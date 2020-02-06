Feb. 6, 2020

Oxnard City Council kills term limits

[On Tuesday, Jan. 21], the City Council did something dastardly — they adopted strict term limits in order to kill strict term limits.

Yes, you read that correctly! Let me explain with a little background.

As you know, we gathered signatures over the summer from Oxnard voters to qualify a term limits initiative for the November ballot … that would limit the Oxnard mayor and council members to two consecutive four-year terms. After a two-year break the officeholder would be eligible to run again.

Knowing that we were about to qualify for the ballot, the City Council placed its own competing initiative (Measure B) on the March ballot that would also impose term limits, but their proposal allows for up to three consecutive four-year terms (and a two-year break before being able to serve again).

But the City Council’s measure includes a loophole — if you switch from council to mayor (or vice versa) the clock starts all over again … So some can avoid term limits altogether. In other words, it’s a fake term limits proposal.

Rather than submitting our REAL term limits measure for the November ballot, the city council actually ADOPTED it to go into effect immediately.

The City Council knows that people voting in March for Measure B (the Fake Term Limits measure) will unwittingly be voting to OVERRIDE real term limits .

You see, the voters in the March election are about to be lied to in an official government publication. Voters won’t be told that we ALREADY have strict term limits. Instead the ballot argument for Measure B falsely states the following:

“FACT: Measure B imposes real term limits on elected officials.” As if term limits don’t yet exist.

In reality, because of the Oxnard City Council’s self-serving maneuver, voting for Measure B in March will now OVERTURN our stricter term limits and substitute the council’s FAKE TERM LIMITS scheme.

The City Council deprived you of the right to vote for real term limits in November.

Now, in order to preserve real term limits, Oxnard voters need to vote AGAINST Measure B on March 3.

Be sure to Vote No on Oxnard’s Measure B.

Aaron Starr

starr@movingoxnardforward.org

805-804-9101

GOP plan from a progressive

It’s my understanding that none of the Republicans will stand up to Trump because they are fearful of losing their House or Senate seat!

I have the solution! All those with gonads or kahunas should band together and not only convict Trump, BUT remove him from office! They will save their jobs as there will no longer be a Trump threat, AND would also restore the Republican Party to a saner place.

My political savvy friend, Trish Parker, has the perfect winning ticket for the Dems: Biden for President and Obama for Vice-President. Can you imagine the Republicans’ reaction? They would all be apoplectic! Speechless! Dumbstruck!

Could someone please contact Obama and persuade him to return to DC for even just four years?

Judith A. Beay

Ventura

Great men are almost always bad men

When the British politician Lord Acton wrote in 1887, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men,” he was implying that only a few great leaders like Abraham Lincoln, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Mother Theresa, Nelson Mandela, could also be good people.

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have described Donald Trump as “the most corrupt president in U.S. history,” he is neither a great nor a good man.

Concerning the so-called controversy between Bernie and Elizabeth over whether a woman can be president, hardly any commentator seemed to notice Bernie’s reminder that he had deferred to Elizabeth when she was considering running for president in 2016.

“In 2015, I deferred, in fact, to Senator Warren. There was a movement to draft Senator Warren to run for president. And you know what, I stayed back. Senator Warren decided not to run, and I then did run afterward.”

Nor did anyone seem to comment on the video Bernie mentioned showing him arguing 30 years ago that a woman could be president.

Critics of Bernie and Elizabeth’s progressive policies seem to be doing their best to foster animosity between the two.

Don’t let this happen, Bernie and Elizabeth.

You are both already good and, given the opportunity, can both become great.

Clive Leeman

Ojai