by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

According to results of a survey conducted in January 2020, white and Latinx voters are aligned in several key areas, including a general dissatisfaction with how local and state elected officials are serving them. (Online correction Feb. 28 – “and state” was added to this sentence to clarify the survey results applied to state level elected officials also.)

The survey, commissioned by Ventura County-based healthcare provider Clinicas del Camino Real and performed by Strategies 360, contacted 600 registered voters in Ventura County. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish on landlines, cell phones and online Jan. 10-14.

Only 27 percent of survey respondents overall say city and county elected officials are addressing the important issues, and most say their representatives are more influenced by big corporations and special interests than the needs of the community.

Democrats are slightly more content, with 34 percent saying the important issues are being addressed, while just 19 percent of Republicans say the right issues are prioritized by local and state elected officials. When filtered for white and Latinx voters, the satisfaction level is more balanced: 26 percent of white and 31 percent of Latinx respondents report that local and state officials are working on the most important issues. (Online correction Feb. 28 – “and state” was added to this sentence to clarify the survey results applied to state level elected officials also.)

The survey also found that 50 percent of Ventura County voters strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump; that number jumps to 71 percent with Latinx voters.

While nearly half of the surveyed voters (48 percent) responded that they view the local economy as “excellent” or “good,” just over a third of Latinx voters shared that view. When looking just at responses from Latina women, that number drops to 26 percent. According to the report, that difference could be due to “recent financial experiences”: Just under a quarter (24 percent) of Latinx voters say that “they are living comfortably, compared to 34 percent of white voters.” The financial insecurity expressed by Latinx voters is borne out in the findings that a strong majority (70 percent) of them name housing costs as a major concern.

More than six in 10 voters responding in the survey expressed that local elected officials should be doing more to solve homelessness and provide more affordable housing, and placed those two issues well in front of economy, jobs, crime, environmental issues and healthcare.

Forty-seven percent of all voters (51 percent of Latinx voters) put more affordable housing as the single top priority that elected officials should be addressing in Ventura County. Improving public education was a second top priority called out in the survey, particularly among Latinx respondents.

Commonalities expressed in the survey include low grades for elected officials serving underserved communities, with less than one third (32 percent) of Latinx voters responding that their representatives are doing a good job supporting policy that serves the Latinx community.