The week before Christmas, 77 kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County got a special shopping spree at the Walmart on Rose Avenue in Oxnard. Andrew Whitworth (#77), left tackler for the Los Angeles Rams left tackler, gave each child $100 to spend at the store. The kids also got a visit from the Rams photogenic mascot, Rampage.

Whitworth, 38, originally from Monroe, Louisiana, is known on and off the field as a skilled leader. Team mates and coaches consistently report him being a major positive contributor to the game and image of the sport, demonstrated in his nomination for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in recognition of excellence in the game and “outstanding community service off the field.”