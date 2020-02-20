Pictured: The Ventura River lower watershed, Photo by Jimmy Young for CFROG.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

On Feb. 3, 2020, in a report from closed session, Ventura City Attorney Gregory Diaz announced that the city council had unanimously voted to direct the city attorney and outside counsel to ask the court to grant a six-month extension for property owners who have received a notice or a summons from the city regarding the Ventura River Watershed adjudication to file a response.

Diaz said via email to the VCReporter that the time extension was requested because other public agencies asked for it and “it makes sense to allow those who received either a notice or a summons and the lawsuit time to see if a settlement is reached. If a settlement is reached, it would be available to them and they can then determine if they want or need to file an answer or retain an attorney.”

The city of Ventura began a watershed adjudication process and included thousands of property owners from Ventura to Upper Ojai in a legal matter that initially requires them to pay a $435 court fee to join in the issue, which may be required for them to protect water rights into the future.

The city will also be seeking agreement on the extension from other parties in the case. “The city is not required to seek agreement (stipulation) but we will do so since the court will want to know if anyone objects,” said Diaz. “We will ask all parties who have appeared in the case, not just larger pumpers or water districts.”

He said the city hopes “the trial judge will decide at the next status conference on February 27, 2020. Of course, the judge always has the option to decide later.”

If the decision is made on Feb. 27, that would be within the current 60 day timeframe for property owners to respond.