We got off track with our annual photo contest, running it in February rather than December. But clearly, we were the only ones that missed a beat — because the selection of images you guys sent in were fantastic, and made this year’s judging particularly difficult. We had wildlife and moments of zen, landmarks local and far-flung, and some interesting entries that played with perspective and exposure. It was a genuine pleasure to see the world through so many different lenses.
Congratulations to this year’s winners and honorable mentions and thank you to all who entered.
First, second and third place winners — please contact tbehar@timespublications.com to claim your prize.
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
FIRST PLACE | Michelle Stevens
“Puppy Dog Eyes — newly adopted Emma says, ‘Enough photos, time for pets!’ ”
SECOND PLACE | Jason Hill
“This picture is an aerial shot of Matilija Dam. I wanted to get a different perspective of the dam with the graffiti.”
THIRD PLACE | Wayne Bauer
“Went to the Poppy Reserve for the bloom in March and was not disappointed. The colors were so vibrant, they just popped in the sunshine. Crossroads of color.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS | BLACK AND WHITE
HONORABLE MENTION – BLACK AND WHITE | Brandi Garcia
“An accidental double exposure of a Halloween mask and my old bedroom.”
HONORABLE MENTION – BLACK AND WHITE | Jake Sandell
“Black and white patriotism, Ventura Pier.”
HONORABLE MENTION – BLACK AND WHITE | Suzanne Kenney
“Sailing near the Channel Islands, a Captain and his first mate, Squid.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS | THE GREAT OUTDOORS
HONORABLE MENTION – THE GREAT OUTDOORS | Derek Mathewson
“It feels good to be lost…in the right direction! This is a shot at Double Arches in Arches National Park.”
HONORABLE MENTION – THE GREAT OUTDOORS | Dirk Rodriguez
“Ventura Pier after a winter storm.”
HONORABLE MENTION – THE GREAT OUTDOORS | Justin Kaplan
“Taken at Upper Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. About halfway through, if you look straight up, the walls weave together so tightly towards the top that it creates this natural heart with a touch of light coming through. Mother Nature showing love.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS | WILDLIFE
HONORABLE MENTION – WILDLIFE | Corky Dowell
“During a photo safari in Namibia, we were on a small boat on the Chobe River and came upon a herd of elephants feeding at sunset. It was a great opportunity for this silhouette.”
HONORABLE MENTION – WILDLIFE | Ira Meyer
“While hiking up snow-covered Georges Point [Antarctica] in December, I came upon these five gentoo penguins making their way down to the water in a trail blazed by hundreds of their kind coming and going from the nests. (Commonly referred to as ‘penguin-highways.’)”
HONORABLE MENTION – WILDLIFE | Suzanne Kenney
“Elephant seals, mates for life. Isla San Benito Island, Baja California.”
HONORABLE MENTION – WILDLIFE | Zareh Kantzabedian
“While camping in Big Sur, I was walking down the path to check the surf when I came along this cluster of bees. I think they may have been surrounding the queen. I’ve never seen anything like it before. Absolutely beautiful.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS | SUNSETS
Ok. We get it: You guys really like sunsets. Of the many sunset photos we received, these are our favorites.
HONORABLE MENTION – SUNSETS | Shannon Hatton
“Beach Bodyscape, Mandalay Beach Dunes. Oxnard at golden hour . I’m a two-time heartattack survivor ( at age 48; 9/22/17). I make a habit of walking up and down the sand dunes along the beaches in Oxnard to stay heart healthy. I reward my hard “heart” work with a photo at the end of each walk.”
HONORABLE MENTION – SUNSETS | Sasha Sofia
“This photo was taken in September of 2019 at Ventura Harbor Beach. It was during sunset and the sunset was amazing, so I asked my best friend to sit on her knees and flip her hair back. . . . It took a few tries but we finally got this shot and fell in love with it.”
HONORABLE MENTION – SUNSETS | Steve Walker
“Santa Barbara Harbor at sunset, shot after the rain had cleared.”
