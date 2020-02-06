Pictured: Artist’s rendering of proposed project at Golden China site at Seaward Ave., and Highway 101. Plans online HERE.

Santa Susana Field Lab Workgroup holding public meeting

On Thursday, Feb. 13, a workgroup that has met for 30 years to educate and update the community about issues related to the cleanup of the 1959 partial nuclear meltdown at the Santa Susana Field Lab, is hosting a community update meeting titled “Cleanup Crisis: Finding a Path Forward.”

The owners of the site have recently informed the group that nearly all of the chemical and radioactive materials will be left on the site.

California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld will be the guest speaker, and a question and answer session will follow with Dan Hirsh, president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap.

The event takes place 7-9 p.m. at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center at 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave. and is hosted by Committee to Bridge the Gap, Physicians for Social Responsibility- Los Angeles, Rocketdyne Cleanup Coalition and Parents Against SSFL.

Agency formed for high-priority water basin

On Feb. 4, 2020, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors voted to support the formation of a Sustainability Groundwater Agency (GSA) for the Carpinteria Basin, and not to appoint a director from Ventura County to the board of the GSA at this time. The southernmost portion of the basin and eight water wells are in Ventura County.

The California Sustainability Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) requires that all high-priority basins be governed by a GSA in order to bring the basins into sustainable use. A 2019 report from the California Department of Water Resources re-identifies the Carpinteria basin, previously labeled “low priority,” as “high priority” and therefore subject to the SGMA. The newly formed GSA is now mandated to create a plan and bring the basin “to a sustainable state by 2044.”

The basin has eight wells along Rincon Road in Ventura County. Two are domestic, four are for agricultural use and one is listed as “unknown.”

Grand Jury seeking applicants

The Ventura County Superior Court is seeking applicants to serve as civil grand jurors from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The application period is open now and ends April 17, 2020.

To qualify for the civil grand jury, applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 or older, have lived in Ventura County for at least one year prior to July 1, 2020, “be of sound judgement and fair character, understand English enough to read and issue reports, and be able to attend hearings and meetings four to five days a week.” Elected officials and those who have been discharged as a grand juror in the past year are barred from serving.

The civil grand jury reviews public complaints and may oversee an investigation of county government agencies or special districts of county or city government, and may be involved in fiscal or management audits. A per diem fee and mileage is paid to those selected.

For more information call 805-289-8661. Applications are online at www.ventura.org/grand-jury, and may be emailed to jury-services@ventura.court.ca.gov or submitted to Ventura County Superior Court, Jury Services, Room 113, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, postmarked no later than Friday, April 17, 2020.

Gym and coffee drive-thru slated for Ventura’s Golden China Site

On Jan. 22, the City of Ventura, Design Review Committee held a public Conceptual Design Review of a proposal for the property at 760 S. Seaward Ave. in Ventura, the site of the now-closed Golden China Restaurant.

The proposal includes a 37,000-square-foot L.A. Fitness gym and a 2,000-square-foot drive-thru Starbucks, along with parking.

Staff’s comments stated the project was “driven by parking needs,” and created a plan “that is not pedestrian friendly,” recommending the current configuration not be approved.

The developer, OnPoint Development, has the option to incorporate suggestions and resubmit.

The plans reviewed are online at https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19973/2020-01-22_Item-6_PROJ-13659 .