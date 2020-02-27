Pictured: A white-tailed kite perches at the Merkord property in Bardsdale. Photo by Ron Merkord.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Earlier this month Ron and Lisa Merkord noticed the return of a pair of white-tailed kites to their property in Bardsdale after a few years of not seeing them.

Ron thinks food supply may have had something to do with their local hiatus. “My guess would be that the six or so years of drought caused them to move elsewhere, where their rodent food was more plentiful,” he said. He doesn’t know if they left the whole county, but it’s been years since he’s seen them on their ranch. “After last year’s rains, this would have brought back more food for them.”

Usually spotted in fields or open marshlands and river valleys, these mid-sized (14-17 inches) hawks hunt small mammals by hovering or “kiting” in place before diving down to snatch prey using their strong talons. The kite’s range is small in the U.S., reaching up along the coastal areas of the West Coast, but then spreading south across Mexico and Central and South America. Black shoulder patches are an easy identifier and juveniles have orangish brown (sometimes called cinnamon) coloring on the chest and top of the head.

“What’s special is they are a beautiful bird and not in the numbers that you see red-tailed or red-shouldered hawks. When you see one, and sometimes two, they are a treat,” said James Susha with Ventura Audubon. “I checked our Christmas Bird Count data through 2018 and they show up every year, but not in great numbers (9-19) within our 15-mile circle. I’ve seen them at Satwiwa, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Lake Casitas, Santa Clara River Estuary and Wheeler Canyon Road . . . Climate change will impact this species along with many others.