We got off track with our annual photo contest, running it in February rather than December. But clearly, we were the only ones that missed a beat — because the selection of images you guys sent in were fantastic, and made this year’s judging particularly difficult. We had wildlife and moments of zen, landmarks local and far-flung, and some interesting entries that played with perspective and exposure. It was a genuine pleasure to see the world through so many different lenses.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and honorable mentions and thank you to all who entered.

First, second and third place winners — please contact tbehar@timespublications.com to claim your prize.

— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

HONORABLE MENTIONS | BLACK AND WHITE

HONORABLE MENTIONS | THE GREAT OUTDOORS

HONORABLE MENTIONS | WILDLIFE

HONORABLE MENTIONS | SUNSETS

Ok. We get it: You guys really like sunsets. Of the many sunset photos we received, these are our favorites.