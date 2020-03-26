This list is updated as new information and resources are made available. If you know of a service that could be of use to residents of Ventura County please email the information to our staff reporter, Kimberly Rivers at kimberly@vcreporter.com with “Resources” in the subject line.

Telephone Town Hall Meetings | Hosted by local, state and federal elected officials

Friday, March 27, English at 4 p.m. LIMITED SPACE – RSVP by noon on Friday. Hosted by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and Senator Henry Stern. Experts will be available and accessible to members of the public on the call to answer questions. This call will focus on topics related to impact to local businesses, public safety, and available resources. RSVP by noon on Friday, March 27 to receive access information for the call: assemblymember.irwin@assembly.ca.gov.

Viernes 27 de marzo a las 5:30 p.m. Hay capacidad limitada para esta llamada. Aquellos que deseen participar tendrán que confirmar su asistencia antes de las 12 p.m. del viernes 27 de marzo.Te invitamos a que te unas a Assemb. Jacqui Irwin y el Senador Henry Stern para una teleconferencia pública para seguir aprendiendo sobre el Coronavirus/COVID19 y su impacto en nuestra comunidad. Los temas que cubriremos incluyen el impacto de las empresas en nuestra área, la participación de la seguridad pública durante esta pandemia y los recursos disponibles para nuestra comunidad. Nuestros oradores invitados también responderán a las preguntas enviadas por el público por correo electrónico. Debido al volumen de personas que estamos esperando, las preguntas en vivo no serán posibles. Por favor, envíe cualquier pregunta antes a: assemblymember.irwin@assembly.ca.gov.

Assistance for business owners

Rapid Response Grant: The Ventura County Community Foundation is coordinating locally funded grants. More info online: https://rapidresponsevc.org

Economic Development Collaborative: Provides no-cost business consulting and disaster loans to local businesses. In addition to traditional EDC loan funds, EDC is offering 4.25 percent interest loans from $5,000-$50,000 through its Disaster Loan Fund to give a cash flow boost to businesses impacted by reduced sales, supply chain disruption or other challenges related to COVID-19. Also offering online action tool kit for business owners and phone appointments. www.edcollaborative.com

Small Business Administration: All SBA loans have been granted automatic deferment on existing disaster loans; existing loan holders do not need to request deferment. Loans are available for small businesses: 800-659-2955; disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Quick Response Loan: For all businesses experiencing economic hardship. Loans of up to $10,000, with a 4.5 percent fixed interest rate and 36-month repayment term are available to eligible businesses. www.wevonline.org.

Jewish Free Loan Association: Applicants must be a resident of Ventura or Los Angeles County. No-interest, quick-response loans to those who have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans can be applied for business economic injury, childcare costs and much more. www.jfla.org/coronavirus-loans.

Agricultural Resources: https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/resources/

Assistance for workers

Labor and Workforce Development Agency: Paid family leave (PFL), disability and unemployment benefits are available to those who are unable to work due to caring for a sick or quarantined family member with COVID-19 or who have lost their job, had reduction in work or other loss of income related to the virus. Those who may have been exposed to the virus and are unable work may qualify for worker’s compensation benefits. www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/.

805UNDOCUFUND: This locally based fund is being reactivated to assist undocumented residents of the area. Donations are currently being accepted. Check website for details. www.805undocufund.org

Assistance for farmworkers:

Ventura County’s Farmworker Resource Program (805) 385-1899, with any additional questions or if you need information in Spanish, Mixteco or other indigenous languages, as well as using the newly created email for questions: AGCOVID19INFO@VENTURA.ORG

Assistance for seniors

Food distribution: Many food pantrys are closed. If you are a low-income senior needing food, please call Ventura County Area Agency on Aging at (805) 477-7300

Meals on Wheels and grocery delivery: A low cost service provided by Senior Concerns. To qualify for Meals on Wheels: you must be – over the age of 60, Home during lunchtime delivery hours (or leave a cooler with ice at the door), unable to cook or shop due to physical or mental health limitations and have no one in their household able to cook for them. Grocery Delivery service is available for seniors who are able to cook for themselves. Call 805-496-2009, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Senior Shopping Hours – many stores are setting aside specific hours for seniors. Call your local grocery store for confirmation and details.

Assistance for families and individuals

The Southeast Ventura County YMCA: providing help to families and individuals.

Please call (805) 497-3081, extension 1008 or email mglynn@sevymca.org

Assistance for artists

Resources for freelance artists impacted by COVID-19: a list of FREE resources, opportunities, and financial relief options and information available to artists of all disciplines. www.covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com.

Assistance for Nonprofit Organizations

Mental health resources | Feeling anxious? Seek help early.

Ventura County Behavior Health: Crisis intervention. 866-998-2243. www.vchca.org.

GIVE ONE HOUR: An organization providing care for those who don’t have access to compassionate mental health care. Licensed mental health providers have joined Give an Hour® to change the direction of mental health and volunteer to provide direct services. The support all military families and regions impacted by a disaster or other major emergency. Find a local provider: https://giveanhour.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741, www.crisistextline.org

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990, www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline or text TalkWithUs to 66746

The Trevor Project, support for LGBTQ Youth: 1-866-488-7386, www.thetrevorproject.org, text START to 678678.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233, www.thehotline.org or text loveis to 22522

Other mental health resources: www.211ventura.org/crisis-services/

Essential Utilities

Contact your city, county or utility company for information regarding moratoriums on service, shutoff for utilities like water, gas, electricity and Internet related to reduction of income from novel coronavirus.

Pets and Animals:

Ventura County Animal Services: Limiting intake of surrendered animals for “urgent or emergency” situations only; 805-383-4716. Many services like pet licensing are available online. Adoption services by appointment only. 805-388-4341, info@vcas.us, www.vcas.us/scheduling.

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC): Fostering and adoption still available, please call first. Impounded animals can be collected by appointment. (805) 525-8609. Details online: www.santapaulaarc.org.

Healthcare and Medical Attention

MediCal 24-Hour Advice Nurse Line: 1-805-437-5001 / 1-877-431-1700. TTY call 711. Ventura County residents on the MediCal Gold Coast Health Plan can speak to a nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week if they or a family member have medical questions. Nurses can help determine if they need to go to urgent care or can wait to see their doctor, or manage symptoms at home. Callers should have their GCHP ID care or MediCal Benefits ID Care in hand when they call.

CDC COVID-19 Symptom Checker: Automated symptom checker available online. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

Insure Kids Now: Provides low-cost insurance for kids and families quickly. www.insurekidsnow.gov.

Covered California has opened the health insurance exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who need health care coverage amid the COVID-19 national emergency. Anyone who meets Covered California’s eligibility requirements, which are similar to those in place during the annual open-enrollment period, can sign up for coverage through June 30. Visit coveredca.com for more information.

Ojai Cares: Support for those battling cancer in the Ojai Valley. Offices are closed but Patient Navigation services by phone or video on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and email support during our regular business hours, Monday – Thursday from 10 am – 4 pm. Additionally, we are working to create Zoom meetings and groups to support you. Contact: info@ojaicares.org or by phone at 805-646-6433.

Other information

Telephone Town Hall: State elected officials for Ventura County held a virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19. It can be accessed via telephone until April 2: Call 402-970-0847, enter access code 8665418

ONLINE RESOURCES:

COUNTY OF VENTURA RESOURCES:

Ventura County Coronavirus Hotline: 805-465-6650

Ventura County Public Health – www.vcemergency.com

Ventura County Coronavirus News Group Official on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/groups/868716840244142/

Grupo Informativo de Coronavirus del Condado de Ventura – OFICIAL- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2367667666668715/

Ventura County Office of Education- information about school closures. https://www.vcoe.org/news/ArticleID/4714/coronavirus

CALIFORNIA ONLINE RESOURCES:

California Department of Public Health – https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Gov. Gavin Newsom executive orders regarding COVID-19 – https://www.gov.ca.gov/category/executive-orders/

Gov. Newsom’s facebook statement on March 16 asking all restaurants to close their dine-in business, and requesting all movie theaters and gyms/spas to close:

https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/videos/560533608146352/UzpfSTEwMTI4OTE4MTE2OjEwMTU4Mjg1NzcwNTczMTE3/

California Department of Education – https://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/coronavirus.asp

FEDERAL AND GLOBAL ONLINE RESOURCES –

National Institutes of Health: https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC website on ways to protect oneself and others – https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/index.html