by Kimberly Rivers

On the evening of Jan. 31, a small group of Camarillo residents gathered at Nancy Bush Park in vigil (pictured)for the passing of Kaydian B. Shipley, a 20-year-old, mostly blind transgender man who had recently moved to the area from Arizona.

Shipley went missing on the evening of Jan. 2. Local law enforcement initiated a search, and on Jan. 11 his body was found by a member of the public not far from Nancy Bush Park in Camarillo.

“For me it was about having the community come together to send off Kaydian as his family would have of they were here,” said Shoshona Lev, a resident of Camarillo who helped plan the vigil. She never met Shipley, but heard he was missing and helped in the search. “Kaydian chose Camarillo and we wanted to show him what Camarillo was about.”

Local police have not yet released cause of death but report they do not suspect “foul play” was involved.