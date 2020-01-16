Pictured: Portside Ventura Harbor is leasing new homes, including studios for $2205 per month.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

Camarillo bans industrial hemp

On Jan. 8, the Camarillo City Council voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting industrial hemp cultivation within city limits. Vice Mayor Susan Santangelo and Councilmember Shawn Mulchay opposed the ordinance.

Members of the public spoke and wrote to councilmembers complaining about the impacts of the smell, describing symptoms consistent with allergic reactions including breathing problems and scratchy throats. Others in support of allowing industrial hemp to be grown cited the benefits of the plant, which can be used for clothing, fibers, fuel and more. The term “industrial hemp” is used to describe hemp intended for commercial non-intoxicant uses.

Several city council members cited the need for the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, which oversees the unincorporated areas where most industrial hemp is grown, to address the issue of odors from the plant.

New Waterfront apartments for lease at Ventura Harbor

Developers of the newly build Portside Ventura Harbor have announced leasing has opened for the first 56 apartments in the mixed-use project. The entire project includes 270 living units, 30 mixed-use or live/work units and 22,000 sq. ft. of retail space on 27 acres. The project includes a new marina with 104 boat slips and a public dock.

Ten percent of the units are designated for low and moderate income earners. Examples of available units include a 580-ft. studio leasing for $2205 per month, and a two-bedroom, 1283-sq.ft. “townhome” leasing for $3695 per month.

Man charged with embezzling from state beach

Kevin Jacobs Enns of Ventura has been charged with two felony counts of embezzlement of public funds, which the Ventura County District Attorney states occurred while he was working as the entry gate attendant at San Buenaventura State Beach. $2,690 was stolen between June and July 2019. Enns faces up to four years, eight months in prison if convicted.

Moorpark man dies on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, deputies with the Moorpark Police Department responded to reports of a deceased man on the 100 block of Second St., in Moorpark. Officers found a body, which was identified as Garrett Wayne, 57, of Moorpark. No major injuries were found and an investigation showed that Wayne had been at a holiday party at a nearby residence the evening before and had become heavily intoxicated. Neighbors were unsuccessful in getting him out of the yard, where he fell asleep.

Members of the public had made claims on social media initially that Wayne had been a victim of a crime, but those claims were later recanted. Wayne’s final cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

County General Plan has significant enviro impacts

The public review and comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Ventura County 2040 General Plan Update started on Jan. 13 and continues through Feb. 27. This window is when the public can provide input and feedback on the contents of the EIR, which applies to the goals, policies and programs proposed in the Draft General Plan, which will govern all land use in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The Ventura County Planning Department has stated the EIR “has identified significant and unavoidable environmental impacts” on various “resource areas” including: agriculture, air quality, cultural, greenhouse gas emissions, mineral and petroleum resources, transportation and utilities.

The EIR and supporting documents are online at www.vc2040.org. Hard copies can be viewed at the County Government Center, Resource Management Agency, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. Libraries in Oxnard, Ventura, Fillmore, Ojai, Oak Park, Oak View, Piru, Saticoy and Port Hueneme have digital versions for viewing.

Public comment can be sent by email to GeneralPlanUpdate@ventura.org or mailed to the Ventura County Resource Management Agency, Planning Division, Attn: Susan Curtis, Manager, General Plan Update, 800 S. Victoria Ave., L #1740, Ventura, CA 93009-1740.