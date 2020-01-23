Pictured: A bobcat in Los Padres National Forest, one of the species environmental groups say will be impacted by federal plans to expand oil lease sales of federally owned mineral rights.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

State joins fight against fed plans to sell oil leases

On Jan. 17, several California state offices, including the Governor, Attorney General and California Air Resources Board, filed legal action against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) due to its program opening up over a million acres of federally-owned lands across the state to new oil and gas lease sales, which environmental groups say will lead to not only more drilling, but more fracking.

On Jan. 14, environmental groups, including Los Padres ForestWatch, National Parks Conservation Association and the Central California Environmental Justice Network, had filed suit against the BLM for the same plan, which includes 28,000 acres in Ventura County, among them 80 acres owned by the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy, a 40-acre parcel owned by the Thacher School and areas in Point Mugu State Park and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The BLM plan also includes San Nicolas Island, most of three properties held by Naval Base Ventura County and about 240 acres in the Ventura hillsides, along with parcels in the Cuyama area and Frazier Park.

Clean Power Alliance accepting grant applications through Jan. 31

The Clean Power Alliance (CPA), a clean energy procurer, is accepting applications from community organizations in Ventura County for the 2020 Community Based Organization (CBO) Grant Program, which offers grants up to $20,000 for programs that engage and educate low-income and underserved residents and small businesses about CPA’s service and the financial assistance programs available with a goal of encouraging participation.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. Applications for the 2020 CBO Grant Program and details can be found online at www.cleanpoweralliance.org/get-involved/job-contracting-opportunities/.

Election volunteers needed

The Ventura County Clerk and Recorder’s office is seeking volunteers to work in their neighborhood polling places during the Tuesday, March 3, 2020, primary election. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or a high school student aged 16 or older with a minimum GPA of 2.5., a registered voter of California, or a legal permanent resident and be available to serve on election day from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. To volunteer call the Registrar of Voters Office at 805-654-2784.

Grant for live fire training

A live fire training facility will be constructed at the existing Camarillo range for the Ventura County Sheriff Office to enhance training of officers. Funding comes from a $250,000 grant from the Dr. Richard Grossman Community Foundation given in honor of Lane Weitzman.

Groundbreaking for new $7.3 million fire station

On Jan. 16, 2020, local officials, community members and employees of the Ventura County Fire Department gathered in Upper Ojai for a groundbreaking ceremony as the construction of the new Station 20 begins. The new site is less than a mile away from the former site, and will be a state-of-the-art facility with four separate dormitory rooms and two drive-through engine bays. The new station is now on a straight section of State Route 150, whereas it was previously located on a sharp curve of the road. The old station will now serve as headquarters for Upper Ojai Search and Rescue.

Ojai Valley Bike trail reopened

The Ojai Valley Trail bike path will reopen Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, following a nine-month closure during the construction of the Freson Canyon Diversion, built to prevent flooding in Casitas Springs along State Route 33.

Oxnard kindergarten registration open now

Between Jan. 21 and March 6, 2020, the Oxnard School District (OSD) is accepting registrations for transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten (K) at all elementary schools. TK students must turn 5 years old between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020, while kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2020.

Enrollment packets can be picked up at all OSD schools, and at the OSD Enrollment Center, 925 South A St., Oxnard. The enrollment center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Packets must be returned only to the enrollment center. For more information, call 805-385-1515 or visit www.oxnardsd.org.