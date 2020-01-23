Pictured: Justice for All marchers in Downtown Ventura on Jan. 18, 2020. Photo by Alex Wilson

by Alex Wilson

Calls for unity among all people across the United States and planet Earth were heard during the “Justice for All” march and rally in downtown Ventura on Saturday, Jan. 18.

It was a sister event to the National Women’s March held across the nation that day, and drew inspiration from the massive 2017 Women’s March on Washington, which took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The weekend’s local march drew a crowd of over 1,000 people and included many men as well.

Elected officials at the Plaza Park rally were mostly Democrats, including Congresswoman Julia Brownley and State Assemblymember Monique Limón, now running for the California State Senate. Issues at the forefront included climate change, gun control, social justice, women’s reproductive rights and immigration.

Many participants promoted finding common ground with people from all political backgrounds. Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere stressed that sense of inclusion in his speech.

“We love this community because we come together at events like this and we celebrate equality and we celebrate diversity. And most importantly, we bring our kids. We teach them those virtues early on so they become informed adults, and they continue the tradition of what we’re doing today,” said LaVere, currently a candidate for Ventura County Supervisor.

Walkways spanning Plaza Park were lined with informative booths promoting a variety of causes, and a youth mariachi band provided a festive lift to match the sunny day.

Courtney Lane recently started a Ventura chapter of a nationwide gun control charity, Moms Demand Action. She was partly inspired by the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Lane said even though guns are a divisive topic, some proposals have wide support.

“94 percent of Americans believe there should be background checks on every gun sold. So we welcome gun owners. We just are looking for them to store their guns safely,” said Lane. “Mostly it’s pretty cordial.”

Marchers set out from Plaza Park and went down Thompson Boulevard toward Figueroa Plaza, passing Mission San Buenaventura. They waved colorful signs, some with messages targeting Trump. One simply displayed the word “BALONEY!” and an image of Trump’s face made from the cheap pink meat. Chants also filled the air, including “No hate! No fear! Everyone is welcome here!”

As marchers progressed up Main Street near busy downtown businesses, some passing motorists honked horns in support. Other spectators were not so happy with the views being expressed.

John Bennett and Theresa Johnson were visiting from Bakersfield, and Bennett became visibly upset with marchers carrying signs denouncing Trump. He had a brief verbal confrontation with some of them while he and Johnson were looking for a restaurant to patronize.

When asked about his strong reaction to the marchers, he explained his disagreement with Trump critics.

“They’re making a mistake, and putting down the president for no reason,” said Bennett. “There’s God with Trump and there’s no God with liberals.”

Johnson said it’s hard for her to find common ground with people who support impeaching Trump.

“It’s based on no proof, nothing concrete. It’s all just a bunch of lies,” said Johnson. “They hate on 45 no matter what. So everything he does is wrong to them, so you can’t change their minds.”

Marcher Annette Halpern of Ventura said she participated because she’s committed to making her voice heard, even in the face of political divisiveness.

“We are living in very dangerous times under Trump and the Republicans who support his policies. We are facing a threat to our democratic process with the Russian interference in our elections,” said Halpern. “We are facing a crisis with our climate. We also need to protect and preserve women’s rights.”