Pictured: 3D rendering of the novel coronavirus.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Point Mugu to be coronavirus quarantine area

As of Feb. 25, one person — a U.S. citizen travelling through Los Angeles International Airport from an area where they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus — is in quarantine at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu.

On Feb. 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued a statement that NBVC Point Mugu is being prepared to potentially be used as a quarantine area for travelers coming through Los Angeles International Airport who have been identified for monitoring for “symptoms of COVID-19 [novel coronavirus] based solely on their travel history.”

Anyone held at the base will be monitored, and then transported to healthcare facilities for treatment if they develop symptoms.

Recently Ventura County has tested two individuals that met the Centers for Disease Control criteria for novel coronavirus screening, and both came back negative for the virus.

The DHHS statement included the notice that while there have been some “imported cases” of the virus detected in the U.S., the virus “is not currently spreading” in the country and “the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time.”

Online Update: CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO from Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. press conference held in Camarillo with officials from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services discussing the quarantine.

Oil company Termo fined for illegal disposal in Ventura County

The Ventura County District Attorney has announced that The Termo Company has agreed to be fined $143,000 for it’s illegal disposal of oil field waste at Anterra Energy Services on Wooley Road in Oxnard.

“This is the resolution of Termo’s responsibility for its past unlawful dumping at Anterra,” said Mitch Disney, senior deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s office.

Termo, based in Long Beach, operates in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Anterra, currently closed due to issues with pressure problems in its injection disposal well, is the only commercial Class II waste disposal site in Southern California, and last year was fined nearly $500,000 for accepting hazardous waste it was not authorized to accept, including waste from Termo.

Injection disposal wells operate by waste being injected for disposal into a particular geological formation underground.

Research puts microplastics lower in food chain

Research being done at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) has shown that microplastics are present in sand crabs along the California coast.

“These are the main critters that live on the sand and they’re really important because the fish eat them, the shore birds and otters eat them and on up the food chain,” said Dorothy Horn, CSUCI 2016 graduate, who is conducting the research with Clare Steele, Ph.D., assistant professor of Environmental Science and Resource Management (ESRM). “Every ecosystem is like a Jenga puzzle. You might be able to pull out a few blocks and it looks OK, but you pull out another block and the whole puzzle crumbles.”

Their research examined sand from 51 different beaches along the California coast, finding that all contained microplastics. In addition, about 35 percent of sand crabs dissected between Alaska and San Diego contained microplastics. One experiment conducted by Horn and Steele involved incubating sand crabs and introducing microplastics. Results show that those exposed to polypropylene microfibers die sooner, and there are negative impacts on the crab embryos. Horn says other research has found microplastics in human feces and tiny fibers in human lung tissue.

“The good part is, the more we’re finding out, the more it pushes policy,” Horn said. “There are plastics in bottled drinking water, for example, and California has passed a law that we measure that amount. All of this brings more money into the research field so we can find out.”

Horn and Steele’s research has been published in the journal Limnology and Oceanography Letters. Co-authors included Elise Granek, Ph.D., a professor of environmental science and management at Portland State University in Oregon. https://aslopubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/lol2.10137

Oxnard signs deal with Sterling for management of the PAC

The city of Oxnard has entered into a five-year agreement with Sterling Venue Ventures for operation of the Oxnard Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) large auditorium, and a separate five-year agreement to operate meeting rooms in the Community Center working with the Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPACC).

While these agreements keep the PAC open for the time being, there appear to be some rifts. OPACC board member Manuel Herrera has resigned, expressing that he is less than satisfied with the agreements the city has made.

Sterling is owned by Ventura County residents Lance and Caryn Sterling.