Pictured: Santa Susana Field Laboratory, Simi Valley

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Feb. 13 in Simi Valley, a group called the Santa Susana Field Laboratory (SSFL) Work Group held a community meeting regarding the failure of Boeing, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to adequately clean up the radioactive and carcinogenic chemicals left at the site following a 1959 partial nuclear meltdown and other spills, leaks and accidents that occurred at the rocket testing and fuel fabricating lab on a mesa in the hills of Simi Valley.

The news of the 1959 melting of radioactive fuel rods was never released to the public. Then in 1979 Daniel Hirsch and others at the University of California, Los Angeles, discovered archived government documents showing the melted fuel rods from 1959, and records documenting other spills and leaks over the decades, which further contaminated the area. Those records also showed that SSFL operated 10 nuclear reactors, facilities where plutonium and uranium fuel were developed and a “hot lab” that took in radioactive fuel from around the country. Over 30,000 missile rocket tests occurred at the site, with the remnants being flushed: Wastewater containing chemicals and contaminants was allowed to run onto the exposed soil and percolate into the ground and groundwater basins under the area.

Since 1979, Hirsch has been leading the charge and supporting community efforts to get SSFL cleaned up, and holding government agencies accountable for the science and health risks associated with the decades-long delay. Hirsch is the former director of the Program on Environmental and Nuclear Policy at the University of California, Santa Cruz and serves as the president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap, a non-profit organization working on nuclear policy focusing on safety, waste disposal, proliferation and disarmament.

Community demanding cleanup

“We do know that the site is filled with carcinogens,” said Hirsch on Feb. 13, showing evidence that the chemicals are moving offsite. “Carcinogens by definition cause cancer.”

“There is a lot of carcinogenic and radioactive waste still at SSFL,” said Melissa Bumstead, founder of the Facebook group Parents against Santa Susana Field Lab Nuclear Disaster. She is a resident of Simi Valley whose daughter Grace has twice survived an aggressive form of leukemia. Bumstead met dozens of other families in the area dealing with rare cancers and she began looking into what could be causing it. Then she learned about the contamination. “There is no such thing as middle ground, you can’t unlearn that.”

Hirsch said that while the contamination at SSFL is carcinogenic, they are not saying it is directly linked to the rare cancers of children and adults in the area — there is no way to tie specific cases of cancer to a specific cause — but that they are “symbols” of the threat to human health. “These three entities (Boeing, DOE, NASA) are responsible for the contamination . . . in the center of [where] half a million people are living.”

Hirsh described records found at UCLA showing that when the meltdown occurred there was “no containment structure” and building doors were opened, releasing the contamination “directly into the environment.” Workers sent in to clean up were exposed. “80 percent of the fuel was damaged, fission gases were released . . . it was a ‘hot’ lab . . . [working with] the most radioactive material on earth.” He described spills, leaks and other releases that occurred at the site. “In 1969 they illegally burned radioactive materials . . . [and] contaminated waste was dumped over the hills.”

Hirsh presented data from state studies showing that test results from water wells in the Arroyo Simi area showed that they contained perchlorate, a compound that he says impacts healthy thyroid function. Other compounds found on the site include caesium-137 and tritium.

“In 2012 the EPA found radioactive [material] in hundreds of samples [at SSFL].” He listed TCE (trichloroethylene) and heavy metals among the contaminants. There is “a witch’s brew of chemicals at the site . . . when it rains, the rain picks up the contaminates and carries them offsite.” Records show hundreds of violations for pollution discharge limits following rain events. “One out of every four wells [tested in Arroyo Simi] found perchlorate.”

“Boeing’s own numbers [say] 96 out of 100 [people] would get cancer . . . if we can’t clean up the source, it isn’t safe for you folks living nearby,” said Hirsch. Studies were done that led to survivors of the meltdown receiving compensation, and he cited federally funded studies showing that incidents of cancer “within two miles” of the site were “60 percent greater . . . than over five miles . . .The numbers are real, they are real people at the end of these decisions. That is why the site has to be cleaned up.”

In 2007, Boeing signed an Agreement of Consent (AOC) and in 2010, NASA and the DOE did the same. All of the entities agreed to clean up the site to “background,” meaning to the original state before the contamination occurred, and that all removed material would go to a properly licensed facility. The agreements included a few exemptions for protecting indigenous peoples’ artifacts and endangered species. Those agreements required the clean up to be done by 2017. But as of today, the cleanup has not been started.

Hirsh said these failures to clean up are “extraordinary breeches of promises” to the public. He pointed to the Woolsey Fire, which started at an SSFL electrical substation. He said a few years before, Boeing had torn down a fire station on the site, and replaced a working fire engine with an older fire truck, which broke down on the day the fire started. It was unable to get to the fire, which eventually spread and burned all the way to the ocean.

“After the fire, [there were] 57 exceedances of legal limits of storm water leaving the site,” said Hirsh, including gross alpha radiation, a type of energy released when certain types of radioactive material breaks down. “Incidents of contamination have migrated offsite for years. That migration will continue to occur as long as the source [is not cleaned up].”

Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks (Dist. 2) has been part of the group to get the site cleaned up.

“I had Boeing [employees] in my office, look me in the eye [and say] we’ve never had contamination go offsite,” said Parks. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know where [the perchlorate in the Simi water wells] is coming from . . . That contamination is still there. It is not dissipating, it is still impacting the health of people.”

An official with the DOE, responding via email to the VCReporter, said the agency “is eager to move forward with the remaining cleanup.” The official cited the Record of Decision (ROD) that was issued in September 2019, outlining the process for the “demolition of the remaining 18 DOE-owned buildings. Demolishing these remaining buildings is an important step forward in the final cleanup.” When asked about whether that “final cleanup” would be consistent with the provisions of the 2010 AOC, the official responded, “The ROD issued in September 2019 only addresses the decision for demolition of buildings. Subsequent ROD(s) will be developed addressing the decisions for soil and groundwater remediation.”

An official with Boeing, also responding via email, said “Boeing is committed to [the] Santa Susana Field Laboratory cleanup,” and pointed to the 2007 “comprehensive cleanup agreement” the company signed with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC). “Boeing continues to meet all of its obligations” under that order, the official said. “Boeing is committed to working with the agencies and the community to complete a cleanup on our portion of the [SSFL] that is fully protected of both human health and the environment, consistent with the site’s future use as open space habitat.”

In the meeting, Hirsh addressed the issue of land use, calling it a tactic being used to avoid a full cleanup. He said that it shouldn’t matter what the land will be used for, as contaminants will continue to leave the site and risk public health.

Culture change needed at state

We will be “holding peoples’ feet to the fire to get it cleaned up,” said Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection. Appointed to the role by Gov. Newsom in January 2019, his role includes overseeing the state’s efforts to combat climate change, protect air and water, and regulate pesticides and toxic substances. He formerly served under President Barack Obama as Regional Administrator of the U.S. EPA for the Pacific Southwest Region.

“Frankly, we don’t have a lot of tolerance for having any negotiation,” said Blumenfeld at the meeting. “What is not discussed is the human toll on communities, on moms, on families. Kids are our future and when that future is cut short by pollution, it really brings to the fore why we care about environmental protection . . . Those laws are there to protect human health. This needs to get cleaned up.”

He said it also doesn’t matter who the president is; the agreements were legally binding in 2007 and 2010 when they were entered into and they constitute a “landmark agreement between California and the federal government,” and that Boeing, NASA and the DOE are in violation of those agreements because they required clean up to be done by 2017.

Blumenfeld told meeting attendees to expect a culture change in the California DTSC on his watch. That agency “is the one responsible for cleaning this up” and ensuring that the companies abide by the “legally binding agreements . . . They have not been sufficiently enforced by the state of California, and that is going to change.”

Blumenfeld went on to say that the process will involve setting up a board that will report to the community monthly as the cleanup process gets underway to provide information and accountability.

“This is a very high priority for me and the governor and we will make sure it gets cleaned up.”

NASA did not respond by press deadline to requests for comment.

Online Resources:

Santa Susana Field Laboratory Work Group: www.ssflworkgroup.org.

Report written by Hirsch about the impacts of the Woolsey Fire, and history at SSFL: thebulletin.org/2019/02/a-failure-of-governmental-candor-the-fire-at-the-contaminated-santa-susana-field-laboratory/#

Committee to Bridge the Gap: committeetobridgethegap.org.

Petition demanding a full clean up at SSFL: www.change.org/p/no-more-kids-with-cancer-clean-up-the-santa-susana-field-lab