Pictured: Trevor Quirk in front of the Ventura County Government Center preparing to announce his candidacy for Ventura County Supervisor, Dist. 1, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

With just a month to go before the March 3 primary, state and county voter guides are in the mail, and candidates are working to get their message out to voters. Here is an update about recent community events with local races and candidates.

Dist. 1 Supervisor race shakeup with write-in candidate

On Monday, Jan. 27, Trevor Quirk, local trial attorney and resident of Upper Ojai, filed his paperwork to run for Ventura County Supervisor, District 1. Because the date has passed for his name to appear on the ballot for the March 3 primary election, supporters will have to write in his name on the ballot.

“They say it’s never been done before,” said Quirk when announcing his candidacy in front of the Ventura County Government Center on Monday. “They say we can’t do it, that we are not going to win. That no write-in candidate has ever won. We are going to prove them wrong.”

Ventura County Elections Division confirmed on Jan. 28 that Quirk’s paperwork was all in order and he’s a qualified write-in candidate.

The two other candidates on the ballot for District 1 are Matt LaVere, an attorney and current mayor of Ventura, and Jeff Ketelsen, a hardware clerk.

In answering the question why he is running Quirk said “Because people called for it . . . we’ve got a problem to address. We are going to rise together and we are going to fix it as a community.”

Quirk has voiced criticism over LaVere’s approach to the current Ventura River Watershed adjudication that has embroiled thousands of property owners from Ventura to Ojai in a legal action. In written statements to the press and on social media, Quirk says he supports a sustainable solution but the legal adjudication is the wrong way to proceed.

“This river issue…should really connect these communities,” said Quirk. “It shouldn’t be used as a political weapon to divide us.”

As of press deadline LaVere did not respond to requests for comment.

The last day to register to vote for the March 3 primary election is Feb. 18, 2020. Register online: www.registertovote.ca.gov/, or in person downstairs at the Elections division at the Ventura County Government Center, Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Dist. 5 Candidate Forum

On Jan. 23, the five candidates for Ventura County Supervisor, District 5, all attended a forum hosted by the Ventura County Latino Issues Forum at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center.

The candidates for Dist. 5 are Jeffrey Burum, Tim Flynn, Jess Herrera, Carmen Ramirez and Veronica Robles-Solis.

“47 percent of all voters and 51 percent of Latino voters say that building more affordable housing should be the absolute top priority for elected leaders in Ventura County,” said Roberto Juarez, the moderator of the event. “When [the Latino] population does not do well, the rest of the population does not do well. We are all in the same damn boat.”

The forum included questions across many topics and issues. In responding to questions about the impacts of homelessness on local businesses, everyone agreed that prompt action was needed, but proposed solutions varied.

Solis said gaps in what the community organizations are able to provide should be recognized and the county should step forward in those ways to help.

Burum said Oxnard city council members had not done enough and needed to “enforce the law . . . businesses have rights, just like the homeless. We need an intervention here, we should not be victimized by a lot of people who are alcohol and drug abusers. Yes, there are exceptions; that is the majority. They love the free partying and services.”

When the candidates were asked if they would accept money from oil and gas companies, Burum firmly said “yes.” Flynn attempted to say, “If they engage in responsible practice,” but when the crowd demanded a clear answer, he said “Yes.” Ramirez and Solis each said “no,” and Herrera said “I haven’t been offered any . . .”

The entire video of the forum is online at www.facebook.com/VCLatinoIssuesForum/videos/612473329313013/.

Bennett promises “fresh perspective” for State Assembly

On Monday, Jan. 27, Steve Bennett, current Ventura County Supervisor for District 1, spoke at the Ojai Valley Democratic Club meeting about his candidacy for California State Assembly, District 37.

He said supporters can help spread the word about this campaign by saying “how important it is to get a new, fresh perspective in Sacramento.”

Bennett began is political career in 1993 when he was elected to the Ventura City Council, where he served until 1997. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors for District 1 in 2000. Prior to taking elected office, he was an economics and history teacher, and then assistant principal at Nordhoff High School in Ojai.

“You have to be willing to take on powerful interests . . . too many people cave in . . . you have to be willing to lose rather than compromise,” he said, describing his approach as challenging “conventional thinking.”

He reported that he has “raised more money in 30 days than the other six candidates combined . . . every penny from individuals,” and that he chose to abide by the voluntary campaign finance restrictions.

The 37th district includes the Ventura County areas of Fillmore, Santa Paula, Ojai, Oxnard and Ventura. Over half of the district is in Santa Barbara.

Bennett, a registered Democrat, is running against six other candidates: Stephen Blum, Jason Dominguez, Elsa Granados, Cathy Murillo and Jonathan Abboud. The sole registered Republican in the race is Charles W. Cole. The California Republican Party stated that they have not endorsed any candidate for this race.