FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200106-10000265-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: T & S FIRE PROTECTION, INC, 487 Arcade Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, T & S Fire Protection, Inc, 487 Arcade Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ T & S Fire Protection, Inc, Stephanie Lucas, Stephanie Lucas, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27354

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191230- 10023382-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) OJAI ELECTRIC LLC, 2) OJAI ELECTRIC, 214 El Conejo Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, OJAI ELECTRIC, LLC, 214 El Conejo Dr., Ojai, CA 93023. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ OJAI ELECTRIC, LLC, George Hartmann, George Hartmann, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27355

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191218- 10022731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&J CONSULTING, 13348 Shoreham Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Johanna grace ruiz, 13348 Shoreham Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/18/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JOHANNA GRACE RUIZ, Johanna Grace Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27356

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20191224- 10023098-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ADVANCED BUSINESS CONSULTING SOLUTIONS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 5191 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 03/28/2008, renewed 9/6/12, 8/1/13, 2/21/18. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180221100031370. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Patricia-Jo Maynard, 5191 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Patricia-Jo Maynard, Patricia-Jo Maynard. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27319

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191226- 10023252-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHARON M. BEST, CSR NO. 6025, 205 S. Dunning St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, SHARON M. BEST, 205 S. Dunning St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SHARON M. BEST, Sharon M. Best. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27321



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191219-10022908-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PRECISION OVERHEAD GARAGE DOOR SERVICE, 165 Poindexter Avenue, Unit F, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California – 3655896, WFTI, INC., 81 Buckeye Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ WFTI, INC., Charles White, Charles White, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27341

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191230- 10023396-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: DOVE CANYON STUDIOS, 3204 Dove Canyon Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA 2555752, ECKHART INVESTMENTS, INC., 3204 Dove Canyon Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/26/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ECKHART INVESTMENTS, INC., Kevin T. Eckhart, Kevin T. Eckhart, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27343

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191224-10023139-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: COASTAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL & COSMETIC CENTER, 3615 Las Posas Road, Suite F100, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, J Robert West MD, Inc., 2285 Corporate Circle, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89074. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ J Robert West MD, Inc., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27239

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200107- 10000358-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLF GIDDY, 2) GO GIDDY, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, DONALD BURTON, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Sept. 15 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DONALD BURTON, Donald Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27527



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113- 10000684-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GREG AND DAVID COMPANY, 1445 Donlon St., Ste. 20, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dennis W. Kimbrough, 1435 Mission Ridge Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, Robert O. Ellison, 4585 Paradise Dr., Tiburon, CA 94920. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/1965. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis W. Kimbrough, Dennis W. Kimbrough. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27528

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200106- 10000283-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN WYNDHAM GARDEN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 03/28/2008, renewed 10/04/2018. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20181004- 10018373-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27529

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200106-10000296-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JANUARY 5, 2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27530

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200117-10001145-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, c0263016 CA, The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, Brock Travis, Brock Travis, Board President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 17, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27744



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000534-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PIXEL HORROR STUDIOS, 2) DATA DRIVEN STUDIO, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, William Robert Danish-Engel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27746



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000759-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TINA DULCO CA CSR NO 7088, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/13/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, Tina Dulco. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27748



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200114-10000826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CO.NAISSANCE, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, E. Ventura. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27749



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200121-10001223-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: S&I WHOLESALE, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, SAFA BITTAR, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SAFA BITTAR, Safa Bittar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27775

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000727-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GREENHAND PRODUCTION COMPANY, 2) GREENHAND PRODUCTION CO., 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Betsie Garcia, 533 Walnut Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Betsie Garcia, Betsie Garcia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27924

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001020-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARTISTICO WOOD FLOORING, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, 1021 Elmhurst Lane, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Pablo Silva Martinez, Juan Pablo Silva Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27925

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001448-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TRINITY WHEELER PHOTOGRAPHY, 2) SQUARE FOOTAGE, 451 East Main Street, Suite 4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, 75 North Santa Cruz Apt. 4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/27/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Trinity Marie-Wheeler Petersen, Trinity Petersen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27926

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200123-10001490-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIAMOND SHINE COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Eduardo Quintero, 657 Ibiza Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eduardo Quintero, Eduardo Quintero. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27928

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200124-10001559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NRG ELECTRIC, 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County,State of Incorporation / Organization, CA / 4548689, AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., 110 Margan Place, #5, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AMERICAN NRG ELECTRIC, INC., Kyle Phillippe, Kyle Phillippe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 24, 2020.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200127-10001661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC MEDIATION GROUP, 360 Mobil Ave., Suite 207C, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Scott Michael Koslow, 2968 Patina Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/23/2014. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Alexandra Koslow, Jennifer Alexandra Koslow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27943

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200116-10001018-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATSY WRIGHT, PSYD, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Wright, 143 Figueroa Street #4, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patricia Wright, Patricia Wright. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27945

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00537881-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 30 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER to REINHART M. UECKER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: February 11, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: DEC 30 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27318



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538490-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 02 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARA HENDERSON and JOSEPH HENDERSON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA HENDERSON and JOSEPH HENDERSON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: BRIELLE LYN HENDERSON to BRIELLE MARIE HENDERSON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/13/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: filed JAN 02 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27342

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538766- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 10 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STEPHANIE WHITE; SHAWN WHITE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STEPHANIE WHITE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ASTRID MARIA WHITE to ASTRID FELICITY WHITE; MARIA FERNANDA WHITE to MARIA ESPERANZA WHITE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/21/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 10 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27525



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538630- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 07 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH to NEIL FITCH. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/25/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 07 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27526



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538821- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. PETITION OF: SUSAN RENE SCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SUSAN RENE SCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SUSAN RENE SCOTT to SUSAN RENE REVETT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/24/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 19-31081-BA-CA Title Order No. : 1161807 APN No. : 203-0-331-045 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/11/2014 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Rosendo R Mascorro, Veronica M. Mascorro, dated 06/11/2014 and recorded 07/03/2014 as Instrument No. 20140703-00083204-0 1/6 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 10/15/2019 as Instrument No. 20191015-00125183-0 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/13/2020 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA. 93009 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and Lot 39 of Tract No. 1337, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 32, Page 89of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County.Except therefrom all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbon substances, lying below a depth of 500 feet,without the right of surface entry. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2711 S J St Oxnard, CA 93033. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $70,102.04 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/16/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27664



NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 18-20315-SP-CA Title Order No. : 180208766-CA-VOI APN No. : 081-0-082-130 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/04/2005 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Robert Alderman and Noni Alderman, husband and wife and Lucki Candoff and Jennifer Candoff, husband and wife, dated 08/04/2005 and recorded 08/23/2005 as Instrument No. 20050823-0208890 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 02/21/2019 as Instrument No. 20190221-000195750 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/20/2020 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Four Points By Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.Com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, Ca 93001 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and LOT 735, PIERPONT BAY NO 2 IN THE CITY OF VENTURA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 15 PAGE(S) 26, OF MAPS,IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY.EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, MINERALRIGHTS, ALL OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN,AND ALL WATER, CLAIMS OR RIGHTS TO WATER, TOGETHER WITH APPURTENANTRIGHTS THERETO, WITHOUT HOWEVER, ANY RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACEOF SAID LAND NOR ANY PORTION OF THE SUBSURFACE LYING ABOVE A DEPTH OF550 FEET, AS EXCEPTED OR RESERVED BY VARIOUS INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD, ASRECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF VENTURA COUNTY,STATE OF CALIFORNIA. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1199 New Bedford Court Ventura, CA 93001. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $1,799,888.37 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/10/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27539

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com. sale by competitive bidding ending on February 7th, 2020, at 12:00pm. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

Kurtis Day: Golf Clubs, Kegerator, Mini Fridge, 2 Motorcycle Helmets, Motorcycle Jacket, 2 Backpacks, PS4 Controller, Various Furniture, Trunk, Video Games, Assorted Unknowns.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated January 23rd and January 30th, 2020. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27737



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that Golden State Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on, February 5, 2020 at 11:00AM. The said property has been stored and is located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California:

Michael Haws (1) – snow skis and poles, luggage, 20+ boxes conts unkn, 4+ pool cues, step ladder, faux plants, radio, coolers, tackle box, entertainment unit, tool box

Michael Haws (2) – gas BBQ, Sony TV, leather office chair, 2 upholstered chairs, file cabinet, snow skis, various furniture, exercise equip, 15+ boxes conts unk

Michael Solis Sr. – comp, CDs, TV, electronics, speakers, boxes conts unk.

Gemaline Biano (1) – area rug, washer/dryer, furniture, exercise equip.

Gemaline Biano (2) – Futon, couch, guitar, var. Furniture, wheel chair, walker, shower chair, luggage

Gemaline Biano (3) – shelving unit, luggage, storage / boxes conts. Unk.

Leigh Okamura – camp equip., clothes, dishes, books

Santangelo Lopez – couch, ottoman, area rug

Jorge Reyes – Clothes, furniture, sports equip.

Andres Rojas – couch, clothes, tools, kitchenware

Elenita Aquino – tools, area rug, household goods.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All sales are subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 1/23/2020 and 1/30/2020. Auction by www.storagetreasures.comPhone: 480-397-6503.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27736



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072.Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am, date 02/02/2020, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330.The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons:

NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: Stephen Dutton / #137 – Household items, Furniture, Clothing, Tools.

Date: 01/17/2020, /S/: LaDonna Hodge (Manager).This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27740

LIEN SALE

AUCTION

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, and/or other misc. items. Auction to be held at 12pm on February 6, 2020 at www.selfstorageauction.com The property is stored at: A to Z Self Storage 5040-60 Goldman Ave Moorpark, CA 93021.

NAME OF TENANT

Franz Gerhard Schiebel

Paver Pros

Paver Pros

Brian T. Spencer.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27739



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538952-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 15 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO to MARIA GUADALUPE SANCHEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 2/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 15 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27741

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Burger Brothers Moving and Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 85 Mill Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, February 18, 2020 at 9:30AM.

Unit NYS-02: Patricia Stanley: Household Items.

Purchase must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility. Burger Brothers may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27772

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 18th day of February, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Jamie Acosta 462

Carlos Aguilera 282

Star Espinoza 098

Putnam Fairbanks 347

Antonio Flores 474

Alejandro Hernandez 436

Jesus Herrera 523

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Hector Perez 708

Marc Futterman 013

Rosalinda Torres 582

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 30th day of January and 6th day of February, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27881

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2020-00539367-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 27 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHIYEKO JEANNE ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO ADACHI aka JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO to JEANNE CHIYEKO SANTO.THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 16, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 27 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/13/20 and 2/20/20./27944

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on February 20, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for Santa Rosa Road No. 2 Debris Basin Decommissioning, for Specification No. WP20-05, which consists of removal of existing earthen dam and emergency spillway; demolition and removal of 36-inch reinforced concrete (RC) pipe of primary intake structure, 10-inch corrugated metal (CM) bleeder pipe, 24-inch RC and CM outlet pipes, 20 linear feet (LF) of RC transition structure, and a portion of the concreted rock riprap downdrain; vegetation removal and weed control; construction of 45 LF of 14 feet wide by 6 feet high RC box, 20 LF of RC transition structure, removable bollard fence footing, and concreted rock riprap downdrain structure; resurfacing of existing CMB access road and ramp; installation of erosion control blanket and chain-link fence and gates, and appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is

$ 615,000.00.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access.

Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, $5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs.When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

1/30/20

CNS-3336330#/27896

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 19, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

B030 – Black, Elizabeth; C038 – Davis-Zellers, Dianne; F115 – Zendejas, Victoria; F138 – Mendoza, Ricardo; F184 – Casillas, Ferrell; F231 – Armijo, Estevan; F259 – Sanchez, Alejandro; F261 – Berg, Robert; F267 – Niell, Michael; F306 – Scott, Gregory; F316 – Dawson, Genesa; F342 – Yepez, Jazmin; F479 – Mulhall, Karrie; F491 – Gonzalez, Jailene; F552 – Hall, Vanessa; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

B335 – Butler, Luwan; C236 – Lugo, Emiliano; C250 – Glaze, Debbie; E106 – Valenzuela, Constantino; E107 – Evans, Danielle; H022 – Evans, Danielle

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

C066 – Williams, Freddie; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; C285 – Faye, Monica; D097 – Fries, Chris; D115 – Medrano, Joshua; D129 – Ivanov, Ruth; D285 – McKinney, Vanessa; D288 – Hawley, Jennifer

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

B089 – Valencia, Maricela; D278 – Kellner, Peter; D298 – Ek, Andrew; D309 – Mehran, Amirreza; E414 – Wilson, Tennille; E420 – Prado, Jasmine

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B585 – Scheiern, Laura; B597 – Perry, Tab; B633 – Wallace, Monique; R264 – Perez, Paul; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R330 – Nunez, Matthew; R394 – Chacon, Stephanie; R430 – Kennedy-Hammond, Christopher; R469 – Perez, Antonio; W194 – Mensah, Oscar

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029

1117 – Mazibuko, Paige; 1132 – Lorenz, Troy; 2073 – Moss, Marjorie

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; F215 – Knowlen, Loron; G037 – Presley Rodriguez, Desiree; G115 – Targa, Natasha; G319 – chapman, edward

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of January & 6th of February 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No.

6052683.

1/30, 2/6/20

CNS-3336451#/27894

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 14, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018

A017 – Care Center, Simi Valley; C132 – Egan, Tracy; D155 – Sullivan, Christopher; D176 – Haefliger, Michelle

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073

A007 – Moe, Erick; A037 – Tucker, John; A057 – Gallemore, Hazel; B019 – SANDERS, AMANDA; B028 – Haseltine, Jeffrey; B043 – Miller, Erika; C099 – Richardson, Gordon; D022 – De La Fuente, Ruby; F043 – Langley, Isiah

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

033 – Nall, Terry; 190 – Mulligan, Tracy; 253 – struman, steven; 256 – WATHEN, DANIEL; 269 – Constante, Beverly; 412 – Jaimes, Ricardo; 433 – Korey, Hope

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

010 – Dilbeck, Jim; 511 – Feldmeister, Adam; 553 – Smith, Jennifer; 586 – Toney, Jasmine; 763 – Gonzales, Sandra; 810 – Alvidrez, Kristy; 935 – Durden, Meshawn; 978 – Belmontes, Glover

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 30th of January 2020 and this 6th of February 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

5908365.

1/30, 2/6/20

CNS-3335182#/27897

LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD

MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Amanda Coffey Unit# 290

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Andre Latrelle Britt Unit# 115

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Karen Jacobson Unit# 110

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Margaret Lopez Unit# 246

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Naomi Marrufo Unit# 414

Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 1/8/2020. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn Bond # MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27899

A.P.N.: 207-0-220-175 Trustee Sale #:2019-1260 Title Order No: 1296158CAD Reference No:1030001701 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’s SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 4/17/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 2/20/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/9/2019, as Document # 20190509-00051086-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Guillermo Fujimura The purported new owner: Guillermo Fujimura WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 195 Courtyard Dr Port Hueneme CA 93041. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $12,433.98 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: COURTYARD VILLAS CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1260. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 1/14/2020. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (01/30/20, 02/06/20, 02/13/20| TS#2019-1260 SDI-17269)/27735

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (FAMILY LAW)

CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar)

Case No. D394559

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Johnny Westley Carter

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page.

Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: Nombre del demandante: Frankie Mae Carter.

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter or phone call will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts. ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www. lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association.

NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.

Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California.

EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Frankie Mae Carter, 11190 Citrus Dr., #114, Ventura, CA 93004, 805-486-2011.

[Seal]

Date (Fecha): AUG 19 2019

Clerk, by (Secretario, por), MICHAEL D. PLANET, D. OLIVERA, Deputy (Asistente).

STANDARD FAMILY LAW RESTRAINING ORDERS Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from:

1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court;

2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children;

3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and

4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party.

You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs.

NOTICE—ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE: Do you or someone in your household need affordable health insurance? If so, you should apply for Covered California. Covered California can help reduce the cost you pay towards high quality affordable health care. For more information, visit www.coveredca.com. Or call Covered California at 1-800-300-1506.

WARNING—IMPORTANT INFORMATION California law provides that, for purposes of division of property upon dissolution of a marriage or domestic partnership or upon legal separation, property acquired by the parties during marriage or domestic partnership in joint form is presumed to be community property. If either party to this action should die before the jointly held community property is divided, the language in the deed that characterizes how title is held (i.e., joint tenancy, tenants in common, or community property) will be controlling, and not the community property presumption. You should consult your attorney if you want the community property presumption to be written into the recorded title to the property.

ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN ESTÁNDAR DE DERECHO FAMILIAR En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido:

1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte;

2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es);

3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y

4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte.

Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte.

AVISO—ACCESO A SEGURO DE SALUD MÁS ECONÓMICO: ¿Necesita seguro de salud a un costo asequible, ya sea para usted o alguien en su hogar? Si es así, puede presentar una solicitud con Covered California. Covered California lo puede ayudar a reducir el costo que paga por seguro de salud asequible y de alta calidad. Para obtener más información, visite www.coveredca.com. O llame a Covered California al 1-800-300-0213.

ADVERTENCIA—IMFORMACIÓN IMPORTANTE De acuerdo a la ley de California, las propiedades adquiridas por las partes durante su matrimonio o pareja de hecho en forma conjunta se consideran propiedad comunitaria para fines de la división de bienes que ocurre cuando se produce una disolución o separación legal del matrimonio o pareja de hecho. Si cualquiera de las partes de este caso llega a fallecer antes de que se divida la propiedad comunitaria de tenencia conjunta, el destino de la misma quedará determinado por las cláusulas de la escritura correspondiente que describen su tenencia (por ej., tenencia conjunta, tenencia en común o propiedad comunitaria) y no por la presunción de propiedad comunitaria. Si quiere que la presunción comunitaria quede registrada en la escritura de la propiedad, debería consultar con un abogado.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27357

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA; LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; and Does 1 -10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JAMIE WELLS; JEREMY WELLS; and SIERRA WELLS. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp)your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp)or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Randy E. Wells, Esq., (Bar# 217178), WELLS LAW, 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 106, Ventura, CA 93003, Phone No.: 805 535-4372, Fax No.: 805 535-4376.

Date (Fecha): JUL 03 2019 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario):, By JOAN FOSTER, Deputy (Adjunto):

[Seal].

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27333

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

COMPLAINT (Personal Injury, Property Damage, Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570-CU-PA-VTA

Type: MOTOR VEHICLE, Personal Injury

Jurisdiction: ACTION IS AN UNLIMITED CIVIL CASE (exceeds $25,000)

Plaintiff Jamie Wells, Jeremy Wells, and Sierra Wells alleges causes of action against defendant Jamie Scott Araya, Luis Alberto Araya, and Does 1-10. This pleading, including attachments and exhibits, consists of the following number of pages: 4.

Each Plaintiff named above is a competent adult.

except plaintiff: Sierra Wells, a minor for whom a guardian or conservator of the estate or a guardian ad litem has been appointed.

The true names of defendants sued as Does are unknown to plaintiff.

Doe defendants 1-10 were the agents or employees of other named defendants and acted within the scope of that agency or employment.

Doe defendants 1-10 are persons whose capacities are unknown to plaintiff.

This court is the proper court because injury to person or damage to personal property occurred in its jurisdictional area.

The following causes of action are attached and the statements above apply to each: Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff has suffered: wage loss; loss of use of property; hospital and medical expenses; general damage; property damage; loss of earning capacity; other damage: All damages allowed by law.

The relief sought in this complaint is within the jurisdiction of this court.

Plaintiff prays for judgment for costs of suit; for such relief as is fair, just, and equitable; and for compensatory damages. The amount of damage is according to proof.

The paragraphs of this complaint alleged on information and belief are as follows: Each and every paragraph.

Date: April 22, 2019 /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq., Attorney

First CAUSE OF ACTION – Motor Vehicle

ATTACHMENT TO Complaint

Plaintiff: JAMIE WELLS; JEREMY WELLS; AND SIERRA WELLS

MV-1. Plaintiff alleges the acts of defendants were negligent; the acts were the legal (proximate) cause of injuries and damages to plaintiff; the acts occurred on: May 8, 2017 at: 101 freeway northbound at .1 miles south of Seaward Avenue, Ventura.

MV-2 DEFENDANTS The defendants who operated a motor vehicle are: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who employed the persons who operated a motor vehicle in the course of their employment are LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who owned the motor vehicle which was operated with their permission JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA AND LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10. The defendants who entrusted the motor vehicle are LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who were the agents and employees of the other defendants and acted within the scope of the agency were JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA AND LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

Randy E. Wells, Esq. (State Bar# 217178) , WELLS LAW, 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 106, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 535- 4372.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27334

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): JAMIE WELLS seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $100,000.00.

Emotional distress: $100,000.00

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $25,000.00.

Future medical expenses (present value) $25,000.00

Date: July 24, 2019.

/s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27335

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): JEREMY WELLS seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $25,000.00.

Emotional distress: $25,000.00.

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $10,000.00.

Date: July 24, 2019. /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178),

Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27336

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): SIERRA WELLS seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $10,000.00.

Emotional distress: $10,000.00. Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $5,000.00.

Date: July 24, 2019. /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27337

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DEBRA ANN LONGENBAUGH, aka DEBBY LONGENBAUGH, aka DEB LONGENBAUGH, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00537275- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of DEBRA ANN LONGENBAUGH, aka DEBBY LONGENBAUGH, aka DEB LONGENBAUGH. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner GRANT ISAAC LONGENBAUGH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GRANT ISAAC LONGENBAUGH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/05/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Grant Isaac Longenbaugh, 200 N. Greene Rd., Goshen, IN 46526, (574) 274-7279.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27535

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES I. STERLING, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536409- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JAMES I. STERLING A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/27/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: TODD MANNIS, ESQ., State Bar No. 149271, Grennier Law, 5700 Ralston Street, Suite 202, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 650-1624. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27536



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00537889-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GERALD F. BURNS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner GERALD F. BURNS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Sasha L. Collins, 297122, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27742

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

FRANCES P. SANCHEZ,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539150-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FRANCES P. SANCHEZ.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GLORIA NAJERA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: GLORIA NAJERA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carlos J. Najera, (SBN 80460), Law Office of Carlos J. Najera, APC, 1237 S. Victoria Avenue, #187, Oxnard, CA 93035, (805) 339-0960. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27841

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

LAWRENCE AMOS

WASHINGTON JR.

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00539059-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LAWRENCE AMOS WASHINGTON JR.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DEMETRIA AKIKO WILLIAMS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 03/04/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250.

A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

In Pro Per Petitioner

DEMETRIA AKIKO

WILLIAMS

19188 HILLTOP RD.

PENN VALLEY CA 95946

1/30, 2/6, 2/13/20

CNS-3335855#/27898

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ROGER ALAN HOFMANN,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00539251-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROGER ALAN HOFMANN.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOAN A. ANDREWS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOAN A. ANDREWS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MARCH 04, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brian L. fox, (CSB# 141625), Law Offices of Brian L. Fox, APC, 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-9204.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27901