PICTURED: San Diego ska band Nothing Special joins Dr. Know and iDecline at Concrete Jungle Brewing on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 3/11

Live Music

Hong Kong Inn: The Get Down Jam, 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: punkshow, 9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Kirby Ai, 5 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s: Hump Day Jam hosted by Sleeveless Joe, 8 p.m.

The Blue Room: Groove Sessions jam night hosted by the Ghetto Lions, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Latin Wednesdays salsa and bachata, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night

Thursday, 3/12

Live Music

Boatyard: Jim Friery, 4-6 p.m.

Bogie’s: G5 and friends benefit concert for St. Jude, 7 p.m.★

Copa Cubana: Gypsy Blues Band, 7-9 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night with live band and DJ, 8 p.m.

Greater Goods: Sam Moss and friends, 7-10 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Bloke, 6-8 p.m.

The Vine: The Rose Valley Thorns, 7:30 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Pauly Shore, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

The Winery: Kill Tony (broadcast live), 7:30 p.m. ★

DJs

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Honey

Grapes and Hops: Vinyl Night, 4-8 p.m.

Star Lounge: DJ Terry, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

The Blue Room: Groove Sessions jam night hosted by the Ghetto Lions, 9 p.m.

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

The Garage: 8 p.m. with Spencer

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Tilted Kilt: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Deer Lodge: Scooter’s Team Trivia, 7 p.m.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Lookout: Bocce Ball Thursdays with Gary Ballen, 8-11 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 3/13

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: The Morales Group, 7:30 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. ★

Boatyard: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 7-10 p.m.

Bogie’s: Jordan Sherman, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Coso Live

The Canyon: 40oz. to Freedom (Sublime tribute) with Nein Lives and Old Soul, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: House Arrest and DJ A-Bomb, 9 p.m.

Copper Blues: Magnificent Bastards, 8 p.m.

Four Brix: Karen Eden and Billy Mac, 6-8 p.m.

The Garage: Guttural Riot, Cadaver Pudding, The Daves and others, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Dianne Miller Band, 8-11 p.m.

Greater Goods: The Chillz and David Gorospe, 7-10 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Sepiatone, Timeout and Casual Killings, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Pull the Trigger

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): Black Sails, 7 p.m. ★

Margarita Villa: Bobby Campbell, 7 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Clint Alphin and Ernest Troost, 7:30 p.m.

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Ric’s: Doc Rogers, 8:30 p.m.

Sans Souci: Sick Boy and The Hell Toupees, 10 p.m.

The Shores: Frank Barajas, 7:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Reign, 9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Surfovat, 6 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Tech805/Club 805 Coalesce Takeover, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Fitz and the Tantrums with Twin XL, 7 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: National Cat, 7-10 p.m.

The Winery: Tony Ybarra and friends, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Melissa Villasenor, 7:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Quinn Dahle, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Fiesta Fridays with DJ iRock, 10 p.m.

The Saloon: Disco Soul Club

Thirsty Ox: Fuego Friday, 10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): DJ Tonebloke, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Blue Room: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: 9 p.m.

Saturday, 3/14

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Blue Motel Room, 7:30 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Rockin’ the Legends, 7:30 p.m.

Boatyard: Shorebreak, 7-10 p.m.

Bogie’s: Jordan Sherman Band, 7 p.m.

Bombay: Fundraiser for Medicine Hat’s Robert Ramirez with Raging Arb and the Redheads, Frank Barajas, Honey Owl and others, 4-9 p.m. ★

Café Fiore: Self Righteous Brothers

California Lutheran University (Samuelson Chapel): Uziel Colón and friends, The Many Faces of Latin Jazz, 7:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Aaron Neville with Heather Lomax and The Brothers Marsh, 7 p.m. ★

Copper Blues: Urban Dread, 8 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Tiki Luau Lounge with Silver Cup and Windows, 9-11 p.m.

Discovery: Erotic City (Prince tribute), 9 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Sin Chonies

The Garage: Los Pistoleros, Mama’s Hot Sauce and Double Wide, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Shawn Jones Trio, 8-11 p.m.

Greater Goods: Alexis Plank, Ruth Garbus, Advance Base and Claire Cronin, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote: Heart and Soul

Leashless Brewing: Salty Suites, 8 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): Moon Dog and the Astral Cats, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Midnight Vinyl, 7 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Kinky Friedman with Phil Cody, 7 and 9 p.m. ★

Orozco’s: Victor and Artis, 5:30 p.m.

Peirano’s: The Midtones, 6-8 p.m.

Red Cove: Casual Business with Surge du Monde, 9 p.m.

The Saloon: Buffalo Trance, 9:30 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: The BRKN, 12-3 p.m.

The Shores: Brandon Ragan Project, 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Dive Bar Messiahs, 9 p.m.

The Sushi House: Gary Ballen, 1-3:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Shaky Feelin’, 3-5 p.m.

Ventura RV Beach Resort: BombaFiya, 6 p.m.

Winchester’s: Déjà vu Too feat. Colette Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

The Winery: Studio C Band, 2-5 p.m.; mPhaka, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Jim Jefferies, 8 p.m.

Free Range Comedy Theater: Loooooong Form improv with Jest Improv and Santa Barbara Improv, 7:30 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Melissa Villasenor, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: Luck of the Jungle

Music Freqs: K-Pop Night, 7 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: DJs all day

Open Mic

Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

Kay’s Coffee Shop (Camarillo): Open mic, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Karaoke

The Blue Room: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: 9 p.m.

Sunday, 3/15

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Karla Bonoff, 7:30 p.m. ★

Boatyard: Kenny Devoe, 4 p.m.

Bogie’s: Tin Drum, 7 p.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: CJ Punx with Fist Fight on Ecstacy, Failing Up, The Pawns, Deathwish Dogs, 7-11 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Brandon Ragan Project, 3-6 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Teresa Russell, 1-4 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Jelly Roll, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

House of Dance: Barrelhouse Wailers, 2:30 p.m. ★

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): Kirby Ai, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: CRV, 4 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Sarah Lee Guthrie, 7-9 p.m. ★

Peirano’s: Brian Nicolet, 12-2 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Connor Jewett, 12-3 p.m.

The Shores: Karen Eden, 12:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Sophie Holt, 3-5 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Elwood, 3 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Colt): Anchor and Bear, 2 p.m.

Water’s Edge: Telegraph Road, 11 a.m.

Winchester’s: Jodi Farrell, 5-8 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Polin Teto El Monaguillo y El KompaYasito, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Open Mic

Orozco’s: 5-7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 5-8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 3/16

Live Music

The Vine: The Young Ones, 5:30 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Thunder From Down Under, 7 p.m.

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. Comedy Quench

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 3/17

Live Music

Bogie’s: PB and J feat. Paul Brown with Joee Corso, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Colette Lovejoy

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Thunder From Down Under, 7 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Hong Kong Inn: 6:30-10:30 p.m. with Doug Paulin

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: ROCKSTAR Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 9 p.m. with Carson

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Copper Blues: Big Happy Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, 3/18

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Hong Kong Inn: The Get Down Jam, 9:30 p.m.

Ric’s: Gary Ballen, 6-9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Sam Kulchin, 5 p.m.

Ventura Theater: The Growlers, 8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jay Mewes, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Thunder From Down Under, 7 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s: Hump Day Jam hosted by Sleeveless Joe, 8 p.m.

The Blue Room: Groove Sessions jam night hosted by the Ghetto Lions, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Gypsy Jazz jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Latin Wednesdays salsa and bachata, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Copper Blues: Game night, 8 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: Game day/night