PICTURED: Mars rover Curiosity, which landed on the Martian surface on Aug. 6, 2012. Photo courtesy of NASA

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

From mythology to science fiction to present-day speculation, Mars has fascinated humans since it was first observed by ancient Egyptian astronomers. The fourth planet from the sun has beckoned with its reddish hue (from iron oxide on its surface), moon-like craters and polar ice caps reminiscent of those on Earth. It’s home to the highest known planetary mountain (Olympus Mons, also the largest volcano and more than twice the height of Mt. Everest) and one of the largest canyons in the entire Solar System (Valles Marineris, 2,500 miles long and four miles deep).

And while today Mars is exceptionally cold, dry and rugged, researchers have discovered enough similarities between it and Earth to see implications for our own planetary evolution.

“We know Mars was once an alive, water-rich, vibrant planet,” says Kobie Boykins, senior mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. A planet not unlike Earth today, which Boykins suggests begs the question, “Could what happened to Mars also happen on Earth?”

Boykins will ponder these and other big questions this weekend, as he relates his experiences working on NASA’s various Mars missions during Nat Geo Live at the Bank of American Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.

“I always wanted to build spacecraft”

Boykins has been intimately involved with NASA’s Mars missions since he was a college student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Upstate New York. (“The oldest nonmilitary engineering school in the United States,” Boykins states.) He tested the airbag system for Mars Pathfinder (launched in 1996) and helped fabricate the cleats on the wheels of the rover Sojourner. Later, he was part of the team that designed the solar arrays used by the “geologist” rovers Spirit and Opportunity, which both landed on Mars in 2004. He’s been working on Curiosity (landed 2012) since the beginning and now oversees its mobility and remote sensing teams — picking up a NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal along the way.

It’s a far cry from Omaha, Nebraska, where Boykins was born and raised. But even as a child, his engineering talents were evident.

“I was a kid with a knack for taking things apart and figuring out how things worked,” he recalls.

He was also something of a class clown. Boykins relates a day during fifth grade when he’d been sent out of the classroom for acting up. His teacher came out to the hallway to have a talk with him about his behavior, and ultimately asked him, “What are you going to do with your life?”

When he stopped to really think, the answer was clear: “I always wanted to build spacecraft.”

The Star Trek-loving Boykins relates that he saw himself as more of a Scotty than a Spock, and was further inspired by Worf and Geordi La Forge, characters from The Next Generation played by actors (Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton, respectively) who were, like himself, people of color.

So how did a self-described “cornhusker” and hockey player (who played on the RPI team, aptly named The Engineers) find his way to NASA?

The usual suspects — hard work, dedication and intelligence — certainly played a role. But Boykins explains that there are a few things that are particularly important for aspiring spacecraft engineers.

“The first thing is to be curious — ask how the world works,” Boykins says. “Where do we fit in this great cosmic puzzle? Where do I fit in? How do I fit in?”

He also sees diligence as being a particularly valuable quality for space research: “There’s a functional diligence [required] . . . people who tend to be organized and find order in disorder. You have to be able to take nonlinear things and find an order between them.”

Educated guessing game

This is particularly true for space exploration, where so much is theory and conjecture.

“A lot of times we’re asking questions that are fundamental,” he explains. “Lots of things are unknowable, so there are a lot of informed, educated guesses. What are the best ways to do something? We’re trying to make the best guess we can with the information we have.”

There were a lot of questions being asked, and tests being conducted, for all three Mars rovers. While Spirit and Opportunity were essentially tasked with finding out what was on the red planet, Curiosity was a much bigger machine with more sophisticated equipment and tasks.

“It was almost eight years from development to launch,” Boykins says. “Obviously, I’m pretty proud of it. It’s humbling, too, with so many people helping out to make it work.”

Because Curiosity was so ambitious, “We really didn’t know how it was going to go,” Boykins admits. Any mission beyond Earth’s atmosphere is fraught, presenting a veritable minefield of potential problems from launch to landing. “We had to think about what would go wrong — and test for that. And you do that again and again.”

“You hope and you pray that you’ve done your due diligence,” he continues, “so that the mission might be successful.”

That due diligence paid off. All three rover missions were successful — wildly so. Spirit and Opportunity were only expected to last about 90 days; they continued to operate for six years and 14 years, respectively. Curiosity is still going strong.

What we know — and what we don’t

Spirit and Opportunity observed and explored the Martian surface and its geology, characterizing a variety of rocks and soils through specialized cameras and a spectrometer. One of the key findings returned was that Mars had once had water on its surface.

“What’s cool about Mars is that it was once a wet planet,” Boykins explains. “At some point in the past, it had liquid water on the surface. That liquid water has since gone away — it’s very intriguing!”

Curiosity, on the other hand, “was there to see if Mars could be habitable,” Boykins says. In other words: capable of supporting life.

Curiosity is about the size of a car and as tall as a basketball player, with a seven-foot-long arm that can operate 10 different tools and 17 cameras. It’s something of a laboratory on wheels, with the ability to collect rock, soil and air samples, take photographs, and even operate a laser. By analyzing all the various data Curiosity can collect (and return to researchers back at JPL, via satellite — sometimes as quickly as the next day), Curiosity is able to tell a “story” about Mars: Its history, climate, geology and more.

And part of that story is that Mars does possess a variety of organic (ie carbon-based) molecules — including chlorobenzene, dichlorobutane and methane — which Boykins describes as “all the basic building blocks you’d need for life.”

He’s quick to note that no evidence of Martian life (microbial or otherwise) has been found thus far. But it’s an exciting revelation nonetheless.

“Everywhere on Earth where we find water, we find life,” Boykins says. “If Mars and Earth are similar in their planetary evolution, maybe life was once on Mars. . . . The habitability and the basic building blocks are the big things we got from Curiosity.”

Implications for Earth

All space science can be thought of as an exercise in pure curiosity, an effort to understand more about the Solar System simply because it’s there. But what makes the study of Mars of particular value?

As Boykins explains, the things we learn about Mars might be able to tell us something about Planet Earth.

“Maybe back in the past, humans could have lived [on Mars],” Boykins muses about this hypothetical wet planet. “Mars got colder — it’s further from the Sun — while Earth stayed in a more temperate zone. Today, Mars is not very habitable. The radiation gets right to the surface. It’s quite cold. . . . There’s no complete magnetic field around Mars, so that means no spinning iron core [as there is on Earth].”

But once upon a time, in some distant past, Mars may have been much like Earth: volcanically active, a thicker atmosphere, ample water . . . alive.

Could Earth, Boykins wonders, become like Mars? And, more troubling: “Are we doing something, as humans, to hit the accelerator button?”

He also compares Mars and Earth’s other neighbor, Venus. “Venus and Mars, they are similar enough to be called sister planets to Earth,” he explains, calling the hot, hyper-active Venus “a greenhouse-gas crazy planet,” while Mars is “cold and dead.”

The question in the mind of Boykins and other space scientists: In which direction will Earth go?

Mars and beyond

Boykins’ latest project is scheduled to be launched this summer. Mars 2020, for which he’ll be supervising the mobility and remote sensing teams, will search for signs of both habitable conditions and microbial life. The rover will be equipped with a specialized drill to collect core samples of rocks and soil, and safely store them so that they might be retrieved on a later mission and returned to Earth for analysis.

“It’s very difficult to shrink all these instruments to fit onto a rover,” Boykins explains, noting that if Martian samples can be analyzed in an Earth-based laboratory, “It would really refine how we’re looking for signs of life.”

Mars 2020 will also gather information and test technologies relevant to future human expeditions to Mars: methods for producing oxygen, improving landing techniques, characterizing weather and environmental conditions and more.

Even as NASA delves deeper into the Martian “story,” it is looking beyond the red planet to the gas giant: Jupiter. There, too, Boykins and his team will play an integral part.

“I’m working on the Europa Clipper mission to go around Europa,” Boykins says with excitement. “It’s way cool!” The mission will conduct an in-depth exploration of Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, and investigate whether it could harbor conditions suitable for life. Launch could take place as early as 2023.

“It’s Transcendent”

Working for NASA in any capacity is a dream job for many — and Boykins is living the dream. In a career punctuated by numerous highlights, he says that one of his most memorable experiences was “seeing the solar array for Spirit open on the surface of Mars. I can’t explain that moment. It was just amazing.”

“All the blood, sweat and tears and many sleepless nights and arguments . . . and then seeing it land on the surface and do what it was programmed to do . . . It’s transcendent.”

What does he enjoy the most about his job?

“There’s something about being part of a team that delivers something that is so unique in the world,” Boykins says after a few moments of reflection. “I think putting a piece of machinery on another planet . . . that is just the coolest thing in the world.”

Nevertheless, Boykins never loses sight of the role serendipity plays in any successful space mission.

“We’ve become very successful at landing on the surface of Mars. But It’s not easy,” he says. “Going to space is not easy. Every time, it’s something different. We have a lot of robustness in our designs, but we’ve been lucky, too. You don’t ever want to forget that.”

Nat Geo Live presents Kobie Boykins: Exploring Mars on Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.