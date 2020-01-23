Pictured: Sea lions in the waters of the Gull Island Marine Reserve within the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Photo by Robert Shwemmer/NOAA.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

The Pacific Ocean is the front yard of Ventura County and holds the treasure of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary. The National Park encompasses the land on five of the Channel Islands – Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara and San Miguel islands.

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (CINMS) was formed in 1980 to preserve and protect 1,470 square miles of ocean and underwater habitat surrounding those islands. CINMS is one of only 14 federally protected areas overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The islands and sanctuary sit at a particularly special place in the Pacific Ocean where a northern cool water current meets and mingles with a southern warm water current, creating an environment particularly rich in biodiversity supporting a range of marine life from microscopic creatures to the largest known animal to have every existed on earth, the blue whale.

The sanctuary is governed by a management plan that seeks to balance the goal of preserving and protecting special habitats with commercial and recreational uses. Shipwrecks and natural wonders in the sanctuary draw divers, fishermen, tourists and boaters. That management plan is undergoing an update and an important advisory council – which is seeking additional community volunteers – has an important role in ensuring this local treasure is protected in the coming decades.

Advisory council meeting on Jan. 24

The advisory council for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary will be meeting on Friday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The meeting is open to the public, and includes a public comment period.

“The SAC [Sanctuary Advisory Council] is the guiding body of expert volunteers and agency representatives that give voice to the constituencies that make up Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary,” said Pike Spector, California Sea Grant State Fellow with the NOAA.

In 2019, the SAC was involved in the public scoping process for revising the management plan for the sanctuary.

Spector said the SAC also “spent much of 2019 learning about projects, programs and emerging threats to sanctuary resources, as well as providing guidance during tumultuous events such as the Conception disaster.”

The agenda for Friday’s meeting includes a review of the process to date regarding the update to the management plan, which identifies threats to the sanctuary (and plans to address them), as well as research, education and enforcement programs.

“The council is one of the most informed bodies of individuals regarding the resources of the sanctuary,” said Spector. The SAC is in a “unique position to help inform and guide sanctuary staff with the continued success of sanctuary programs.”

The meeting will include presentations by Elizabeth Duncan, coordinator of the NOAA West Coast Deep Sea Coral Initiative, and Brice Semmens, director of the California Cooperative Oceanic Fisheries Investigations.

Prior to the meeting, additional materials will be posted on the sanctuary’s website at channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html.

Admittance to the Santa Barbara Zoo is free on Friday to meeting attendees. Santa Barbara Zoo, Discovery Pavilion, 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara.

SAC seeking new members

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is also seeking to add six members to the SAC.

“Vacancies on the council are detrimental to council discourse, and as such we hope that all seats are filled,” said Specter. “No single individual can be an expert on all issues, policies and topics related to the sanctuary, and we welcome any and all interested applicants to submit an application to join the council.”

The six open seats on the SAC are for people representing the following constituencies: education, recreational fishing (member and alternate), public at-large, Chumash community, conservation and tourism. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Those interested can contact Pike Spector: pike.spector@noaa.gov; 310-880-9311.

Details and application information online at channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/council_news.html.