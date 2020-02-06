by Daphne Khalida Kilea

Opening

Cracker Barrel opened at 560 E. Ventura Blvd. in Camarillo. The restaurant and country store offers home-style meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as unique items in the gift shop. … Alison Spring Thompson, CPA is open at 500 E. Esplanade Dr., #720 in Oxnard. Thompson was certified as a public accountant in 2010; she works with local individuals, businesses and trusts on income tax matters. … Gold’s Gym opened at 150 W. Esplanade Dr. in Oxnard. The 45,000-square-foot facility (5,000-square-feet of outdoor fitness space) has modern equipment and other features including cardio cinema, HydroMassage beds, a sauna, Kid’s Club, nutrition counseling, group exercise classes, a cycle studio, an expert team of certified Gold’s Gym personal trainers, free parking and more. … Bold Screen Media, a company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, officially launched BestSelfTV. The app offers an array of videos from fitness, beauty, home, and food content, aiming to help women feel empowered, motivated and entertained. BestSelfTV is currently available free for download on ROKU as well as viewed on Bestself.tv. The company intends to make it accessible for mobile phones in the future. … Farmer Boys opened at 1057 Academy Drive in Thousand Oaks. The restaurant offers farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and is known for its award-winning burgers, and also serves all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. … Zoom Room opened at

45 N. Rancho Road in Thousand Oaks. The indoor dog gym offers obedience training, dog agility and puppy classes and playgroups in a clean, sleek, climate-controlled facility. The expert dog trainers use only positive reinforcement in all classes. … Brittany Sykes PR was recently launched. The boutique PR firm specializes in everything consumer and lifestyle; it was designed so founders and businesses could share their stories with the world, establish themselves as world-renowned thought leaders, and organically cultivate their brands into household names. The firm was founded by PR veteran Brittany Sykes.

Workshops

California Lutheran University (CLU) is offering free art workshops, counseling and presentations designed to help members of the community who have moved past the immediate crisis of wildfires to a stage where they can process the experience and begin healing. CLU’s Community Counseling Services and nonprofit Art Trek are hosting Wildfire Recovery Community Healing Workshops in Thousand Oaks through Feb.28. The workshops are funded by a grant from the American Red Cross.

Moving up

Three Individuals joined the Economic Development Collaborative’s (EDC) board of directors. Nan Drake will serve as the 2020 chair. Drake has served as director of governmental affairs and public relations at E.J. Harrison Industries for more than 30 years and has been an EDC board member since 2010. Kelly Long will serve as vice chair; she was elected as Ventura County Supervisor District 3 in 2016 and has over 25 years of combined experience as an entrepreneur, business executive and school board trustee. Peter Zierhut will continue on as secretary/treasurer. Zierhut is a senior-level manager at Haas Automation, Inc.; he has been an EDC board member since 2012. … Two individuals were elected onto the Ventura County Community College District board of trustees. Bernardo M. Perez is the new chair. He previously served as the mayor of the city of Moorpark as well as on the Moorpark City Council, and he worked as a project manager for the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation. Joshua Chancer is the new vice chair. He is a social science teacher in the Oxnard Union High School District and has been an adjunct instructor at CLU, Graduate School of Education. … Robert Leonard was named as the newest member to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV). Leonard is an attorney and certified public accountant (CPA) representing individuals and businesses involving tax controversies and litigation matters. He has also served as a keynote speaker for the National Association of Enrolled Agents, the American Bar Association, the California Society of CPAs, California Continuing Education of the Bar, the UCLA Tax Controversy Institute and the California State Bar Tax Section.

In the name of charity

Ross Stores, Inc. will host the sixth annual “Help Local Kids Learn” campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. During the three-week program (Feb. 3-23), Ross customers at the Newbury Park location (2665 W. Hillcrest Dr.) and the Thousand Oaks location (396 N. Moorpark Road) can make a monetary contribution at checkout and the donations will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV). One hundred percent of proceeds raised at the Newbury Park store will benefit BGCGCV; every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework for a club youth, and every $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

Tourism

Visit Oxnard created the official “Oxnard Taco Trail” which was launched in their 2020 Visitors Guide; it highlights 14 of the city’s taco trucks and restaurants for both visitors and residents to explore. Oxnard has the most tacos per capita north of the Cali-Mex border and based off of a survey, Visit Oxnard created the Trail. Each location on the map features a cartoon icon to provide a quick visual overview of either a specialty item or notable feature of the eatery. For more information and highlights of the Oxnard Taco Trail, visit www.visitoxnard.com/blog/best-places-tacos-oxnard.