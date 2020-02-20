Pictured: THE COLOR PURPLE Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 and 5 p.m. The film based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel, starring Whoopi Goldberg, is back in theaters on the 35th Anniversary of the film’s release. Showing in Ventura, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks. www.fathomevents.com.

Thursday

EASTERN CLASSICS 12-1 p.m. A FREE community seminar series examining influential questions of human kind. This series centers around the bodies of work from China, Japan and India with a focus on the texts of Taoism, Confucius, Buddhism and Hinduism. Reading for this session is Confucious – Analects, Chapter one and two. Repeats first and third Thursdays. Hosted by The Agora Foundation. The Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

CANDIDATE FORUM: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Ventura County League of Women Voters this forum will bring the two candidates, incumbent Sup. Kelly Long and Kim Marra Stephenson to a community forum to answer questions. District 3 includes Piru, Fillmore, Santa Paula, Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard. Co-sponsored by Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce. Palazzio Event Center, 814 E. Main St., Santa Paula

Friday

ANNUAL VENTURA COUNTY GO RED FOR WOMEN LUNCHEON 10:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. A benefit luncheon for the American Heart Association to raise awareness and funds to fight the leading cause of death in women – cardiovascular disease. This event will celebrate survivors and include local survivor Lisa Elbaum, with a panel of local heatlh experts. Tickets available online. Four Seasons Westlake Village, 2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village. www.ahacamarillo.ejoinme.org.

THIRD FRIDAY AT POPPIES 5:30-7:30 p.m. A celebration and reception for guest artist Virginie Snyder with live music by Cindy Kalmenson, wine and light refreshments. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

MEANING IN THE MAYA SKIES 7:15-9 p.m. A FREE community talk with a real life “Indiana Jones”, Dr. Andrew Kinkella professor of Archeology will share stories of his explorations in South American Jungles where he learned about the advanced state of ancient Mayan astronomy to explore the question: Did they get help from beyond? A presentation of the Ventura County Astronomy Society. Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Dr., Moorpark. www.VCAS.org.

BUNCO TOURNAMENT 6-8 p.m. Got Bunco? Come enjoy this easy to learn dice game and play to benefit Senior Concerns. Food, drinks and prizes! $50 donation requested. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.seniorconcerns.org.

RISE UP SINGING COMMUNITY SONG CIRCLE 7 p.m. Share the joy of music making and community at this gathering of singers and instrumentalists. All ages and experience levels welcome. Bring your fiddle, ukulele or mandolin. If you have it bring your copy of Rise Up Singing or Rise Again. Questions? 805-525-4620. msifantus@uuma.org. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula.

ROCKING HUMOR WITH JEANNE ROBERTSON 8 p.m. 76 years young, at six-foot-two Robertson brings fills the tall order to bringing humor to daily experiences. A regular on the Grand Ole Opry her comedy includes tales called “Don’t Got to Vegas Without a Baptist” and “Don’t Bungee Jump Naked.” $44. Ticketmaster 800-745-3000 or online. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Fred Favli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.civicartsplaza.com.

Saturday

2ND ANNUAL FCANCER RACE 8-11 a.m. Gather to run to say FCancer! This 5K/10K race was founded to benefit the children of local resident Rebecca Dahl who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 11 months pregnant with her fourth child, three years following chemotherapy treatment and a double mastectomy her cancer came back, in her bones. She passed on Sept. 21, 2018. All proceeds benefit the Rebecca Dahl Foundation, all funds go to her children. Last year the event raised $11,000. Rain or shine event, runner, walkers, strollers and dogs are welcome. $45-$75. Route is along Emma Wood Beach, to and from Ventura Pier Boardwalk. Details online. www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/Ventura/RebeccaDahlMemorial5K10KCharityRunWalk.

PRAGMATISM BY WILLIAM JAMES 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. A philosophical conversation with tutors Elizabeth Reyes and Andy Gilman of The Agora Foundation. Base tuition $125 includes continental breakfast and lunch, scholarships available for teachers and students. Questions? (805) 231-5974 or email greatbooksojai@gmail.com. Registration required online. The Agora Foundation, 417 Bryant Circle, Ojai. www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

CYBER SCANS AND YOU: HOW TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY 11 a.m. Part of the 2020 Distinguished Speaker Series, Judy Christman Yates will talk about ways to ensure you don’t become a victim of scams. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme.

BIG OIL – WE ARE NOT FOR SALE, PRESS CONFERENCE 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Due to the unprecedented amount of money coming from the oil industry into local races for county supervisor local community and elected leaders are gathering for a press conference to speak out against the attempts to buy our local elections. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson will be joined by Dist. 5 Supervisor candidate, Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Carmen Ramirez and Dist. 3 Supervisor candidate Dr. Kim Marra Stephenson. Oxnard Democratic Action Center, 555 South A Street, Suite 130, Oxnard.

LOCAL IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE 2-3:30 p.m. Hosted by the California Los Padres section of the American Chemical Society this FREE panel discussion will explore what can be done to address the local effects of climate change. Scheduled panelists include: Amal Bhattarai the technical director of Ocean Based Climate Solutions Inc., John Brooks the senior environmental analyst with the city of Thousand Oaks and Dr. Brian Rasnow, lecturer with the Dept. of Applied Physics at CSUCI and Leigh Walker, program administrator with the Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance. Camarillo Public Library, Community Room, 4101 Las Posas Rd., Camarillo. www.lospadresacs.org.

SHELEST DUO, PIANISTS 3 p.m. A presentation of Classical Concerts on the Hill this Ukranian husband wife team, Anna and Dmitri Shelest will perform. They have performed around the world and were praised by the Secretary General of the United Nations as “realized diplomacy through music.” $15-$20. Tickets by phone or online. 805-381-1246. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks. www.hillcrestarts.com.

COUNCILWOMAN and panel 6 p.m. A FREE screening of an inspiring documentary about what politics and politicians could be. With a panel discussion with Providence councilmember Carmen Castillo from the film, who keeps her job as a hotel room cleaner when she is elected to her local city council, and Oxnard City Councilmember, candidate for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez and Tracy Hudak with Westside Community Development Corporation. Sponsored by the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law. Childcare provided. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. NOTE: This event was listed on the wrong day in our hardcopy edition on Feb. 20. This is the correct date: Sat. Feb. 22.

Sunday

FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE MUSUEM 1-3 p.m. All ages are welcome for this monthly free event to explore the museum and to participate at multiple craft stations. Questions? 805-640-1390 ext. 201. Ojai Valley Museum, 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD 3 p.m. FREE admission. Family friendly – enjoy fun wrestling entertainment. Details 805-986-4818. Oceanview Pavilion, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme.

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT WITH KIM SCHOENSTADT 3-4:30 p.m. Her international, site-specific, installations examine where many areas of design intersect amidst various points in time. Schoenstadt’s pieces use architecture, history, line, culture, color and other concepts to build multiple realities. Free to members of Focus on the Masters. $10-$15. Free to students and faculty. RSVP required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.focusonthemasters.com/spotlight-and-afterglow-rsvp.

WRITER CRITIQUE GROUP 7-8:30 p.m. A gathering of support to help writers on their path to publication. The purpose is to form critique groups to assist writer with their projects. All writing genres welcome. $5. Hosted by the Independent Writers of Southern California and Small Publishers Artists and Writers Network (SPAWN) Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

Monday

MONOS 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A Columbian film telling the story of a teenage group of rebels, with an American hostage who form bonds that feel like family, only to be strained by an ambush driving them deep into the jungle. A screening of the Oxnard Film Society. Rated R, Spanish with English Subtitles. $7.50-$10.75. Plaza 14 Cinemas, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

ROSENTMONTAG at ENEGREN BREWING 4-9 p.m. Think German Mardi Gras – this is the celebration of German Karneval, the start of Lent, similar to Fat Tuesday with sausage and pretzels, fancy costumes, dancing and debauchery. Put on your best jester outfit – or strap on the lederhosen. $1 off beers all night. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St. Moorpark.

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC, TAKE II: FEDERALIST PAPER 52 5:30-6:30 p.m. A FREE community seminar series examining the founding documents of our Republic. What are the fundamental principles of our Republic? How should one read the founding documents? Those and other questions examined. Documents include Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation, Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson, Brown v. Board of Education and more. Please read the named documents prior to seminar, available for download online. Group will meet the second and fourth Monday each month. The Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

Tuesday

CREATING A NONPROFIT DEVELOPMENT CALENDAR 8-9:30 a.m. Speaker Steve Willmont will speak about the importance of a fundraising calendar to help vital nonprofit organizations serve the community. Hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. $10-$25, includes breakfast. Registration required online. Boys and Girls Club, 1500 Temple Ave., Camarillo. www.camarillochamber.org.

CALL FOR AUDITIONS: RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN Tuesday, Feb. 25. and Wednesday, Feb. 26., 7-9 p.m. Two days of auditions for two female roles (characters Alice and Avery) in this stage play by Gina Geonfriddo, running April 17-May 24. A “non-equity, no pay” production. Two grad school friends build polar opposition lives and each covet what the other has. The play examines modern ideas of gender roles. Cold script readings, No audition appointments. Questions? Email director Taylor Kasch at flyinghgroup@yahoo.com. Santa Paula Theatre, 125 South 7th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

Wednesday

MOMMY/DADDY AND ME PAINTING CLASS 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come nurture your child’s innate creativity and invigorate yours – painting together. For small children up to age 4 with adult partner – up to two children per adult please. $8-$10. Please register in advance. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS MIXER 5:30-7 p.m. Business networking opportunity open to everyone. FREE to members of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. $10 non-members. Oakmont Senior Living, 305 Davenport St., Camarillo.

COLLEGE AREA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING 7-9 p.m. FREE and open to the community. Agenda will be online prior to meeting. Wright Event Center, Ventura College 57 Day Rd., Ventura. www.collegeareacouncil.com.

VENTURA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING 7 p.m. All members are invited to attend this meeting of your local Republican committee to discuss the current agenda. Questions? 805-557-1240. director@venturagop.org. Trigger Burst Training Center, 3537 Old Conejo Rd., Suite 120, Newbury Park. www.venturagop.org.

Thursday

SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH SOIL HEALTH 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. FREE. Presented by the Thelma Hansen Fund and University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources presents this talk as Part I of The Ventura County Research Symposium. The morning will include research updates with speakers on industry trends. Registration online. Crown Plaza Hotel, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.ucanr.edu/vcsym.

POST-FIRE FOOD SAFETY WORKSHOP 1-4 p.m. FREE. Part II of the Ventura County Research Symposium presented by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, in which speakers will discuss how wildfire impacts the safety of local produce and eggs. Registration online. Crown Plaza Hotel, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.ucanr.edu/u.cfm?id=229.

OH MY GLOW PARTY for the PAC 5:30-8:30 p.m. Get your glow on at the glow stick dance at the OPAC. An event celebrating the closing winter season and kicking off the spring season of O My Theatre. Dancing, mingling and a general good time. $5. All proceeds benefit the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.omytheater.org/upcoming-events.html

WHEN BACK SURGERY IS NOT THE ANSWER 6 p.m. FREE. Dr. Michael Dorsi will discuss the nonsurgical treatments for chronic back, leg, neck and arm pain – Nevro HF10 spinal implant available at Community Memorial Hospital. Dr. Dorsi specializes in neurosurgery with subspecialty expertise in brain, spine and peripheral nerve surgery. Registration required online or call 800-838-3006. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

OPENING THEATER

OF EBONY EMBERS: VIGNETTES OF THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE Monday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. A chamber music theater work by the Core Ensemble celebrating the lives of the great African American poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay as seen through the eyes of the painter Aaron Douglas, with a musical score featuring Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and other jazz greats. Samuelson Chapel, California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, 805-492-2411, www.callutheran.edu.

WIT Feb. 21-March 22. A brilliant professor reassesses her life and work as she battles cancer. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

ONGOING THEATER

FANTASTIC MR. FOX Through Feb. 23. The quick and clever Mr. Fox outsmarts three farmers to feed his entire community. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

MURDERED TO DEATH Through March 8. A spoof of an Agatha Christie mystery, set in an old country manor house. $15-25. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

NEVER, NOT ONCE Through Feb. 23. A young biology student raised by two mothers goes in search of her biological father, leading to unexpected and explosive revelations. $29-64. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

PETER PAN Through Feb. 23. The children’s classic about a boy who won’t grow up, his fairy companion and a group of children who join him for a high-flying adventure. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS Through March 15. Four smart, fierce, outspoken women facing the guillotine during the French Revolution tell their tales in this irreverent comedy based on real people. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through March 15. Eros Unbound, a juried exhibition of art dedicated to everything erotic, presented by the Ventura Artists’ Union. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-765-1892, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Feb. 29. Gallery Virgins, new and emerging artists. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through March 29. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE STUDIO GALLERY Opened Feb. 1. Retrograde, a selection of cutting edge information and media technology work alongside handmade art pieces. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through April 26: Ships Ahoy!, works featuring water-going vessels of all sorts. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Feb 20. Beneath the Surface: An Exploration of Process, curated by Leslie Lloyd; Chaos and Control by Adolfo Camarillo High School students (Palm-Temporary and Grad Wall); and Grace Otani (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Feb. 22: 34th Annual Open Competition presented by the Buenaventura Art Association. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Synthesis, work by Serene Blumenthal and Marshall Sharpe. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Common Threads: Works by Sharla Fell. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Feb. 29. Otis Bradley, Mark Tovar, Shahastra Levy and Doris Nichols. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 19: 22 Miles: Ojai Valley Landscapes, scenes from the Ojai Valley by Southern California artists. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

OXNARD LIBRARY Through March 15. Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase, with works by Sierra Linda Elementary students that participated in the Focus on the Masters program. 251 S. A St., Oxnard, focusonthemasters.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 22. Big Love, art about love for Valentine’s Day; abstract works by Scott Taylor; Inge Guzyte (CabadaGray Gallery); ceramics by Sheldon Kaganoff. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 9. Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.