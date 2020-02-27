FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001751-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAMARTS, 1125 Cypress Point Lane #103, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathryn Miller, 1125 Cypress Pt. Ln. #103, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathryn Miller, Kathryn Miller. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28260

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001639-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOL COUNSELING, 674 County Square Drive, Suite 208-A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marisol L. Fregoso, 241 S. 13th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marisol L. Fregoso, Marisol L. Fregoso. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28236

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001745-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WITH A WOMEN’S TOUCH, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Tyryn Champagne, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/28/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tyryn Champagne, Tyryn Champagne. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28241

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001723-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SCOTEROD FAB-N-TECH, 4277 Transport St., Unit F, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Scott Lacy, 4485 Hope St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/27/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28242

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000530-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CROSSOVER PERFORMANCE AND FITNESS, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jason Kacena, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Kacena, Jason Kacena. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28287

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001754-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIE KONDZIELSKI & ASSOCIATES, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, Marie H. Kondzielski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28243

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001864-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHANNEL ISLAND BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jonatas Novaes, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonatas Novaes, Jonatas Novaes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28244

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RAMOS REPAIRS, 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Gilbert Ramos Jr., 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gilbert Ramos Jr., Gilbert Ramos Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28245

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001937-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ORENDA RISING CENTER FOR PERSONAL RENEWAL & WELLBEING, 12 W. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, 70 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/12/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28246



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001987-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKIN MAGICIAN, 451 E Main St., Studio 6, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kaila Dinius, 225 S. Joanne Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/30/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kaila Dinius, Kaila Dinius. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200203-10002184-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAL COAST BACKFLOW, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jason Arnold, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Arnold, Jason Arnold. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001854-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURE PRECISION, 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/3/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., David D. Wade, David D. Wade, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001968-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EAST VENTURA FOURSQUARE CHURCH, 2) LIGHTHOUSE 805 CHURCH, 6200 Montalvo Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Venutra County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1910 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-18-1950. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, Adam Davidson, Adam Davidson, Corporate Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28252

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002625-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S STAGESTRUTTERS, 35 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Gryphon Seveney, 35 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gryphon Seveney, Gryphon Seveney. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28434

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002634-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VENTURA SOLAR POWER, 2) VENTURA SOLAR, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Mark Ventura, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Scott Ventura, 3944 Villamonte Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/7/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Ventura, Mark Ventura. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28435

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002523-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LEAN INSTITUTE, 2) SOLACE PRODUCTIONS, 300 East Esplanade Dr., 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Lean Health Care Associates, 300 East Esplanade Dr., 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/29/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lean Health Care Associates, Jennifer Susan Wortham, Jennifer Susan Wortham, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28436

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200205-10002331-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BEACHOCEANNIGHTSKY, 2) BEACHOCEANNIGHTSKY RECORDS, 3) SOUL COW SOL PUBLISHING, 4) BOB PEACE MUSIC, 5) THE CHI FUZZ, 6) TWO PALMS THERAPY, 405 Douglas Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Robert Isaac Gutierrez, 4005 S. J Street, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Isaac Gutierrez, Robert Isaac Gutierrez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28433

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002542-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HAUL4ME.COM, 2) UNITED LANDCARE SERVICES, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C3153450 CA, UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 09/2010; 2) 08/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, Richard Jack, Richard Jack, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28587

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002485-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE TELEPHONE, 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., Alan Kosh, Alan Kosh, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28588

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200213-10002872-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, John Davis, John Davis, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28589

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002597-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AVANTE HAIR STUDIO, 555 South A Street, Suite# 165A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Daisy Chavez Gomez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030, Lucero M Juarez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daisy Chavez Gomez, Daisy Chavez Gomez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28591

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200206-10002470-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRINITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Juan Guerra, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Guerra, Juan Guerra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28592

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200220-10003452-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREFLY CERAMICS, 1580 Saratoga Ave., Ste. C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Laurie Kolkman, 107 Hoover Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/14/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Laurie Kolkman, Laurie Kolkman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 20, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28849

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003499-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERIC’S PIANO SERVICE, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Eric Gustav Rautenberg, 1825 Fordham Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric Rautenberg, E. Rautenberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28850

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200221-10003469-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KNIGHT BILT, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Jeff Knight, 1143 Los Serenos Dr., Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeff Knight, Jeff Knight. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28851

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200224-10003656-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VALUE ONE REAL ESTATE, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Steve Goldbaum, 4444 Gateshead Bay, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steve Goldbaum, Steve Goldbaum. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28852

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200214-10003026-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MARKETING ARSENAL, 2) MAGNETIC LIFESTYLES, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist, Kathleen Elizabeth Linquist. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28847

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200218-10003219-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BACK N’ STYLE, 231 S. Catalina St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Brandon J. Eifrid, 154 Verdi Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brandon J. Eifrid, Brandon J. Eifrid. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 18, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28848

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539576- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 31 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG to MARC JOSEPH BALOG.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/13/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 31 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28227



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539414- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 28 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA to DIANE ANN SALERNO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/16/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 28 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. CAMPOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28228

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539629- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ to ERIC DIRK GRAF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 03 2020.BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28229



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No 56-2020-00539472-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 01/29/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER to DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 3/11/20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: 01/29/2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28225

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539629-

CU-PT-VTA

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539870- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 10 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS to TYSON ROBERT SANTOS.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 10 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28432



NOTICE OF

LIEN SALE

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700et seq. of the business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See section 1812.600 of Civil Code) Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Tuesday 10th day of March, 2020 at 8:45 A.M., on the premises where said property including: Furniture, household goods, electronics, tools, and miscellaneous items that have been stored and which are located at: Freeway Mini Storage, 4875 Market St. Ventura, CA 93003, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by competitive bidding by: J. Michaelʼs Auction, Inc. Bond # 142295787 phone (714) 996-4881. The following:

Customer Name Unit#

Antal Construction Inc. A9

Roseann Cosby A33

Leeardis D. Brockington B29

Crystal M. Roberts C30

Alfred Arroyo D5

Rosal Isabel Valenzuela D41

Roderick Nava D63

Theresa K. Stephens D95

James Whalley E18

Estelle M. Mondragon E30

Michael J. Landis E78

Tirso Hinojosa G10

Christy Adams G44

Jared Donnella G115

Kathy L. Cockrell H5

Emily Gholson H58

& Christopher Owens

Nancy Christy H129

Esperanza Sierra H135

Kevin P. Kegel I5

All purchases items sold as is where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Goods must be paid for in cash at time of sale. Freeway Mini Storage staff reserves the right to bid at sale and/or refuse any bids. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party(s). For more information please contact Freeway Mini Storage at (805) 658-1094. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20 and 2/27/20.28572

APN: 205-0-032-115 TS No: CA07001120-19-1 TO No: 8759806 NOTICE OF TRUSTEEʼS SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 17, 2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 22, 2009 as Instrument No. 20091022-00173472-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ERIN SMITH ALLEN, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is“. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1141 SPRUCE ST, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeʼs Sale is estimated to be $315,623.99 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryʼs bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierʼs check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeʼs Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderʼs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderʼs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trusteeʼs Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07001120-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/20/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07001120-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 69773, Pub Dates: 02/20/2020, 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/28500



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 072151

HEARING DATE: 04/15/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ziclali Veronica Infante, a child. To: Maria Infante Medrano, Thomas Vega, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ziclali Veronica Infante, Date of Birth: 10/27/2004, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Fatherʼs name: Tomas Vega, Motherʼs name: Maria Infante Medrano. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 04/15/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 04/15/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 02/12/2020 by: Maria Avitud Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

2/20, 2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3343383#/28583



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539984-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT to MIRANDA ALCOTT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28584

T.S. No.: 9550-1479 TSG Order No.: 8417263 A.P.N.: 202-0-073-050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 03/10/2005 as Document No.: 20050310-0059222, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: BARNEY R. GARCIA JR., A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 03/19/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 334 SOUTH F STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $348,605.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-1479. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION LOT 30 OF THE HENRY T. OXNARD SUBDIVISION, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, IN THE COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER RECORDED IN BOOK 5, PAGES 49 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. NPP0367764 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020/28657

T.S. No.: 9462-5536 TSG Order No.: 191024496-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 181-0-206-015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/14/2005 as Document No.: 20051214-0306894, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: J Michael Pace A Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 03/19/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2531 WOOD OPAL WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $149,711.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-5536. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0367845 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, 03/12/2020/28658

NOTICE OF INTENDED

TRANSFER OF RETAIL

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

UNDER SECTIONS

24073 AND 24074,

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS

AND PROFESSIONS CODE

Licensee(s) Name(s): LA FONDA DEL REY

Premises Address(es) To Which The Licenses(s) Has/Have Been Issued: 455 S. A STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030

Licensee’s Mailing Address: 455 S. A STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030

Applicant(s) Name(s): SUSHI WAY, LLC

Proposed Business Address: Mailing Address of Applicant: 20144 W. JUBILEE WAY, PORTER RANCH, CA 91326

Kind of License Intended To Be Transferred: ON-SALE GENERAL EATING PLACE, TYPE 47, NO. 551373

Escrow Holder/Guarantor Name: ALL BROKERS ESCROW INC

Escrow Holder/Guarantor Address: 2924 W MAGNOLIA BLVD BURBANK, CA 91505

Total consideration to be paid for business and license; including inventory, whether actual cost, estimated cost, or a not-to-exceed amount):

CASH $22,500.00

DEMAND NOTE(S) $67,500.00

TOTAL AMOUNT $90,000.00

The parties agree that the consideration for the transfer of the business and the license(s) is to be paid only after the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has approved the proposed transfer. The parties also agree and herein direct the above-named escrow holder to make payment of distribution within a reasonable time after the completion of the transfer of the license as provided in Section 24074 of the California Business and Professions Code.

Date signed: 2/6/20

La Fonda Del Rey

S/ Angel Alvarado Arreola,

President

Licensee(s)/Transferor(s)

Date signed: 1-17-20

Sushi Way, LLC

S/ Brent Stein, Manager

Applicant(s)/Transferee(s)

2/27/20

CNS-3344998#/28700



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 18, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 C031 – HR & JJ Group, Inc Chavez, Hector; C038 – Davis-Zellers, Dianne; F135 – Baca, Jacob; F207 – McGhee, Destin; F331 – Garcia, Maria; F364 – Rey, Englad; F451 – Almendares, Ana; F469 – Lopez, Ramona; F522 – Polk, Charles

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B073 – Thomas, Georgette; B346 – Salmons, Richard; E106 – Valenzuela, Constantino; K050 – Medrano, Jenny; K299 – Powers, Joseph

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 C207 – Bueno, Niurka; C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; D012 – Leon, Victoria; D097 – Fries, Chris; D176 – Greer, Ocody; D275 – Hao, Vermouth; D303 – Webb, Jessandra

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 357-D – Sikora, Christine; 358-B – Carrillo, Christina; B118 – Balolong, Trish; B152 – Valerio, Vincent; C215 – Mercer, Mark; D336 – Guevara, Edgardo; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis; E477 – Morales, Herman

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B499 – Donate, Beverly; R281 – Rivera, Antonio; R285 – Trujillo, Brandon; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R316 – Navarro, Debbie; R355 – Fields, Destinee; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; R369 – Lemalu, Michelle; W137 – Foster, Samuel

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029

1056 – Kang, Andrew; 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 1087 – Toft, Dana

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 3811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

F104 – Durant, Hamsa Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 27th of February & 5th of March 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No.

6052683.

2/27, 3/5/20

CNS-3346422#/28705

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of March, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Shirley Barrera 027

Shirley Barrera 279

Alma Diaz Estrada 652

Annalyn Elliott-Workman 055

Sarahi Esquivel 761

Beverly Footman 656

Alex Gaona 025

Wendy Hernandez 247B

Agustin Lopez 778

Jason Michel 788

Benjamin Morris 165

Veronyca Solis 256

Maria Tovar 586

Christopher Vera 255B

Deborah Young 168

Veronica Ysordia 583

Martha Zuniga 267

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 27th day of February and 5th day of March, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C (888)564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28839

LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on 3/20/2020 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Laureena Campos Unit# 223 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Raymond Thomas Unit# 211 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Florentino Tapia Unit# 1112 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Monica Ramirez Unit# 1101 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Raul Marquez Unit# 250 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Jim Gay Unit# 212 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 2/7/2020. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn Bond No. MS879-23-57 (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28841

NOTICE OF

LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 13th day of March 2020, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1098 Frank Evangelista Jr.

1115 Casey Spatz

1116 Casey Spatz

1120 Juan A. Castaneda

3065 Ruben Santana

3198 Noemi Reyes

3200 Luis R. Hernandez

6129 Irma Martinez

8104 Paul Lopez

Property to be sold is misc. household goods, appliances, furn., electronics, tv’s, toys, clothing, bags, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Auction and Vehicle Lien Service, LLC. Bond # 14663730099, RS 47399, Telephone: 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28840



NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 132030123

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below.

The names and business addresses of the seller are: Grace Kim and John Kim 107 W. Main Street, #C Ventura, CA 93001

The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 824 Fitzgerald Avenue Ventura, CA 93003

As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: none

The names and business addresses of the buyer are: Mike Diaa Torcha 375 E. Thompson Blvd. #201 Ventura, CA 93003

The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 107 W. Main Street, #C, Ventura, CA 93001

The business name used by the seller at that location is: PAK’S FAMILY DISCOUNT STORE.

The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 03/16/20 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2.

If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is

Lei Selu-Johnson, Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, and the last date for filing claims shall be 03/13/20, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below.

Dated: 2/21/20

S/ Mike Diaa Toreha

2/27/20

CNS-3346721#/28843



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE OF

LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 03/13/20 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

B161 Alice Garcia

C039 Elsa Gavino

D024 John P. Fredericks

E008 Veronica Preciado

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28844

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on 12:00 PM, March 13th 2020. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California, the following units:

Amanda Castro: 8 tool boxes, tools, 3 storage tubs, cooler, tool bag, air pump, misc. items.

Celia Andrade: booster seat, stroller, folding table, 2 computer towers, 2 folding chairs, sutffed animals, toys, linens, bags and boxes of unknowns. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated February 27th and March 5th, 2020Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28842



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540294- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 21 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ, AKA MARIA CRISTINA VILLANUEBA CAMACHO, AKA CRISTINA MARIA CAMACHO to CRISTINA MARIA GONZALEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04/10/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 21 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amber Coronado, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28846

SUMMONS

49CIV. 20-000128

SUMMONS

STATE OF

SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF MINNEHAHA

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT

GPAC, LLP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PROGENABIOME, LLC,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE- NAMED DEFENDANTS, GREETINGS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff in the above entitled action, a copy of which said Complaint is hereunto annexed and herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the subscribers, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P., at their office at P.O. Box 1030, 206 West 14th Street, P.O. Box 1030, in the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, South Dakota, within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and you will hereby take notice that in case of your failure to answer said Complaint, judgment by default may be rendered against you as requested in the said Complaint.

Dated at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this 13th day of January 2020.

DAVENPORT, EVANS, HURWITZ & SMITH, L.L.P.

Mitchell Peterson

206 West 14th Street

P.O. Box 1030

Sioux Falls, SD 57101-1030

Telephone (605) 336-2880

Facsimile (605) 335-3639

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20, 3/12/20 and 3/19/20./28853



SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del

Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complain Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064. 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer/Clerk (Secretario),

by /s/ Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

2/27, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19/20

CNS-3345752#/28704

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF: CAROL WARRIAN

AKA GWENDOLYN CAROL

WARRIAN

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539496- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CAROL WARRIAN AKA GWENDOLYN CAROL WARRIAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by THOMAS R. ORSI AND BARBARA A. ORSI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that THOMAS R. ORSI AND BARBARA A. ORSI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/11/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk

Attorney for Petitioner

MICHELLE E. MATTI – SBN 128141

ATTORNEY AT LAW, APC

300 WEST GLENOAKS BLVD.

SUITE 103

GLENDALE CA 91202

BSC 218001

2/13, 2/20, 2/27/20

CNS-3340504#/28430



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

BEVERLY RUTH BLAUVELT

AKA BEVERLY R. BLAUVELT

AKA BEVERLY R. PECHO,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2020-00539512-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BEVERLY RUTH BLAVELT aka BEVERLY R. BLAUVELT aka BEVERLY R. PECHO A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SUSAN CHASE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SUSAN CHASE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledge able in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill (SBN 227154); Lauren E. Sims (SBN 286676), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball RoadVentura, California 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28413

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF HEARING –

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

OR TRUST

ESTATE OF

MARGARET H. DOMERCQ,

DECEDENT

Case No. 56-2019-00531558- PR-LA-OXN

This notice is required by law. You are not required to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing and object or respond if you wish. If you do not respond or attend the hearing, the court may act on the filing without you.

1. NOTICE is given that: Donald Lee Schneider: Administrator

has filed a petition, application, report, or account: Report of sale and petition for order confirming sale of real property.

Real property is a duplex consisting of 2, 2 bedroom, 1 bath units located at 67 North Dunning Street, Ventura, CA.

Legal description: Lot 8, Anacapa Estates No. 1, in the City of San Buenaventura, County of Ventura, State of California as per map thereof recorded in the Office of the County recorder of Said County in Book 22, Page 53 of maps.

A.P.N.077-0-052-125 Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case.

2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows:

Hearing Date: MAR 18 2020,

Time: 09:00,

Dept. J6.

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division

NOTICE

If the filing described in 1 is a report of the status of a decedent’s estate administration made under Probate Code section 12200,

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO PETITION FOR AN ACCOUNTING UNDER SECTION 10950 OF THE PROBATE CODE.

Randolph W. Andell, (SBN 180706), Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 California Street, Ventura, CA 93001-2620, (805) 648-5111,

Attorney for Administrator, Donald Lee Schneider.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20/28431

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF HAROLD ROBERT WILSON, DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2020-00539651- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: HAROLD ROBERT WILSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CHRISTINE ANNE WILSON CARPENTER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CHRISTINE ANNE WILSON CARPENTER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/18/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse – Oxnard. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: ERIKA TARANKOW, ESQ., OF COUNSEL, S.B.N. 273369,

(Address): THOMPSON, MALONE & CONTI, 16133 VENTURA BLVD., PENTHOUSE,

ENCINO, CA 91436, (Telephone): (818) 703-7700.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28405

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ARTHUR PAUL MENCHER,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539838-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ARTHUR PAUL MENCHER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KLARA K. MENCHER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KLARA K. MENCHER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 3/18/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark T. Jessee SBN 174233, Law Offices Mark T. Jessee, 50 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (805) 497-5868. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28573

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JEAN MARIE VAN

HORN AKA JEAN

MARIE TWICHELL

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539874-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JEAN MARIE VAN HORN AKA JEAN MARIE TWICHELL. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JAMES GABLE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JAMES GABLE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/25/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, #122, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

DARCI GERDES –

SBN 262869

THE LAW OFFICE

OF DARCI GERDES

1635 FOXTRAIL DRIVE, #339

LOVELAND CO 80538

BSC 218048

2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20

CNS-3344282#/28580



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

RICHARD R. PLOWMAN

CASE NO.

56-2020- 00539954-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD R. PLOWMAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JEFFREY RICHARD PLOWMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JEFFREY RICHARD PLOWMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedentʼs WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/19/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN

253284 PEDERSON LAW OFFICES

APLC

920 HAMPSHIRE RD.,

SUITE A1

WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA

91361.

2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20

CNS-3343690#/28582

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JANET MALENE COOMBES CASE NO. 56-2020- 00540000-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JANET MALENE COOMBES. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JIM ALAN COOMBES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JIM ALAN COOMBES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/25/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN 253284

PEDERSON LAW OFFICES, APLC

920 HAMPSHIRE RD. SUITE A1

WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91361

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3345381#/28702



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MARJORIE JANE HOOPER AKA MARJORIE JANE JONES CASE NO. 56-2020- 00540094-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MARJORIE JANE HOOPER AKA MARJORIE JANE JONES. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JANE ALLISON HOOPER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JANE ALLISON HOOPER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/01/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

JANE ALLISON HOOPER

7268 1/4 FOUNTAIN AVENUE WEST HOLLYWOOD CA 90046

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3344846#/28701



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DONALD MICHAEL WHITE CASE NO. 56-2020- 00539781-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DONALD MICHAEL WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SHARON MARIE CARLSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SHARON MARIE CARLSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/18/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JOHN B. PALLEY – SBN 173469

MEISSNER, JOSEPH, PALLEY & RUGGLES, INC.

1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE, SUITE 108

SACRAMENTO CA 95815

2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3345518#/28703



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANN JEANETTE NEWMAN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00537730- PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANN JEANETTE NEWMAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DIANE MARIE DEFFNER MIERS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DIANE MARIE DEFFNER MIERS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MAR 26 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Thomas E. Olson (SBN 82569),

Benton, Orr Duval & Buckingham,

39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001,

(805) 648-5111.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28706



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BARRETT HARTER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2020-00538880- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CHRISTINE BARRETT HARTER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CAROLE BALLARD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CAROLE BALLARD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 3/26/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Miles Lang, SBN 189826,

BONAVENTURE LAW GROUP,

PO Box 7576, Ventura, CA 93006,

(805) 622-7576.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20/28845.