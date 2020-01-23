FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191217-10022657-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SOCAL DENTAL TECH, 2) SOCAL DENTAL PARTS, 641 Doris Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, FRANKLIN SALAVERRIA, 641 Doris Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/17/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ FRANKLIN SALAVERRIA, Franklin Salaverria. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27202



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191218-10022768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URITZ LAW OFFICE, 845 Miller Court, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Curt W. Uritz, 845 Miller Court, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Curt W. Uritz, Curt W. Uritz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27203



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191219-10022948-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATHEW AND SON FABRICATION, 1784 Marcella Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Mathew James Bellefontaine, 1784 Marcella Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/19/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MATHEW AND SON FABRICATION, Mathew Bellefontaine. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27204



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191223-10023018-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DORA MONTESTRUQUE INTERPRETING SERVICES, 1007 Via Cielito, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dora Montestruque, 1007 Via Cielito, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-23-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars($1.000).) /s/ DORA MONTESTRUQUE, Dora Montestruque. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27205

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200106-10000265-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: T & S FIRE PROTECTION, INC, 487 Arcade Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, T & S Fire Protection, Inc, 487 Arcade Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ T & S Fire Protection, Inc, Stephanie Lucas, Stephanie Lucas, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27354

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191230- 10023382-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) OJAI ELECTRIC LLC, 2) OJAI ELECTRIC, 214 El Conejo Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, OJAI ELECTRIC, LLC, 214 El Conejo Dr., Ojai, CA 93023. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ OJAI ELECTRIC, LLC, George Hartmann, George Hartmann, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27355

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191218- 10022731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&J CONSULTING, 13348 Shoreham Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Johanna grace ruiz, 13348 Shoreham Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/18/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JOHANNA GRACE RUIZ, Johanna Grace Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27356

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20191224- 10023098-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ADVANCED BUSINESS CONSULTING SOLUTIONS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 5191 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 03/28/2008, renewed 9/6/12, 8/1/13, 2/21/18. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180221100031370. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Patricia-Jo Maynard, 5191 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Patricia-Jo Maynard, Patricia-Jo Maynard. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27319

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191226- 10023252-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHARON M. BEST, CSR NO. 6025, 205 S. Dunning St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, SHARON M. BEST, 205 S. Dunning St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SHARON M. BEST, Sharon M. Best. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27321



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191219-10022908-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PRECISION OVERHEAD GARAGE DOOR SERVICE, 165 Poindexter Avenue, Unit F, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California – 3655896, WFTI, INC., 81 Buckeye Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ WFTI, INC., Charles White, Charles White, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27341

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191230- 10023396-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: DOVE CANYON STUDIOS, 3204 Dove Canyon Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA 2555752, ECKHART INVESTMENTS, INC., 3204 Dove Canyon Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/26/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ECKHART INVESTMENTS, INC., Kevin T. Eckhart, Kevin T. Eckhart, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27343

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191224-10023139-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: COASTAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL & COSMETIC CENTER, 3615 Las Posas Road, Suite F100, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, J Robert West MD, Inc., 2285 Corporate Circle, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89074. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 11/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ J Robert West MD, Inc., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., Lucius Blanchard, M.D., President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27239

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200107- 10000358-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLF GIDDY, 2) GO GIDDY, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, DONALD BURTON, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Sept. 15 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DONALD BURTON, Donald Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 7, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27527



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113- 10000684-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GREG AND DAVID COMPANY, 1445 Donlon St., Ste. 20, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dennis W. Kimbrough, 1435 Mission Ridge Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103, Robert O. Ellison, 4585 Paradise Dr., Tiburon, CA 94920. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/1965. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis W. Kimbrough, Dennis W. Kimbrough. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27528

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200106- 10000283-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN WYNDHAM GARDEN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 03/28/2008, renewed 10/04/2018. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20181004- 10018373-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27529

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200106-10000296-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE PIERPONT INN VENTURA, 2) AUSTEN’S RESTAURANT, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER, 42 CORPORATE PARK, SUITE 200, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JANUARY 5, 2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JAZZY, LLC – GENERAL PARTNER of VENUS, L.P., Kiran Dahya, KIRAN DAHYA, MANAGER. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27530

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200117-10001145-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, c0263016 CA, The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 South Laurel Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2007. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ The Church of Religious Science of Ventura, California DBA Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, Brock Travis, Brock Travis, Board President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 17, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27744



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200109-10000534-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PIXEL HORROR STUDIOS, 2) DATA DRIVEN STUDIO, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, 826 Montgomery Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WILLIAM ROBERT DANISH-ENGEL, William Robert Danish-Engel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 9, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27746



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200113-10000759-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TINA DULCO CA CSR NO 7088, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, 2090 Ardenwood Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/13/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TINA HEIMBAUGH DULCO, Tina Dulco. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27748



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200114-10000826-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CO.NAISSANCE, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, 10880 Del Norte St., #24, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ESTELLE VENTURA-MIRZAIAN, E. Ventura. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 14, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27749



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200121-10001223-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: S&I WHOLESALE, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, SAFA BITTAR, 1375 Raven Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SAFA BITTAR, Safa Bittar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on January 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27775

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 071910

HEARING DATE: 02/13/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ember Zeferina Victoria, a child. To: Veronica Parga, Joseph V. Ramirez Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ember Zeferina Victoria, Date of Birth: 02/13/2020, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Joseph V. Ramirez, Mother’s name: Veronica Parga. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/13/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/13/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/24/2019 by: Mary Wolfrey Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

1/2, 1/9, 1/16, 1/23/20

CNS-3327035#/27178



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00537695- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: Kevin Hao-Shiang Nam- Kataoka FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KEVIN HAO-SHIANG NAM-KATAOKA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KEVIN HAOSHIANG NAM-KATAOKA to Kevin Hao-Shiang Nam. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/10/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27201

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00537881-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 30 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MANUEL RAYNARD UECKER, AKA REINHART M. UECKER AKA REINHART DECKER AKA REINHART VECKER to REINHART M. UECKER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: February 11, 2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: DEC 30 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27318



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538490-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 02 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARA HENDERSON and JOSEPH HENDERSON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARA HENDERSON and JOSEPH HENDERSON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: BRIELLE LYN HENDERSON to BRIELLE MARIE HENDERSON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/13/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: filed JAN 02 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27342



NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1285 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 January 28, 2020 @ 2:30PM.

Edward Burn – Household Items

Wendy Zaragoza -Household items

Gail Vern – Personal effects, Household goods

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20 and 1/16/20./27308



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980- 2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Audrey A. Gordon and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 432 E Spruce St #90., City of Inglewood, County of Los Angeles, State of California. CA 91103 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous ìpersonal propertyî will be sold at public auction on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12:30p.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, Ca. 93021 Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863-20-14, www.americanauctioneers.com. Approved by

1/16, 1/23/20

CNS-3330618#/27532



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN

AUCTION LOCATION:

11400 AZAHAR ST.,

SATICOY, CA 93004

In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201-7210, notice is hereby given that on Friday January 31, 2020 at 10:00 am of said date, at 11400 Azahar St., City of Saticoy, County of Ventura, State of CA, the undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Let’s Move It. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Beverly Swanson, Christina Born, Donna Mcvay, Jeannette Kremer, Katherine Frank, Valerie Jenkins, Demetria Warren, Ann E. Lang, Kabid. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances, tools, misc goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact JBL Moving & Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium. Payment and removal of items purchased, day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers.com Bond #FS863-20-14. /S/ Let’s Move It

1/16, 1/23/20

CNS-3332384#/27533



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country, payable at time of sale, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the following location: 1550 RORY LANE, SPACE 263, SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobile home must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: SKYLINE HOMES INC TRADENAME: OAKMANOR YEAR: 2001 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: LBD6905 SERIAL NO.: 06710383PA, 06710383PB. The current location of the subject property is: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 263, Simi Valley, CA 93063 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Susan M. Vanduinwyk, Sandra M. Forrest, Gerald Forrest, and Origen Financial LLC with Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $5,224.07. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: January 16, 2020 HART, KING By: Vickie Chan, Esq. Authorized Agent for Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (01/16/20, 01/23/20 IFS# 20200)/27516



Public Notice of

Registered Assumed Name

Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

ASSUMED NAME: DONALD K DAWSON

registered at the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Work Item 1131696200028, Original File Number 1131696200028.

FILED: 01/03/2020 11:59PM

Nameholder: Dawson, Donald K

Status: Active / Good Standing

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27518



Public Notice of

Registered Assumed Name

Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

ASSUMED NAME: YOLANDA VELASQUEZ

registered at the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Work Item 1131710600028, Original File Number 1131710600028.

FILED: 01/03/2020 11:59PM

Nameholder: Velasquez, Yolanda

Status: Active / Good Standing

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27520



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538766- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 10 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STEPHANIE WHITE; SHAWN WHITE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STEPHANIE WHITE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ASTRID MARIA WHITE to ASTRID FELICITY WHITE; MARIA FERNANDA WHITE to MARIA ESPERANZA WHITE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/21/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 10 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27525



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538630- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 07 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NEILO JUNIOR BONETTI NERY aka NEILO JUNIOR FITCH to NEIL FITCH. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/25/2020. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 07 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27526



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538821- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 13 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. PETITION OF: SUSAN RENE SCOTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SUSAN RENE SCOTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SUSAN RENE SCOTT to SUSAN RENE REVETT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/24/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 13 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 19-31081-BA-CA Title Order No. : 1161807 APN No. : 203-0-331-045 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/11/2014 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Rosendo R Mascorro, Veronica M. Mascorro, dated 06/11/2014 and recorded 07/03/2014 as Instrument No. 20140703-00083204-0 1/6 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 10/15/2019 as Instrument No. 20191015-00125183-0 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/13/2020 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA. 93009 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and Lot 39 of Tract No. 1337, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 32, Page 89of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County.Except therefrom all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbon substances, lying below a depth of 500 feet,without the right of surface entry. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2711 S J St Oxnard, CA 93033. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $70,102.04 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/16/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27664



NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 18-20315-SP-CA Title Order No. : 180208766-CA-VOI APN No. : 081-0-082-130 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/04/2005 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Robert Alderman and Noni Alderman, husband and wife and Lucki Candoff and Jennifer Candoff, husband and wife, dated 08/04/2005 and recorded 08/23/2005 as Instrument No. 20050823-0208890 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Ventura County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 02/21/2019 as Instrument No. 20190221-000195750 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/20/2020 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Four Points By Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.Com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, Ca 93001 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and LOT 735, PIERPONT BAY NO 2 IN THE CITY OF VENTURA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 15 PAGE(S) 26, OF MAPS,IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY.EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, MINERALRIGHTS, ALL OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN,AND ALL WATER, CLAIMS OR RIGHTS TO WATER, TOGETHER WITH APPURTENANTRIGHTS THERETO, WITHOUT HOWEVER, ANY RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACEOF SAID LAND NOR ANY PORTION OF THE SUBSURFACE LYING ABOVE A DEPTH OF550 FEET, AS EXCEPTED OR RESERVED BY VARIOUS INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD, ASRECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF VENTURA COUNTY,STATE OF CALIFORNIA. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1199 New Bedford Court Ventura, CA 93001. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $1,799,888.37 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/10/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020/27539



LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Friday, January 31, 2020 to wit: YEAR: 13 MAKE: MNNI VIN: WMWZC5C56DWP32085 LIC#: ILUCEE STATE: CA. To be sold by: DAEDALUS AUTO BODY SHOP, 373 S DAWSON DR UNIT 4N CAMARILLO, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93012 (10:00 AM). Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20./27704

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com. sale by competitive bidding ending on February 7th, 2020, at 12:00pm. The said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

Kurtis Day: Golf Clubs, Kegerator, Mini Fridge, 2 Motorcycle Helmets, Motorcycle Jacket, 2 Backpacks, PS4 Controller, Various Furniture, Trunk, Video Games, Assorted Unknowns.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated January 23rd and January 30th, 2020. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27737



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that Golden State Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on, February 5, 2019 at 11:00AM. The said property has been stored and is located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California:

Michael Haws (1) – snow skis and poles, luggage, 20+ boxes conts unkn, 4+ pool cues, step ladder, faux plants, radio, coolers, tackle box, entertainment unit, tool box

Michael Haws (2) – gas BBQ, Sony TV, leather office chair, 2 upholstered chairs, file cabinet, snow skis, various furniture, exercise equip, 15+ boxes conts unk

Michael Solis Sr. – comp, CDs, TV, electronics, speakers, boxes conts unk.

Gemaline Biano (1) – area rug, washer/dryer, furniture, exercise equip.

Gemaline Biano (2) – Futon, couch, guitar, var. Furniture, wheel chair, walker, shower chair, luggage

Gemaline Biano (3) – shelving unit, luggage, storage / boxes conts. Unk.

Leigh Okamura – camp equip., clothes, dishes, books

Santangelo Lopez – couch, ottoman, area rug

Jorge Reyes – Clothes, furniture, sports equip.

Andres Rojas – couch, clothes, tools, kitchenware

Elenita Aquino – tools, area rug, household goods.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All sales are subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 1/23/2020 and 1/30/2020. Auction by www.storagetreasures.comPhone: 480-397-6503.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27736



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072.Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am, date 02/02/2020, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330.The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons:

NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: Stephen Dutton / #137 – Household items, Furniture, Clothing, Tools.

Date: 01/17/2020, /S/: LaDonna Hodge (Manager).This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27740

LIEN SALE

Adamson’s Towing, Inc., 214 S Bryant Ojai, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 2/4/2020: 14-BUIC License: 7GKT656 / CA Vin: 1G4PR5SK8E4220367

Moorpark RV Storage, 4875 Spring Rd Moorpark, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 2/4/2020: 05-JOURNEY License: NONE / UNK Vin: 4P2AB16255U056905.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20./27738

LIEN SALE

AUCTION

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, and/or other misc. items. Auction to be held at 12pm on February 6, 2020 at www.selfstorageauction.com The property is stored at: A to Z Self Storage 5040-60 Goldman Ave Moorpark, CA 93021.

NAME OF TENANT

Franz Gerhard Schiebel

Paver Pros

Paver Pros

Brian T. Spencer.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27739



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00538952-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 15 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MARIA GUADALUPE GALINDO to MARIA GUADALUPE SANCHEZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 2/26/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Post Office Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.Date: JAN 15 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20 and 2/13/20./27741



Lien sale 17 Lndr Lic# NoneVin# SALGS2FV2HA340918 to be sold on 02/04/20 @ 10 AM @ 2594 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA

1/23/20

CNS-3333744#/27751

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial

Code)

Escrow No. 042281-ST

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Constantino A. Papanicolaou, 101 S. Westlake Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 101 S. Westlake Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: Granville Westlake LLC, 16350 Ventura Blvd. Ste. #D-372, Encino, CA 91436.

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are all stock in trade, furniture, fixtures and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill of that certain business located at: 101 S. Westlake Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: Maya Mexican Cuisine.

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 02/10/2020 at the office of All Brokers Escrow Inc., 2924 W. Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505, Escrow No. 042281-ST, Escrow Officer: Stephanie Toth.

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 02/07/20.

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: None

Dated: January 14, 2020

Transferees: Granville Westlake LLC,

a California Limited Liability Company

By: GRP 4 LLC,

Managing Member By:

Granville Management Group, Inc.

By: S/ Marc Glantz,

Chief Financial Officer

1/23/20

CNS-3332757#/27752



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Burger Brothers Moving and Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 85 Mill Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, February 18, 2020 at 9:30AM.

Unit NYS-02: Patricia Stanley: Household Items.

Purchase must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility. Burger Brothers may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27772

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (FAMILY LAW)

CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar)

Case No. D394559

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Johnny Westley Carter

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page.

Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: Nombre del demandante: Frankie Mae Carter.

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter or phone call will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts. ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www. lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association.

NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.

Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California.

EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son):

Date (Fecha): Clerk, by (Secretario, por), MICHAEL D. PLANET, D. OLIVERA, Deputy (Asistente).

STANDARD FAMILY LAW RESTRAINING ORDERS Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from:

1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court;

2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children;

3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and

4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party.

You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs.

NOTICE—ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE: Do you or someone in your household need affordable health insurance? If so, you should apply for Covered California. Covered California can help reduce the cost you pay towards high quality affordable health care. For more information, visit www.coveredca.com. Or call Covered California at 1-800-300-1506.

WARNING—IMPORTANT INFORMATION California law provides that, for purposes of division of property upon dissolution of a marriage or domestic partnership or upon legal separation, property acquired by the parties during marriage or domestic partnership in joint form is presumed to be community property. If either party to this action should die before the jointly held community property is divided, the language in the deed that characterizes how title is held (i.e., joint tenancy, tenants in common, or community property) will be controlling, and not the community property presumption. You should consult your attorney if you want the community property presumption to be written into the recorded title to the property.

ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN ESTÁNDAR DE DERECHO FAMILIAR En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido:

1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte;

2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es);

3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y

4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte.

Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte.

AVISO—ACCESO A SEGURO DE SALUD MÁS ECONÓMICO: ¿Necesita seguro de salud a un costo asequible, ya sea para usted o alguien en su hogar? Si es así, puede presentar una solicitud con Covered California. Covered California lo puede ayudar a reducir el costo que paga por seguro de salud asequible y de alta calidad. Para obtener más información, visite www.coveredca.com. O llame a Covered California al 1-800-300-0213.

ADVERTENCIA—IMFORMACIÓN IMPORTANTE De acuerdo a la ley de California, las propiedades adquiridas por las partes durante su matrimonio o pareja de hecho en forma conjunta se consideran propiedad comunitaria para fines de la división de bienes que ocurre cuando se produce una disolución o separación legal del matrimonio o pareja de hecho. Si cualquiera de las partes de este caso llega a fallecer antes de que se divida la propiedad comunitaria de tenencia conjunta, el destino de la misma quedará determinado por las cláusulas de la escritura correspondiente que describen su tenencia (por ej., tenencia conjunta, tenencia en común o propiedad comunitaria) y no por la presunción de propiedad comunitaria. Si quiere que la presunción comunitaria quede registrada en la escritura de la propiedad, debería consultar con un abogado.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27357

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA; LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; and Does 1 -10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JAMIE WELLS; JEREMY WELLS; and SIERRA WELLS. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp)your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp)or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DIÁS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Randy E. Wells, Esq., (Bar# 217178), WELLS LAW, 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 106, Ventura, CA 93003, Phone No.: 805 535-4372, Fax No.: 805 535-4376.

Date (Fecha): JUL 03 2019 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario):, By JOAN FOSTER, Deputy (Adjunto):

[Seal].

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27333

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

COMPLAINT (Personal Injury, Property Damage, Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570-CU-PA-VTA

Type: MOTOR VEHICLE, Personal Injury

Jurisdiction: ACTION IS AN UNLIMITED CIVIL CASE (exceeds $25,000)

Plaintiff Jamie Wells, Jeremy Wells, and Sierra Wells alleges causes of action against defendant Jamie Scott Araya, Luis Alberto Araya, and Does 1-10. This pleading, including attachments and exhibits, consists of the following number of pages: 4.

Each Plaintiff named above is a competent adult.

except plaintiff: Sierra Wells, a minor for whom a guardian or conservator of the estate or a guardian ad litem has been appointed.

The true names of defendants sued as Does are unknown to plaintiff.

Doe defendants 1-10 were the agents or employees of other named defendants and acted within the scope of that agency or employment.

Doe defendants 1-10 are persons whose capacities are unknown to plaintiff.

This court is the proper court because injury to person or damage to personal property occurred in its jurisdictional area.

The following causes of action are attached and the statements above apply to each: Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff has suffered: wage loss; loss of use of property; hospital and medical expenses; general damage; property damage; loss of earning capacity; other damage: All damages allowed by law.

The relief sought in this complaint is within the jurisdiction of this court.

Plaintiff prays for judgment for costs of suit; for such relief as is fair, just, and equitable; and for compensatory damages. The amount of damage is according to proof.

The paragraphs of this complaint alleged on information and belief are as follows: Each and every paragraph.

Date: April 22, 2019 /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq., Attorney

First CAUSE OF ACTION – Motor Vehicle

ATTACHMENT TO Complaint

Plaintiff: JAMIE WELLS; JEREMY WELLS; AND SIERRA WELLS

MV-1. Plaintiff alleges the acts of defendants were negligent; the acts were the legal (proximate) cause of injuries and damages to plaintiff; the acts occurred on: May 8, 2017 at: 101 freeway northbound at .1 miles south of Seaward Avenue, Ventura.

MV-2 DEFENDANTS The defendants who operated a motor vehicle are: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who employed the persons who operated a motor vehicle in the course of their employment are LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who owned the motor vehicle which was operated with their permission JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA AND LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10. The defendants who entrusted the motor vehicle are LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

The defendants who were the agents and employees of the other defendants and acted within the scope of the agency were JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA AND LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA; Does 1 to 10.

Randy E. Wells, Esq. (State Bar# 217178) , WELLS LAW, 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 106, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 535- 4372.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27334

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): JAMIE WELLS seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $100,000.00.

Emotional distress: $100,000.00

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $25,000.00.

Future medical expenses (present value) $25,000.00

Date: July 24, 2019.

/s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27335

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): JEREMY WELLS seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $25,000.00.

Emotional distress: $25,000.00.

Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $10,000.00.

Date: July 24, 2019. /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178),

Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27336

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2019-00527570- CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: JAMIE WELLS, JEREMY WELLS, and SIERRA WELLS. DEFENDANT: JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA LUIS ALBERTO ARAYA, and Does 1-10.

To (name of one defendant only): JAMIE SCOTT ARAYA

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): SIERRA WELLS seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $10,000.00.

Emotional distress: $10,000.00. Special damages:

Medical expenses (to date) $5,000.00.

Date: July 24, 2019. /s/ Randy E. Wells, Esq. (Bar# 217178), Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27337

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LARRY ROY SNYDER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00527361- PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of LARRY ROY SNYDER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner KEVIN G. STAKER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KEVIN G. STAKER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Stakerlaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corp., 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27359

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHARON ANN GRENCIUS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00537198- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of SHARON ANN GRENCIUS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner SHAREL HOROWITZ. in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SHAREL HOROWITZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Aaron Feldman, SBN 105692, FELDMAN LAW GROUP, 1855 Olympic Blvd., Suite 125, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, Telephone No. (925) 283-6691, Fax No. (925) 478-5036. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27358



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACK EUGENE TEETERS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00537586- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JACK EUGENE TEETERS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner KEVIN J. KEEFE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KEVIN J. KEEFE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: William S. Dunlevy, Esq., SBN: 076289, Law Offices of William Dunlevy, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Ste. 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 383- 6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27360



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RONALD LEVIN, DECEDENT

CASE NUMBER: 56-2018-00522047- PR-PL-OXN

PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PROCEEDING AND DISCHARGE

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA, Oxnard – Juvenile Justice Center,

4353 Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.

Date: 02/13/20

Time: 9:00am

Dept.: J6

1. Petitioner, Faith Rothberg, is the Special Administrator of the estate of the Decedent.

2. The Personal Representative is Ventura County Public Administrator.

3. The Decedent’s date of death is: August 4, 2018.

4. Letters of Special Administration were issued on March 29, 2019.

5. Letters of Administration with Will Annexed were issued on March 27, 2019.

6. The Special Administrator was empowered to:

a. Address the contract issue with Voyager International, including commencing suit to enforce rights and defending against suits under the contract; and

b. Negotiate the consequences of Decedent’s death under the contract, including determining the value of goods the estate receives and arranging for the eventual liquidation of said goods.

Pursuant to this authority, the Special Administrator and her legal counsel have investigated the facts relating to the contractual arrangement between the Decedent and Voyager International. That investigation included visiting the premises of Voyager International in Gainsville, Florida; and interviewing Richard Mutschler, the proprietor of the store operated in that location. In communications with Mr. Mutschler and with counsel for Voyager International, it became clear that Voyager International would contest any claim that the Decedent’s estate might have to recover any goods in which the estate might claim an interest or to recover the value of any inventory that had already been sold. In fact, Voyager International suggested that the estate potentially would owe Voyager International a sum of money equal to or in excess of the value of the inventory based on the theory that the estate is responsible for the contractual obligations of the Decedent to Voyager International.

Based on the investigation and these communications, the Special Administrator concluded that pursuing claims in litigation to recover any goods and/or the value of any goods already sold would be extremely costly, that the outcome of any such litigation would be uncertain and that the cost of the litigation likely would be more than the value of any recovery. The Special Administrator’s primary objectives were to ensure that Voyager International would not assert claims in the probate proceedings, and, if such claims were asserted, that they would be defeated. The goal was to protect any probate and non-probate assets of the Decedent from claims by Voyager International.

Under Probate Code Section 9100, the deadline for Voyager International or any other alleged creditor of the estate to make a claim expired on July 27, 2019. By that time, Voyager International had not filed a claim in the probate proceedings. As a result, Voyager International has voluntarily waived its right to pursue any claims relating to the Decedent’s estate.

Under these circumstances, the Special Administrator has determined that it is in the best interest of the estate to abandon any claims relating to Voyager International and, at the earliest practicable time, for the Public Administrator to complete the probate proceedings and to close out the estate. The Special Administrator will submit to the court for reimbursement invoices reflecting the legal expenses incurred in connection with the Voyager International claims.

7. All costs of administration have been paid, including cost of publication and the probate referee’s fees.

8. No claim has been filed with the court.

9. No requests for special notice have been filed in this proceeding.

10. Petitioner requests that the court make an order terminating the special administration of the estate and discharging the special administrator.

Date: 5/12/2019 /s/: M. Shane Swanson, M. Shane Swanson, Attorney for Petitioner.

I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/: Faith Rothberg, Faith Rothberg, Petitioner.

M. Shane Swanson, #237364, Stinson LLP, 50 South Sixth Street, Suite 2600, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Telephone: 612-335-1635, Fax: 612- 335-1657, Email: shane.swanson@ stinson.com Attorney for: Faith Rothberg.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27257

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DEBRA ANN LONGENBAUGH, aka DEBBY LONGENBAUGH, aka DEB LONGENBAUGH, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00537275- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of DEBRA ANN LONGENBAUGH, aka DEBBY LONGENBAUGH, aka DEB LONGENBAUGH. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner GRANT ISAAC LONGENBAUGH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GRANT ISAAC LONGENBAUGH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/05/20 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Grant Isaac Longenbaugh, 200 N. Greene Rd., Goshen, IN 46526, (574) 274-7279.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/16/20, 1/23/20 and 1/30/20./27535

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES I. STERLING, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00536409- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JAMES I. STERLING A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner SUSAN STERLING aka SUZY STERLING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/27/2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: TODD MANNIS, ESQ., State Bar No. 149271, Grennier Law, 5700 Ralston Street, Suite 202, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 650-1624. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27536



NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00537889-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of GARY G. LUSK also known as GARY GENE LUSK.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GERALD F. BURNS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner GERALD F. BURNS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Sasha L. Collins, 297122, StakerLaw Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/23/20, 1/30/20 and 2/6/20./27742