FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191204-10021964-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARCY’S EUROPEAN TAILORING AND ALTERATIONS, 2843 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marcela Musilek, 10674 Orange Cir., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1997. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marcela Musilek, Marcela Musilek. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26664

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191121-10021375-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SHINE WELLNESS, 2) SHINE WELLNESS VENTURA, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ste. 40, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sara Guerra, 1519 Buena Vista St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sara Guerra, Sara Guerra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26680



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191127-10021689-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ED RECYCLING, 3050 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Luz Duran, 5045 Norway Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Jesus Cruz Contreras, 5045 Norway Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz Duran, Luz A. Duran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26665



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191129-10021745-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., 1500 Palma Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., 1500 Palma Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 1/1/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LAKESIDE FAMILY COUNSELING & INTERVENTION SERVICES, INC., Heidi Johnson, Heidi Johnson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26666



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191202-10021813-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ANITA’S SPIRIT GAS & MINI MART, 415 East Thompson Blvd., Ventrua, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, ANISHAN SERVICES, INC., 415 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/02/2006. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANISHAN SERVICES, INC., Saleem Patel, Saleem Patel, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26667



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191205-10022075-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER, 2) VENTANA MONTHLY, 700 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Arizona, Strickbine Publishing, Inc., 1620 W. Fountainhead Parkway, Suite 219, Tempe, AZ 85282. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 08/01/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Strickbine Publishing, Inc., Steven T. Strickbine, Steven T. Strickbine, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26668

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191121-10021381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARCH TILE CO, 644 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Frederick Leftwich March IV, 644 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Frederick Leftwich March IV, Frederick Leftwich March IV. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/12/19, 12/19/19, 12/26/19 and 1/2/2020./26663

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191210-10022271-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: STS ESPORTS, 130 West Cochran Street, Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, PACIFIC ONESOURCE, INC., 130 West Cochran Street, Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/10/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PACIFIC ONESOURCE, INC., Clark Buch, Clark Buch, President. NOTICEIn accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26786



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191216-10022593-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CROSSROADS VILLAGE, 2) OXNARD VILLAGE CENTER, 501-669 S. Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, CA, W, D & W Company,a Watt Properties, Inc., General Partner, 2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Suite 2025, Santa Monica, CA 90405. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Allison Lynch, Allison Lynch, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 16, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26812



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191204-10021989-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, 2) KHS, 3) KEY HOMES, 1891 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Neveda, KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, LLC, 1891 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ KEY HOMES SOLUTIONS, LLC, Berlin, Berlin, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/19, 12/26/19, 1/2/2020 and 1/9/2020./26780

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191213-10022539-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMARILLO SPRINGS HOUSE CLEANING, 2266 Calle Bellota, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Juan Carlos Cortes, 2266 Calle Bellota, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos Cortes, Juan Carlos Cortes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/26/19, 1/2/20, 1/9/20 and 1/16/20./27097



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191219-10022887-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MULTITUDES CONSULTING, 171 Maria Lane, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Cecilia Castelblanco Ward, 171 Maria Lane, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cecilia Castelblanco Ward, Cecilia Castelblanco Ward. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/26/19, 1/2/20, 1/9/20 and 1/16/20./27098



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191212-10022476-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAFE AT LAST DRAIN CLEANING AND LEAK DETECTION, 5227 Aurora Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Aaron Michael Islas, 1910 St. Andrews Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Aaron Michael Islas, Aaron Islas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/26/19, 1/2/20, 1/9/20 and 1/16/20./27096

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191217-10022657-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SOCAL DENTAL TECH, 2) SOCAL DENTAL PARTS, 641 Doris Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, FRANKLIN SALAVERRIA, 641 Doris Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/17/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ FRANKLIN SALAVERRIA, Franklin Salaverria. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27202



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191218-10022768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URITZ LAW OFFICE, 845 Miller Court, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Curt W. Uritz, 845 Miller Court, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Curt W. Uritz, Curt W. Uritz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27203



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191219-10022948-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATHEW AND SON FABRICATION, 1784 Marcella Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Mathew James Bellefontaine, 1784 Marcella Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/19/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MATHEW AND SON FABRICATION, Mathew Bellefontaine. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27204



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20191223-10023018-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DORA MONTESTRUQUE INTERPRETING SERVICES, 1007 Via Cielito, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dora Montestruque, 1007 Via Cielito, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-23-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars($1.000).) /s/ DORA MONTESTRUQUE, Dora Montestruque. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on December 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27205

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 072303

HEARING DATE: 02/26/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Savannah Ayala, a child. To: Heather Garciduenas, Andres Ayala, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Savannah Ayala, Date of Birth: 10/05/2019, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Andres Ayala, Mother’s name: Heather Garciduenas. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/26/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/26/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: Patricia Peralta by: 12/11/2019 Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

12/19, 12/26/19, 1/2, 1/9/20

CNS-3323080#/26781

T.S. No.: 9987-8246 TSG Order No.: 8758680 A.P.N.: 060-0-061-090 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/17/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 06/21/2016 as Document No.: 20160621-00085954, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: R. ROLAND LOPEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/14/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6969 VISTA DEL RINCON DR (Unincorporated Area), VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an ìAS ISî condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $518,667.31 (Estimated) as of 01/03/2020. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-8246. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0364967 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020/26774



Trustee Sale No. 14-001724 DS7300-19005288 APN 203-0-251- 045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/21/09. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/09/20 at 9:00 A.M., Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Jenny A. Romero and Jose A. Lapizco, as Trustor(s), in favor of Bank of America N.A., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/29/09 in Instrument No. 20090529- 00088488-0 And Including Loan Modification Agreement Recorded 8/6/2014 Instrument 2014-0806- 00098181-0 and Modification of Deed of Trust Recorded 03/01/2017, Instrument 20170301-00030088-0 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 1144 WEST IRIS STREET, OXNARD, CA 93033 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $185,805.07 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 14-001724. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www. Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee. com DATE: 12/11/2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (877) 257-0717 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0365036 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020/26776

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 15, 2020, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 A006 – Johnson-Krol, Sherri; C031 – Shibata, Daniel; C103 – McMahon, Mackenzie; C138 – Edwards, Susana; C143 – Bowne, William; C163 – Alvarez, Matthew; C257 – Yanez, Daniel; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D263 – Bell, Zachary

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 A007 – Moe, Erick; A058 – Murray, Dawn; B042 – Mendoza, Esperanza; B043 – Miller, Erika; D003 – Rivera Lara, Luis Fernando; D069 – Doyle, Catherine; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; F032 – Occhiuto, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 125 – Freeman, Tiffany; 214 – Brown, Kristian; 367 – Shea, Kylen; 408 – bright, Brian; 414 – Ahmad, Mueen; 433 – Korey, Hope

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 1001 – Romero, Daniel; 306 – Lopez, Diane; 314 – Handler, Nicole; 481 – Diaz, Ana; 486 – Ruggiero, MaryAnn; 569 – Meza, Brian; 601 – Ramirez, Berenice; 612 – mason, quincy; 791 – Thompson, Courtney; 819 – Varga, Westley Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 26th of December 2019 and this 2nd of January 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

12/26/19, 1/2/20

CNS-3325843#/27089

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE OF

ABANDONED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Danai Junpram and Erwin Kahulugan and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 35 N. Raymond Ave. #209, City of Pasadena, County of Los Angeles, State of California. CA 91103 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00a.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Rd., Moorpark, Ca. 93021 Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790- 0433, California Bond #FS863-20- 14,

www.americanauctioneers. com.

/S/ Approved by

12/26/19, 1/2/20 CNS-3325179#/27088



ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00536358-CU-PT-VTA

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Mary Claire McDonald for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Mary Claire McDonald filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Mary Claire McDonald to Claire McDonald Olbrychowski The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.Notice of Hearing:Date: 02/07/2020, Time: 8:30 am, Dept.: 20The address of the court is 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter

Date: November 20 2019

Matthew P Guasco

Judge of the Superior Court

12/26/19, 1/2, 1/9, 1/16/20

CNS-3321332#/27091



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 21st day of January, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Michelle Ayala 565

Shalanda Candelaria 673

David Diaz 642 Alma Diaz 652

Jose Espinoza 558

Beverly Footman 656

Victor Godina 641

Jorge Gonzalez 242

Imelda Hernandez 252A

Arthur Hurtado 757

Sara Juarez 076

Cecilia Martinez 487

Julie Morales 592

Daniel Neathery 353

Arthur Ramirez 345

Maria Ramirez 616

Hammond Reese 669

Plutarco Sanchez 180

Aurora Tapia 620

Mary Workman 415

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 26th day of December, 2019 and 2nd day of January, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/26/19 and 1/2/20./27094



T.S. No.: 9508-1975 TSG Order No.: 8758682 A.P.N.: 205-0- 252-085 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/19/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/29/2015 as Document No.: 20151229- 00186761, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: JORGE A. AGUILERA AND ELSA AGUILERA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/16/2020 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4118 ENCINO PL, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $68,954.53 (Estimated) as of 01/10/2020. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9508-1975. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0365077 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020, 01/09/2020/26823



NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units and vehicles/vessels will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 9:00 AM.

F106 Pujji, Sandy – Misc. Items

G139 Prado, Cynthia – Electronics, Furniture

L250 Sharp, Stephen – Luggage, Tubs (Contents Unknown)

L330 Merrill, Monica – Boxes, Misc. Items

L380 Rostohar, Ed – Boxes, Misc. Items

L412 Simon, Dan – Boxes, Misc. Items

L467 Renteria Calvario, Juan – Furniture, luggage, bedding

L526 Ontiveros, Isabel – Boxes, Tubs, (Contents Unknown)

M554 Miller, Natalia M – Auto parts, boxes, misc. items

M726 Deavers, Trystan – Boxes (Contents Unknown)

N854 Miller, Tracy L – Light – Ballast, Misc. Items

O861 Wilson, Clavin – Tools, Speakers

Q286 Miller, Tracy L – Boxes, Misc. Items

R089 Allen, Jerrold C – Boxes, Misc. Items

S225 Fox, Brian – Boxes, Misc. Items.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/26/19 and 1/2/20/27095

NOTICE OF

PENDING LIEN SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 13th day January 2020 at 11:30AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of:in the matters of:

UNIT F07 – Picture frames, men’s clothes, tools, ladder, Misc computer items, Misc boxes.

UNIT B33 – Halloween pumpkin, Misc. Plastic Boxes, Kitchenware

UNIT C02 – Book shelf, chairs, surf board, microwave, coat rack, Misc. Boxes.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction conducted by J. Michael’s Auction, Inc. State Bond #142295787 Phone # 714- 996-4881. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20 and 1/9/20./27198



LIEN SALE

Platinum Tow & Transport, 938 Verdulera St Camarillo, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 1/16/2020: 96-WNESS License: 1GT6075 / CA Vin:1ED5P2521T1567586

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 1/17/2020: 03-RENG License: ENVY2 / MT Vin:1K9500T3531160164. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20./27197

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on FEBRUARY 4TH, 2020 and afterwards publicly opened, for CATALINA DRIVE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT BR #384, for Specification No. RD20-02, which consists of construction of removal & replacement of Catalina Drive Bridge BR #384 including public access & notice, mobilization, traffic control & Construction signing, water pollution control, removal & disposal of existing structures, regrading slope & flowline, construction of double 24” RCP culvert, 2-sack cement slurry, L-shaped headwalls, -ton rip rap, 6” curb & gutter, PCC curb ramp, 4” thick PCC swales, 6” thick AC pavement repair & widening, 1.5” thick AC pavement overlay, & appurtenant work. The estimated cost of construction is $175,000. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https:// www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/ contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, $5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

1/2/20

CNS-3327369#/27177



NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that Golden State Storage intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code Section 21700, et seq.). Golden State Storage will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bidding ending on January 16th, 2020 at 12:00pm. The said property has been stored and is located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, and State of California.

Alberto Sandomir: 5 totes of unknown, camping chairs, clothing and linens, back pack, hiking gear, luggage, camping gear, 5 gallon water jug, sleeping bag, skateboard, pots and pans, air pump.

Michael Mostert: Samson Airline 99m headset sealed in box, package of unknown.

Joy Aganon: Ridged table saw, stepstool, rolling tool chest, garage toolbox, 5 boxes of unknown, tool bag, handheld tool chest, 3 plastic tool boxes, Makita router, various electric tools, and Christmas decor.

Reggie Darden: large luggage, clothing and linens, homebuilt dog house, 3 totes of unknown, wood headboard and foot board, wood oar.

Luz Trejo: Disney doll in package, 7+ totes of unknown, luggage, clothing and linens, shoes, 5+ bags on unknown, sombrero, 5+ boxes of unknown. Jesse Schwinn stationary bike, large tool box, portable ac unit, 10+ boxes of unknown, 2 laundry hampers, 2 purses, clothing and linens, 2 back packs.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All Sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated: 01-02-2020 and 01-09-2020. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com, Phone: 480-397-6503 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20 and 1/9/20./ 27199



SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26

J 071910

HEARING DATE: 02/13/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ember Zeferina Victoria, a child. To: Veronica Parga, Joseph V. Ramirez Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ember Zeferina Victoria, Date of Birth: 02/13/2020, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Joseph V. Ramirez, Mother’s name: Veronica Parga. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/13/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/13/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/24/2019 by: Mary Wolfrey Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

1/2, 1/9, 1/16, 1/23/20

CNS-3327035#/27178



NOTICE OF

LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of January 2020, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1016 Ashley Greenspun

3018 Thomas Dawley

3035 Raul Owens

3158 Gabriel I. Morales

437 James Ennis

507 Carletta Ferrer

7134 Patrick Burns

8129 Gregorio Martinez Mendez

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, tv’s, stero equip., bikes, toys, ice-chests, clothing, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Auction and Vehicle Lien Service, LLC. Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399, Telephone: 951-681- 4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20 and 1/9/20./27123



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00537695- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: Kevin Hao-Shiang Nam- Kataoka FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KEVIN HAO-SHIANG NAM-KATAOKA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KEVIN HAOSHIANG NAM-KATAOKA to Kevin Hao-Shiang Nam. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 02/10/2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20, 1/16/20 and 1/23/20./27201



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 22, 2020, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

A013 – Sandoval, Francisco; B015 – Roberts, Tim; B054 – Lopez, Andy; B055 – Guerrero, Berenice; C036 – Cantrell, Bryan; F068 – Broude, Anthony; F117 – Sierra, Albert; F156 – Campa, Isabel; F237 – benton, crystal; F279 – Gutierrez, Adan; F288 – walzer, douglas; F292 – Campos, Jose; F331 – Garcia, Maria; F380 – Perez, Mary Lou; F422 – Peralta, Christopher; F423 – Pena Hernandez, Art; F507 – Dotsy, Wendy; F514 – Hyde, Larry; F520 – Stalsworth, Victoria; F548 – Dulaff, Penny; F572 – Miller, Samantha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

B319 – Smith, David; B343 – Morales, Manny; C219 – Hernandez, Laura; H070 – DeSario, Calvin; H267 – Mason, Christian; H278 – Thomas, Michael; H289 – Todden-Cooper, Erika; I006 – Brown, Christopher; K023 – Melton, Carlos; K045 – Waggoner, Lin; K299 – Powers, Joseph

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

C019 – Yost, Christopher; C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; C232 – Ferreira, Victor; D007 – Burns, Joseph; D018 – Soto, Daniel; D097 – Fries, Chris; D163 – Herman, Robert; D189 – Fields, Jazmin; D260 – Montoya, Jesse; D265 – Prieto, Luz; D335 – Cordero, Randall

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

A003 – Adibi, Michael; B074 – Sanders Robles, Victoria; B115 – Nunez, Paris; B148 – Rinkovsky, Akym; B192 – Doran, Jessica; D296 – Jackson, Myrna; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis; E407 – Tuel, Charles; E425 – Vaughn, Elenore; E432 – Burl, Eric; E481 – Arredondo, Victor

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B554 – Burns, Krista; B603 – Duran, Frank; B657 – Brush, Nicholas; R355 – Fields, Destinee; W120 – Andrade, Gloria; W194 – Mensah, Oscar

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029

3029 – Lorenz, Troy; 3115 – Boettcher, Ann

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

F062 – Buccelli, Megan; F131 – Thomas, Denise; G109 – Clamorohouse, K.C; G202 – scott, lori

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 2nd& 9th of January 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080,

Bond No. 6052683.

1/2, 1/9/20

CNS-3324868#/27124

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 01/17/20 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C021 Ashly M. Nieves

B123 Cortney I. Foster

C066 Daniel Sanchez

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20 and 1/9/20./27241

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

WALLACE MARINE,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-00533648-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of WALLACE MARINE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Constance M. White & Michelle A. Marine, MD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Constance M. White & Michelle A. Marine, MD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Nancy Reinhardt, Esq. (CA State Bar No. 148520), 16133 Ventura Boulevard, Penthouse Suite A, Encino, CA 91436, (818) 784-8910.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019 and 1/2/2020./26782

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

PAULA JEAN MCGRATH

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00537029-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PAULA JEAN MCGRATH. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by MARY KATHLEEN MCGRATH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that MARY KATHLEEN MCGRATH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 02/05/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner GABRIEL R. DUARTE – SBN 266171 MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT LLP 2801 TOWNSGATE ROAD, SUITE 200 WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91361

12/26/19, 1/2, 1/9/20

CNS-3324545#/27090

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

BARBARA J. HALEY,

DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2019-

00537515- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of BARBARA J. HALEY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: Petitioner ELEANOR HATTEN-WADE. in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ELEANOR HATTEN-WADE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Coporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484- 9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/2/20, 1/9/20 and 1/16/20./27200