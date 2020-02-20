FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000727-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GREENHAND PRODUCTION COMPANY, 2) GREENHAND PRODUCTION CO., 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Betsie Garcia, 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Betsie Garcia, Betsie Garcia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27924

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001020-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARTISTICO WOOD FLOORING, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27925

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001448-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TRINITY WHEELER PHOTOGRAPHY, 2) SQUARE FOOTAGE, 451 East Main Street, Suite 4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, 75 North Santa Cruz Apt. 4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/27/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, Trinity Petersen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27926

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001490-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIAMOND SHINE COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Eduardo Quintero, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eduardo Quintero, Eduardo Quintero. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27928

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200124-10001559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NRG ELECTRIC, 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County,State of Incorporation / Organization, CA / 4548689, AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., Kyle Phillippe, Kyle Phillippe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 24, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC MEDIATION GROUP, 360 Mobil Ave., Suite 207C, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Scott Michael Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/23/2014. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27943

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001018-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATSY WRIGHT, PSYD, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Wright, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patricia Wright, Patricia Wright. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27945

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001751-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAMARTS, 1125 Cypress Point Lane #103, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathryn Miller, 1125 Cypress Pt. Ln. #103, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathryn Miller, Kathryn Miller. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28260

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001639-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOL COUNSELING, 674 County Square Drive, Suite 208-A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marisol L. Fregoso, 241 S. 13th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marisol L. Fregoso, Marisol L. Fregoso. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28236

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001745-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WITH A WOMEN’S TOUCH, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Tyryn Champagne, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/28/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tyryn Champagne, Tyryn Champagne. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28241

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001723-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SCOTEROD FAB-N-TECH, 4277 Transport St., Unit F, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Scott Lacy, 4485 Hope St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/27/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28242

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000530-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CROSSOVER PERFORMANCE AND FITNESS, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jason Kacena, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Kacena, Jason Kacena. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28287

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001754-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIE KONDZIELSKI & ASSOCIATES, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, Marie H. Kondzielski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28243

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001864-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHANNEL ISLAND BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jonatas Novaes, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonatas Novaes, Jonatas Novaes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28244

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RAMOS REPAIRS, 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Gilbert Ramos Jr., 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gilbert Ramos Jr., Gilbert Ramos Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28245

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001937-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ORENDA RISING CENTER FOR PERSONAL RENEWAL & WELLBEING, 12 W. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, 70 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/12/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28246



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001987-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKIN MAGICIAN, 451 E Main St., Studio 6, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kaila Dinius, 225 S. Joanne Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/30/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kaila Dinius, Kaila Dinius. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200203-10002184-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAL COAST BACKFLOW, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jason Arnold, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Arnold, Jason Arnold. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001854-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURE PRECISION, 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/3/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., David D. Wade, David D. Wade, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001968-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EAST VENTURA FOURSQUARE CHURCH, 2) LIGHTHOUSE 805 CHURCH, 6200 Montalvo Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Venutra County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1910 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-18-1950. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, Adam Davidson, Adam Davidson, Corporate Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28252

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002625-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S STAGESTRUTTERS, 35 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Gryphon Seveney, 35 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gryphon Seveney, Gryphon Seveney. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28434

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002634-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VENTURA SOLAR POWER, 2) VENTURA SOLAR, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Mark Ventura, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Scott Ventura, 3944 Villamonte Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/7/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Ventura, Mark Ventura. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28435

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002523-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LEAN INSTITUTE, 2) SOLACE PRODUCTIONS, 300 East Esplanade Dr., 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Lean Health Care Associates, 300 East Esplanade Dr., 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/29/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lean Health Care Associates, Jennifer Susan Wortham, Jennifer Susan Wortham, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28436

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200205-10002331-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BEACHOCEANNIGHTSKY, 2) BEACHOCEANNIGHTSKY RECORDS, 3) SOUL COW SOL PUBLISHING, 4) BOB PEACE MUSIC, 5) THE CHI FUZZ, 6) TWO PALMS THERAPY, 405 Douglas Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Robert Isaac Gutierrez, 4005 S. J Street, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Isaac Gutierrez, Robert Isaac Gutierrez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28433

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002542-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HAUL4ME.COM, 2) UNITED LANDCARE SERVICES, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C3153450 CA, UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, 4760 Calle Quetzal, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 09/2010; 2) 08/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ UNITED PROPERTY SERVICES, INC, Richard Jack, Richard Jack, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28587

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200207-10002485-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE TELEPHONE, 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., 1445 Donlon St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATLANTIS UTILITY INC., Alan Kosh, Alan Kosh, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28588

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200213-10002872-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA CARE SERVICES, LLC, John Davis, John Davis, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28589

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200210-10002597-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AVANTE HAIR STUDIO, 555 South A Street, Suite# 165A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Daisy Chavez Gomez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030, Lucero M Juarez, 1730 Natalie Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daisy Chavez Gomez, Daisy Chavez Gomez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28591

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200206-10002470-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRINITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Juan Guerra, 15608 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Guerra, Juan Guerra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28592

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539367-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 27 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO to JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 16, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 27 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27944

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539576- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 31 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG to MARC JOSEPH BALOG.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/13/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 31 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28227



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539414- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 28 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA to DIANE ANN SALERNO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/16/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 28 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. CAMPOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28228

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539629- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ to ERIC DIRK GRAF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 03 2020.BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28229

TSG No.: 191146693-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900285850 APN: 087-0-063-155 Property Address: 954 ANN ARBOR AVENUE VENTURA, CA 93004-2364 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/01/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/27/2020 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/04/2007, as Instrument No. 20071004-00189108-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: DANA LOUISE MCGUNIGALE, AND DONALD PAUL MCGUNIGALE JR, WIFE AND HUBAND AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 087-0-063-155 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 954 ANN ARBOR AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93004-2364 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 389,184.98. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’S office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285850 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’S attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0366988 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/06/2020, 02/13/2020, 02/20/2020/28102|



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No 56-2020-00539472-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 01/29/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER to DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 3/11/20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: 01/29/2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28225

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539629-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ to ERIC DIRK GRAF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 03 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28229

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539870- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 10 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERT TYSON MILLS aka TYSON ROBERT SANTOS to TYSON ROBERT SANTOS.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 10 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28432

LIEN SALE VEHICLE UNDER CIVIL CODE SECT 3071 WILL BE SOLD AT: ANACAPA TOWING 1300 E FIFTH ST OXNARD CA 93030 AT 10 AM ON THURSDAY MARCH 5, 2020. 2019 NISS(8KHR862)ID#(3N1CE2CPXKL360937)=8750.00

FOR TOWING, STORAGE, LIEN COSTS. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20/28570

LIEN SALE

Adamsonʼs Towing, Inc., 214 S Bryant Ojai, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 3/3/2020: 19-RAM License: AD69J33 / CA Vin: 3C6JR6AT9KG522458. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20./28571



NOTICE OF

LIEN SALE

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700et seq. of the business and Professions Code of the State of California. (See section 1812.600 of Civil Code) Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held on Tuesday 10th day of March, 2020 at 8:45 A.M., on the premises where said property including: Furniture, household goods, electronics, tools, and miscellaneous items that have been stored and which are located at: Freeway Mini Storage, 4875 Market St. Ventura, CA 93003, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by competitive bidding by: J. Michaelʼs Auction, Inc. Bond # 142295787 phone (714) 996-4881. The following:

Customer Name Unit#

Antal Construction Inc. A9

Roseann Cosby A33

Leeardis D. Brockington B29

Crystal M. Roberts C30

Alfred Arroyo D5

Rosal Isabel Valenzuela D41

Roderick Nava D63

Theresa K. Stephens D95

James Whalley E18

Estelle M. Mondragon E30

Michael J. Landis E78

Tirso Hinojosa G10

Christy Adams G44

Jared Donnella G115

Kathy L. Cockrell H5

Emily Gholson H58

& Christopher Owens

Nancy Christy H129

Esperanza Sierra H135

Kevin P. Kegel I5

All purchases items sold as is where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Goods must be paid for in cash at time of sale. Freeway Mini Storage staff reserves the right to bid at sale and/or refuse any bids. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party(s). For more information please contact Freeway Mini Storage at (805) 658-1094. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20 and 2/27/20.28572



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial

Code)

Escrow No. 005825-TN

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Clarence W. Wetzel, 1482 E. Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 1482 E. Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: AC Lock and Security, Inc., a California Corporation, 5924 E. Los Angeles Avenue, Unit H, Simi Valley, CA 91306

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are of that certain business located at: 1482 E. Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065.

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: A-1 Lock and Safe

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 03/09/20 at the office of Better Escrow Service,

3303 Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505,

Escrow No. 005825-TN,

Escrow Officer: Tessa Nordquist.

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7“ above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 03/06/20.

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: None

Dated: February 11, 2020

Transferees:

AC Lock and Security, Inc., a

California Corporation

By: S/ Mohammad Nikooee, CFO

By: S/ Ignocio Cisneros,

President and CEO

By: S/ Maricela Cortez, Secretary

2/20/20

CNS-3343189#/28574



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.

Escrow No. 132030078

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below.

The names and business addresses of the seller are:

Elite Janitorial & Carpet Care, Inc., 1746-F, South Victoria Ave #338, Ventura, CA 93003

The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 1746-F, South Victoria Ave #338, Ventura, CA 93003

As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None

The names and business addresses of the buyer are:

Pristine Touch, LLC, 1098 Stravinsky Lane, Ventura, CA 93003

The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 1746-F, South Victoria Ave #338, Ventura, CA 93003

The business name used by the seller at that location is: ELITE JANITORIAL & CARPET CARE,

INC.

The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 03/09/20 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041.

This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2.

If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Lei Selu-Johnson, Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, and the last date for filing claims shall be 03/06/20, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: 2/10/20

Pristine Touch, LLC

By: S/ William S. Elkins, II, Sole

Member

2/20/20

CNS-3343151#/28575



COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyorʼs Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on MARCH 17TH, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for POTRERO ROAD BIKE LANES – PHASE II, for Specification No. RD20-03, which consists of construction of pavement widening of Potrero Road from Hidden Valley Road to Bridge #231 to accommodate type II bike lanes including traffic control & construction signing, water pollution prevention, drainage pipe & headwall. grating catch basin, light rock splash pad, air placed concrete with wire mesh, bridge widening preparation, drill & bond dowel, bridge structural modification, concrete barrier & tubular bicycle railing, Midwest guardrail system, with transition railing & terminal end system, road shoulder slope& ditch regrading, 7“ thick AC paving, miscellaneous AC paving, PBM shoulder backing, micro-milling, surface preparation & crack sealing, Type II emulsion-aggregate slurry, pavement delineation & striping, & appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $1,350,000

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website“ where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access

Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $17.54, including tax and shipping, $7.54 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyorʼs Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyorʼs Public Counter on 3rd floor)

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under

Bids & Subs.

When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractorʼs License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashierʼs check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

2/20/20

CNS-3343677#/28576



COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING INFORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyorʼs Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on MARCH 12TH, 2020 and afterwards publicly opened, for WOOLSEY FIRE 4407DR – GUARDRAIL REPLACEMENT, for Specification No, RD20-05(I), which consists of removing & replacing guardrail systems, including but not limited to steel posts, spacer blocks, terminal systems, & reflectors at five (5) locations on Yerba Buena Road & Deer Creek Road including public access & notice, traffic control & construction signing, water pollution control, guardrail reflector, & appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $81,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this

Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at:https://www.vcpublicworks.org/es

d/contracting/ then

click on ìContract Bidding Opportunitiesî and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access.

Printed copies may also be purchased at the Public Counter for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyorʼs Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyorʼs Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashierʼs check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class C-13 or C-32 California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site.

Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can obtain wage rates from the website provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site:

http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

2/20/20

CNS-3343681#/28577



NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq.

and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 131930685

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made.

The names and addresses of the Seller/Licensee are:

Maria Almazan and Victor Almazan Reyes, 449 No. 10th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060The business is known as: Garden Market Quality

Meats/Deli

The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are:

Araceli Ramirez Urbina, 15433 W. Telegraph Road, Space 59W, Santa Paula, CA

As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: None

The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures, equipment and liquor license and are located at: 449 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060

The kind of license to be transferred is: Off-Sale Beer and Wine now issued for the premises located at: 449 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060

The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is March 9, 2020 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041.

The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of Three Thousand And No/100 Dollars ($300,000.00), which consists of the following:

Description Amount

Furniture, fixtures & equipment

$40,000.00

Trade Name 50,000.00

Goodwill $80,000.00

Inventory $20,000.00

ABC License 10,000.00

Covenant not to compete 100,000.00

It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) forth below.

Dated: 01/21/20

/s/ Araceli Ramirez Urbina

Dated: 01/21/2020

/s/ Maria Almazan

Date: 1/21/2020

/s/ Victor Almazan Reyes

2/20/20

CNS-3344224#/28579



APN: 205-0-032-115 TS No: CA07001120-19-1 TO No: 8759806 NOTICE OF TRUSTEEʼS SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 17, 2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 22, 2009 as Instrument No. 20091022-00173472-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ERIN SMITH ALLEN, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is“. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1141 SPRUCE ST, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeʼs Sale is estimated to be $315,623.99 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryʼs bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierʼs check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeʼs Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderʼs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderʼs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trusteeʼs Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07001120-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/20/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07001120-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 69773, Pub Dates: 02/20/2020, 02/27/2020, 03/05/2020, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER/28500



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 072151

HEARING DATE: 04/15/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ziclali Veronica Infante, a child. To: Maria Infante Medrano, Thomas Vega, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ziclali Veronica Infante, Date of Birth: 10/27/2004, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Fatherʼs name: Tomas Vega, Motherʼs name: Maria Infante Medrano. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 04/15/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 04/15/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 02/12/2020 by: Maria Avitud Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

2/20, 2/27, 3/5, 3/12/20

CNS-3343383#/28583



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539984-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIRANDA ALCOTT CREADICK AKA MIRANDA ALCOTT to MIRANDA ALCOTT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20, 3/5/20 and 3/12/20./28584

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

FRANCES P. SANCHEZ,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539150-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FRANCES P. SANCHEZ.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GLORIA NAJERA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: GLORIA NAJERA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carlos J. Najera, (SBN 80460), Law Office of Carlos J. Najera, APC, 1237 S. Victoria Avenue, #187, Oxnard, CA 93035, (805) 339-0960. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27841

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LAWRENCE AMOS

WASHINGTON JR.

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539059-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LAWRENCE AMOS WASHINGTON JR.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/04/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250.

A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

DEMETRIA AKIKO

WILLIAMS

19188 HILLTOP RD.

PENN VALLEY CA 95946

1/30, 2/6, 2/13/20

CNS-3335855#/27898

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ROGER ALAN HOFMANN,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539251-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROGER ALAN HOFMANN.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOAN A. ANDREWS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOAN A. ANDREWS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brian L. fox, (CSB# 141625), Law Offices of Brian L. Fox, APC, 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-9204.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27901

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

SERGE PATRICK

LICHTSTEINER

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00537555-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of SERGE PATRICK LICHTSTEINER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MICHELLE NAYOUNG LICHTSTEINER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MICHELLE NAYOUNG LICHTSTEINER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the pesonal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/05/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

STACEY M. DAVY – SBN 265192

KOPPLE, KLINGER &

ELBAZ, LLP

10866 WILSHIRE BLVD.,

SUITE 1500

LOS ANGELES CA 90024

BSC 217965

2/6, 2/13, 2/20/20

CNS-3337366#/28273

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

HOLLY D. MASON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00538842-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: HOLLY D. MASON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KIMBERLY CORBIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: KIMBERLY CORBIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Guy W. Murray, (SBN 128716), Law Offices of Guy W. Murray, 255 N. Wilson St. (Mail: P.O. Box 180), Nipomo, CA 93444, (805) 929-7150.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./28297



SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA FOR

THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA

In Re:

JEAN S. WEHNER

and GILBERT L. WEHNER,

TRUSTORS OF

THE WEHNER LIVING

TRUST dated 11/1/2007

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF DEATH OF

TRUSTORS,

JEAN S. WEHNER

and GILBERT L. WEHNER

[Probate Code §§19040 et seq.;

19050, et seq]

Case No.

56-2020-00539444-

PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Jean S. Wehner and Gilbert L. Wehner), that all persons having claims against either of said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, The Wehner Living Trust dated 11/1/2007 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustees (Teresa Wehner and Mary Wehner) of The Wehner Living Trust dated 11/1/2007 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after February 6, 2020 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: January 28, 2020, /s/ Teresa Wehner, Successor Trustee, of the Above-Referenced Trust; c/o 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF: CAROL WARRIAN

AKA GWENDOLYN CAROL

WARRIAN

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539496- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CAROL WARRIAN AKA GWENDOLYN CAROL WARRIAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by THOMAS R. ORSI AND BARBARA A. ORSI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that THOMAS R. ORSI AND BARBARA A. ORSI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/11/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk

Attorney for Petitioner

MICHELLE E. MATTI – SBN 128141

ATTORNEY AT LAW, APC

300 WEST GLENOAKS BLVD.

SUITE 103

GLENDALE CA 91202

BSC 218001

2/13, 2/20, 2/27/20

CNS-3340504#/28430



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

BEVERLY RUTH BLAUVELT

AKA BEVERLY R. BLAUVELT

AKA BEVERLY R. PECHO,

DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2020-00539512-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BEVERLY RUTH BLAVELT aka BEVERLY R. BLAUVELT aka BEVERLY R. PECHO A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SUSAN CHASE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SUSAN CHASE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledge able in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill (SBN 227154); Lauren E. Sims (SBN 286676), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball RoadVentura, California 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28413

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF HEARING –

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

OR TRUST

ESTATE OF

MARGARET H. DOMERCQ,

DECEDENT

Case No. 56-2019-00531558- PR-LA-OXN

This notice is required by law. You are not required to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing and object or respond if you wish. If you do not respond or attend the hearing, the court may act on the filing without you.

1. NOTICE is given that: Donald Lee Schneider: Administrator

has filed a petition, application, report, or account: Report of sale and petition for order confirming sale of real property.

Real property is a duplex consisting of 2, 2 bedroom, 1 bath units located at 67 North Dunning Street, Ventura, CA.

Legal description: Lot 8, Anacapa Estates No. 1, in the City of San Buenaventura, County of Ventura, State of California as per map thereof recorded in the Office of the County recorder of Said County in Book 22, Page 53 of maps.

A.P.N.077-0-052-125 Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case.

2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows:

Hearing Date: MAR 18 2020,

Time: 09:00,

Dept. J6.

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division

NOTICE

If the filing described in 1 is a report of the status of a decedent’s estate administration made under Probate Code section 12200,

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO PETITION FOR AN ACCOUNTING UNDER SECTION 10950 OF THE PROBATE CODE.

Randolph W. Andell, (SBN 180706), Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 California Street, Ventura, CA 93001-2620, (805) 648-5111,

Attorney for Administrator, Donald Lee Schneider.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20/28431

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF HAROLD ROBERT WILSON, DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2020-00539651- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: HAROLD ROBERT WILSON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CHRISTINE ANNE WILSON CARPENTER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CHRISTINE ANNE WILSON CARPENTER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/18/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse – Oxnard. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: ERIKA TARANKOW, ESQ., OF COUNSEL, S.B.N. 273369,

(Address): THOMPSON, MALONE & CONTI, 16133 VENTURA BLVD., PENTHOUSE,

ENCINO, CA 91436, (Telephone): (818) 703-7700.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28405

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ARTHUR PAUL MENCHER,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539838-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ARTHUR PAUL MENCHER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KLARA K. MENCHER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KLARA K. MENCHER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.The petition requests the decedentʼs will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 3/18/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark T. Jessee SBN 174233, Law Offices Mark T. Jessee, 50 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (805) 497-5868. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/20/20, 2/27/20 and 3/5/20./28573

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JEAN MARIE VAN

HORN AKA JEAN

MARIE TWICHELL

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539874-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JEAN MARIE VAN HORN AKA JEAN MARIE TWICHELL. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JAMES GABLE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JAMES GABLE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/25/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, #122, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

DARCI GERDES –

SBN 262869

THE LAW OFFICE

OF DARCI GERDES

1635 FOXTRAIL DRIVE, #339

LOVELAND CO 80538

BSC 218048

2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20

CNS-3344282#/28580



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

RICHARD R. PLOWMAN

CASE NO.

56-2020- 00539954-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RICHARD R. PLOWMAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JEFFREY RICHARD PLOWMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JEFFREY RICHARD PLOWMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedentʼs WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/19/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN

253284 PEDERSON LAW OFFICES

APLC

920 HAMPSHIRE RD.,

SUITE A1

WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA

91361.

2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20

CNS-3343690#/28582