraharbor.com
Missy’s Cupcake Creations
805-382-4852
Native Pizza
805-667-8991
nativepizza.com
Nature’s Grill
805-643-7855
www.naturesgrillventura.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes
805-918-4560
www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Orozcos de Ventura
805-628-3419
orozcos-de-ventura.business.site
The Parlor
805-658-2837
www.coastalcone.com
Peirano’s Market and Delicatessen
Deli and pasta packages, as well as “The Essentials” with eggs, milk and other basics.
805-628-9028
www.deliventura.com
Plan B Wine Cellars
805-233-1453
planbwinecellars.com
Rice By Mama
805-641-0238
Rincon Brewery
805-676-0020
www.rinconbrewery.com
Secret Garden Florist Cafe
805-672-2900
www.secretgardensflorist.com
Social Tap
Limited menu available
805-667-8485
socialtapeatery.com/ventura-location/
Spencer Mackenzie’s
805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
SpiceTopia
805-628-3267
www.spice-topia.com
Tony’s Pizzaria
805-643-8425
www.tonyspizzaria.net
Top This Chocolate
805-535-4167
topthischocolate.com
Traveler Café
805-667-8229
travelercafeventura.com
Vom Fass
805-641-1900
www.vomfassusa.com/blogs/stores/ventura
Water’s Edge
Special takeout and delivery menu
805-642-1200
watersedgeventura.com
Yolanda’s
805-643-2700
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
AND FOR YOUR KITCHEN…
Don’t forget your local vendors when you’re stocking your freezers, refrigerators and pantry! Many remain open and offer great curbside pickup and even delivery service.
Main Street Meats
You have to call a day ahead to place an order with this Ventura-based butcher, but otherwise it’s nearly effortless to get your locally sourced chicken, pork and beef needs met. Paying by credit card over the phone is easiest, but you can pay when you pickup, too — just be sure to let them know when you’re arriving.
805-643-0318
www.mainstreetmeatsventura.com
Underwood Family Farms
There’s no more pick-your-own and the Springtime Easter Festival is canceled, but Underwood’s Moorpark and Somis markets are open. You can also arrange to pick up a $45 Healthy Harvest Box with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in season, or — for a fee — have it delivered to your home (with a minimum 48-hour lead time) via FedEx. Some restrictions apply, so be sure to read the fine print. underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Ventura Fresh Fish
Fish market offering fresh, local seafood.
206-391–9054
www.eatlocalseafood.com
The Ventura Meat Co.
Keeping a full inventory as of March 19, with (as of press time) no change to the typical business hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
805-667-9159
vtameatco.com
Wild Local Seafood
Fish market offering sustainable seafood, ceviche and more.
805-252-3639
wildlocalseafood.com