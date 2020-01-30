Pictured: Ventura City Hall

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Ventura City Council voted unanimously to release information it claimed did not have to be released to the public. That action followed the VCReporter and Ojai Valley News filing complaints with the Ventura County District Attorney for Brown Act violations due to the city declining to the release the information. (“Secret votes? CalAware says Ventura in violation of the Brown Act,” Kimberly Rivers, VCReporter, Jan. 23, 2020.)

“In an effort to reduce the controversy in this matter, city council has directed the city attorney to report out action taken by the council to add parties in this case,” said Gregory Diaz, city attorney for Ventura, speaking following closed session on Monday. The case he is referring to is a legal watershed adjudication cross-complaint in which the city acted to notice 10,500 people in the Ventura River Watershed that their water rights could be impacted by the legal process they commenced. Property owners along the Ventura River in West Ventura were also included.

“The vote on Sept. 9 [to include 10,500 properties in the case] was also unanimous with all members present,” stated Diaz.

The Brown Act, sometimes called a “sunshine law,” is a series of state laws requiring elected bodies to conduct the public’s business openly, not behind closed doors.

Diaz also reported the unanimous action of the city council to “waive attorney-client privilege” and release “contracts between the city and law firm of Best, Best and Krieger related to this case . . . and this case only,” which were requested by the Ojai Valley News in a Public Records Act request. Diaz stated, “these documents are considered confidential under the California Business and Professions Code.”

That position is confirmed by Kelly Aviles, an attorney who specializes in the California Public Records Act and the Brown Act, and who serves as vice president of open government compliance with Californians Aware (CalAware), a nonprofit organization headquartered in Carmichael, Calif.

Diaz also reported that during closed session on Jan. 27, the city council voted unanimously to direct staff and legal counsel to analyze a plan presented that night by Russ Baggerly and Pete Kaiser, board members of the Casitas Municipal Water District, which proposed an alternative to the adjudication process.

Diaz reported the analysis will be considered “by the city council by the Feb. 3 closed session.”