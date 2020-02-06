Pictured: THE SEGREGATION AND INTEGRATION OF U.S. NAVY SEABEES Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5-6 p.m. In celebration of Black History Month, Amber DelaCruz, archivist at the U.S. Seabee Museum, will give a lecture exploring the history of African American Seabees in World War II. Questions? 805-982-5165. Seabee Museum, Grand Hall, Bldg. 100, 1001 Addor Street, Port Hueneme. www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/seabee/news-and-events.html.

Thursday

CITY OF OXNARD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING 6 p.m. A special meeting of the commission to consider and approve an alcohol special use permit for the Wagon Wheel project area. Meeting is open to the public, and public comment is at the beginning of the meeting. Agenda available online. Oxnard City Hall, council chambers, 305 West Third Street, Oxnard. www.oxnard.org/city-meetings.

BBQ AND TRIVIA NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Enjoy your pints with Cowboy John’s Smokin BBQ with trivia. Enegren Brewing, 444 Zachary St. #120, Moorpark.

Friday

TRANSPORTATION UNMET NEEDS PUBLIC HEARING 9 a.m. A public hearing of the Ventura County Transportation Commission, where the unmet needs community survey will be discussed. Camarillo City Council Chambers, 601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo.

WOMEN’S PHILANTHROPY LUNCHEON 10:30 a.m. This fundraising event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Ventura County will honor “Women of Valor,” including Ruth Weiss who will be celebrating her 100th birthday at the luncheon. For tickets and more info call 805-647-7800. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo. www.jewishventuracounty.org.

FIRST FRIDAY – CELEBRATING LOVE 7 p.m. Looking to express a love of life this Valentine’s Day? Set the tone with this festive community event at Zander Alley. Live music with Milo Sledge and Company – enjoy ragtime, jazz, honky-tonk, Americana tunes, originals and more. Avant-garde paintings by Hildegart, photography by D’Marie Design Photography. Questions? 805-535-8060. Sundry Gallery, 433 Main St., Ventura.

Saturday

CASH-4-COLLEGE 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE. Students who face challenges paying for college are encouraged to attend these FREE workshops (also on Feb. 22) at each of the campuses of the Ventura County Community College Districts – Moorpark, Ventura, Oxnard, Financial aid staff will be present to help students complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and California Dream Act applications. Advanced online registration is preferred. Workshops take place in the financial aid offices on each campus: Moorpark College – Fountain Hall Atrium. Oxnard College – Students Services Building. Ventura College – Learning Resource Center. www.vcccd.edu/cash4college.

MEGA TAX DAY 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Get FREE help with your taxes. Through the United Way of Ventura County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, individuals and families can get free tax assistance and help ensuring they get the proper Earned Income Tax Credit (if qualified). New this year, families with children under 6 may qualify for the Young Child Tax Credit. Sponsored by the United Way of Ventura County. CLU, Oxnard Campus, 2201 Outlet Center Dr., Suite 600. Oxnard.

ANNUAL FREE FAMILY BOOK FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE. Reading Gives you Super Powers! – is the theme of this year’s family event. Meet local children’s author, Sue Ganz-Schmitt. Learn about the art of animation and illustration with Mike Voogd, owner of Ninjatoons. Read your favorite story to gentle therapy dogs. Questions? 805-526-1735. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley. www.simivalleylibrary.org.

3rd ANNUAL CARDIAC SYMPOSIUM 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year’s symposium is titled “Heart Disease Meets Stroke” with the region’s top cardiac and stroke specialists discussing advances in care related to stroke and cardiac events. FREE, reservations required by calling 877-753-6248. St. John’s Regional Medical Center, Healing Garden and Conference Center, 1600 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard. www.dignityhealth.org/stjohnsregional.

PLASTIC POLLUTION IN OUR OCEANS 11 a.m. A talk by marine ecologist Dr. Clare Steele, who has conducted research in marine and coastal environments around the world. Current research in the Cook Islands and California looks at the impacts of microplastic debris on coastal ecosystems, and she is currently working student groups in Ventura County exploring the coastal zone and at CSUCI’s undergraduate research station on Santa Rosa Island. The talk is part of the 2020 Distinguished Speakers Series hosted by the Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme.

OPEN HOUSE AT THE LIBRARY 1-4 p.m. FREE. Celebrating National Library Lovers month this event is hosted by Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library. Grant Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks.

MCCREA RANCH MATINEE AND TOUR 1-4 p.m. A screening of the romantic drama Becky Sharp, based in 1935 will be following by docent led tours of the bunk house, milk house and shop – all listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. $15 per person. Register online or by calling 805-495-2163. McCrea Ranch House, 4500 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. www.crpd.org/reg.

FULL MOON SUNSET HERB WALK IN OJAI 3:30-6:30 p.m. Join local native, medicinal plant expert Lanny Kaufer for a walk, discussing local edible and medical plants along the way, to a vista point to view the sunset and moon rise over the Ojai Valley. Optional after party at Azu Restaurant and Ojai Valley brewery to sample native plant infused beers. $15-$25 (after party not included). Questions? Registration and specific location information: 805-646-6281 or online at www.herbwalks.com.

CHALLENGING THE CULTURE OF CRUELTY: STAYING STRONG IN DIFFICULT TIMES 7-8:30 p.m. An anti-racism talk with Tim Wise, called a “herald of anti-racism”, followed by a panel discussion with leaders from Simi Valley about taking action to make the community better for all. Spanish interpretation available. $8, students are free with ID. Sponsors include Buen Vecino, Safer Simi, CAUSE, LULAC. American Jewish University, 1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley. www.Timwise20.eventbrite.com.

INSPIRATIONAL BROADWAY 7 p.m. An event to benefit Step Up Ventura’s programs to help provide full time childcare and preschool for homeless children. This evening will feature local vocalists Steve Perren, Patricia Lathrop and Miriam Archiea performing popular and inspirational Broadway songs. $20-$25, at the door. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura. www.stepupventura.org.

Sunday

SIMI VALLEY JAZZ CLUB 1-4:30 p.m. First, Come watch an open mic for jazz musicians and vocalists from 1-2:45 p.m., performing American standards from the 20s to 70s – or forget watching and get out on the large dance floor. All performers will be entered in drawing for cash prize. Table seating, and outside food is welcome. Then from 3-4:30 p.m. the Buzz Maddox Band with Al Alexio (vocals) will perform. $10. Questions? Call Ginger Montero, 805-583-1122. Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley.

CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS REGGIE HARRIS 4 p.m. Singer-songwriter Harris explores themes of life, love and human experience in his music. $20. Tickets available at the door and online. Part of the Santa Paula Concert Series hosted by the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.uucsp.org/events/694/reggie-harris/.

Monday

ALZHEIMER’S WORKSHOP 1-3 p.m. First in a three part series for those in the early stages of the disease and their caregivers. FREE. Developed and presented by The Alzheimer’s Association to help cope with and plan for the early stages of the disease. Registration encouraged by calling 800-272-3900 or online. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.alz.org/CACentralCoast.

JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS 4-6 p.m. A FREE class with information about what to expect pre and post surgery for joint replacements, including home safety, rehabilitation and recovery. Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura.

Tuesday

VALENTINE’S DANCE 12:30-2:30 p.m. All active adults are invited to come show off your dance moves to the tunes of the Senior of Note band. FREE. Questions? 805-482-4881. Camarillo Community Center, auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

PORT HUENEME SONG CIRCLE 3:30-6:30 p.m. This FREE singing group for all experience levels will be led by Marty Capsuto. Be ready to suggest your favorite song. Questions? Call 818-321-2118 or email m_capsuto@earthlink.net. Hueneme Bay Clubhouse, 2600 Lido Blvd., Port Hueneme.

THE HUMAN ELEMENT 6 p.m. A FREE screening of this film in which National Geographic photographer James Balog explores the imperative of humans to get involved with the world that is changing around us all – rising sea levels, raging wildfires, floods and more – communities respond as each natural disaster occurs – waiting for the next one. Co-sponsored by the city of Thousand Oaks and Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Conejo Chapter. Thousand Oaks Library, 1401 E. Janns Road, Thousand Oaks.

POPPIES BOOK CLUB 6-8 p.m. This month the club will discuss “Enderby’s Dark Lady” by Anthony Burgess. The British author’s final novel tells the story of F.X. Enderby, a comical poet who falls for a nightclub singer. FREE, open to adults. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.Poppiesartandgifts.com.

ACCOMMODATION AND RESISTANCE 7 p.m. FREE. Part of the History Lecture Series hosted by Cal Lutheran University, this lecture with professor David Nelson is titled, “Korea Battles Imperial Power,” and will examine Korea’s struggles against colonization by its Asian neighbors. Funded by the Glasys Krieble Delmas Foundation Grant. CLU, Lundring Events Center, 1-67 W. Olsen Rd., Thousand Oaks.

INSPIRE ENTREPRENEURSHIP SPEAKER EVENT 7-8:30 p.m. FREE. The start-up community is invited to attend this event to support new entrepreneurs. Bring your 30-second “elevator” pitch for feedback. Featured speaker is Michelle Wilner, co-founder and CEO of VIRTIS, she will also field questions from the audience with Brian Gabler, interim city manager for Simi Valley and Ray Caldwell mentor and business consultant with Hub101. Hosted by the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, CLU’s Center for Entrepreneurship’s Hub101 and the city of Simi Valley’s Youth Employment Service. Online registration required. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. www.startupsimi.com.

GATHERING WITH SOUND, SILENCE AND WORD 7 p.m. Take time to reflect. Take a break and dive in to beautiful music, spaces of silence and the spoken word. Music by Geno Palilla on piano, Maddie Sifantus, soprano, and folk songs by Benjamin Britten. FREE, with donations requested for musicians. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main Street. Santa Paula

Wednesday

PREVENTING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 9 -11 a.m. Part of the Coffee With A Cop program, the Camarillo Police Department invites the public for a sit down at a local coffee spot to discuss this serious issue and ways to prevent it in our community. Representatives with the Coalition for Family Harmony and the Ventura County Family Justice Center will be available to assist someone who may be affected by domestic violence right now. Starbucks Coffee, 4511 Las Posas Rd., Camarillo.

FRAGILITY, TRANSFORMATION, IMPERMANENCE 6:30 p.m. FREE. A photography presentation with Ojai based Myrna Cambianica, focusing on the shifting of her creative approach from traditional to conceptual photography and photomontage. This is the monthly meeting of the Ventura County Camera Club and the presentation will be followed by an anonymous critique of member’s prints and digital images. All who are interested in the art of photography are welcome, only members of the club may submit images. Questions? 805-908-5663. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Rd., Ventura. www.venturacountycameraclub.com.

VENTURA RIVER WATERSHED ADJUDICATION COMMUNITY MEETING 6-8 p.m. The second of three public meetings hosted by the City of Ventura to inform the community about the legal process involving thousands of property owners that may impact their water rights. FREE. Bell Arts Factory, Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.venturariverswatershedadjudication.com.

Thursday

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. Enjoy live music with Old Time Blue Grass at the monthly luncheon meeting of this community women’s club. Visitors welcome. $15 for lunch. Questions? RSVP to 805-388-1275 or email cruisin222@gmail.com. Somis Thursday Clubhouse, 5380 Bell St., Somis.

SMALL BUSINESS TABLE TOP EXPO AND MIXER 5:30-8 p.m. Hosted by the Ventura County Professional Women’s Network this expo provides a venue for local small business owners to show their products and services to the local community. Open to the public. $5 entry includes hors d’oeuvres. For information on being an exhibitor email VCPWNbizexpo@gmail.com. Courtyard Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.

NEWLY BEREAVEMENT GRIEF SUPPORT 6-7:30 p.m. This FREE meeting focuses on helping you build understanding of the healthy process of grief and grieving. Drop-ins are welcome and emotional and educational support is provided to build a sense of hope. Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura.

VENTURA RIVER WATERSHED ADJUDICATION COMMUNITY MEETING 6-8 p.m. The last of three public meetings hosted by the City of Ventura to inform the community about the legal process involving thousands of property owners that may impact their water rights. FREE. Oak View Community Center, Kunkle Room, 18 Valley Road, Oak View. www.venturariverswatershedadjudication.com.

START SMART DRIVING PROGRAM 6-9 p.m. This program to educate newly licensed and future drivers is hosted by the Thousand Oaks Police Department in an effort to reduce the incidents of accidents that first and second year drivers and involved in. FREE but space is limited and reservations required by calling 805-494-8271. Thousand Oaks Police Station, Community Room, 2101 E. Olsen Rd., Thousand Oaks.

SANTA SUSANA FIELD LAB WORKGROUP MEETING 7-9 p.m. A public meeting titled “Cleanup Crisis: Finding a Path Forward,” of the group that has been meeting for 30 years to educate and update the community about the clean-up of the 1959 partial nuclear meltdown of the facility. Property owners have announced they will leave carcinogenic chemical and radioactive waste at the site. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley.

OPENING THEATER

ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND IMPROV Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 and 9 p.m. For one night only, the Conejo Improv Players stage a show inspired by The Dating Game and driven by audience suggestion. The 7 p.m. show is suitable for all ages; 9 p.m. is for mature audiences. $5-10. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3715, www.conejoplayers.org..

CABARET Feb. 7-9. A showgirl and an English tutor fall in love during the rise of the Third Reich in 1930s Berlin. $5-15. Studio Theatre, Ventura College, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-289-6307, www.venturacollege.edu/college-information/college-events.

MURDERED TO DEATH Feb. 7-March 8. A spoof of an Agatha Christie mystery, set in an old country manor house. $15-25. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS Feb. 7-March 15. Four smart, fierce, outspoken women facing the guillotine during the French Revolution tell their tales in this irreverent comedy based on real people. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

ONGOING THEATER

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Through Feb. 9. The enchanting tale as old as time based on the Disney animated musical and adapted for young actors. The adventure begins when a beautiful young woman agrees to live in the castle of a man transformed into a beast. $10-12. OYES, Ojai Valley Community Church Campus, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 805-646-4300, www.oyespresents.org.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX Through Feb. 16. The quick and clever Mr. Fox outsmarts three farmers to feed his entire community. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JUST IMAGINE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN LEGEND Through Feb. 16. A dramatic and musical retelling of the famous musician’s life. $32-35. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

NEVER, NOT ONCE Through Feb. 23. A young biology student raised by two mothers goes in search of her biological father, leading to unexpected and explosive revelations. Previews Feb. 5-7; opening night celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. $24-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

OF MICE AND MEN Through Feb. 9. Based on the John Steinbeck novel about migrant workers George and the simple-minded Lennie, traveling through California during the Great Depression. $14-18. ARTSpace Black Box Theatre, 2956 School St., Simi Valley, jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.

PETER PAN Through Feb. 23. The children’s classic about a boy who won’t grow up, his fairy companion and a group of children who join him for a high-flying adventure. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Through Feb. 16. A middle-aged woman rediscovers a lust for life on a vacation to a Greek island. Parental discretion advised. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

OJAI ART CENTER Feb. 8-29. Otis Bradley, Mark Tovar, Shahastra Levy and Doris Nichols. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 29. California Fibers: A Closer Look, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the contemporary Southern California fiber media artists’ group. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE STUDIO GALLERY Opened Feb. 1. Retrograde, a selection of cutting edge information and media technology work alongside handmade art pieces. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through April 26: Ships Ahoy!, works featuring water-going vessels of all sorts. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Feb 20. Beneath the Surface: An Exploration of Process, curated by Leslie Lloyd; Chaos and Control by Adolfo Camarillo High School students (Palm-Temporary and Grad Wall); and Grace Otani (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Synthesis, work by Serene Blumenthal and Marshall Sharpe. Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Common Threads: Works by Sharla Fell. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 19: 22 Miles: Ojai Valley Landscapes, scenes from the Ojai Valley by Southern California artists. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Feb. 29: Oil paintings and prints by guest artist Virginie Snyder. Reception on Friday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 22. Big Love, art about love for Valentine’s Day. Community opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WAV GALLERY Through Feb. 7. “Liberty,” a large painting by Colin Carr-Nall featuring currency from around the world incorporated into the American flag, symbolizing the immigrant experience. Community members are encouraged to share their stories by emailing to artbycol@aol.com; pen and paper will also be available at the gallery. Stories will be shown alongside the art. Viewings by appointment only; public viewing on Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 9. Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.