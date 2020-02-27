by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Feb. 11, the Ventura County Bar Association (VCBA) released its ratings of the four candidates for the two judicial offices (Office 2 and Office 8) open in Ventura County Superior Court on the March 3 ballot.

The VCBA Judicial Evaluations Committee is made up of 11 VCBA members who conduct a review of each candidate that includes confidential questionnaires from attorneys and judges.

The candidates are given an overall rating and rated in the categories of professional ability, professional experience, judicial temperament, professional reputation and work ethic/resource management.

Judicial Office No. 2

Martin Zaehringer, overall rating of “Exceptionally Well Qualified,” the highest ranking possible. For each of the categories Zaehringer received the highest rating of “Outstanding.” He is the only candidate for judicial office on the ballot to receive the highest overall rating and the highest rating in all categories.

According to the statement released by the VCBA, “A rating of Exceptionally Well Qualified means the candidate’s performance in each rating category is remarkably or extraordinarily superior, so that, without real doubt, the candidate is fit to perform in judicial office with distinction,”

Catherine M. Voelker received the overall rating of “Well Qualified,” and received the highest rating of “Outstanding” in the categories of professional ability and work ethic/resource management. She received the second highest rating of “Very Good” in the categories of professional experience, judicial temperament and professional reputation.

The rating of “Well Qualified” from the VCBA “means that the candidate’s performance in each rating category is indicative of superior fitness to perform in the judicial office with a high degree of skill and effectiveness.

Judicial Office No. 8

Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner Paul W. Baelly received the second highest overall rating of “Well Qualified,” and received the highest rating of “Outstanding” for the categories of judicial temperament and professional reputation. He received the second highest rating of “Very Good” for professional ability, professional experience and work ethic/resource management.

Steve Pell received the lowest overall ranking of “Not Qualified.” He received the rating of “Satisfactory” for professional experience and judicial temperament, and a rating of “Unsatisfactory” in the categories of professional ability, professional reputation and work ethic/resource management.

Pell has been endorsed by the Ventura County Democratic Party and has no record of disciplinary action listed with the California State Bar Association.

Receiving “Not Qualified” from the committee means they have determined the candidate lacks “fitness to perform satisfactorily” in one or more of the categories.

Tuesday, March 3 is election day. Early voting is underway now at the Elections office, downstairs at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Vote by Mail ballots must be postmarked by March 3, or they can be dropped in any official ballot box – locations listed HERE.