by Daphne Khalida Kilea

dkkilea@aol.com

Opening

CycleBar opened at 2510 Las Posas Road, Suite G (Camarillo Village Square) in Camarillo. The 2,300-square-foot indoor cycling facility provides an inclusive and inspiring high-energy cardiovascular workout to members of all ages and body types. … Jump ‘n Jammin opened at 670 Collection Blvd. at The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard. The 750,000-square-foot open-air facility is an indoor interactive activity center for children ages 2-12. It features a variety of climbing and play equipment and a selection of passes, “J-Care” day care services and party packages. One adult or sibling age 13 or older is admitted free with the purchase of each child day pass. … Starstix launched advertising on checkout lane dividers at the grocery store. It offers local and regional businesses checkout lane dividers nationwide with graphic designers utilizing over 20 years of experience and a hands on accounts team to work one-on-one with each business owner.

Expanding

Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti (DRAGG), the Oxnard youth automotive program, is expanding to Los Angeles (LA) and Phoenix, Arizona; meanwhile, classes continue on March 14 and 28 at Galpin Auto Sports. Since it was founded by two Oxnard Police officers in 2010, DRAGG has served over 500 student participants in Ventura County. Participating police departments are Oxnard, Hueneme, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Phoenix. … Oxnard-based CURE Pharmaceutical signed an exclusive licensing agreement with ReLeaf Europe, one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical groups specializing in medicinal cannabis products. The agreement grants ReLeaf Europe exclusive access to CURE’s encapsulation technology for certain oral and topical cannabis products in the Netherlands.

Name change

Foster VC Kids changed its named to its longtime tagline Homes with Heart VC. The change was prompted by the outpouring of support from the community who open their homes to youth and children, genuinely highlighting the organization’s mission to find loving homes with heart to mentor and support children, youth and their families.

And the award goes to …

Attorneys Jonathan Fraser Light and Karen L. Gabler have been selected to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Light and Gabler work in the Camarillo-based law firm of LightGabler where they counsel employers in employment law and human resources and represent businesses in employment litigation on behalf of management. … Bonny Goetz was recognized by the Ventura County Coastal Association of REALTORS (VCCAR). Goetz is an affiliate agent with the Ventura and Santa Barbara offices of Coldwell Banker Realty and she received the Realtor of the Year award for her dedication and exemplary efforts within her industry and the community. … Jeff Pratt was acknowledged by County Executive Officer Mike Powers during the Ventura County Management Council’s annual award luncheon. Pratt is the Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA) director.

He received the “Champion for Change” Award for the development of a public awareness campaign to increase communication with Ventura County residents, as well as implementing county process improvements that recovered more than $9,000,000 in cost savings. VCPWA’s Charles Alvarez received the Integrity Award. Alvarez is the real estate services manager, Central Services. Tony Sheppard received the Innovation Award. Sheppard is the IT manager, Central Services. … Every Now and Then Theatre in Ventura was honored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professional with an award for their radio theatre broadcast of ***Nicola Tesla: Mysterious Genius co-presented with Conejo Players Theatre in Thousand Oaks. The theatre won the International AVA Digital Gold Award for the one hour production which aired on NewsTalk 1590 KVTA Radio; all shows benefited foster children.

Moving up

Tully Clifford was appointed to interim city manager for the city of Camarillo. Clifford currently serves the assistant city manager, and has done so since April 2018. Previously, he served as the city of Ventura public works director and as director of the Ventura County Watershed Protection District. He begins his duties on April 4, 2020. …

Carrie Hughes was promoted to chief development officer by Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families. Hughes most recently served as the director of development and public relations since 2013. She has been with the organization (Development Department) since 1999. … Two individuals joined the Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s board of directors. Kevin Clerici is the executive director of Downtown Ventura Partners and has ties with the International & California Downtown Associations. Hazel Davalos is the community organizing director for CAUSE in Santa Maria. Davalos previously worked with the North County Coalition Fair and The Fund for Santa Barbara. … Karen Jefferson was selected as the newest member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley board of governors. Jefferson served on the board of Casa Pacifica Angels and supports many of her local organizations including The YMCA, Senior Concerns and Safe Passages. … Richard Deamer, M.D. was appointed as the medical director of Vista del Mar Hospital (VDMH) in Ventura. Deamer was VDMH’s first medical director in 1985 and served for 13 years. He most recently worked as a child psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente for a decade. …

Alfredo Martinez joined the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation board of directors. Martinez is a community and special events coordinator at CBC Federal Credit Union. … Michael P. Murphy is the senior vice president of government relations for Stacy Miller Public Affairs, Inc. Murphy recently retired from the city of Santa Clarita where he worked as the Intergovernmental Relations manager for almost two decades. … Linda Rossi was named president and CEO of Ventura County Credit Union (VCCU). Rossi currently serves as VCCU’s chief administrative officer where she has had experience in many areas including marketing, human resources, community partnerships, facilities and electronics services. She begins her duties on April 2, 2020. … Gary K. Wilde was elected chair of the California Hospital Association’s (CHA) board of trustees for 2020. Wilde is the Community Memorial Health System’s president and CEO; in his new role, he will help guide the CHA (representing over 400 hospitals and health systems) in advancing policies that ensure California hospitals can continue to provide vital health care services to their communities.

Moving on

Joe Schroeder announced his retirement from Ventura County Credit Union (VCCU). Schroeder has served as the credit union’s president and CEO since 2009 and during his tenure, he was instrumental in expanding VCCU’s community involvement, pioneering a variety of charitable giving, employee volunteerism and underserved outreach initiatives. Schroeder will remain in the employ of VCCU as a consultant through the end of the year.

In the name of charity

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV) received a $5,000 donation from the Porsche Club of America-Santa Barbara Region during a Mini Car Show at the John L. Notter Family Club in Thousand Oaks. Youth had the opportunity to enjoy six Porsches on display while also connecting with the owners of the cars; the donated funds will help BGCGCV fund programs and services for youth. … Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) was chosen as the recipient of a $55,000 grant from Dignity Health’s St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John’s Regional Medical Center. The funds will be used to expand SEEAG’s “Ventura County Child Wellness Initiative” with a focus on the Hueneme, Oxnard and Rio Elementary school districts. The program educates and inspires children to eat healthy; over 2,800 students will take part in the program during the 2020 calendar year. … The Ventura College Foundation was awarded a grant by the Bank of Sierra through its Sierra Grant Program. The foundation will use the grant to help pay for the enrollment, student center, and health fees for approximately 1,500 first-year and 200 second-year students at Ventura College.

Education

California Lutheran University (CLU) began offering an optional for-credit personal finance course, Introduction to Personal Finance. The U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission last year recommended higher education institutions require literacy courses to equip students to make critical decisions during and after college; CLU students also requested the class. Chia-Li Chien, CLU’s director of financial planning program, helped develop the course taught by William Klepper.

Military

On March 5 at 1:30 p.m., Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) are collaborating to honor the memory of fallen Seabee Steelworker 3rd Class Eric Knott at NBVC Port Hueneme. Knott, 21, was a Nebraska native who had reported to NBVC prior to deployment to Iraq where he was killed in action by indirect fire on Sept. 4, 2004 while serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four (NMCB-4); He was the first to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In his honor, NBVC and NAVFAC EXWC will rename Sunkist Gate to Knott Gate alongside Knott’s family, those who served with him, military officials and others. On Feb. 28, an event was held serving as a remembrance of Knott and his service with NMCB-4.