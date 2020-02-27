by Paul Moomjean

In the 1939 film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Jimmy Stewart’s Jefferson Smith is appointed to Congress by a governor in an attempt to pass a bill giving another senator the ability to build a dam, in a scheme to get money. Stewart’s character fights the system, after having his name run through the mud, and ends up passing out in the halls of Congress, refusing to give up his integrity. Now, 80 years later, we still have corrupt politicians, but the heroes are no longer black and white.

There was a time when President Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp,” yet all we’ve seen are his friends and advisors go to jail. Meanwhile, the “lock her up” president just put a stop to the 14-year prison sentence of former congressman and Democratic Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. The Chicago Tribune phrased it as clear as possible, stating that Trump “freed a former governor who attempted to shake down a children’s hospital for campaign funds and tried to sell President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.” When the liberal paper hates the former liberal governor, you know this is bad.

“It’s discouraging for people in the state of Illinois to see this happen and that a disgraced former governor who is corrupt to the core is walking out of the federal prison based on a gift from the president,” Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin stated after Blagojevich was set free.

“Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters,” a handful of Illinois Republicans said in a released statement.

Trump refused to respect his party, tweeting: “Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat. He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price.”

In some sick mindset, Trump must see this as a reach-across-the-aisle moment for the bombastic leader of the free world. All Trump has done is provide himself the ability to pardon other corrupt Republicans like his buddy Roger Stone down the road. I can imagine him justifying his actions by reminding people he freed a Democrat and now he needs to free a Republican.

Blagojevich has shown no remorse at all since being out. He recently went on CNN to talk to Anderson Cooper. Cooper literally called him and his spin “bulls**t” on national television.

“Since you’ve been out, and the statements you’ve made, you’ve shown no remorse for the crimes you were convicted by a jury of, and you’re portraying yourself as a victim of persecution by prosecutors,” Cooper said to Blagojevich. “Just about everyone who has actually looked at the evidence against has said that is just false.”

Blagojevich self-righteously replied with, “Well I don’t think they’ve looked carefully, as I am a political prisoner. I was put in prison for practicing politics.” He went on to argue that his attempt to sell Obama’s seat and hijack funds from a children’s hospital is just a normal day at work.

And that is the sad reality of this partial pardon situation. All of these actions are just a reflection of Washington politics. Trump releasing Blagojevich is politics. The Republicans giving a tepid response is politics. CNN going after old news politicians is politics. Blagojevich selling the seat and quid pro quo tactics is politics. The impeachment is politics. Mitt Romney’s grandstanding moment of calling for Trump’s removal is politics. It’s all surreal.

The idea of a Jefferson Smith character authentically fighting the system is not possible anymore; it’s not even believable in a world of fiction.

Blagojevich has called himself a “Trumpocrat,” which means he’s a Democrat who will support the man who set him free. The swamp has one more critter swimming in the murky waters again, and he was put there by another corrupt man who has only continued to make conservatives look slimy and Democrats look weak.

Trump once said he could shoot a man and not lose support. He just let a convicted felon from the other party go free, and his approval numbers didn’t take a hit. Trump seems to be right on about his supporters. It’s scary to think what’s next.