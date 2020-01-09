A TASTE OF CHINESE MUSIC Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. The Santa Paula Concert Series hosts this special performance of the Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble, a group of 20 local musicians who have grown since coming together in 2007 to enjoy playing music. Today the group includes percussion, strings and a pluck string team. Songs performed include “Dance of the Golden Snake,” “Black Bamboo Melody” and “Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon.” $10 at the door. 12 and under $5. 5 and under are FREE. Questions? 805-525-4647 or uucspoffice@gmail.com. The Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. Pictured: the Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble.

THURSDAY

EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES FOR FAMILIES FACING ALZHEIMERS 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Changes in communication occur as the symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s progress. This class will help families and caregivers “decode” the verbal and behavioral messages they’re likely to receive, and develop strategies to communicate. Developed by the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration requested: 800-272-3900 or alz.org/CACentralCoast. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. The local women’s club meets with a catered lunch and scheduled program. This month enjoy a presentation by the Studio Channel Islands Art Center. Potential new members and visitor welcome. $15. RSVP: 805-388-1275 or cruisin222@gmail.com. Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

AFTER CHRISTMAS COMEDY SHOW 6 p.m. A family friendly show with a lineup that includes Amanda Cohen, Amir the Amiracle, Nick Cain and Christine Eekete. FREE. Bring a can of food for the food drive. Simi Valley Public Library, Community Room, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. www.simivalleylibrary.org.

Friday

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. A weekly Friday gathering of men and women striving for healthy and loving relationships. Questions? Call Maryann 805-509-4813 or Deva 805-814-5650. Encounter Church, 6950 Ralston Street, Ventura.

BROKEN…A HOLOCAUST STORY IN FUSED GLASS 7-9 p.m. Explore the “fragility of our freedoms” with artist Frances Elson presenting her multimedia exhibit revealing the story of how her family fled genocide. The exhibit includes an oral history, poetry, music and viewing glass panels. Questions? Call Randall Edwards 805-498-9548. Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 3327 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. www.chaliceuu.org/justice/.

Saturday

OJAI HEALTH INTENSIVE 8 a.m. through Sunday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. A panel of wellness experts offer insight and pathways to reversing disease, illness prevention and building lasting health at this two day event. $197-$395. Discounted tickets for active first responders, city of Ojai employees and employee of qualifying local businesses. Three meals included each day. Questions? 805-646-6000 or events@saneliving.com. Sane Living Center, 316 E. Matilija Avenue, Ojai. www.saneliving.com.

ORMOND BEACH CLEANUP WITH SURFRIDER 8:30-12 p.m. Three Saturdays this month, Jan. 11, 18 and 25. Meet at parking lot C, at the Alaska 261 Memorial, Port Hueneme.

KING TIDE WALK 9-10 a.m. Join the City of Ventura during the king tide – an extreme high tide event – and learn about how sea level rise is impacting the local coastline. Meet at Promenade Park, Shoreline Drive, Ventura.

10TH ANNUAL COATS FOR CASA PACIFICA 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come rain or shine and bring a new or gently worn outer wear (coats, sweaters, mittens/gloves, winter hats and scarves) to pass along to the children Casa Pacifica serves. The day offers a fun family event with 30-tons of snow for playing – bring your sleds! Three Springs Park, 3000 Three Springs Drive, Westlake Village. www.coatsforcasapacficia.com.

WINTER MEDICINAL PLANT WORKSHOP 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gather with Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer and James Adams, author and professor with the USC School of Pharmacy for this hands on workshop focusing on the medicinal uses of local native plants. Learn identification and medicinal uses of native plants. Participants will learn to prepare several edible products including Everlasting Flower tea, Toyon berries and Yerba Santa steam inhalation. $85, includes all materials. Scholarships for students of pharmacology and medicine. Register online www.herbwalks.com or 805-646-8281. Locations in Ojai provided upon registration.

FOUND OBJECT ASSEMBLAGE WORKSHOP 2-5 p.m. Be inspired by Joseph Cornell’s work as you are guided to assemble a unique work of art using found objects, to express ideas, aspirations and the contents of your inner mind. $40. Instructors are Amy Schneider and Mary Perez. No experience necessary. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com.

ART TALK WITH TOM EVERHART 4-5 p.m. As the only fine artist authorized to use the likeness of the Peanuts characters, and taught directly by Charles M. Schulz his unique line style, Everhart took the Schulz characters to a larger than life size on the canvas. Everhart will share his story and discuss empathy and art. $10 for non-members. California Museum of Art, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org.

LIVE STANDUP COMEDY ON THE HILL 8 p.m. Come see some of Hollywood’s top funny folks on stage. This show slated to feature Matt Kirshen, Marc Yaffee, Andy Peters and Frank Lucero. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 18 years and over. $12-$15. Tickets online or 805-381-1246. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.hillcrestarts.com.

Sunday

SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Didn’t get what you wanted over the holidays? Time to get yourself that special item from local artists selling their creations. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija Street, Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

HOI CHO TET 2020 – VIETNAMESE NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. All are invited to this event ringing in the Year of the Rat with traditional Vietnamese food, drinks and entertainment – live music, magic and a Lion Dance. FREE for the whole family. Questions? Call Lien Lac, 805-659-9845. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

SIMI VALLEY JAZZ AND DANCE CLUB 1-4 p.m. Enjoy live American Standard tunes from the 20’s to the 70’s performed by Larry Cossid and the Studio C Band. $10. Outside food is welcomed. Vocalists and musicians can sign up to perform too. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Questions? Call Ginger Montero 805-583-1122. Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley.

Monday

UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA 1-2 p.m. This FREE program is designed for those who may be facing a diagnosis or anyone who wants to be better informed. Information covered will include: what happens in the brain, risk factors and stages of the disease, current treatments and research. Presented by The Alzheimer’s Association. Register at 800-272-3900. Buena Vista Hospice, 2545 Hillcrest Drive, #130, Thousand Oaks. www.alz.org/CACentralCoast.

THE ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM 6:15-7:45 p.m. A FREE educational presentation with Dr. Jake Felice, N.D., L.M.P., a top expert on medical cannabis. Learn how the contents of cannabinoid plants work with the human body. Learn about the body’s own endocannabinoid system. RSVP to events@sespe.org. Sespe Creek Collective, 408 Bryant Circle, Unit C, Ojai. www.sespe.org.

BOOK MARKETING 101 6:30 p.m. Local book marketer Kathleen Kaiser will present the basics you need to know to sell your book. Learn to extend your sales cycle, what to do now that the book is being edited and the importance of your website. A presentation of the Small Publishers, Artists and Writers Network (SPAWN) and Independent Writers of Southern California. $5. Writers reception at 6:30 p.m. RSVP www.iwoscspawnvc.com/. Goebel Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

Tuesday

BOOK CLUB MEETING 6-8 p.m. The FREE monthly meeting will discuss and explore “Oil and Marble: a Novel of Leonardo and Michelangelo,” by Stephanie Storey. Please read the book before the meeting. All adults are welcome, light refreshments. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija Street, Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com

THE MAASAI RESPOND 7-8:30 p.m. Part of the FREE History Lecture Series examining the conflicts that can arise with cultures collide. This lecture by professor David Livingstone will dive into the ebb and flow of “accommodation and resistance” as the Maasai people of Africa reacted to European colonialism. California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 130 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/alumni/events/arts-culture.html

TWILIGHT GATHERING: TURNING A PAGE 7 p.m. An evening of sound, silence and spoken word with 2020 Grammy nominees Sonia Kazarova and Eduardo Del Signore with special guest Scarlet Rivera, who has worked with Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapmen, the Duke Ellington Band and more. Kazarova is an operatic soprano who takes the genre to the limits by combining it with other modes of expression including sculpting and dance. Rev. Maddie Sifantus will guide the evening. FREE, offerings benefit A Call 2 Peace Foundation. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.uucsp.org.

PROTECTING WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES 7:30 p.m. At this meeting of Ventura Audubon, James Hines, conservation director of the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club will be speaking about the groups work protecting local wild lands and waters as well as efforts to protect mountain lions, banning rodenticides and efforts of the Sierra Club National Public Lands Team to protect public lands in the Western United States. His efforts have taken him to the halls of Congress, and he’s come back with tales to tell. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Venturaaubudon.org.

Wednesday

I WILL POWER 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Get your resolutions kick started with this interactive workshop from Denise Scattergood and Positive Forward Motion. As a national motivator she inspires and empowers with methods and “success secrets” to develop your “I WILL” power. $45. Details online. Positive Forward Motion, 1881 Knoll Drive, Ventura. www.positive-forward-motion.eventbrite.com.

STATE OF THE CHAMBER 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Ventura Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual meeting and new Board member installation. Members and their guests are invited to enjoy Golden Margaritas and hors d’oeuvres at this fun event. $30-$45. Questions? events@ventura-chamber.org. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura.

PLEASURE CRUISING IN THE CHANNEL ISLANDS 6:30-8 p.m. Docent Paul Swanson will share stories of cruising the Channel Islands. $5-$7. FREE for under 12 and members. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org.

Thursday

DOWNTOWN VENTURA PARKING ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING. 3-5 p.m. Get informed about issues related to parking in downtown Ventura. Ventura City Hall, Santa Cruz Conference Room, 501 Poli Street, Ventura.

23rd ANNUAL MEETING of ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATIVE 3:30-7:30 p.m. The EDC welcomes three economic experts to their panel with a theme entitled, “Facing the Future: Reimagining the Path to Economic Inclusion and Prosperity.” Panelists included are Joslyn B. Stuart, partner at The Small Business Law Firm, Erick Went, CEO, Matter Labs and Joseph Briglio, Planning Manager at the City of Happy Valley. The panel will explore what attracts residents and businesses and what causes them to leave an area, as the EDC’s annual meeting new executive committee members of the Board of Directors will be installed. $80, includes dinner. Register online https://conta.cc/2Eo6zqP or 805-384-1800 ex. 21. Hyatt Regency Westlake, 880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake. www.edccollaborative.com.

OPENING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jan. 11-12. The Disney animated feature adapted for the stage, focusing on a bookish young woman who makes a deal with a beast who lives in a castle. Presented by Theatre Royale Tours. $69-99. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

FOREVER MOTOWN Jan. 10-12. A concert and theater experience celebrating the music of Motown. $69. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Jan. 10-18. A musical version of the dark teen comedy about a group of mean popular kids and the ambivalent member of their ranks who finds herself on a homicidal path. Presented by Studio C Performing Arts. Intended for mature audiences. $24-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU Jan. 10-Feb. 1. Awkwardness ensues when a man from a wealthy, conservative family falls in love with a woman with eccentric but endearing relatives. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Jan. 10-Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Reception on Friday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Jan. 9-Feb. 2. Tooth and Claw, art featuring or inspired by wildlife. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Jan. 11-March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Jan. 10-Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

PORCH GALLERY Jan. 9-March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Jan. 26. Fall Colors. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 18. Rising From the Ashes, works that celebrate growth and recovery by seven artists who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 19. Holiday members’ show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Opened Dec. 7, 2019. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Jan. 10. Royal Chicano Airforce: Veterana Show. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 19: Woven Earth, handwoven baskets from California’s native communities. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 30. Shapes of Things, landscapes and figurative paintings by Carolyn Fox, abstract work by David Reeser and sculptures by Stephen Edwards. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 19: Legacy: Krishnamurti and Ojai, an exploration of the life, influence and followers of Jiddu Krishnamurti. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Jan. 31. Handpainted scarves and oil paintings by Ojai artist Leslie Marcus. Reception on Friday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Through Jan. 29. Westlake Village Art Guild 2020 Member’s Art Show. Reception on Sunday, Jan. 12, 3-5 p.m. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Jan. 9: Key Frames: A Celebration of Animation and Production Art, featuring concept art, storyboards, character design and more. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.