FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200107- 10000358-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLF GIDDY, 2) GO GIDDY, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, DONALD BURTON, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Sept. 15 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DONALD BURTON, Donald Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27527



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113- 10000684-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GREG AND DAVID COMPANY, 1445 Donlon St., Ste. 20, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dennis W. Kimbrough, 1435 Mission Ridge Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, Robert O. Ellison, 4585 Paradise Dr., Tiburon, CA 94920. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/1965. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis W. Kimbrough, Dennis W. Kimbrough. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27528

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200106- 10000283-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN WYNDHAM GARDEN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 03/28/2008, renewed 10/04/2018. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20181004- 10018373-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27529

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200106-10000296-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JANUARY 5, 2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27530

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200117-10001145-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, c0263016 CA, The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, Brock Travis, Brock Travis, Board President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 17, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27744



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000534-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PIXEL HORROR STUDIOS, 2) DATA DRIVEN STUDIO, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, William Robert Danish-Engel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27746



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000759-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TINA DULCO CA CSR NO 7088, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/13/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, Tina Dulco. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27748



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200114-10000826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CO.NAISSANCE, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, E. Ventura. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27749



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200121-10001223-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: S&I WHOLESALE, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, SAFA BITTAR, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SAFA BITTAR, Safa Bittar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27775

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000727-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GREENHAND PRODUCTION COMPANY, 2) GREENHAND PRODUCTION CO., 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Betsie Garcia, 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Betsie Garcia, Betsie Garcia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27924

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001020-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARTISTICO WOOD FLOORING, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27925

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001448-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TRINITY WHEELER PHOTOGRAPHY, 2) SQUARE FOOTAGE, 451 East Main Street, Suite 4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, 75 North Santa Cruz Apt. 4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/27/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, Trinity Petersen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27926

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001490-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIAMOND SHINE COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Eduardo Quintero, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eduardo Quintero, Eduardo Quintero. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27928

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200124-10001559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NRG ELECTRIC, 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County,State of Incorporation / Organization, CA / 4548689, AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., Kyle Phillippe, Kyle Phillippe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 24, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC MEDIATION GROUP, 360 Mobil Ave., Suite 207C, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Scott Michael Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/23/2014. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27943

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001018-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATSY WRIGHT, PSYD, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Wright, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patricia Wright, Patricia Wright. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27945

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001751-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAMARTS, 1125 Cypress Point Lane #103, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathryn Miller, 1125 Cypress Pt. Ln. #103, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathryn Miller, Kathryn Miller. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28260

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001639-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOL COUNSELING, 674 County Square Drive, Suite 208-A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marisol L. Fregoso, 241 S. 13th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marisol L. Fregoso, Marisol L. Fregoso. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28236

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001745-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WITH A WOMEN’S TOUCH, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Tyryn Champagne, 3351 Taffrail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/28/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tyryn Champagne, Tyryn Champagne. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28241

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001723-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SCOTEROD FAB-N-TECH, 4277 Transport St., Unit F, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Scott Lacy, 4485 Hope St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/27/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy, Scott Lacy. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28242

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000530-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CROSSOVER PERFORMANCE AND FITNESS, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jason Kacena, 548 Galsworthy St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Kacena, Jason Kacena. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28287

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200128-10001754-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIE KONDZIELSKI & ASSOCIATES, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, 6691 Pinnacle Way, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MARIE H. KONDZIELSKI, Marie H. Kondzielski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28243

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001864-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHANNEL ISLAND BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jonatas Novaes, 3645 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonatas Novaes, Jonatas Novaes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28244

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RAMOS REPAIRS, 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Gilbert Ramos Jr., 2495 Alvarado St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gilbert Ramos Jr., Gilbert Ramos Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28245

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001937-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ORENDA RISING CENTER FOR PERSONAL RENEWAL & WELLBEING, 12 W. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, 70 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/12/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Barbara Marquez-OíNeill, Barbara Marquez-OíNeill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28246



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001987-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKIN MAGICIAN, 451 E Main St., Studio 6, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kaila Dinius, 225 S. Joanne Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/30/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kaila Dinius, Kaila Dinius. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28248

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200203-10002184-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAL COAST BACKFLOW, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jason Arnold, 119 Ferro Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Arnold, Jason Arnold. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on February 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28249

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200129-10001854-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURE PRECISION, 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., 649 E. Easy Street, Unit B, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/3/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ATOMIC WHEEL COMPANY, INC., David D. Wade, David D. Wade, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 29, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28250

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200130-10001968-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) EAST VENTURA FOURSQUARE CHURCH, 2) LIGHTHOUSE 805 CHURCH, 6200 Montalvo Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Venutra County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1910 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-18-1950. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, Adam Davidson, Adam Davidson, Corporate Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28252

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538766- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 10 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STEPHANIE WHITE; SHAWN WHITE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STEPHANIE WHITE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ASTRID MARIA WHITE to ASTRID FELICITY WHITE; MARIA FERNANDA WHITE to MARIA ESPERANZA WHITE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/21/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 10 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27525



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538630- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 07 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH to NEIL FITCH. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/25/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 07 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27526



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538821- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. PETITION OF: SUSAN RENE SCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SUSAN RENE SCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SUSAN RENE SCOTT to SUSAN RENE REVETT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/24/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 19-31081-BA-CA Title Order No. : 1161807 APN No. : 203-0-331-045 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/11/2014 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Rosendo R Mascorro, Veronica M. Mascorro, dated 06/11/2014 and recorded 07/03/2014 as Instrument No. 20140703-00083204-0 1/6 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 10/15/2019 as Instrument No. 20191015-00125183-0 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/13/2020 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA. 93009 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and Lot 39 of Tract No. 1337, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 32, Page 89of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County.Except therefrom all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbon substances, lying below a depth of 500 feet,without the right of surface entry. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2711 S J St Oxnard, CA 93033. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $70,102.04 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/16/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27664



NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 18-20315-SP-CA Title Order No. : 180208766-CA-VOI APN No. : 081-0-082-130 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/04/2005 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Robert Alderman and Noni Alderman, husband and wife and Lucki Candoff and Jennifer Candoff, husband and wife, dated 08/04/2005 and recorded 08/23/2005 as Instrument No. 20050823-0208890 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 02/21/2019 as Instrument No. 20190221-000195750 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/20/2020 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Four Points By Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.Com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, Ca 93001 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and LOT 735, PIERPONT BAY NO 2 IN THE CITY OF VENTURA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 15 PAGE(S) 26, OF MAPS,IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY.EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, MINERALRIGHTS, ALL OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN,AND ALL WATER, CLAIMS OR RIGHTS TO WATER, TOGETHER WITH APPURTENANTRIGHTS THERETO, WITHOUT HOWEVER, ANY RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACEOF SAID LAND NOR ANY PORTION OF THE SUBSURFACE LYING ABOVE A DEPTH OF550 FEET, AS EXCEPTED OR RESERVED BY VARIOUS INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD, ASRECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF VENTURA COUNTY,STATE OF CALIFORNIA. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1199 New Bedford Court Ventura, CA 93001. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $1,799,888.37 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/10/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27539

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538952-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 15 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO to MARIA GUADALUPE SANCHEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 2/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 15 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27741

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 18th day of February, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Jamie Acosta 462

Carlos Aguilera 282

Star Espinoza 098

Putnam Fairbanks 347

Antonio Flores 474

Alejandro Hernandez 436

Jesus Herrera 523

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Hector Perez 708

Marc Futterman 013

Rosalinda Torres 582

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 30th day of January and 6th day of February, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27881

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539367-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 27 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO to JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 16, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 27 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27944

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 19, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

B030 – Black, Elizabeth; C038 – Davis-Zellers, Dianne; F115 – Zendejas, Victoria; F138 – Mendoza, Ricardo; F184 – Casillas, Ferrell; F231 – Armijo, Estevan; F259 – Sanchez, Alejandro; F261 – Berg, Robert; F267 – Niell, Michael; F306 – Scott, Gregory; F316 – Dawson, Genesa; F342 – Yepez, Jazmin; F479 – Mulhall, Karrie; F491 – Gonzalez, Jailene; F552 – Hall, Vanessa; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

B335 – Butler, Luwan; C236 – Lugo, Emiliano; C250 – Glaze, Debbie; E106 – Valenzuela, Constantino; E107 – Evans, Danielle; H022 – Evans, Danielle

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

C066 – Williams, Freddie; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; C285 – Faye, Monica; D097 – Fries, Chris; D115 – Medrano, Joshua; D129 – Ivanov, Ruth; D285 – McKinney, Vanessa; D288 – Hawley, Jennifer

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

B089 – Valencia, Maricela; D278 – Kellner, Peter; D298 – Ek, Andrew; D309 – Mehran, Amirreza; E414 – Wilson, Tennille; E420 – Prado, Jasmine

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B585 – Scheiern, Laura; B597 – Perry, Tab; B633 – Wallace, Monique; R264 – Perez, Paul; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R330 – Nunez, Matthew; R394 – Chacon, Stephanie; R430 – Kennedy-Hammond, Christopher; R469 – Perez, Antonio; W194 – Mensah, Oscar

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029

1117 – Mazibuko, Paige; 1132 – Lorenz, Troy; 2073 – Moss, Marjorie

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; F215 – Knowlen, Loron; G037 – Presley Rodriguez, Desiree; G115 – Targa, Natasha; G319 – chapman, edward

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of January & 6th of February 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No.

6052683.

1/30, 2/6/20

CNS-3336451#/27894

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 14, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018

A017 – Care Center, Simi Valley; C132 – Egan, Tracy; D155 – Sullivan, Christopher; D176 – Haefliger, Michelle

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073

A007 – Moe, Erick; A037 – Tucker, John; A057 – Gallemore, Hazel; B019 – SANDERS, AMANDA; B028 – Haseltine, Jeffrey; B043 – Miller, Erika; C099 – Richardson, Gordon; D022 – De La Fuente, Ruby; F043 – Langley, Isiah

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

033 – Nall, Terry; 190 – Mulligan, Tracy; 253 – struman, steven; 256 – WATHEN, DANIEL; 269 – Constante, Beverly; 412 – Jaimes, Ricardo; 433 – Korey, Hope

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

010 – Dilbeck, Jim; 511 – Feldmeister, Adam; 553 – Smith, Jennifer; 586 – Toney, Jasmine; 763 – Gonzales, Sandra; 810 – Alvidrez, Kristy; 935 – Durden, Meshawn; 978 – Belmontes, Glover

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 30th of January 2020 and this 6th of February 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

5908365.

1/30, 2/6/20

CNS-3335182#/27897

LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Amanda Coffey Unit# 290

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Andre Latrelle Britt Unit# 115

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Karen Jacobson Unit# 110

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Margaret Lopez Unit# 246

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Naomi Marrufo Unit# 414

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 1/8/2020. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn Bond # MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27899

A.P.N.: 207-0-220-175 Trustee Sale #:2019-1260 Title Order No: 1296158CAD Reference No:1030001701 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’s SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 4/17/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 2/20/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/9/2019, as Document # 20190509-00051086-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Guillermo Fujimura The purported new owner: Guillermo Fujimura WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 195 Courtyard Dr Port Hueneme CA 93041. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $12,433.98 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: COURTYARD VILLAS CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1260. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 1/14/2020. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (01/30/20, 02/06/20, 02/13/20| TS#2019-1260 SDI-17269)/27735

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539576- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 31 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARC JOSEPH DIAZ A.K.A MARC JOSEPH BALOG to MARC JOSEPH BALOG.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/13/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 31 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28227



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539414- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 28 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DIANE ANN SALERNO AKA DIANE RELLA to DIANE ANN SALERNO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/16/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 28 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. CAMPOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28228

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00539629- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed FEB 03 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ERIC DIRK BERNHOLZ to ERIC DIRK GRAF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 03/23/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: FEB 03 2020.BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28229

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1285 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 February 25, 2020 @ 2:30PM

Gary Caudle – Boxes, clothes, misc

Tony Siegel – Furniture, clothes, paperwork

Eric Heister – Large master bedroom, studio

Kathlene Oneil – DVDs, books, bedspread, winter clothes, pillows, shoes

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28186



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 132030033

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are:Hans J. Wesski, 725 E. Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 725 E. Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NoneThe names and addresses of the buyer are: Bundy & Bevilacqua Enterprises, Inc. 2150 Agate Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures, equipment, shop materials and are located at: 725 E. Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The business name used by the seller at that location is: Simi Valley Auto Body.The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 02/26/20 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041 This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Lei Selu-Johnson, Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, and the last date for filing claims shall be 02/25/20, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below. Bundy & Bevilacqua Enterprises, Inc.

By: Gary B. White, President Dated: 2-3-2020

2/6/20

CNS-3339769#/28261

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq.and

B & P 24074 et seq.)

Escrow No. 042282-ST

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made.The names and addresses of the Seller/Licensee are: La Fonda Del Rey, 455 S. A Street, Building C, Oxnard, CA 93030The Business is known as: La Fonda Del Rey

The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are:Sushi Way, LLC

As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: None

The assets to be sold are described in general as: all stock in trade, furniture, fixtures and equipment, liquor license and goodwill and are located at: 455 S. A Street, Building C, Oxnard, CA 93030.The kind of license to be transferred is: On-Sale General Eating Place, Type 47, No. 551373 now issued for the premises located at: 455 S. A Street, Building C, Oxnard, CA 93030.

The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is 02/26/2020 at the office of Brokers Escrow, Inc., 2924 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505.

The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of $90,000.00, which consists of the following:

Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment… $1,500.00

Type 47 Liquor License… $25,000.00

Goodwill and Going Concern Value… $63,500.00

TOTAL ALLOCATION… $90,000.00

It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dated: January 14, 2020

Sushi Way, LLC,

a California Limited Liability Company

By: Sushi Way Management LLC,

Managing Member

S/ Brent Stein, Member

By: Sushi Way Management LLC,

Managing Member

S/ Gabriel Barajas, Member

By: Sushi Way Management LLC,

Managing Member

S/ Michael Cardenas,

Member

2/6/20

CNS-3337790#/28266



COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on MARCH 10TH, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD IMPROVEMENTS – ADDITION OF A TWO – WAY LEFT TURN LANE, for Specification No.: RD 20-04RD20-04, which consists of construction of pavement resurfacing including Type II Emulsion-Aggregate Slurry, Public Access & Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control & Construction Signing, Water Pollution Control, Existing Utility & Roadway Facilities, Potholing, Roadway Preparation, Surface Preparation & Crack Treatment, Clearing & Grubbing, Tree & Stump Removal, Unclassified Excavation, Sawcut, 4’ Micro-milling, Driveway Approach, Arch Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert, Track Coat, Asphalt Concrete Hot Mix, Processed Miscellaneous Base, Fencing & Gate Replacement, Landscaping & Irrigation(Schedule II), Pavement Delineation & Striping, & appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $1,800,000.00.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice.

Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at:https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access.

Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bid Results and Subcontractors.

Awards will be posted when the project is awarded under Awarded Contracts. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used, but the form must be submitted with the original signatures of the principal and surety with Power of Attorney and Notary acknowledgement. An electronic submitted bid or bid bond will not be accepted.

The bidder to whom award is made will be required to have a Class ACalifornia Contractors license at the time the contract is executed, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

General prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web sites:

Federal Wage Rates: https://wdol.gov/dba.aspx

California Wage Rates: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

Both determinations must be complied with. It is the Contractor’s responsibility to refer to both for proper classifications and rates. The higher rate of the two wage determinations will prevail.

A copy of these rates of wages can be found on the websites provided above.

The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

2/6/20

CNS-3339093#/28270



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Anthony Maruca and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 510 Hooper St., City of Simi Valley, County of Ventura, State of California. CA 90065 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:00p.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863-20-14,

www.americanauctioneers.com.

/S/ Approved by

2/6, 2/13/20

CNS-3339898#/28272



NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that ExtraSpace Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following location: 2650 Stearns Street, Simi Valley, CA, 93063 on 2/26/2020 at 10:30 AM

Richard Saba – Shelving units, Boxes, and Misc

Autumn Archer – Household items

Alexandra Rista – household goods

Jeff Shewmon – camping gear, photography equipment

Carlos Cardena – Electronics

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. ExtraSpace Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28285|



TSG No.: 191146693-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900285850 APN: 087-0-063-155 Property Address: 954 ANN ARBOR AVENUE VENTURA, CA 93004-2364 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/01/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/27/2020 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/04/2007, as Instrument No. 20071004-00189108-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: DANA LOUISE MCGUNIGALE, AND DONALD PAUL MCGUNIGALE JR, WIFE AND HUBAND AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 087-0-063-155 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 954 ANN ARBOR AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93004-2364 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 389,184.98. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’S office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285850 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’S attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0366988 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 02/06/2020, 02/13/2020, 02/20/2020/28102|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that on ExtraSpace Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property describe below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following location: 3700 Market St, Ventura CA 93003, 805-666-9180 on 2/25/2020 at 11:30 AM

Beverly Flatford – Household goods

Steven Almanza – Tools

Jose Diego Cerda – Bedroom set

Daniella Lopez – Household goods

Erin Davenport – Tools

Gerhard Mueller – Art supplies

Funrun Events USA LLC – Promotional materials

Buffy Castillo – House hold goods

Mario Perez – Household goods

Samuel Cicero – Household goods

Daniel Gomez – Tools

Steven Tellez – Household goods

Gerhard Mueller – Clothes, tools.

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. ExtraSpace Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchaseup until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28214

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code.The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of February 2020, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Healey Merchandise Unit Meza Merchandise Unit Scharff Merchandise Unit Gutierrez Merchandise Unit Miller Merchandise Unit Miller Merchandise Unit De La Cruz Merchandise Unit Reyes Merchandise Unit Guerra Merchandise Unit Argueta Merchandise Unit Tatrou Merchandise Unit Reed Merchandise Unit Banks Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700.Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28217|



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Channel Islands Self Storage intends to sell the personal property Described below to enforce a lien on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Channel Islands Self Storage will Sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding. Ending on February 19th, 2020 at 12.00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Channel Island Self Storage, 900 E Port Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme CA 93041. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Davis Reyes: Mountain bike, Folding Table, Ladder, Tools, Clothing, Two storage tubs, Mirror and rug. Bonnie Fischer: Futon, Blankets, Foam Mattress and dish rack. Veronica Perez: Furniture, Clothing, Purses, Luggage, 3 tubs, 5 boxes, Linens, High chair and Christmas décor. Ray Allen: 9 metal cabinets, Refrigerator, File cabinets, 2 ladders, 80+ boxes, Wrdrobe box, Luggage, Vacuum, Shelving units and various electronics Tandalia Norris: Two bikes, Clothing, Linens, Laptop, Various electronics, Luggage, Two computer towers, Sports equipment, Various furniture and Refrigerator. Robin Behrens: Dishwasher, Stove, Mattress set, Radiator, Computer, 2 luggage, Shop vac, 10+ boxes, Various furniture and mirror. Schyler Holst: 30+ boxes of boots, Furniture, Piano dolly, 2 Machetes, 3+ surfboards, Air pellet rifle, Golf gear, 50+ flashlights, 20+ 72 hour survival kits, Dresser, Tripod, Clothing, Screw gun, Printer, Mace and survival equipment. Jesse Taylor: BBQ, Vacuum, Speaker box, Propane tank, Computer, Xbox, Microwave, Kitchen table and entertainment unit. Erika Castro Hernandez: Ottoman, Couch, Table, Chairs and dresser. Brady Arnold: Cordless drill, 3D printer, R/C airplane parts, Small fridge, Safe, Lock box, R/C controllers and 15+ boxes unknown. Kalven Harrison: Dolly, Hanging clothing, Barbell, Jewelry boxes, Clothing, Water cooler, 6 chairs, Stove Flats screen, Various furniture, Floor freezer, Exercise equipment and ladder. Glenn Corning: 180+ boxes of unknown, 20+ lampshades, Interior design supplies, 10+ boxes of tile and Misc goods. Miguel Mares: Various furniture, Wooden head/ footboard. Vacuum, Mirrors, Various electronics, Refrigerator, Toys and home décor. Dated 1/28/2020. Channel Islands Self Storage Phone# (805) 488-3886 Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auction by www.Storagetreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28216|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code.The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of February 2020, 12:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Stevenson Merchandise Unit Alldredge Merchandise Unit Develaso Merchandise Unit Develaso Merchandise Unit Tepazano Merchandise Unit Anderson Merchandise Unit Tanner Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700.Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28219|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant ot Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code.The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of February 2020, at 10:30 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California. Unit Baer Merchandise Unit Westerick Merchandise Unit Seltenright Merchandise Unit Miller Merchandise Unit Miller Merchandise Unit Miller Merchandise Unit Broutis Merchandise Unit Bond Merchandise Unit Dennis Merchandise Unit Evans Merchandise Unit York Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28218



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 21st day of February 2020, at 9:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Caltrider Merchandise Unit Maidment Merchandise Unit Scott Merchandise Unit Geerman Merchandise Unit Roman Merchandise Unit Cockrell Merchandise Unit McNatt Merchandise Unit Merrill Merchandise Unit Aggas Merchandise Unit Munoz Merchandise Unit Kelly Merchandise Unit Turner Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28221|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of February 2020, at 1:30 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Alvarez Merchandise Unit Garcia-Hernandez Merchandise Unit De La Cruz Merchandise Unit Dunham-Lopez Merchandise Unit Agustin Reyes Merchandise Unit Brown Merchandise Unit Calderon Merchandise Unit Nunez Merchandise Unit Vieyra Merchandise Unit Coronel Merchandise Unit Garcia Merchandise Unit Rivas Merchandise Unit Arnold Merchandise Unit Keytes Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28220

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of The Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on 21st day of February 2020, at 1:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Condor Self Storage of Ojai at 324 Bryant Street, Ojai, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Howell Merchandise Unit Barnes Merchandise Unit Emery Merchandise Unit Stahl Merchandise Unit Jurado Merchandise Unit Oliver Merchandise Unit Adams Merchandise Unit Taylor Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700.Condor Self Storage of Ojai reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Condor Self Storage of Ojai reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale./s/ Condor Self Storage of Ojai. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28223

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of The Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 21st day of February 2020, at 11:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Orchard Self Storage at 101 Orchard Drive, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Moore Merchandise Unit Pratley Merchandise Unit El Senoussi Merchandise Unit Richey Merchandise UnitSteiger Merchandise Unit Jensen Merchandise Unit Cambell Merchandise All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Orchard Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Orchard Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale./s/ Orchard Self Storage. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./28222|



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No 56-2020-00539472-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed 01/29/2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SANDRA DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER to DENISE ELLISON SPONSELLER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 3/11/20. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: 01/29/2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28225

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NO.

56-2019-00532080-

CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Albert George Fowler; and Does l to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Marco A. Rosales

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 120340), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.Date (Fecha): AUG 15 2019 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By GERALYN N. FENWICK, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28231

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTYOF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No.

56-2019-00532080-

CU-PA-VTA

Marco A. Rosales, Plaintiff, v. Albert George Fowler; and Does l to 25, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant only): Albert George Fowler

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): Marco A. Rosales seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $50,000.00. Emotional distress in the amount of: $50,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) in the amount of: $10,000.00.Future expenses (to date) in the amount of: Unknown

DATED: 9/6/19. /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20, 2/20/20 and 2/27/20./28233

PROBATE

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES I. STERLING, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536409- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JAMES I. STERLING A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/27/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: TODD MANNIS, ESQ., State Bar No. 149271, Grennier Law, 5700 Ralston Street, Suite 202, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 650-1624. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27536



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00537889-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GERALD F. BURNS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner GERALD F. BURNS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Sasha L. Collins, 297122, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27742

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

FRANCES P. SANCHEZ,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539150-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FRANCES P. SANCHEZ.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GLORIA NAJERA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: GLORIA NAJERA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carlos J. Najera, (SBN 80460), Law Office of Carlos J. Najera, APC, 1237 S. Victoria Avenue, #187, Oxnard, CA 93035, (805) 339-0960. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27841

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LAWRENCE AMOS

WASHINGTON JR.

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539059-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LAWRENCE AMOS WASHINGTON JR.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/04/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250.

A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

DEMETRIA AKIKO

WILLIAMS

19188 HILLTOP RD.

PENN VALLEY CA 95946

1/30, 2/6, 2/13/20

CNS-3335855#/27898

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ROGER ALAN HOFMANN,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539251-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROGER ALAN HOFMANN.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOAN A. ANDREWS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOAN A. ANDREWS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brian L. fox, (CSB# 141625), Law Offices of Brian L. Fox, APC, 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-9204.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27901

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

SERGE PATRICK

LICHTSTEINER

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00537555-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of SERGE PATRICK LICHTSTEINER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MICHELLE NAYOUNG LICHTSTEINER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MICHELLE NAYOUNG LICHTSTEINER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the pesonal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/05/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

STACEY M. DAVY – SBN 265192

KOPPLE, KLINGER &

ELBAZ, LLP

10866 WILSHIRE BLVD.,

SUITE 1500

LOS ANGELES CA 90024

BSC 217965

2/6, 2/13, 2/20/20

CNS-3337366#/28273

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

HOLLY D. MASON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00538842-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: HOLLY D. MASON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KIMBERLY CORBIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: KIMBERLY CORBIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Guy W. Murray, (SBN 128716), Law Offices of Guy W. Murray, 255 N. Wilson St. (Mail: P.O. Box 180), Nipomo, CA 93444, (805) 929-7150.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./28297



SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA FOR

THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA

In Re:

JEAN S. WEHNER

and GILBERT L. WEHNER,

TRUSTORS OF

THE WEHNER LIVING

TRUST dated 11/1/2007

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF DEATH OF

TRUSTORS,

JEAN S. WEHNER

and GILBERT L. WEHNER

[Probate Code §§19040 et seq.;

19050, et seq]

Case No.

56-2020-00539444-

PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Jean S. Wehner and Gilbert L. Wehner), that all persons having claims against either of said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, The Wehner Living Trust dated 11/1/2007 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustees (Teresa Wehner and Mary Wehner) of The Wehner Living Trust dated 11/1/2007 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after February 6, 2020 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: January 28, 2020, /s/ Teresa Wehner, Successor Trustee, of the Above-Referenced Trust; c/o 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20.



NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LAWRENCE AMOS

WASHINGTON JR.

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539059-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LAWRENCE AMOS WASHINGTON JR.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/04/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

DEMETRIA AKIKO

WILLIAMS

19188 HILLTOP RD.

PENN VALLEY CA 95946

1/30, 2/6, 2/13/20

CNS-3335855#/27898