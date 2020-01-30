THE GREAT TRAIN SHOW Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show. A family event for anyone who loves trains of any size. Kids 11 and under are FREE. $11 on Saturday includes entry for both days. Sunday entry only $10. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.greattrainshow.com.

Thursday

OPEN HOUSE AT NAMBA 4-7 p.m. Meet Lorenzo Destefano, the new executive director of NAMBA, along with staff and board members. Learn about plans for the coming year and beyond. FREE. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. www.nambaarts.com.

OXNARD SHORES NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL 6 p.m. A regular meeting of the Oxnard Shores Neighborhood Council. Hollywood Beach Elementary School, 4000 Sunset Ln., Oxnard.

OXNARD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The annual meeting is where the leadership of the chamber is announced and the priorities for 2020 are reported. The Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. www.oxnardchamber.org.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES FORUM for the SOCIETY OF AMERCIAN MILIARY ENGINEERS 4-7 p.m. The local chapter of SAME is meeting to review recent projects by members. The national organization is the only “non-profit professional engineering education organization that actively promotes the advancement of both individual technical knowledge and collected engineering capabilities of governments, the uniformed services and private industry.” $10 for non-members. Seabee Museum, 1001 Addor Street, Port Hueneme.

101 COMMUNITIES CONNECTED 6 p.m. Do you live along the 101 Freeway between Thousand Oaks and Ventura? Come provide input at this community workshop to discuss ways to improve mobility for everyone who travels in the 101 corridor. Hosted by the Ventura County Transportation Commission. Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., suite A, Camarillo. www.goventura.org/101communities/.

Friday

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE ALLIANCE 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Chambers of Commerce Alliance includes Chambers of Commerce across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including: Camarillo, Carpinteria Valley, Conejo Valley, Moorpark, Oxnard, Ojai, Santa Maria Valley, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Ventura. The alliances works toward the mission of building a “consensus to advocate for public policies that will improve the region’s business climate.” This luncheon event is the annual meeting where the group selects their chamber leadership and includes keynote speakers speakers: Fred Main, a lobbyist for the alliance with Sacramento based group Clear Advocacy and David S. Kim, California Secretary of Transportation. $55 per person. Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www. oxnardcacoc.wliinc26.com/events/Chambers-of-Commerce-Alliance-Annual-Meeting-1982/details

INTRO TO CIABATTA BAKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. Have you ever dreamt of being able to bake the perfect Ciabatta? Now you can learn. At this class you’ll learn the process, how to handle dough, and how to mix, divide, shape and bake ciabatta at home. You’ll leave class with a loaf you baked, and ingredients to make more. All with some wine, cheese other paired light bites. $60, for ages 16 and over. Café Ficelle, 2024 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. www.cafeficelle.com.

Saturday

FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD 9-11 a.m. Dreamt of making the perfect cast? Fantasies of beautiful rivers and long days fishing? Take the first step and learn from the Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura at this introductory event. FREE and all are welcome. All skills levels can learn something new. Questions? Bob Smith 805-647-3522. Chumash Park, 750 S. Petit Ave., Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Members get special early entry at 9 a.m. for this sale that includes vintage books, watercolor paintings and photos by Susan and Hank Stoutz. Art prices from $5 to $150, framed and unframed. All proceeds benefit Ventura libraries. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura.

IRA THE LION IS HAVING A BIRTHDAY Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ira is turning six and everyone is invited to watch him unwrap his presents and eat his birthday cake. The Moorpark Zoo is also have birthday crowns for visitors to decorate and wear for the party. Guests to this special event will also get a preview of Ira’s Kingdom – his new enclosure at the zoo. The celebration includes animal shows at noon and 2 p.m. with animal demos at 3:30 p.m. Cake is served at 1 p.m., make sure you’re there to sing to Ira! $7-$9. Children under two and members are FREE. Questions? 805-378-1441. America’s Teaching Zoo, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Rd., Moorpark.

THE GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS 2 p.m. A global phenomenon is coming to Thousand Oaks. This troupe thrills audiences with skill and artistry in ancient acrobatic traditions. Visiting over 65 countries this top tier production brings music, dance, opera, martial arts and sports to the stage in a way you’ve never seen before. $19-$41. Ticketmaster 800-745-3000 and online. Fred Kavli Theater, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

BALLROOM DANCE AND LESSONS 6-10 p.m. FREE ballroom dance lessons from 6:30-7:20 p.m. The dance begins at 7:30 p.m. with live music by Wyatt Haupt. $10 per person for the dance. Questions? 805-381-2744. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. www.crpd.org/gacc.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND U.S. MILITARISM 7-9 p.m. Local climate activist and member of Veterans for Peace will give a talk on the links between military operations and global warming. She will discuss the U.S. military as the largest “institutional consumer of crude oil,” and highlight the true cost of war. FREE. Questions? Contact Randall Edwards, 805-498-9548. Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 3327 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. www.chaliceuu.org/justice

BIRTHDAY BASH FOR SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM 7-9 p.m. Celebrate 10 years with the museum at this fabulous event featuring live music with Ryan Quinn and Sounds of the Collective. Quinn got all judges of “The Voice” to turn their chairs. $50 per person includes champagne toast, fortune telling and a personal caricature drawing done by an artist. Questions? 805-525-5554. Tickets online. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

Sunday

DUDLEY MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE 1-4 p.m. FREE docent led tours of the 1892 Dudley Historic House Museum, 197 N. Ashwood, Ventura. www.dudleyhouse.org.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE 12-3 p.m. This sale benefits Ventura Libraries and includes vintage books, watercolor paintings and photos by Susan and Hank Stoutz. Art prices from $5 to $150, framed and unframed. All proceeds benefit Ventura libraries. Questions? Mary Olsen, 805-223-1187. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura.

Monday

THE MECHANICS AND MONEY OF SELF PUBLISHING: FROM PROMOTION TO PRODUCTION 7-8 p.m. Indie author Kimberly Davis Basso will give a talk aimed at those interested in self-publishing and how to make their efforts for effective. She will cover all aspects of the process, including extra tools that many indie writers don’t’ do. Her successful self-published book I’m a Little Brain Dead, tells the story of Davis Basso having a stroke when along with her children. Artists reception starts at 6:30 p.m. $5. Hosted by the Independent Writers of Southern California and Small Publishers, Writers and Artists Network. Goebel Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

REALITIES OF VAPING 6:30-8 p.m. A FREE parent education night with Ryan Correia, dean of student safety and wellness with Las Virgenes School District. Learn about vaping, where students buy vaping devices, and the signs and symptoms related to vaping. Moorpark High School, Performing Arts Center, 4500 Tierra Rejada Rd., Moorpark.

SHAKESPEARE SALON- OJAI 7-9 p.m. All ye fans of the bard gather with jovial intent and all good humor to read and make merry with the language of master of the play and written word, William Shakespeare. Be ye novice or expert, it matters not, come read, listen and learn. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

Tuesday

LIVING WITH DIABETES 1-2:30 p.m. This FREE seminar will discuss managing life with Type 2 and Pre-Diabetes. Meal planning, exercise, monitoring, medications and new developments will be discussed. Questions? 805-642-0239. Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Ave., suite 101, Ventura.

COMMUNITY MEETING in FILLMORE – TRANSIT NEEDS 5 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is seeking public input on needs relating to transportation in your community. What does Ventura County need to keep traffic flowing, people moving and the economy growing? Help answer that question by providing input before the public hearing on Feb. 7. Fillmore Active Adult Center, 533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore. www.goventura.org/unmet-needs/

HIKE MT. MCCOY – SIMI VALLEY 6-7:30 p.m. A monthly meetup of the Rancho Simi Trail Blazers to hike this local peak. A “not too difficult” hike that will work your body, and provide a fabulous 360 degree view of Simi Valley. Beginners may find they need to set a slower pace on some sections. Meet at the northeast corner of Madera and Royal at 1424 Madera Rd., Simi Valley.

Wednesday

LYRE QUARTET FOR VALENTINE’S DAY 9:30 a.m. The Beach Cities Neighbors and Newcomers, a women’s social organization for Oxnard, Ventura and Port Hueneme is hosting this fun musical group bringing barbershop tunes, doo-wop and other songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day. First timers are FREE. Knights of Columbus, 36 Figueroa Street, Ventura. www.bcnnwomensclub.org

HARMONY ACCESSIBLE CHAIR YOGA 10:30-11:30 a.m. This weekly Yoga class makes the benefits of the practice – flexibility, strength building, circulation – to all ability and fitness levels, all ages. The class can benefit experienced yogis who may spend time in a chair. $10. Questions? harmonyaccessibleyoga@gmail.com. The SpaceVta, 1779 E. Main St., Ventura.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURA INFO SESSION 6-7 p.m. FREE session for people (men and women) interested in starting a new business or expanding their existing enterprise. This hour is a orientation to determine whether the training courses offered are a good fit. Registration is required online. Women’s Economic Ventures, 290 Maple Court, suite 256, Ventura. www.wevonline.org/orientations.

ZENTANGLE ART CLASS 6-8:30 p.m. The perfect Valentine’s gift – create an original piece of art for a loved one with artist Tasia Erickson will will guide through the meditative process of creating images with structured patterns. $38 per person, all materials included. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

DISCUSSION ON HOMELESSNESS 6:30-7 p.m. This monthly meeting of United Democrats for Progress offers a talk with Denise Cortes of Harbor House to examine the issue of homelessness. FREE. Questions? 805-231-4152 suegunther2@verizon.net. North Ranch Center, 1400 North Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village.

Thursday

LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER’S 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. First of a FREE three-part series (March 12 and April 9) from The Alzheimer’s Association, designed for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and those who care for them. This class will discuss the disease, and help build understanding of the symptoms, communication and intimacy. Registration requested. 800-272-3900 or online. South Oxnard Senior Center, 200 E. Bard Rd., Oxnard. www.alz.org/CACentralCoast.

CELEBRATE THE PRESIDENTS 4-5 p.m. Celebrating the four past presidents with upcoming birthdays through stories and crafts. Children’s section, Downtown Main Library, 251, South A St., Oxnard.

OPENING THEATER

FANTASTIC MR. FOX Jan. 31-Feb. 16. The quick and clever Mr. Fox outsmarts three farmers to feed his entire community. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

NEVER, NOT ONCE Feb. 5-23. A young biology student raised by two mothers goes in search of her biological father, leading to unexpected and explosive revelations. Previews Feb. 5-7; opening night celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. $24-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BLOOMSDAY Through Feb. 2. An American tourist and an Irish tour guide look back on their first meeting 35 years ago. A touchingly funny tale about our older and younger selves, and missed opportunities. Presented by Transport Theatre. $22. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4444856.

OF MICE AND MEN Through Feb. 9. Based on the John Steinbeck novel about migrant workers George and the simple-minded Lennie, traveling through California during the Great Depression. $14-18. ARTSpace Black Box Theatre, 2956 School St., Simi Valley, jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.

PETER PAN Through Feb. 23. The children’s classic about a boy who won’t grow up, his fairy companion and a group of children who join him for a high-flying adventure. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Through Feb. 16. A middle-aged woman rediscovers a lust for life on a vacation to a Greek island. Parental discretion advised. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU Through Feb. 1. Awkwardness ensues when a man from a wealthy, conservative family falls in love with a woman with eccentric but endearing relatives. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-8 p.m. Kindling Studios Sparkler, art show and fundraiser for Kindling Studios, a nonprofit serving artists with developmental disabilities. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

CARNEGIE STUDIO GALLERY Opening Feb. 1. Retrograde, a selection of cutting edge information and media technology work alongside handmade art pieces. Opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 1, 6-10 p.m. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Feb. 1-April 19: 22 Miles: Ojai Valley Landscapes, scenes from the Ojai Valley by Southern California artists. Opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Feb. 1-29: Oil paintings and prints by guest artist Virginie Snyder. Reception on Friday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Through Jan. 31: Handpainted scarves and oil paintings by Ojai artist Leslie Marcus. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

VITA ART CENTER Feb. 1-22. Big Love, art about love for Valentine’s Day. Champagne preview reception on Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m.; community opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Feb. 15: Virgencitas, artwork of the Virgin Mary. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 25. Decade, reflecting on the last 10 and next 10 years. Reception on Friday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 29. California Fibers: A Closer Look, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the contemporary Southern California fiber media artists’ group. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Feb. 2. Tooth and Claw, art featuring or inspired by wildlife. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Feb. 16. Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. A variety of programs will accompany this exhibition, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 23: The Mayflower: Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters, marking the 400th anniversary of the famous ship’s passage to this continent. Accompanying programming to take place during the exhibit’s run. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through April 26: Ships Ahoy!, works featuring water-going vessels of all sorts. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 8: California Colors: Theresa Paden and Lisa Mahony. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HEIDI F. BEAL STUDIO Ongoing. On Palace Grounds, mixed media works inspired by fertility and holy ground. 2741 Victoria Ave., Suite A, Fisherman’s Wharf, Oxnard, 805-712-0612, www.heidibeal.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Feb 20. Beneath the Surface: An Exploration of Process, curated by Leslie Lloyd; Chaos and Control by Adolfo Camarillo High School students (Palm-Temporary and Grad Wall); and Grace Otani (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 29 Spiritual Bodies: Photography by Carlton Wilkinson, intimate photos from the African diaspora. Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Grand reopening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Feb. 22: 34th Annual Open Competition presented by the Buenaventura Art Association. Through Feb. 23: California Cool: Mid-century Modernism on the Central Coast, interior and graphic design, architecture, and urban development from 1945 to 1965 in Ventura County. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Feb. 20. Synthesis, work by Serene Blumenthal and Marshall Sharpe. Reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 30. Shapes of Things, landscapes and figurative paintings by Carolyn Fox, abstract work by David Reeser and sculptures by Stephen Edwards. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC COAST ART Through Feb. 1. A Retrospective Tkachenko and Johnson, drawings by the late Eugene Tkachenko and abstract expressionist works by the late Stan Johnson. 2401 Eastman Ave., Unit 21, Oxnard, 805-216-2107, @pacificcoastart.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 8. Elemental: Selected Works by Victoria Pearson and Douglas Tausik Ryder. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through April 12. Egypt’s Lost Cities, statues, vessels and other artifacts over 1,000 years old excavated from Abukir Bay. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 10: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Through March 8: Art About Agriculture, presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS Through Feb. 28. About Face, proud and bold images of faces. 3011 Townsgate Road, Third Floor, Westlake Village, www.conejoarts.org.

WAV GALLERY Through Feb. 7. “Liberty,” a large painting by Colin Carr-Nall featuring currency from around the world incorporated into the American flag, symbolizing the immigrant experience. Community members are encouraged to share their stories by emailing to artbycol@aol.com; pen and paper will also be available at the gallery. Stories will be shown alongside the art. Viewings by appointment only; public viewing on Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 9. Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.