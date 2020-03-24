Sheltering in place getting you down? Treat yourself to a little takeout! Dining in restaurants is off the menu for now, but local eateries are adjusting to today’s reality with special to-go menus, meal deals and new delivery options. Here’s a list of locally owned restaurants throughout the county that are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery for your convenience. Because no one should have to cook every night . . . even in lockdown.

NOTE: Services vary and as we’ve all learned recently — anything can change at any moment. Be sure to contact the establishment to verify availability and options.

Did we miss you? Get something wrong? Has something changed? Please let us know! Send information on your establishment (please include restaurant name, city, phone number and website address) and/or any corrections to nshaffer@timespublications.com and we’ll get this list updated online as soon as we can!

CAMARILLO

The Camarillo Chamber of Commerce is promoting a Takeout Blitz to encourage residents to support local restaurants. More information at www.camarillochamber.org/takeout-blitz.html.

Agave Maria’s Restaurant and Cantina

805-383-2770

www.agavemarias.com

Adolfo Grill

805-482-3200

www.adolfogrill.com

Bandits’ Grill and Bar

805-445-4742

www.banditsbbq.com

BLVD BRGR CO.

805-389-9200

www.blvdbrgr.com

Braxton’s Kitchen

805-384-7566

braxtonskitchen.com

Cafe Ficelle

805-312-7155

www.cafeficelle.com

Camarillo Cupcake

805-755-5004

www.camarillocupcake.com

Cantara Cellars and Flat Fish Brewing

805-484-9600

cantaracellars.com

Chili Peppers Mexican Restaurant and Seafood

805-484-7260

www.chilipeppersmexicanrestaurantandseafood.com

Cronies Sports Grill

805-482-5900

cronies.com

D’amore’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant

805-445-6534

www.damorespizza.com

DJ’s California Catering

805-850-0194

www.djscatering.com

Eggs n’ Things

805-987-4497

www.eggsnthings.net

El Rey Cantina

805-205-0230

www.elreycamarillo.com

El Tecolote Restaurant Mexican Food

805-482-4318

www.eltecolote.com

Fine Sconehenge Baking Co.

805-389-0033

debbie@finesconehengebakingco.com www.finesconehengebakingco.com

Fresh Curry Chefs

805-384-8066

www.freshcurrychefs.com

Good Morning Cafe

805-437-6081

goodmorningcafecamarillo.com

Institution Ale Co.

805-482-3777

www.institutionales.com

Lure Fish House

805-388-5556

www.lurefishhouse.com

Mama’s Hummus

805-482-9999

www.mamashummus.com

Mister Softee of Southern California

805-384-0750

www.mistersofteesocal.com

Money Pancho Mexican Restaurant

805-484-0591

www.moneypancho.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

805-918-4560

www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Olas De Carlos Surf Grill

805-484-5566

Old Town Cafe

805-484-5500

www.myoldtowncafe.com

Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant

805-482-3810

www.ottavio.com

Patron Mexican Bar and Grill

805-702-4164

patronmex.com

Peking Inn

805-987-8188

pekinginnrestaurant.com

PHO’ Basil and Mint Vietnamese Cafe

805-482-9993

www.phobasilmint.com

Ric’s Restaurant Sports Lounge

805-389-9919

www.ricsrestaurant.com

Ruby’s Fresh Mexican Food and Tequila Bar

805-451-8576

www.rubysmexicanfoodandtequilabar.com

Sheila’s Place Wine Bar and Cafe

805-987-9800

www.sheilaswinebar.com

Slate Bistro and Craft Bar

805-388-9888

theslatebistro.com

Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack

805-384-0334

snapperjackstacoshack.com

Spencer Makenzie’s

805-643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

St Francis BBQ

805-388-9555

www.saintfrancisbbq.com

TIfa Chocolate and Gelato

805-231-0411

tifachocolateandgelato.com

Toppers Pizza

805-385-4444

www.topperspizzaplace.com

Tortillas Grill and Cantina

805-445-9696

tortillasgrill.com

Twenty 88

805-388-2088

www.twenty88.com

Valentino’s Take-n-Bake Pizza

805-482-7777

www.valentinosgourmet.com

The Wine Closet

805-383-9812

wineclosetinc.com

Wood Ranch

805-482-1202

www.woodranch.com

Yolanda’s of Camarillo

805-389-9922

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

FILLMORE

El Pescador

805-524-9999

El Taco Llama

805-524-2092

Genmai Sushi

805-524-2425

www.genmaisushirestaurant.com

Roan Mills Bakery

818-522-4686

roanmills.com

Yanni’s Best Charbroiled

805-524-1501

yannisbest.net

OJAI

Agave Maria’s

805-646-6353

agavemarias.com

Boccali’s

805-646-6116 (Ojai)

805-649-1057 (Oak View)

www.boccalis.com

Bonnie Lu’s

805-646-0207

Ca’ Marco

805-640-1048

camarcoojai.com

Food Harmonics

805-798-9253

www.foodharmonicsojai.com

Hakane Sushi

805-640-3070

www.hakanesushi.com

Ojai Café Emporium

805-646-2723

ojaicafeemporium.com

Ojai Coffee Roasting

805-646-4478

Ojai Pizza Co.

805-646-7878

theonlygoodpizza.com

Ojai Rotie

805-798-9227

www.ojairotie.com

Osteria Monte Grappa

805-640-6767

omgojai.com

Papa Lennon’s Pizzeria

805-640-7388

papalennons.com

Sea Fresh

805-646-7747

www.seafreshseafood.com

OXNARD

Hollywood Beach Cafe

805-590-2233

hollywoodbeachcafe.com

La Dolce Vita

805-486-6878

ladolcevita1901.com

The Shores

805-394-0028

www.theshoresoxnard.com

Ventura BBQ Co.

805-586-4456

venturabbq.co

The Waterside

805-985-4677

watersidechannelislands.com

Yolanda’s Mexican Cafe

805-985-4677

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

SANTA PAULA

Best BBQ

805-229-7668

Chapala

805-525-2813

Enzo’s Italian Restaurant

805-933-3444

www.glentavern.com/dining

Garman’s Pub

805-933-4600

garmanspub.com

Hozy’s Grill

805-525-1068

hozysgrill.com

La Cabaña

805-525-8383

www.lacabanarestaurantca.com

La Michoacana Azteca

805-921-1057

La Tapatia

805-933-6601

La Terraza

805-525-0528

Rabalais’ Bistro

805-525-2109

rabalaisbistro.com/#3

Santa Paula Steak and Hoagie

805-525-4090

Taqueria Lago Azul

805-933-2036

Tlaquepaque

805-933-5535

www.santapaulamexicanfood.com

Trinity Pho

805-525-0777

Yokozuna Sushi

805-229-7395

yokozunasp.com

Zapparelli’s Pizzeria

805-933-1351

www.zapspizza.com

SIMI VALLEY

Ali Baba Cafe

805-526-8400

babacafe.com

Atlas Mediterranean Kitchen

805-522-8527

atlasmediterranean.wix.com

Bamboo Cafe

805-522-6266

www.facebook.com/bamboocafevn

Barton’s Steak and Seafood

805-955-9997

www.bartonssteakandseafood.com

Fire Island Grill

805-581-1999

www.fireislandgrill.com

The Flying Yolk

805-210-5015

www.theflyingyolk.com

Viva la Pasta! Kitchen of Italy

805-522-4249

www.vivalapastasimivalley.com

THOUSAND OAKS

Barone’s

805-371-0523

baronespizzeria.com

Cisco’s Mexican Restaurant

805-288-6208

www.ciscosthousandoaks.com

Country Harvest

805-375-4598

www.countryharvest.restaurant

Flatiron Bagel Co.

805-370-5800

Sadaf

805-371-8100

www.sadafencino.com/oaksmenu.html

VENTURA

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese

661-312-7155

www.805copa.com

Alexanders Restaurant

805-658-1212

www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/oxrfp-four-points-ventura-harbor-resort/

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market

Currently offering 10 percent off.

805-654-8228

www.andriasseafood.com

Austen’s at The Pierpont

805-643-0245

www.pierpontinn.com/austens

Banh-Mi Grill

805-628-3637

Beach House Tacos/Beach House Fish

805-643-4783

www.beachhousefish.com

Blenders In The Grass

805-683-5858

www.drinkblenders.com

The Blue Agave

805-667-9180

theblueagaverestaurant.com

Blue Ridge Honey

805-941-3777

www.blueridgehoneyca.com

Busy Bee Café

805-643-4864

www.busybee.cafe

Caribbean Haven

805-339-0705

www.caribbeanhaven.com

Coastal Cone Inc.

805-658-2837

www.coastalcone.com

Copa Cubana

661-312-7155

www.805copa.com

Danny’s Deli

805-289-9200

www.dannysdeli.com

Finney’s Crafthouse

805-628-3312

www.finneyscrafthouse.com

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood

805-650-5350

www.thegreekventura.com

Harbor Cove Cafe

Offering 33 percent off .

805-658-1639

Himalaya Cuisine of India, Nepal and Tibet

805-643-0795

www.himalayacuisine.com

La Cosecha

805-652-5151

http://www.lacosecharestaurant.com

Leashless Brewing

805-628-9474

www.leashlessbrewing.com

Lure Fish House

805-567-4400

www.lurefishhouse.com

Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant

805-654-7906

www.villaventuraharbor.com

Missy’s Cupcake Creations

805-382-4852

Native Pizza

805-667-8991

nativepizza.com

Nature’s Grill

805-643-7855

www.naturesgrillventura.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

805-918-4560

www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Orozcos de Ventura

805-628-3419

orozcos-de-ventura.business.site

The Parlor

805-658-2837

www.coastalcone.com

Peirano’s Market and Delicatessen

Deli and pasta packages, as well as “The Essentials” with eggs, milk and other basics.

805-628-9028

www.deliventura.com

Plan B Wine Cellars

805-233-1453

planbwinecellars.com

Rice By Mama

805-641-0238

Rincon Brewery

805-676-0020

www.rinconbrewery.com

Secret Garden Florist Cafe

805-672-2900

www.secretgardensflorist.com

Social Tap

Limited menu available

805-667-8485

socialtapeatery.com/ventura-location/

Spencer Mackenzie’s

805-643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

SpiceTopia

805-628-3267

www.spice-topia.com

Tony’s Pizzaria

805-643-8425

www.tonyspizzaria.net

Top This Chocolate

805-535-4167

topthischocolate.com

Traveler Café

805-667-8229

travelercafeventura.com

Vom Fass

805-641-1900

www.vomfassusa.com/blogs/stores/ventura

Water’s Edge

Special takeout and delivery menu

805-642-1200

watersedgeventura.com

Yolanda’s

805-643-2700

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

AND FOR YOUR KITCHEN…

Don’t forget your local vendors when you’re stocking your freezers, refrigerators and pantry! Many remain open and offer great curbside pickup and even delivery service.

Main Street Meats

You have to call a day ahead to place an order with this Ventura-based butcher, but otherwise it’s nearly effortless to get your locally sourced chicken, pork and beef needs met. Paying by credit card over the phone is easiest, but you can pay when you pickup, too — just be sure to let them know when you’re arriving.

805-643-0318

www.mainstreetmeatsventura.com

Underwood Family Farms

There’s no more pick-your-own and the Springtime Easter Festival is canceled, but Underwood’s Moorpark and Somis markets are open. You can also arrange to pick up a $45 Healthy Harvest Box with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in season, or — for a fee — have it delivered to your home (with a minimum 48-hour lead time) via FedEx. Some restrictions apply, so be sure to read the fine print. underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Ventura Fresh Fish

Fish market offering fresh, local seafood.

206-391–9054

www.eatlocalseafood.com

The Ventura Meat Co.

Keeping a full inventory as of March 19, with (as of press time) no change to the typical business hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

805-667-9159

vtameatco.com

Wild Local Seafood

Fish market offering sustainable seafood, ceviche and more.

805-252-3639

wildlocalseafood.com