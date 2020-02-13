A RADICAL SOLUTION TO THE RACE PROBLEM Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11:10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A FREE two-part lecture series with Quayshawn Spencer PhD, the Robert S. Blank Presidential Associate Professor of Philosophy at University of Pennsylvania. With a doctorate in philosophy and MS in biology from Stanford University, Spencer will, in two lectures argue that a landmark 2002 study of human genomes actually reveals five races, and he’ll explore the implications of that for federally funded clinical research in medical genetics. The morning lecture is titled “When Population Genetics Meets the Metaphysics of Race.” A pre-lecture discussion will be led by Brian J. Collins, assistant professor of philosophy at 2:15 p.m. in Overton Hall. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Ln., Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/alumni/events/arts-culture.html?event_id=4699.

Thursday

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. Enjoy live music with Old Time Blue Grass at the monthly luncheon meeting of this community women’s club. Visitors welcome. $15 for lunch. Questions? RSVP to 805-388-1275 or email cruisin222@gmail.com. Somis Thursday Clubhouse, 5380 Bell St., Somis.

SMALL BUSINESS TABLE TOP EXPO AND MIXER 5:30-8 p.m. Hosted by the Ventura County Professional Women’s Network this expo provides a venue for local small business owners to show their products and services to the local community. Open to the public. $5 entry includes hors d’oeuvres. For information on being an exhibitor email VCPWNbizexpo@gmail.com. Courtyard Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.

NEWLY BEREAVEMENT GRIEF SUPPORT 6-7:30 p.m. This FREE meeting focuses on helping you build understanding of the healthy process of grief and grieving. Drop-ins are welcome and emotional and educational support is provided to build a sense of hope. Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura.

VENTURA RIVER WATERSHED ADJUDICATION COMMUNITY MEETING 6-8 p.m. The last of three public meetings hosted by the City of Ventura to inform the community about the legal process involving thousands of property owners that may impact their water rights. FREE. Oak View Community Center, Kunkle Room, 18 Valley Road, Oak View. www.venturariverswatershedadjudication.com.

START SMART DRIVING PROGRAM 6-9 p.m. This program to educate newly licensed and future drivers is hosted by the Thousand Oaks Police Department in an effort to reduce the incidents of accidents that first and second year drivers and involved in. FREE but space is limited and reservations required by calling 805-494-8271. Thousand Oaks Police Station, Community Room, 2101 E. Olsen Rd., Thousand Oaks.

SANTA SUSANA FIELD LAB WORKGROUP MEETING 7-9 p.m. A public meeting titled “Cleanup Crisis: Finding a Path Forward,” of the group that has been meeting for 30 years to educate and update the community about the clean-up of the 1959 partial nuclear meltdown of the facility. Property owners have announced they will leave carcinogenic chemical and radioactive waste at the site. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley.

Friday

ROAD TO 2020: THE US CENSUS 8 a.m. A Business Breakfast event for knowledge and networking. Speaker Zubi Ruth Olin will be speaking about the census. $25-$35. Hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Register online or call 805-484-4383. Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo. www.Camarillochamber.org/events.

SWEETHEART DANCE AND SOCIAL 2-4:30 p.m. Area seniors are invited to enjoy an afternoon of dancing and music Live music with singer/songwriter, recording artist Bob Bishop. Enjoy appetizers and specialty drinks, and maybe a little romance. Please RSVP RAgulto@lexingtonliving.net. Questions? 805-644-6710. The Lexington Assisted Living, 5440 Ralston St., Ventura.

13th ANNUAL SWEETHEART’S DINNER AND DANCE 6-10 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone at the Ronald Reagan Library. The elegant event includes live music, dinner and complimentary champagne, and dining under the wings of Air Force One. The Egypt’s Lost Cities exhibit will be open and a professional photographer will be on hand to capture the moment. $195 per couple. Advance reservations required: 805-577-4057. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley. www.reaganfoundation.org/events.

VALENTINE’S DAY CHEESE BOARD DATE NIGHT 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come for an evening of delightful tastes and chat about putting together a delicious cheese board – pairings of cheese – creating the contrast of sweet and savory flavors. Each ticket includes a demo and discussion and creation of a cheese board, sparkling beverages, enjoying that board and one olive wood cheese board to take home and a condiment. $80 single, $100 couple. SpiceTopia, 576 E. Main Street, Ventura. www.spice-topia.com

Saturday

ORMOND BEACH CLEANUP 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join Surfrider to help pick up trash and debris on the beach. Meet at 301 McWane, Oxnard.

ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS 11 a.m. FREE. Part of the 2020 Distinguished Speaker Series, Charles Watson, executive director of the Ventura County Brain Injury Center, will offer information and perspective about the impact of this disease. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme.

MEMORY CAFÉ 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. A Valentine’s Day themed gathering for lunch and art making for those living with memory loss and their families. This fun social event includes lunch. Reservations required, call 805-497-0189. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.seniorconcerns.org.

LOVE: A CELEBRATION OF MOVEMENT, RELATIONSHIPS AND COMMUNITY 3-5 p.m. This first-ever aerial showcase by Elements of Movement Studio will feature exciting performances by students and teachers. The event is free. Elements of Movement Studio is located in the former chapel for the Holy Cross Church at 1212 Maricopa Highway in Ojai. For more information, call 805-220-8184 or visit elementsojai.com.

BALLROOM DANCE AND LESSONS 6-10 p.m. This sweetheart themed evening starts off with FREE ballroom dance lessons at 6 p.m., followed by a fun ballroom dance with live music from Dance Masters at 7:30 p.m. $10 per person at the door. Questions? 805-381-2744. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.crpd.org/gacc.

ILLUMINATED Two seatings at 6 or 8:30 p.m. Looking for a unique Valentine’s evening experience? This special event includes a multi-course gourmet meal, and musical experience curated by Altarbeast labs with a liquid light booth. Ticket includes full dinner, with paired cocktails and tip. $150 per person. Questions? Email Elizabeth.h@azuojai.com. Azu, 457 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.azuojai.com.

Sunday

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Rev. Karen S. White offers a devotional experience into an exploration of love, and finding love within ourselves. The morning will include meditation, shared insights, uplifting songs and connecting with nature. People of all faiths, all traditions – or no faith and no traditions, are welcome to attend. $20 donation suggested. Questions? Rev. Karen 310-968-8928. The Ojai Retreat, 160 Besant Rd., Ojai. www.karenswylie.com.

TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH ART COMES ALIVE 12-4 p.m. Live characters will being maritime models and paintings to life for visitors to interact with. Ask questions about maritime history to the people who actually lived it. A unique learning experience for all ages. Family friendly event, visitors encouraged to come in costume. $7-$10, family discounts. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org.

ADDRESSING DECLINING PUBLIC SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IN THE OJAI VALLEY 3-5 p.m. An Ojai Chautauqua event this panel discussion will explore the complicated issue of the impacts of the drop in children attending public schools in the Ojai Valley – is it competition with private schools? Is it lack of affordable housing? The no growth policy in Ojai? $10. www.ojaicivildiscourse.org.

LETTER WRITING PARTY FOR CLIMATE ACTION 3-6 p.m. According to a recent study of data by the Washington Post, with an average temperature increase of 2.6 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times, Ventura ranks as the fastest-warming county in the Lower 48 states. Gather to write to county officials about getting local policy in the county General Plan right to effectively lower emissions enough to meet state mandates. FREE. Hosted by Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG). CFROG, 914 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura www.cfrog.org/climate_action_in_general_plan_update

SONG CIRCLE AND POTLUCK DINNER 6-10 p.m. Sing? Play an instrument? Write songs? Or just like to listen? Join Songmakers.org – all levels of music makers gather to play and share. FREE. In a private home, call to RSVP and for address: Steve Berman 310-699-5755 sberman@ucla.edu. Agoura Hills

DAN ROSENBOOM SEXTET 7-9 p.m. In a show titled “Absurd in the Antroocene,” Dan Rosenboom brings his jazz fusion trumpet and cornet to Ventura. Featuring Gavin Templeton on saxophone, Alexander Noice on guitar and electronics, Jake Vokssler on guitar, Jerry Watts Jr., on the electric bass and Gary Novak on drums. $10-$20. Tickets online and at the door. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. www.nambaarts.com/dan-rosenboom.

Monday

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS FREE ALL DAY 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gardens will offer free admission in celebration of President’s Day. Ventura Botanical Gardens, 567 S. Poli St., Ventura. www.venturabotanicalgardens.com.

PRESIDENT’S DAY HERB WALK AND STONE SOUP PICNIC 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Join local native plant expert Lanny Kaufer for an exploration in nature to identify and gather local edible and medicinal plants to enjoy for lunch – a “wild foraged” picnic around an oak fire. Enjoy a California bay leaf based soup with dried creek nettles and foraged salad likely to inclue local wild black walnuts, miner’s lettuce, chick week, thistle, sweet fennel and mustard. And learn how to prepare savory acorn pancakes with wild-harvested oak acorns. Gathering location in Ojai will be provided with registration. $45. Questions? And to register call 805-646-6281. www.herbwalks.com.

PRESIDENT’S DAY CELEBRATION 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mingle with the founding fathers. Bring the whole family to the museum for storytelling, crafts, music and presidential and first lady look alikes. Celebration activities are FREE, normal museum fees apply to main exhibits. Ronald Reagan Library, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley.

WTF CHICAS CICLISTAS: FIXING FLATS AND CRAFTS 6:30-8:30 p.m. There is only one woman for every three men who cycle. Bike Ventura has set a goal of more inclusivity – gender, people of color – within the local cycling community. To that end there will be monthly meetings of this group for all who identify as women, transgender, femme and/or non-binary who use their bike to commute, race, explore or just to de-stress and feel the wind your face. Come learn about bicycle maintenance every third Monday to build confidence. Bike Ventura, 490 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.bikeventura.org/events.

VALENTINA: A PERFORMANCE BY BALLET NEPANTLA 7 p.m. FREE. An exciting evening of dance and conversation with New York based Ballet Nepantla who will be performing a historical ballet highlighting the strength and resiliency of women in Revolutionary Mexico. California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

Tuesday

HOUSING INFORMATIN FOR SENIORS: RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This FREE educational presentation will include various topics related to housing including home repairs, renting a room in your home, Section 8, public housing and affordable housing options. Presented by The Camarillo Council on Aging. Camarillo Public Library Community Room, 4101 Las Posas Rd., Camarillo.

Wednesday

EMBRACING CHANGE THROUGH OCEAN EXPLORATION 6:30-8 p.m. Holly Luhuis, marine biologist and naturalist will speak about the lessons we can learn from the ocean about a global solution to create a sustainable future. Luhuis has worked with Jean-Michel Cousteau and his Ocean Futures Society, and recently with Island Packers as a naturalist. Part of the Channel Islands Maritime Museum Speaker Series. FREE for CIMM members and under 12. $5-$7. The Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org.

REAL ESTATE VENDORS EXPO 6:30-8 p.m. FREE event with vendors and real estate professionals providing information on all aspects of buying and selling real estate: lenders, escrow, title insurance, contractors, landlord services, Airbnb, credit repair consultants and more. More info Call 805-710-2931. River Ridge Golf Club, first floor ballroom, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com.

THE DEATH OF CIVILITY: ON THE BIRTH OF INTERRELIGIOUS RITUALS OF RESISTANCE 6:30 p.m. FREE. Najeebe Syeed is an associate professor of interreligious education at Claremont School of Theology and director of the Center for Global Peacebuilding. She will speak on the use of calls for civility to limit dissenting voices, looking at case studies in Los Angeles where faith leaders are responding to state violence by creating interfaith rituals to challenge the detention of migrants. A presentation of the Sarah W. Health Center for Equality and Justice. California Lutheran University, Ullman Conference Center, 60 W. Olsen Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu.

BACKPACKING AND WILDERNESS TRAINING 7-9:30 p.m. This class led by the Sierra Club, Los Padres Chapter will provide a comprehensive training for all levels of fitness who want to get out into the more remote areas of our local wilderness. The class meets every Wednesday night for eight weeks and will include topics such as: wilderness ethics, weather, water filtration, backpacking equipment, first aid and CPR and more. The class will include outings, day hikes and backpacking trips. $135-$345. Teens (13-17) can enroll with parent or guardian. Pointsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Rd., Ventura. www.lospadreswbc.org.

RIDE YOUR WAVE 7 p.m. This anime feature is showing in select theatres for a preview of a love story with themes of romance, grief and self-expression. Hinako is a surfing college student who falls deeply in love with Minato, firefighter who saves her from a fire in her apartment building. As the connection grows, Minato dies at sea. Hinako learns she can see him again by singing a song. Director Masaaki Yuasa. English subtitles. Showing in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks. www.rideyourwavemovie.com.

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. FREE and open to all. All experience levels welcome. Led by Pat Cronin. Questions? Call Pat 805-236-7958 pat@sympaticomusic.com. Instrumental Music Store, 1501 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks.

THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST LIVE: THE ROAD TO 2020 7:30 p.m. A live taping of this popular podcast with four of NPR’s Washington desk reporters. Expect banter and even laughs on the unescapable topic of the November 2020 presidential election. Tickets available for minimum donation to NPR. $50 a pair. Donate online. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.kclu.org.

Thursday

CANDIDATE FORUM: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Ventura County League of Women Voters this forum will bring the two candidates, incumbent Sup. Kelly Long and Kim Marra Stephenson to a community forum to answer questions. District 3 includes Piru, Fillmore, Santa Paula, Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard. Co-sponsored by Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce. Palazzio Event Center, 814 E. Main St., Santa Paula

OPENING THEATER

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Feb. 13-16. The rise to stardom of the renowned singer-songwriter is dramatized in this stirring musical. Recommended for ages 11 and up. $48-103. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

LOVE STINKS Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. A fundraiser for the Fractured Actors 2020 theater season, with hilarious sketch comedy, art and chocolate. $15. Suite J Theater at Ventura Vineyard, 1956 Palma Drive, Ventura, 805-232-4590, fracturedactors.com..

ONGOING THEATER

FANTASTIC MR. FOX Through Feb. 16. The quick and clever Mr. Fox outsmarts three farmers to feed his entire community. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JUST IMAGINE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN LEGEND Through Feb. 16. A dramatic and musical retelling of the famous musician’s life. $32-35. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

MURDERED TO DEATH Through March 8. A spoof of an Agatha Christie mystery, set in an old country manor house. $15-25. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

PETER PAN Through Feb. 23. The children’s classic about a boy who won’t grow up, his fairy companion and a group of children who join him for a high-flying adventure. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS Through March 15. Four smart, fierce, outspoken women facing the guillotine during the French Revolution tell their tales in this irreverent comedy based on real people. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Through Feb. 16. A middle-aged woman rediscovers a lust for life on a vacation to a Greek island. Parental discretion advised. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

ART CITY Feb. 14-March 15. Eros Unbound, a juried exhibition of art dedicated to everything erotic, presented by the Ventura Artists’ Union. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-765-1892, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Feb. 15-29. Gallery Virgins, new and emerging artists. Opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 15, 4-6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 29. California Fibers: A Closer Look, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the contemporary Southern California fiber media artists’ group. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through March 29. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE STUDIO GALLERY Opened Feb. 1. Retrograde, a selection of cutting edge information and media technology work alongside handmade art pieces. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through April 26: Ships Ahoy!, works featuring water-going vessels of all sorts. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Feb 20. Beneath the Surface: An Exploration of Process, curated by Leslie Lloyd; Chaos and Control by Adolfo Camarillo High School students (Palm-Temporary and Grad Wall); and Grace Otani (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Feb. 22: 34th Annual Open Competition presented by the Buenaventura Art Association. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Synthesis, work by Serene Blumenthal and Marshall Sharpe. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Common Threads: Works by Sharla Fell. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-6040 or www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/art/art-galleries.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Feb. 29. Otis Bradley, Mark Tovar, Shahastra Levy and Doris Nichols. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 19: 22 Miles: Ojai Valley Landscapes, scenes from the Ojai Valley by Southern California artists. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

OXNARD LIBRARY Through March 15. Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase, with works by Sierra Linda Elementary students that participated in the Focus on the Masters program. 251 S. A St., Oxnard, focusonthemasters.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Feb. 29. Oil paintings and prints by guest artist Virginie Snyder. Reception on Friday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 22. Big Love, art about love for Valentine’s Day; abstract works by Scott Taylor; Inge Guzyte (CabadaGray Gallery); ceramics by Sheldon Kaganoff. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 9. Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.