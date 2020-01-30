Pictured: Andre Burton on drums with the Adolfo Camarillo High School Jazz ensemble, April 2019.. Photo by Rob James.

Youth musicians chosen for All-State Honor Bands

Two students at Adolfo Camarillo High School (ACHS) have been chosen to join the California All-State Music Education Conference (CASMEC).

Andre Burton, a junior, will play auxiliary percussion with the All-State Jazz Band and David Kwon, a freshman, has been selected to play clarinet in the All-State Symphonic Band.

Burton is the first student from the music program at ACHS to ever be selected for the jazz ensemble, said Daniel Cook, music director at ACHS. He said it “speaks volumes for his hard work and dedication.”

The following students from Ventura County schools have also been selected for the CASMEC:

From Newbury Park High School: Skylar Lee, violin; Leonard Zhu, bassoon; Tommy Zheng, Bb clarinet; Wilbert Li, clarinet; Wonbin Ko, bass clarinet.

From Thousand Oaks High School: Christian “Finn” Dunham, alto saxophone; Andres Perez, euphonium; Lucas Shin, tuba.

From Ventura High School: Kristiana Shinn, bass; Haley Sabo, bari saxophone.

From Oak Park High School: Kim Asher, trumpet; Max Raney, French horn; Nicholas Raney, French horn.

From Moorpark High School: Caleb Spivey, Bb clarinet.

From Buena High School: Noel Tanaka, English horn; Adam VanLeeuwen, trombone.

Musicians will travel to the three-day educational conference in Fresno in February.

Oxnard wastewater plant maintenance

Beginning Feb. 3, the odor control system of the Oxnard Wastewater Treatment Plant (OWTP) will be temporarily shut down for up to two weeks to allow for required annual maintenance, which the city of Oxnard reports is required to avoid the potential of a “complete failure” of the odor control system.

During the shutdown, incoming wastewater will be treated with chemicals to reduce odors and the city will be reporting daily progress to the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District..

The public is encouraged to report any increase in odors to the city through the Public Works Odor Hotline: . 805-488-3517 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 805-797-7598 after hours.

Golden State Killer pleads not guilty

On Jan. 22, Joseph DeAngelo, the accused “Golden State Killer,” was arraigned in Sacramento County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty on charges related to over 50 rapes, 13 murders and more than 100 burglaries. Two of the murders he allegedly committed took place in 1980 in Ventura. Charlene and Lymen Smith were found beaten to death at their Ventura home, and evidence links their deaths to the other crimes DeAngelo is charged with.

He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 12 and remains in custody without bail in the Sacramento County Jail.

Charges filed in Ventura parking structure killing

Two men have been charged in the Jan. 19 death of Alejandro Hernandez, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting took place on the top level of the parking structure on Harbor Blvd. at the Promenade in Ventura at approximately 2:43 a.m.

Raymond Bolanos, 24, of Oxnard has been charged with murder and special allegations that he personally used a gun and is affiliated with a gang. Julian Nunez, 22, of Ventura has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, with the same special allegations as Bolanos.

Arraignments for Bolanos and Nunez are scheduled for Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Ventura County Superior Court, Courtroom 13. As of press deadline both are being held at Ventura County Jail with bail set at $1.4 million for Bolanos and $290,000 for Nunez.