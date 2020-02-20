Pictured: Sespe Wilderness. Photo by Bryant Baker, Los Padres ForestWatch

CSUCI growing early childhood dual-language program with large grants

Since January a statewide program at California State University, Channel Islands, which is training educators who are working in early childhood dual-language programs, has received $1.8 million in grant funds, allowing the program to expand.

“This grant trains the teachers and the leaders and the coaches who are currently working in early childhood programs,” said Carola Oliva-Olson, Associate Professor of Early Childhood Studies at CSUCI, who founded the program.

“It’s professional development for those who work with infants and pre-schoolers. They can learn the best ways to serve children who are dual-language learners.”

The most recent grant for $700,000 is from the California Department of Education aimed at professional development for those working in this field. Oliva-Olson and program co-director Mari Estrada are also creating an online training program for educators working with children from birth to age 5 across the state. The recent grant will grow the program from 12 cohorts to 19.

More career training funding for military spouses

The National Defense Authorization Act for the current fiscal year includes an expansion of programs that allows military spouses to receive funding for career training. Through the Department of Defense Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, spouses can qualify for tuition up to $4,000 to pursue a license, certification or associate degree for any occupation or career. The previous program was limited to certain careers.

Spouse of service members in pay grades E-1 through E-5, W-1 through W-2 and O-1 through O-2 are eligible, and will remain eligible if the service member is promoted if an approved training plan is in place.

Details online: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-spouses/mycaa-scholarship. See a list of participating schools and detailed information about the scholarship at https://mycaa.militaryonesource.mil/mycaa.

House passes protections for wild places on Central Coast

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, which adds new protections to areas of forest, shrub and grasslands, and wild rivers along California’s Central Coast, specifically areas of the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The act was introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) in 2019 and was supported by hundreds of community organizations including local chapters of the Sierra Club and Los Padres ForestWatch. Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to introduce the act in the senate next term.

Scholarship opportunities for college-bound county residents

Ventura County college-bound students are eligible to apply for the Rodney Fernandez Leadership Scholarship honoring the founder of Cabrillo Economic Development Corp.

$10,000 of the grant funding is provided by Edison International and is earmarked for students majoring in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) programs.

Eligibility requirements include a household income less than or equal to 80 percent of the area median income for Ventura County and applicants must currently be enrolled in continuing college education or currently applying to or enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program

Applications and full eligibility details are available online at bit.ly/CEDCScholarship. For more information, contact Cabrillo’s Resident and Community Services Department at info@cabrilloedc.org with the subject RFL Scholarship, or call 805-659-3791.

The Stan Daily Scholarships program of the Pleasant Valley Historical Society offers grants of $1,000 to graduating seniors from the Pleasant Valley area (Camarillo, Somis, Santa Rosa Valley) who apply by submitting an essay based on original research related to the history of Pleasant Valley.

Application deadline is April 30, 2020.

Details at www.pvhsonline.org or pvhBill@gmail.com, or 805-482-3660.

Community College District gets $500k grant for mental health

The Ventura County Community College District is one of 16 districts in the state to receive a $500,000 grant from the State Chancellor’s Office aimed at filling gaps in mental health coverage for the district’s 32,000 students.

The district applied for the funding after a 2018 study (California Health Interview Survey) found that 60 percent of adults in the county need behavioral and mental health services, with 18-24 year olds having the highest need.

The 20-month grant program is aimed at increasing the connection between county and community-based services to support direct services for students, such as intervention and suicide prevention.