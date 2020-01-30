Pictured: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democratic presidential candidate at the Bernie’s Back Rally in Long Island City, N.Y. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Photo by Gordon Donovan.

In 2018, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supposedly met to discuss how they would move forward for the 2020 election. Both knew that they’d be running on similar agendas for the country and wanted to talk about how to best move forward. Obviously, both decided to run for president, and both have seen themselves go up and down in the polls. Yet a few weeks ago, Warren decided to make a claim that Sanders told her a woman could not win the presidency. The comment came out of the blue without context or validity, creating a media fire storm. What was intended to create some steam for Warren has now proven even more that she is not ready to be president or savvy enough to pick the right fights at the right time.

If the goal of the DNC is to defeat President Donald Trump, the party of the Left isn’t doing the best job. While the more moderate like Joe Biden still sit on the top of national polling, the more interesting and passionate candidates are still fighting for the top spot. Warren and Sanders are easily the two candidates most associated with the wing’s most liberal policies. While Sanders became the new ideological voice and movement for the DNC, Warren’s a bit late to the party. A Republican for most of her life, her drastic pendulum swing might look good to some, but is still murky to others.

What the Warren camp needs is Sanders out of the race so they can suck up his fanbase and ride a progressive wave over front-runner Joe Biden. Their strategy of being the “better option” wasn’t working, so they did the next logical step. They smeared him.

“Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals: beating Donald Trump, taking back our government from the wealthy and well-connected, and building an economy that works for everyone,” said Warren in the statement. “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed. I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry.”

Bernie was challenged by CNN’s debate moderators a few days later about the supposed conversation.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it. And I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want. Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be President of the United States.”

Warren’s response to Sanders defending himself: “I disagreed,” she said. “Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on.”

To say that he is your friend but also a full-blown sexist — who needs enemies with friends like that? Everything about this news story feels forced and a complete hack. The fact that CNN left the debate mics on after so they could record Warren and Sanders after the debate also feels fishy and a bit planned.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren said to Sanders as the candidates all said their goodbyes to each other.

“Let’s not do it right now,” Sanders said, putting a hand up. “You want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

To deny that Warren tried to derail the Feel the Bern train is being naive. And it reveals one more time how she is willing to create narratives to improve her positioning in life. And that’s the difference between the two of them. Warren wants to be president, and Sanders wants to change the country. They say all is fair in love and war. Well, it’s not. And if the DNC eats its own, it’s four more years of Trump.